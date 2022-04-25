Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images News

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is losing its flare as the market darling. Two consecutive quarters of estimate misses – especially when they were not even challenging to begin with – and the first net subscription loss in a decade surely do not bode well for the stock. Netflix’s downturn is further accentuated by the current macroeconomic outlook, which has created a risk-off environment for equities in general – the first hint of weakness was already enough to have investors headed for the exit, let alone the second time around. Netflix saw its market value decline by close to 60% since reporting a difficult fourth quarter earlier this year (January 20th). And the repeat of disappointing results for the first quarter reported Wednesday evening (April 19th) has immediately wiped out close to 40%, or close to $60 billion of its market value. To put it into perspective, the amount equates to almost three times the valuation of industry peer Paramount Global (Nasdaq: PARA), underscoring investors’ punishment levied on the streaming pioneer’s continued deceleration.

Netflix’s latest results accentuate the increasing threat of rising competition and macroeconomic headwinds on its ability to resurrect subscription and revenue acceleration. But on the flip side, a massive streaming market still exists for Netflix to address. Netflix’s market leadership and recognition for pioneering the burgeoning on-demand video streaming industry in recent years is also a cornerstone for potentially reviving the little investor confidence that remains in the stock and underlying business’ longer-term prospects.

However, it seems, at least for now, that every pro to Netflix’s outlook is met with a con – and vice versa – which makes it a difficult one to invest in with high conviction. On this basis, we believe the Netflix stock’s current price is reflective of its neutral stance as management continues to work out the drivers and solutions to the business’ deceleration. In the meantime, we remain cautious against over-optimism on the stock’s valuation prospects, despite the considerable drawdown in recent months, until there is concrete evidence of reacceleration from a fundamental perspective.

Pros and Cons of Investing in Netflix

“Love may be blind, but [investors] aren’t”. The steep plummet in Netflix' stock observed over the past two disappointing quarters underscores how many investors are continuously moving to the side-lines until there is greater confidence that the streaming pioneer can restore growth in subscription volumes and related revenues. The stock is clearly losing its shine as the “season’s diamond”, as market participants retreat in response to the company’s considerable slowdown in performance compared to its pandemic-era heights.

The increasingly saturated video streaming market, paired with a clouded global economic outlook in the near-term are stirring further impact to Netflix’s future. Although countering pros to the stock’s near-term challenges remain, they might just only be sufficient to neutralize the situation. The prospects of pros surpassing the cons identified for Netflix’s business outlook at the moment are still pending concrete evidence that supports the company’s ability in reaccelerating growth – an endeavor that management has yet to pinpoint a roadmap for.

1. Decelerating Subscription and Revenue Growth

Decelerating subscription and revenue growth is the most immediate con on hand at Netflix. The company’s latest report of extended net subscription loss through the first half of the year underscores how it is struggling with not only customer acquisition, but also customer retention. Considering the current macroeconomic climate, where inflationary pressures are forcing consumers to cut budgets on discretionary spending and geopolitical tensions are barring business from being conducted in certain economies, Netflix is faced with a tough situation – potentially the worst since trying to get the business started and overtake traditional DVD/VHS rental staples like Blockbuster. Coupled with mounting competition within the on-demand video streaming industry, Netflix’s ambition to regain its grip on accelerated growth has become an even more difficult endeavor.

But there are still signs that support Netflix’s prospects in overcoming the deceleration hurdle. The pandemic and associated social distancing measures over the past two years have brought to light the massive market for on-demand video streaming enabled by the advent of internet-connected mobile devices.

Although much of Netflix’s net subscription adds have come from outside of North America in recent years, which indicates that it may be “nearing a ceiling” on subscription growth from the region and pivoting strategy to subscription retention instead, there is still close to half of “North American broadband households” that Netflix has yet to penetrate. Meanwhile, in the U.S., on-demand video streaming has only replaced about one third of total TV viewing time. And specific to payTV in the U.S., Netflix accounts for two-thirds of related viewing time. This together indicates that there is still significant runway for further expansion in Netflix’s core “UCAN” operations alone, albeit more difficult considering the platform does not offer live sports and news streaming.

