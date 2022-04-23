bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) has continued its acquisition spree (up to five acquisitions in the past year) by acquiring Sundance Energy and SandPoint Resources. The acquisitions will increase SilverBow's production to around 53,000 BOEPD and increase its oil cut from 13% to 23%.

Assuming a long-term pricing ratio of 20:1 (such as $70 oil and $3.50 gas), oil is now somewhat more important to SilverBow's financial results than natural gas.

Despite paying for part of the acquisitions in cash, SilverBow's projected debt position at the end of 2022 appears to be fine based on current strip.

Acquisitions

SilverBow made a couple more acquisitions, purchasing Sundance Energy and SandPoint Resources for total upfront consideration of $425 million. The upfront consideration consists of $256 million in cash and approximately 5.4 million shares of common stock.

SilverBow's Acquisitions (sbow.com)

The Sundance acquisition is the bigger one, with upfront consideration of $354 million and up to $15 million in contingent payments. For the contingent payments, SilverBow will pay $7.5 million if WTI oil averages $95+ from April 13, 2022 until the end of 2022. It will pay another $7.5 million if WTI oil averages $85+ in 2023.

The Sundance assets had January 2022 production of approximately 11,100 BOEPD (65% oil, 19% NGLs and 16% natural gas). These assets had PDP PV-10 of $277 million based on early April strip prices (roughly mid-$90s WTI oil for forward year), so the upfront consideration is around 1.3x PDP PV-10. This premium to PDP PV-10 is due to the development potential of the Sundance acreage, which is estimated to have 155 net locations with IRRs above 200% at those high strip prices.

Sundance Assets (sbow.com)

Sundance had previously emerged from bankruptcy in 2021 after taking on a significant amount of debt in an attempt to grow production, but the assets should provide decent returns in a $70+ oil environment at least.

SilverBow's purchase of SandPoint Resources is more for PDP value. It is paying $71 million for these assets, which had May 2022 production of 4,650 BOEPD (70% gas). This is a 0.8x multiple to the PDP PV-10 of $89 million.

SandPoint Assets (sbow.com)

SilverBow mentioned that there are 44 net locations with IRRs exceeding 80% at early April strip prices. However, the forward year natural gas strip at the time was close to $6, so an 80% IRR isn't impressive with those commodity prices.

2022 Proforma Outlook

Proforma for the two acquisitions, SilverBow expects its production to average 53,000 BOEPD (23% oil).

SilverBow's Proforma Results (sbow.com)

At current strip (roughly high-$90s WTI oil and $6 Henry Hub gas), SilverBow is projected to generate $954 million in oil and gas revenues before hedges.

SilverBow's hedges have an estimated value of negative $195 million for 2022.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 4,449,350 $95.50 $425 NGLs (Barrels) 2,321,400 $36.00 $84 Natural Gas [MCF] 75,445,500 $5.90 $445 Hedge Value -$195 Total Revenue $759

SilverBow's capital expenditure budget has increased to $280 million. Its lease operating expenses per BOE will increase due to its acquisitions. Sundance reported lease operating expenses (plus workovers) of $7.62 per BOE during 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense + Workovers $80 Transportation & Processing $46 Taxes Other Than Income $58 Cash G&A $20 Cash Interest $25 Capital Expenditures $280 Total Expenses $509

This results in a projection of $250 million in positive cash flow for SilverBow, proforma for the recent acquisitions. This is at the high end of SilverBow's prior estimates, helped by strip prices improving a bit from the early April levels it used in its calculations.

The acquisitions have an effective date of May 1, 2022 and closing dates in Q2 2022 (SandPoint) and Q3 2022 (Sundance), so SilverBow's actual cashflow will be a bit lower.

Projected Debt And Valuation

SilverBow had $376 million in net debt at the end of 2021 and is paying $256 million in cash for its recent acquisitions (subject to purchase price adjustments). It may end up with approximately $430 million in net debt at the end of 2022. This would be around 0.8x proforma EBITDAX, so SilverBow's debt levels should remain reasonable as long as commodity prices don't collapse.

SilverBow's estimated value is now approximately $40 per share (based on 22.3 million shares) in a scenario where prices average around current strip for 2022 and then average $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas thereafter.

A $5 change in long-term oil prices along with a $0.25 change in long-term natural gas prices affects SilverBow's estimated value by approximately $5.75 per share.

Conclusion

SilverBow has continued making acquisitions, with its latest round of acquisitions bringing its total production up to 53,000 BOEPD. SilverBow's oil cut has increased to 23%, so oil is generally going to contribute more revenues than natural gas going forward.

SilverBow's projected debt levels remain reasonable barring a commodity price collapse and it has an estimated value of approximately $40 per share in a long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas environment.