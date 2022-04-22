Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After guiding to blowout numbers going forward, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a mostly tepid reaction by the stock market. The consensus view isn't even bullish on the airline despite trading at the year lows. My investment thesis remains very Bullish on this and stock and the general airline sector.

Big Guidance

In a shock to the market, American Airlines guided to Q2'22 revenue growth in the 6% to 8% level in comparison to 2019. The airline is guiding toward record quarterly revenues at $12.8 billion vs. $11.96 billion back in Q2'19 and an analyst estimates for just $11.2 billion in the current quarter.

The market feared so much that American Airlines could face financial difficulties due to higher oil prices, yet the airline guided to a massive $1.6 billion revenue beat while capacity is still only in the low-90% range. Both international and business travel is nowhere close to 2019 levels due to in part to global travel restrictions. With so much personal travel, business travel is poised to approach previous demand levels as employees have no excuse for not taking business trips after likely taking multiple leisure trips.

While some were fearing bankruptcy for an airline like American Airlines, the company produced Q1'22 operating cash flows of $1.3 billion and $350 million in free cash flow. The airline saw the ATL build by $2.3 billion in the quarter far offsetting the losses generated in the very weak January and February periods due to Omicron.

American Airlines forecast Q2'22 pre-tax margins of 3% to 5% in a very positive sign for the airline. The numbers are below the guidance of legacy airline peers, suggesting more improvement is needed, but American Airlines has been more aggressive on capacity additions to satisfy demand versus a pure focus on profits in the short term.

Any investor in the airline sector should really absorb this statement from CFO Derek Kerr on the Q1'22 earnings call:

On this revenue strength, we expect total revenue per available seat mile to be 14% to 16% higher in the second quarter versus the same period of 2019. We expect our second quarter CASM, excluding fuel and net special items, to be up between 8% and 10%. Our current forecast for the second quarter, which we pegged on Tuesday, assumes fuel between $3.59 and $3.64 per gallon, an increase of more than 60% versus the price of fuel in the second quarter of 2019.

The airlines are fundamentally different now to where in a more normal operating environment the fares can be adjusted to accommodate higher costs. Investors selling American Airlines down to $12 on the fuel price and war fears in March weren't paying attention to how better airlines are operated these days. In addition, the company has stripped $1.3 billion in costs out of the structure despite the view here that costs per seat mile are rising by up to 10%.

These better operators should warrant multiple expansion for the stocks in the future.

Negative Analyst Community

The most amazing outcome of the earnings report was that JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker only upgraded the beleaguered airline stock to Neutral. The analyst actually has a $26 price target on the stock for what amounts to nearly 30% upside from the current price near $20.

The amazing part of the upgrade is that Baker sees American Airlines earning $2.60 next year, but the analyst is only willing to slap a 10x PE multiple on the stock. The consensus EPS estimate for 2023 is currently only up to $1.80 per share, but the 2024 target is approaching $3.60.

Despite these higher EPS targets, the average analyst is only Neutral on the stock. According to analyst ratings, only three analysts have a Buy or Strong Buy rating while five analysts have Sell ratings while an incredible 14 analysts now have Holds.

The airline might be back to 650 million shares outstanding, but the estimates are only forecasting annual profits in the $2 billion range for a company with revenues set to top $50 billion. American Airlines would only have profit margins in the 4% range while United Airlines (UAL) talked about a 9% pre-tax margin next year heading to 14% by 2026.

The airlines are structurally different now evidenced by the ability to forecast profits in Q2 despite oil prices surging above $100 per barrel. For American Airlines to truly be different now, the airline needs to generate profit margins closer to 10% similar to the sector.

Part of the issue holding back profits in the near term is the massive increase in interest expenses. American Airlines now has nearly $25 billion in net debt after spending the pre-COVID years buying up a modern fleet. The impact of COVID losses turned into additional debt is for the interest expenses to soar to over $1.8 billion annually, or nearly double the pre-COVID levels.

The JPMorgan analyst estimates have a clear path to a $4+ EPS in the future just by adding back ~$1.50 per share in reduced interest expenses. The airline already started repaying debt helped by some of the positive cash flows in the last quarter. Along with ending 2021 with $13 billion in cash, the airline is both repaying debt by reducing cash balances and via incoming cash flows. In total, debt levels are down by $4.1 billion since the peak levels back in Q2'21.

The airline has reduced capex in 2022 to $1.8 billion and 2023 to $2.2 billion. While American Airlines could utilize some of the delayed Boeing (BA) airplane deliveries, the lower capex will produce higher free cash flows to help pay down debt quicker.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that American Airlines remains on a clear path to a $4+ EPS. The stock only trades at $20 for 5x PE multiple while the strong operations of the sector should start warranting far higher PE multiples similar with other industrial transport stocks.