Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) has continued its run of strong performance. It exceeded the high-end of its 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $12.5 million and now exceeded the high-end of its Q1 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million.

This has put it close to its leverage target of 3.75x or under, although Martin is unlikely to increase its distribution until it can extend and/or refinance its 2023 to 2025 debt maturities.

At its current unit price, Martin appears fairly priced for a scenario where it averages $112.5 million in adjusted EBITDA per year over the longer term.

Debt Tender Offer

Martin made a cash tender offer to purchase up to $9.3 million of its 11.5% second-lien notes due 2025 at a purchase price of 100% of principal plus accrued and unpaid interest.

It received little interest for this offer and only $0.6 million in notes were validly tendered and not withdrawn. The tender offer was a requirement of the note indenture, which required Martin to make an offer to repurchase the notes with 25% of its excess cash flow from the previous fiscal year if its leverage was above 3.75x.

The limited interest in the tender offer is not a surprise as Martin's 11.5% second-lien notes due 2025 have been trading a bit above par (albeit lightly traded) since early 2021.

Q1 2022 Performance

Martin delivered quite strong results in Q1 2022, generating $40 million in adjusted EBITDA. It mentioned this was $10 million more than the high-end of its Q1 2022 guidance, and as a result it also boosted its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million to a range of $110 million to $120 million.

Martin's strongest performing units were its Fertilizer unit (delivering $11.8 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2022 compared to $7.1 million in Q1 2021) and its Land Transportation business (which delivered $9.5 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2022 compared to $3.7 million in Q1 2021).

Updated 2022 Guidance (mmlp.com)

Given Martin's relatively strong performance in recent quarters, it seems likely to hit the high end of its full-year guidance range or above.

Debt And Distribution

Martin's leverage ratio has been reduced to 3.87x, getting close to its goal of 3.75x or under. Theoretically it would be allowed to increase its quarterly distribution above $0.005 per unit once it gets its leverage below 3.75x, but I believe that Martin will likely keep its distribution as is until it addresses its 2023 to 2025 debt maturities.

The following image shows Martin's maturity schedule as of a December 2021 presentation. Martin's credit facility debt (currently maturing August 2023) was reduced to $159.5 million at the end of 2021. Hitting the high end of its adjusted free cash flow guidance for 2022 would reduce its credit facility debt to approximately $122 million.

Martin's Debt Maturities (as of Dec 2021) (mmlp.com)

This would give it approximately $467 million in net debt at the end of 2022.

Notes On Valuation

Martin's estimated value depends on what level of adjusted EBITDA is sustainable in the long run. At $110 million per year, Martin's estimated value is a bit under $5 per unit. At $120 million per year, this increases to approximately $6.50 per unit. Due to its still relatively high debt levels, Martin's common units can have significant fluctuations in estimated value.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Adjusted EBITDA ($ Million) $108.3 $94.9 $114.5 $120.0?

For reference, Martin's adjusted EBITDA (from continuing operations) was $108.3 million in 2019, $94.9 million in 2020, $114.5 million in 2021 and at the high-end of its guidance range would reach $120 million for 2022.

Conclusion

Martin has continued to deliver strong performance, with its Q1 2022 adjusted EBITDA coming in $10 million above expectations. Martin appears to be a bit conservative for its expectations for the rest of the year, so it seems likely to at least hit the high end of its updated guidance range of $110 million to $120 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Martin is nearing its 3.75x leverage target, but will likely work on refinancing and extending its debt maturities before it increases its quarterly distribution from $0.005 per unit. It appears currently fairly priced for averaging around $112.5 million in adjusted EBITDA per year over the longer term.