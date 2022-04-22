Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Why now is an ideal time to buy AT&T

Yes, yes I know you can't time the markets. Yet, you can make an educated determination as to when the best time to start/increase a position in a stock may be. The following are the primary reasons I feel now may be an ideal time to start or increase your position in AT&T (NYSE:T).

Media asset sale is complete

AT&T closed the $43 billion transaction with Discovery recently regarding the Warner Bros. properties. The deal marks an end to a turbulent three years for AT&T. It was a mistake to attempt the vertical integration of the communications infrastructure and media. Looked great on paper, but the panoply of proposed positives never came to fruition. Nonetheless, I credit AT&T management for making the move when they did. With the recent drastic fall of Netflix (NFLX), it would seem AT&T displayed "perfect timing" by exiting the media business just as many are beginning to question the viability of streaming services.

Further, now AT&T can move forward as a lean mean pure-play wireless communications and fiber-optic networking machine.

AT&T CEO John Stankey stated:

"With the close of this transaction, we expect to invest at record levels in our growth areas of 5G and fiber, where we have strong momentum, while we work to become America's best broadband company. At the same time, we'll sharpen our focus on returns to shareholders."

AT&T just reported solid earnings

AT&T was one of the top gainers in the S&P 500 Thursday, up 4% after it beat expectations for profits and surprised to the upside on mobile subscribers in the last earnings report. One of my tenants during times of high market volatility, such as now, is I suggest waiting to buy a stock after earnings rather than roll the dice and buy into earnings. Even stocks that are beating in the current environment are selling off on earnings. When the odds are stacked against you reduce risk as much as possible my making the most informed buys.

During the period that ended in March, AT&T beat expectations by earning 77 cents a share on $38.1 billion in revenue, including $29.7 billion from continuing operations, up 2.5%. Net income from continuing operations came in at 65 cents a share.

In addition, wireless revenue grew 5.5% to $20.1 billion as it added 691,000 subscribers, its highest level in a decade. On the wireline side, AT&T Fiber added a net 289,000 subscribers, with penetration up about 2 percentage points to 37%.

So, AT&T has cleared the decks by divesting itself of media operations, will use some of the proceeds to reduce the debt load, and has stated it will "right-size" the dividend. Let me expound on the dividend cut.

Right-sizing of dividend

The current quarterly dividend per share is $0.2775 based on shares outstanding. The quarterly free cash flow required to cover dividends is approximately $2 billion. With free cash flow of approximately $2.9 billion for the quarter the current payout ratio sits at about 69%. This level of coverage helps me to sleep very well at night. Furthermore, I expect it to increase as the company gains momentum. Another major reason I have doubled down today on AT&T is the current macro environment. Let me explain.

AT&T provides a formidable margin of safety

Look, here's another market mantra you hear a lot and should abide by - "don't fight the Fed." When the Fed has a zero rate "free-money" policy, as you may expect things start to go a little crazy. Market participants get caught up in high-flyer long duration "story" stocks. These stocks are based in large part on potential cash flows expected in the distant future commonly referred to as "long-duration assets." Nevertheless, when inflation hits and the Fed is forced to raise rates, the value of these future cash flows is diminished greatly. Consequently, market participants look for investment opportunities that have positive cash flow presently. AT&T fits the bill perfectly. Additionally, the company is focused on returning wealth to shareholders. Even after the dividend cut the current yield is 5.66%, substantially above the current 10-year bond yield of 2.9%. Now let's wrap it all up.

Wrap up

Timing is everything! With AT&T divesting the media properties, paying down debt, right sizing the dividend, and having solid fundamentals, the stock provides substantial margin of safety during highly volatile market conditions. A spike in inflation and substantial uptick in macro-economic and geopolitical concerns has caused a major selloff in markets. The major sell-off occurring as I write this article has caused my buy limit order of $19.60 on AT&T to execute. I placed this order after earnings. For any newcomers to the market who may be reading this piece, never chase a stock at the highs and buy after an earnings beat. More often than not you will get your chance to buy it lower at some point in the near future. Thanks for your time and consideration in reading this article! Hopefully I provided a few tidbits of value.