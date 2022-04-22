rvlsoft/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you have been following M&A activity as closely as some of us merger arbitrageurs have over the last several years, the battle for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) immediately brings up a couple of thoughts about how things could play out. The size of the deal for Twitter at $43 billion is very large and there are very few private equity firms that are capable of pulling off such a large deal. Looking through our database of more than 2,500 merger and acquisitions of public companies over the last 12 years, less than 1% of them were over $43 billion in size.

Many of these mega-mergers failed to succeed including Pfizer's (PFE) attempt at merging with Allergan in a tax inversion scheme, AbbVie's (ABBV) acquisition of Shire and Comcast's (CMCSA) acquisition of Time Warner Cable. The mega-deals that did not come to fruition failed mostly because of regulatory issues and that's the second thing that comes to mind when I look at this potential acquisition of Twitter.

There has been a lot of chatter in recent days about Twitter being in play and that there may be interest from companies like Meta (FB), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) or Snap (SNAP). Unfortunately the FTC, under Lina Khan's leadership, is unlikely to approve a merger with a strategic company. This is one of the reasons Microsoft's (MSFT) $69 billion pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is trading at a large spread of over 20% to the $95 per share acquisition price.

Activision Blizzard - Microsoft Deal Spread History (InsideArbitrage.com Merger Arbitrage Tool)

The more likely scenario is Elon Musk partnering with a large private equity firm like Michael Dell did when he took Dell Technologies private in a $24.4 billion leveraged buyout with the help of Silver Lake in 2013. There's speculation that Thoma Bravo might be interested in acquiring Twitter and that's entirely possible because they have been very active in acquiring technology companies in recent years. As outlined in our last Merger Arbitrage Mondays article, they acquired six companies for $32.3 billion last year and announced acquisitions of two more including SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) and Anaplan (PLAN) for $17.6 billion this year.

Musk indicated on Thursday that he had $46.5 billion in financing lined up, and according to documents filed with the SEC, he's considering going hostile by going directly to shareholders since Twitter's board is not engaging with him and have adopted a poison pill. As hinted in a couple of Tweets over the last few days, he's likely to present shareholders with a tender offer where they can tender their shares at a predetermined price or range of prices. If the tender offer succeeds, it would give him the ability to acquire a majority stake in the company and potentially restructure the Board. In a rather unusual Tweet, Jack Dorsey also signaled his frustration with the Board of Directors at Twitter.

Jack Dorsey Tweet About Board of Directors (Twitter)

... which brings up the poison pill provision if an investor acquires a stake greater than 15%. The poison pill provision would allow existing shareholders to acquire more shares (excluding the investor that triggered the poison pill), thereby massively diluting the stake of the potential acquirer.

This situation reminds me of Oracle's (ORCL) contentious battle to acquire Peoplesoft back in 2003. Oracle offered Peoplesoft $5.1 billion to acquire the company. In an attempt to ward off Oracle, Peoplesoft not only adopted a poison pill provision but went one step further by offering their customers up to 5 times the cost of their software licenses if the company was acquired within the next two years and support for their software was turned off within four years.

The long contentious battle lasted 18 months, ended up in court and resulted in Peoplesoft investors getting nearly twice Oracle's original offer when the deal size ballooned to $10.3 billion. In an interesting twist to the Peoplesoft saga, the founders of Peoplesoft, Aneel Bhusri and Dave Duffield, took their newfound profits and created a company called Workday (WDAY). Workday is now a $56 billion behemoth that competes with Oracle in multiple software verticals.

Musk or whoever acquires the company have their work cut out for them. This Twitter thread by the ex-CEO of Reddit provides an excellent perspective of the challenges of running a social network. A few weeks ago, I experimented with Twitter advertising by promoting this thread about Harold Hamm's insider purchases of the energy company Continental Resources (CLR). The results were absolutely dismal and I turned off the ad campaign in a short period of time.

The thread was getting a bunch of likes but the kind of folks that were liking it did not appear to be investors, did not seem to be interested in the energy sector nor inclined towards following insider purchases as a strategy. In other words, Twitter with all the wealth of information it has about each account did an extremely poor job of displaying the promoted Tweet to the right target audience.

Fixing their matching algorithms is just one of several things a new owner can address. In my last article about Twitter on Seeking Alpha, I outlined several other things that the company should fix. Interestingly enough, the DCF model I used to come up with an intrinsic value for the company in that article, put the fair value at $55.15, just marginally above Musk's $54.20 offer.

We wrote the following about the model in that article:

"Plugging the next two years of consensus analyst estimates for 2022 earnings of 20 cents per share and 2023 earnings of 90 cents per share into a DCF model, assuming an EPS growth rate of 35% in year 3, declining 3% a year through 2031, an 8% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate, I get an intrinsic value of $55.16 per share, a 53% discount to current price. A DCF model is only as good as its assumptions and it's entirely possible that the future might unfold differently."

Twitter DCF Model (Author)

Conclusion

When Musk first unveiled his offer, as a Twitter shareholder, I was skeptical that a deal would actually happen because of the size of the deal and the board not engaging with him. As time has progressed and new information has come forth, the probability of a deal happening appears higher than I had initially anticipated.

The silver lining for long-suffering Twitter investors is that the stock is holding up well on account of this potential deal despite most technology stocks taking a big hit in recent days. Twitter is a unique property that has a lot of untapped potential. I think shareholders will do well to stay for the ride and see if a deal comes to fruition. Given current market conditions and the Fed's plan to raise interest rates aggressively in the near future, Twitter's stock can drop significantly if a deal does not materialize.