Streaming Share of Total U.S. TV Time (Netflix Q1’22 Shareholder Letter)

But from a global standpoint, Netflix’s some 200 million subscribers acquired to date only accounts for the 900 million broadband-connected homes globally (ex-China). And total consumer spending on entertainment and media is expected to advance at a compounded annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 3.9% into a $915 billion market of its own by mid-decade. Much of this acceleration will be driven by demand for video streaming services, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the next five years. As Netflix continues to work on expanding market share in EMEA, and disrupting the standard preference for significantly low-priced pay TV in LatAm and APAC regions, potential for reacceleration over the longer-term still exists.

But it will be up to management on figuring out an effective roadmap and execution strategy to capitalize on these opportunities in a timely manner, given the simultaneous backdrop of rising competition. For now, Netflix' underperformance underscores investors’ disappointment in management’s lack of follow-through on promises to restore growth announced in early January after reporting a lackluster fourth quarter. And investors’ patience for tangible progress is wearing thin, especially as other streaming upstarts like Apple TV+ (Nasdaq: AAPL), HBO Max (Nasdaq: WBD), Hulu, Disney+ (NYSE: DIS) and Prime Video (Nasdaq: AMZN), which all offer cheaper subscription rates than Netflix, are making a name for themselves in streaming with equally, if not more, competitive content.

2. Increasing Competition

Building on the above pro/con analysis on Netflix’s deceleration problem, rising competition is also something that the streaming pioneer has finally come around to acknowledge. Recognizing the growth opportunity presented by on-demand video streaming, many traditional entertainment and media companies have launched their own platforms. And with the streaming industry becoming increasingly crowded, there has also been a lot of consolidation among the big players, which has further heightened competition for Netflix.

For instance, the blockbuster merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery earlier this month, and the completion of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in March have created competitive content libraries that will be hard for Netflix to match, let alone top, going forward. And strategy wise, Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to “skip the traditional theatre release window and go straight to [streaming] distribution” through HBO Max also amps up competition and threatens to dethrone Netflix’s yearslong market leadership.

In addition to competition against prominent industry players, Netflix is also in a streaming arms race against smaller local platforms in emerging markets that offer more relevant, local-language-based content at a bargain price of as low as $4 a year, which further complicates its roadmap to restoring accelerated growth. Although Netflix has revised its pricing strategy in emerging markets like India to address local consumers’ price-conscious behavior, its streaming service offered remains one of the most expensive still. With competition within the video streaming industry reaching an all-time high, there has been increasing concern “over the maximum number of subscriptions a consumer may be willing to take on” – especially as rising inflationary pressures risk erosion of discretionary spending budgets.

But on the flip side, Netflix’s ability to maintain “free cash flow positive for the full year 2022 and beyond” could be a lifeline. As competition continues to build, consumers are now prioritizing quality content and positive user experience for the money they pay. As such, a trusty strategy for achieving growth targets – like in the case of Netflix – is to invest into ensuring high-demand content, whether organically produced in-house or licensed from another media company, are available for viewing at subscribers’ convenience. And the possession of a strong balance sheet should allow Netflix to continue to invest into expanding its content library and remain competitive within the business – especially within an inflationary environment.

This is already seen in action, as Netflix steps up on its creation of not only original drama series, but also increasingly popular movies like “Don’t Look Up” and “The Power of the Dog” in recent years. The company has also amped up production of original content outside of North America, increasing penetration into fast-expanding markets like Korea, which is proven through the “Squid Game” sensation last year. With more than 20 new Korean shows launching through 2022, including the Korean adaptation of popular Spanish series “Money Heist”, alongside long-awaited new seasons for popular shows like “Stranger Things”, as well as other unscripted content like “Selling Sunset”, the related impact to late-year subscription volume changes will be a tell-tale for the effectiveness of Netflix’s execution in the “content arms race”.

