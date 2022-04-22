Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On PowerUp

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) has raised $287.5 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure, with a particular focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and new metaverse video gaming businesses.

I favor an extremely 'picky' approach to SPAC investment and look for solid management teams and at least one successful SPAC deal under their belt.

So, I'm on Hold for the PowerUp Acquisition SPAC in the near term.

PowerUp's Sponsor Background

PowerUp has 2 executives leading its sponsor, PowerUp Sponsor LLC.

The sponsor is headed by:

- Executive Chairman, Bruce Hack, who was previously Chairman of Technicolor SA and a principal in the creation of Activision Blizzard and later Vice Chairman.

- Chief Executive Officer, Jack Tretton, who was President and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment.

The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.

PowerUp's Market

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for video games was an estimated $151 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $398 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing penetration of services delivered through the Internet, increasing demand from consumers for more interactive entertainment and greater technological innovations from industry.

Also, below is a historical and projected future market trajectory chart for the U.S. video game market through 2027:

U.S. Video Game Market (Grand View Research)

PowerUp's SPAC IPO Terms

New York, NY-based PowerUp sold 28.75 million units of Class A shares and warrants at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $287.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The SPAC has 15 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (PWUPU)

Warrants (PWUPW)

Common Stock (PWUP)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of Class B shares.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 9.76 million warrants at $1.50 per warrant in a private placement. Each warrant will entitle the sponsor to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About PowerUp

The SPAC is interesting because it is seeking to merge with a target company in the video game industry broadly defined.

The firm's leadership has strong industry operating expertise and longtime experience in video gaming and media.

However, the team does not have previous SPAC experience, so does not have a track record of SPAC success.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

The video gaming market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate over the coming years, although the marketing side of the business is undergoing significant adjustment due to changing advertising policies for major horizontal platforms such as Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

These changes, which include the depreciation of the use of individual advertising IDs, have served to negatively affect the ability of game developers to target potential users, thus potentially increasing the cost of player acquisition.

While management's background is impressive and a case could be made for investing in the SPAC based on that aspect alone, their lack of previous SPAC experience is a significant downside to the opportunity.

With so many SPACs seeking a limited number of high-quality targets, SPAC performance has lagged that of the overall IPO market in recent years.

I favor an extremely 'choosy' approach and look for solid management teams and at least one successful SPAC deal under their belt.

So, I'm on Hold for the PowerUp Acquisition SPAC over the near term.