Author's note: All figures listed in CAD$ unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF) has constructed a portfolio of businesses that are positively leveraged to rising interest rates. This tailwind coupled with dividend growth that has outpaced even today's inflation rates, makes Power Corporation an excellent income pick for your retirement portfolio. In addition to being a beneficiary of rising rate, Power Corporation offers a growing dividend that is currently yielding 5%. Power Corporation is well positioned to benefit shareholders by growing its NAV organically as well as through strategic transactions. The company has also demonstrated a propensity to continue narrowing the discount to NAV reflected in the current share price. These features make Power Corporation an attractive option for those seeking inflation-protected dividend income.

Company Overview

Power Corporation of Canada is a holding and management company for a portfolio of global financial service providers. Power Corp has interests in insurance, wealth management and alternative asset investment platforms. Based in Montreal, Canada, Power Corp has a market capitalization of $28B. The firm's 30,000 employees serve 31 million clients and administer over $2T in assets globally. Power Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "POW" and trades with an average daily volume of 2.25M shares.

The firm owns controlling interests in Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCPK:GWLIF), IGM Financial Inc. (OTCPK:IGIFF), along with a portfolio of global fin-tech and renewable power assets. This geographically diversified portfolio includes stakes in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCPK:GBLBF), Sagard private equity platforms and Chinese asset manger, China AMC.

Power Corp Org Structure (Power Corporation Website)

Power Corporation's most significant asset is Great-West Lifeco known through its labels Canada Life and Empower. Great-West, along with Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL), make up the big three in Canada's life insurance industry and control 80% of market share. According to Morningstar Equity Analyst Rajiv Bhatia, Great-West is the best run of the three large incumbents and has consistently scored the highest returns on equity, averaging 13% over the last five years.

IGM Financial is a leading wealth management franchise and the largest independent asset manager in Canada. The firm is known for brands that include IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and a 23% stake in Wealth Simple. IGM benefits from scale through its broker network along with high switching costs for many of its products. In addition to established blue chip firms, Power Corporation has been actively diversifying its holdings to include positions in growth companies such as fin-tech and asset manager is developing markets. Assets such as China AMC are well positioned to profit from a growing Chinese middle class.

Unlocking Value

Great West Life and IGM Financial accounted for 92% of 2021 Net Earnings. This insurer and asset manager respectively represent almost three quarters of Power's net asset value and are valued primarily on their earnings. The remaining holdings, including GBL and China AMC, are valued on their underlying assets.

Power Corp has historically traded at a deep discount to NAV. In recent years, the company has been making headway in narrowing the discount to NAV. From 2015-2018, the discount to NAV averaged 34%. At current levels, the discount has improved to 22.5%. This has been achieved through the multiple levers at the operational and holdco levels.

Power Corporation NAV Discount (Power Corporation Investor Presentation)

Most significantly, Power Corporation undertook a corporate reorganization that resulted in a simplified organizational structure. Specifically, the company restructured Power Financial Corporation and Power Corporation of Canada to eliminate dual holding company model that had been previously employed. Over the past two years, the company has undertaken a number of similar shareholder-friendly actions across its portfolio to increase transparency across the firm.

As Power Corporation continues to focus its structure to better reflect the value of its core business, the company will sell off non-core asset and return capital to shareholders with the proceeds. This process will not only continue to improve the current discount to NAV, but will fuel future dividend growth and share buybacks. Between February 2021 and February 2022, Power Corporation pursued a normal course issuer bid that authorized the buyback of up to 30 million shares, or roughly 5.3% of the outstanding float. This significant repurchasing effort will have a positive impact on EPS, reduce the firm's dividend payment obligations and signals that management sees the stock as undervalued.

Dividend Growth

In November 2021, Power Corporation of Canada declared a supplemental quarterly dividend of 4.75 cents per share to the company's existing quarterly dividend of 44.75 cents per share. This increase brings the total quarterly dividend to 49.50 cents per share, an increase of 10.6%. This exceeds the company's 9.4% increase in 2020.

Power Corporation Dividend Growth History (Power Corporation Website)

My favourite gauge of a business's long-term viability is the firm's record of consistently returning cash to shareholders. As an indicator of Power Corporation's sound business model, the firm and its underlying holdings demonstrated resilience throughout the volatility of the pandemic by delivering increased earnings in 2020 over 2019, and with Power Corporation increasing its dividend.

Power Corporation initiated its dividend in 1975 and has increased it in 20 of the past 25 years. The company has a current EPS dividend payout ratio of 43%, below its 5-year average payout ratio of 58%. The long-term dividend growth rate over the past 20 years is a compelling 8.8%.

Power Corp Dividend Growth Rate (Canadian Dividend All-Star List)

Risk Analysis

With core earnings driven by the company's insurance and financial services assets, low interest rates or a downturn in the equity market are risk factors for Power Corporation. Great-West is especially leveraged to interest rates, while IGM with its asset-based revenue would suffer in the event of a significant decline in equity prices.

Power Corporation has benefited from prudent stewardship and efficient operations. According to ratings agency, DBRS:

DBRS Morningstar views POW and PWF as benefitting from a strong financial position and prudent decision making supported by healthy levels of liquidity and steady dividend flows from their operating companies. At nearly 14%, POW's return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (9M 2021), proved exceptionally resilient during the pandemic.

Interest on senior debt and preferred share dividends are well covered at over 40X. As of September 2021, Power Corporation had $1.58B in liquidity between cash and short-term investment. This financial flexibility along with a strong balance sheet will enable Power to move quickly and opportunistically in its future deal-making.

Power Corporation Debt Rating (Power Corporation Website)

Investor Takeaways

Dividend growth investing is about identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards durable cash flow growth. Power Corporation meets these criteria through its track record of dividend growth fueled by high quality assets and a resilient business model. Power Corporation is positively leveraged to rising interest rates, making it a good income pick in a rising rate environment.