3. Exploring New Strategies – Password Crackdown, Ads, and More

Following the recent blockbuster transactions that have completed within the streaming industry featuring Warner Bros. Discovery, Amazon and MGM, the latest talk around town is none but Netflix’s change of mind on integrating an ad-enabled subscription tier to its service and cracking down on password sharing. Netflix estimates that there are currently more than 100 million households outside of its 222 million subscriber base that have access to its content on a password-sharing basis. The company has specifically called out password-sharing as a reason for its subscriber growth deceleration in its first quarter Shareholder Letter, as the trend enables lost revenues that could have been reinvested back into content creation to boost sign-ups, making it “harder to grow membership in many markets”. Netflix is currently implementing additional charges for password-sharing beyond the paying household, starting at $3 per extra member, in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru as a test run.

On one hand, the strategy is relied upon for increasing average recurring revenues per user and recouping the years of lost revenues through password sharing. But on the other hand, levying the additional password-sharing charge risks losing out to competition for the streaming giant. Netflix is already the most expensive streaming platform in the industry, with standard subscription prices still increasing across the board in the current year. And as consumers become more price sensitive to discretionary goods and services ahead of a potential economic downturn, charging additional for password-sharing is not ideal. Netflix already offers different pricing tiers on a screen-count basis, which consumers already assume as compensatory for password-sharing, although the subscriptions currently do not block shared-account views that are not occurring at the same time. The password-sharing fee strategy could potentially backfire and increase churn for a while longer before the intention to increase average recurring revenues per user might start to materialize.

Although charging for password-sharing is within the rights of Netflix and reasonable from a business’ perspective, it will likely be met with aversion by subscribers unless, or until, competing streaming platforms start to do the same. To some extent, Netflix is taking one for the team by implementing the password-sharing charge, and spearheading change that will sooner or later be implemented by its rivals within the fast-expanding video streaming market. But the strategy could potentially cost Netflix its crown within the industry, which in our opinion, is too high of a price to pay for the little returns that will not even materialize until others do the same in years down the road.

Another strategy contemplated by Netflix is offering an ad-enabled tier, which is something that the platform has long refrained from doing. Grounded in the provision of “simple” subscription-based video streaming, the addition of ads has been viewed as an added level of “complexity” by management. But it seems that most streaming platform subscribers are price sensitive, and thus “advertising tolerant”. Based on observations from ex-WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, more than half of HBO Max subscribers are price sensitive and have chosen the ad-enabled tier. The observation is also consistent across other streaming platforms, like Disney’s Hulu, which has ad-enabled sign-ups exceeding 60% of its subscription base. Embracing ads on its platform might just be what Netflix needs to rekindle growth, although it deviates from the simple, ad-free strategy it has long stood by.

But implementing an ad-enabled tier is not something that can be done overnight. The strategy could still be years out from materializing, as Netflix would have to reconfigure its content release strategy to line-up with advertisers’ needs. Although the strategy has been proven effective in garnering sign-ups amongst peers, it is not one that can help Netflix solve its deceleration problem at hand and regain investors’ confidence within the near-term.

Beyond video streaming, Netflix has also gotten its hands on games – another key driver of consumer spending on media and entertainment, with anticipated growth at a CAGR of 10% over the next five years. While Netflix misses out on subscription demand stemming from access to live sports, in which its rivals have long partaken in, the incorporation of games within its core video streaming platform gives the company an exclusive edge in luring demand from avid gamers who are likely already paying for one or more streaming services. Netflix can also leverage its gaming platform to help promote its Netflix Original content library, which reinforces its subscription growth story over the longer-term.

But the endeavor is costly and not without risks. Investments into gaming could potentially chip away at funding needed for content creation to stay relevant and competitive. To date, Netflix has spent more than $125 million on gaming-related acquisitions, with another $75 million in pending cash outflow for its acquisition of Next Game scheduled for completion later this year. Although the mobile games strategy is still in early stages of implementation, investors will likely heighten focus on its effectiveness in driving growth in coming quarters. Any signs of mediocre results or expectation misses from the new segment could further encourage investors toward the exit.

Is Netflix’s Current Valuation Fair?

