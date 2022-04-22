jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite challenges to its production situation, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in the best financial position in its existence. The electric vehicle producer just reported the highest quarterly profit in the firm's history and growing vehicle margins. Tesla's free cash flow (and margins) are soaring. Although COVID-19 lockdowns in China are a risk for Tesla's production and delivery ramp in FY 2022, shares continue to have an attractive risk-reward!

Tesla is beating estimates by a wide margin

Tesla beat predictions for its first quarter earnings card yesterday. The electric vehicle company reported revenues of $18.76 billion compared to the average prediction of $17.80B. Earnings were also much better than expected with the actual EPS figure surging from $0.91 in the year-earlier period to $3.22 in Q1'22. The prediction was for EPS of $2.26. Tesla's much better earnings were fueled by strong vehicle deliveries despite significant challenges to the firm's production situation in Shanghai and continual margin gains.

High level of deliveries despite challenges

Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai has been closed since the end of March due to new COVID-19 outbreaks in China. Authorities in China responded forcefully to these new outbreaks and instituted harsh lockdowns to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Tesla is said to have begun preparations for a full reopening of its Shanghai manufacturing plant last week.

Despite factory shutdowns at the end of March, which further disrupted the supply chain, Tesla produced 305,407 electric vehicles, mostly Model 3/Y vehicles, in Q1'22, showing 69% year-over-year growth. The production growth rate, considering Tesla's large output level, is truly impressive. Total deliveries in Q1'22 soared 68% year-over-year to 310,048 electric vehicles, with 95% of product being Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. I estimate that Tesla will deliver 1.4M electric vehicles in FY 2022, mostly Model 3s and Model Ys, implying 50% year-over-year delivery growth.

Tesla broke through the 300 thousand delivery threshold for the first time ever in the fourth quarter of FY 2021. Because of supply problems, Tesla was not able to generate material production and delivery growth in Q1'22. Chiefly because of the massive Model 3 and Model Y ramp, I believe Tesla's free cash flow will continue to soar in FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Record profits thanks to a strong delivery ramp and higher automotive margins

Due to Tesla's massive production ramp in FY 2021, Tesla achieved record revenues and profits in Q1'22. Total automotive revenues soared 87% year-over-year to $16.86 billion while profits surged 658% year-over-year to a record $3.3B. Tesla's profit growth was especially driven by the firm's growing scale and surging vehicle gross margins. Regulatory tax credit sales boosted Tesla's automotive gross margins to a record 32.9% in Q1'22.

Tesla

Surging free cash flow margins, improving FCF conversion

Tesla is now widely profitable regarding GAAP earnings and has proven that it can grow its automotive gross margins even in a challenging industry environment. But the real story, I believe, is Tesla's soaring free cash flow.

Tesla generated $2.23B in free cash flow in Q1'22, showing 660% year-over-year growth and that's largely because of the massive ramp in Model 3/Y deliveries that Tesla has been able to pull off. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla's free cash flow margins also more than tripled year-over-year to 11.9%. Due to the ramp in deliveries, I estimate that Tesla could grow its free cash flow margin to 15% next year.

$ in millions Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 Q1'22 Y/Y Growth Total revenues $10,389 $11,958 $13,757 $17,719 $18,756 80.5% Net cash from operating activities $1,641 $2,124 $3,147 $4,585 $3,995 143.4% Capital expenditures ($1,348) ($1,505) ($1,819) ($1,810) ($1,767) 31.1% Free cash flow $293 $619 $1,328 $2,775 $2,228 660.4% Free cash flow margin 2.8% 5.2% 9.7% 15.7% 11.9% 321.2% OCF-FCF conversion 17.9% 29.1% 42.2% 60.5% 55.8% 212.3%

In the table above you can also see that Tesla's operating-cash-flow-to-free-cash-flow conversion more than doubled year-over-year from 17.9% in Q1'21 to 55.8% in Q1'22. This figure means that Tesla converted 55.8 cents of every dollar in operating cash flow to free cash flow, showing a massive improvement in FCF profitability. A normalization of output levels in the Shanghai factory and an easing supply situation for car parts have the potential to improve both Tesla's free cash flow margins as well as conversion rates going forward. Assuming that Tesla can grow revenues to $113B next year, a free cash flow margin of 15% would imply FCF potential of up to $17.0B.

Not cheap, but worth the price

I believe Tesla is the most exciting EV company in the world. No other firm comes even close regarding production capacity, delivery volume and growth prospects. However, these prospects and the massive expected delivery ramp expected for FY 2022 come with a price: Tesla is very expensive on a forward sales basis. Although shares of Tesla have one of the highest P-S ratios in the industry (P-S ratio of 9.3 X), Tesla has never ever been really cheap. Because of Tesla's growing scale, higher automotive gross margins and significant delivery ramp expected for this year, I believe Tesla's high sales valuation factor is worth paying. Additionally, revenue estimates for Tesla's FY 2023 continue to increase...

Risks with Tesla

The biggest risk for Tesla is new COVID-19 lockdowns that lead authorities to force factory shutdowns which could result in further disruptions to the supply chain. The 3-week Gigafactory shutdown in Shanghai is going to affect Tesla's short term production and delivery prospects, but I believe the market had more than enough time to price a short term delivery dip into shares of the EV company.

Another risk I see with Tesla is the firm's high valuation factor. Tesla is one of the most expensive electric vehicle stocks and that's chiefly because of the company's extraordinary success regarding its decade-long production and delivery ramp. Should Tesla's delivery and revenue growth slow, investors may reevaluate Tesla's valuation factor. What would change my mind about Tesla is if vehicle margins or delivery growth rates declined materially in FY 2022.

Final thoughts

Tesla FCF is firing on all cylinders, and the EV firm could see up to $17B in free cash flow next year. Assuming that Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai reopens and the supply chain situation doesn't get worse, I can see Tesla reach 1.4M EV deliveries this year, implying 50% year-over-year growth. Since the firm's free cash flow margins are also on the rise, Tesla is going to be an even more profitable enterprise going forward than it already is today!