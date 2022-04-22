Adam Bettcher/Getty Images Entertainment

Many investors are wondering where to put money to work in this turbulent stock market environment. The overall stock market has been down since late December 2021. However, Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) held up better than the S&P 500 (SPY) so far this year. I expect this to continue due to the company's strong financial metrics and growth strategies. The stock is poised to outperform the broader market over the long-term.

As of January 29, 2022, Build-A-Bear had 346 corporate-owned stores and 72 international franchised stores for a total of 418 stores.

Build-A-Bear's Growth Strategies

Build-A-Bear Workshop has been investing in digital transformation to help drive growth. This involves encouraging repeat purchases and enhanced customer engagement with the company's 12 million contacts and Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members. The company is driving a marketing campaign using its digital capabilities to deliver personalized experiences and advertising.

Build-A-Bear is also working on acquiring new customers by moving beyond their core kids consumer base to expand the market to new tweens, teens, and adult consumers through targeting marketing. The company plans to use digital media, entertainment, and marketing to increase sales to these groups.

The company also plans to expand their store count by adding 20 locations over the next 2 to 3 years. This includes third-party retail concepts and corporate-managed stores. There are also plans to leverage the e-commerce business by offering same day delivery with a partnership with Shipt. The company plans to increase sales and customer service efficiency through its use of stores as mini distribution centers for the Buy Online Ship From Store and Buy Online Pickup in Store purchase options.

Build-A-Bear re-introduced the in-store party concept after a 2 year COVID-pause. This can help bring multiple families into stores as a way to gain future potential customers and to retain current ones. The year 2022 also marks the company's 25th year anniversary, which can be used to create excitement and interest among customers.

Build-A-Bear has ongoing efforts to optimize its financials by maintaining a strong balance sheet. Efforts are in progress for disciplined expense management during a challenging time of inflation.

All of these efforts can help drive strong future revenue and earnings growth to drive the stock higher.

Attractive Low Valuation

Build-A-Bear is one of the rare companies that is profitable and successful and trading with a low PE ratio below 10. The stock has a trailing PE of 7.9 and a forward PE of 7.23. As a comparison, the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading with a trailing PE of 21.5 and a forward PE of 19.4. BBW is trading at a significant discount to the broader market.

Build-A-Bear's price/sales ratio is also low at 0.71. The S&P 500 is trading with a price/sales ratio of 2.75. So, BBW is an attractive bargain as it never got bid up to an overheated price and valuation like many stocks in the market.

At a valuation like this you would think that the company is struggling or has a serious negative catalyst. However, this is not the case. Build-A-Bear has plenty of room to the upside due to this low valuation.

Strong Financial Metrics

BBW has strong financial metrics and growth, which can help drive more stock gains from its low valuation level. The profitability metrics are strong as it has an ROE of 58.7%, an ROIC of 16%, and an ROA of 17.8%. These are all significantly higher than the sector median ROE of 17.65%, ROIC of 8%, and ROA of 6%. This demonstrates that Build-A-Bear gets a big bang for its invested bucks.

The company has a strong balance sheet with 1.5x more total assets than total liabilities for total equity of $93.7 million. BBW also has 1.33x more current assets than current liabilities. So, the company is in great shape to handle its long and short-term obligations.

BBW more than doubled its operating cash flow of $28.1 million for FY22 from $13.4 million in FY21. The latest operating cash flow is also 30% higher than the pre-pandemic level of $21.6 million from FY20. BBW's fiscal year ended in February 2020 that year, a few weeks before the COVID-related shutdowns began. After being a net repurchaser of common stock, the company was still left with $21.6 million in free cash flow.

So, the company has the flexibility to expand the business, to do stock repurchases, and to consider paying dividends in the future. The company does not currently pay dividends. Therefore, investors will have to rely on stock price appreciation for their gains.

BBW is expected to grow revenue at about 10% and earnings at about 9.7% for FY23 which ends in January 2023 according to consensus estimates. This growth should help drive the stock higher for strong gains, that is if the broader market cooperates.

High Seeking Alpha Ratings

Stocks with the highest SA Quant ratings tend to outperform the S&P 500. BBW happens to have high strong buy ratings and is outperforming the broader market.

Seeking Alpha Stock Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Given the strong metrics that BBW is achieving on multiple categories, the stock has a good chance to outperform the market going forward.

The Technical Perspective

Stock Charts

The stock had a good run up since the pandemic low. The price now looks to be consolidating while the broader market has been selling off. This is a good sign for the strength of BBW's stock to hold up better than the broader market. The RSI increased to over 50 on the weekly chart. This is bullish as the price is showing positive strength. The MACD remains above zero which is positive, but the green MACD line did not rise above the signal line, which can be used as a buy signal. The money flow [CMF] has been increasing since about November 2021.

I would like to see the money flow increase to above zero and the MACD line to cross above the red signal line for a buy confirmation. So far, the price is holding above the 50-day moving average which is positive.

Build-A-Bear's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Build-A-Bear looks like a great combination of a deeply valued stock with strong growth potential. The stock is still valued too low, probably because of the big hit that it took during the pandemic when the stores had to close temporarily. The stores are now back open and business is back to normal.

The risks for the company are future possible shutdowns if another variant or new virus got out of control causing store closures. Competition could be a risk if BBW's offerings went out of style and consumers found more attractive alternatives.

Overall, BBW has solid strategies to continue its growth. The in-store parties are back and the e-Commerce business is alive and growing. The move to market to older age groups can increase the customer base over time.

Analysts have a one-year price target of $33 for the stock, which is about 85% higher than the current price. This looks reasonable based on the company's low PE ratio and strong expected growth. The price target of $33 would bring the PE ratio to about 12.7 based on expected EPS of $2.60 for FY23.