Considering Netflix’s recent performance, it seems the pandemic-era has pulled forward subscription growth by years. The trend underscores how Netflix is likely approaching maturity in the fastest-growing North American streaming market, which makes growth more difficult going forward. Coupled with an increasingly saturated market and challenging macroeconomic outlook, Netflix could be faced with an extended period of decelerating, albeit sustained, growth.

Our base case forecast is expecting total revenues of $32.0 billion (+8% y/y) in the current year based on 225 million paid memberships at year-end (+3 million annual net adds). And over the next five years, Netflix’s consolidated top-line is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% towards annual revenues of $39.3 billion by 2026. Much of the growth will be driven by opportunities in LatAm (+10% CAGR to 2026) and APAC (+6% CAGR to 2026), while UCAN (+2% CAGR to 2026) and EMEA (+5% CAGR to 2026) are expected to maintain sustained growth consistent with levels of economic expansion.

Netflix Financial Forecast (Author)

Netflix Financial Forecast (Author)

Netflix_-_Forecasted_Financial_Information.pdf

By equally weighing a price/sales-based and discounted cash flow (“DCF”) valuation approach, we have determined a base case 12-month price target of $231 for the stock. This represents upside potential of about 5% based on the stock’s last traded share price of $221 at the time of writing (April 22).

Netflix Valuation Analysis (Author)

Netflix Valuation Analysis (Author)

For the price/sales-based valuation approach, we have applied a 3.2x multiple to projected 2023F revenues, which is in line with the forward growth-to-valuation correlation observed across the streaming peer group:

Netflix Peer Comp (Author)

The price/sales multiple applied in the valuation analysis aims to better align Netflix' stock valuation outlook with the broader streaming peer group, which is more reflective of the company’s anticipated maturity ahead of mounting competitive headwinds.

Netflix Valuation Analysis (Author)

For the DCF approach, we have drawn the projected cash flow streams from the base case fundamental forecast discussed in earlier sections, and applied an exit multiple of 12.5x and a WACC of 10.0%. The valuation assumptions applied considers perpetual growth at 3%, which is conservative but consistent with the blended economic growth outlook within Netflix’s operating regions over the longer-term and reflective of the business’ maturing state based on recent performance. It also considers the company’s capital structure and continued ability in delivering positive free cash flows to fund its longer-term growth strategy.

Netflix Valuation Analysis (Author)

Netflix DCF Sensitivity Analysis (Author)

Is Netflix Stock Worth Investing In?

Based on the valuation analysis performed above, investors have already priced the stock as if it is reaching a mature state. Although the foregoing analysis shows that Netflix’s longer-term growth strategies might restore momentum to its subscription volumes, many are either in early-stage implementation (e.g. gaming; emerging market penetration; password-sharing fees) or still in consideration and planning phase (e.g. ad implementation). As such, any related upsides to Netflix’s valuation prospects will require concrete improvements to fundamental performance in order to restore investor confidence in the stock.

Especially under the current macroeconomic backdrop, investors have showed a consistent trend of heavily punishing stocks for underperformance, but only comparatively mild rewards for outperformance. For instance, Netflix has lost close to half its value since releasing disappointing first quarter results, while Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) has only been awarded a couple percentage points of gains following a blockbuster sales and earnings beat.

The observed trend continues to highlight an overall risk-off environment in equities, especially for stocks like Netflix which enjoy a premium valuation for its expected market leadership over competing peers. The premium is the first to go whenever there are cracks to the stock’s bullish thesis, which in Netflix’s case, is its failure to maintain accelerated subscription growth in recent quarters. And it will likely take consecutive quarters of proven progress to restore investor confidence in Netflix' stock, and bring it out of the conservative case and back into premium territory. With this in mind, it might not be a bad idea to stay on the side-lines on Netflix for now, and re-enter at a later time when the business starts to show proven signs of reacceleration.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading my analysis. Please note that we will be launching a Livy Investment Research Marketplace service on March 31st. The service will allow you to follow my coverage portfolio, interact with me directly, and participate in chat rooms with other subscribers. Early subscribers will receive a legacy discount at $249 per year. Stay tuned for more details as we ramp up to launch in the coming months.