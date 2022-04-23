Scott Olson/Getty Images News

My favorite play at the moment is a short position on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) into earnings.

2:1, in Favor of the Bears

The short side of this trade offers a kurtosis opportunity. That is, the risk/reward is in the bear's favor, at least from a statistical analysis. For instance, the average downward movement for Q1 earnings is $7.29, while the average upward movement is $3.50, giving the bears almost a 2:1 advantage in terms of potential gains.

More interestingly, the current cost of an at-the-money straddle covering TWTR's earnings date is $6.35. In other words, the market is expecting a movement of $6.35. If we are to play the short side, then options are underpriced by about 15%, which is rare over earnings. Options tend to be overpriced around earnings dates, which is why short straddle has been shown to be a profitable strategy. That is to say that we can speculate on TWTR with long puts without needing to worry too much as to whether we are paying too much for the options.

As for probability, TWTR acts rather randomly over Q1. That is, unlike our other earnings trades, we don't have a seasonal probabilistic advantage here (though, as you'll see later, I have other reasons I believe TWTR will sell off on this quarter's earnings). This play relies more heavily on the risk/reward profile advantage of being short versus long – as opposed to probabilities.

Seasonally Weak

You can see that TWTR, over time, has acted quite randomly – much like a random walk. TWTR is basically even since its IPO in 2013. However, TWTR is down a total of 15% on average over April, making this month – the month that covers the company's Q1 earnings report – an opportunity for shorts.

Damon Verial

The current status of the stock, however, is quite interesting ahead of earnings. TWTR has moved much higher than expected into earnings, a fact that is most likely attributable primarily to Elon Musk's bid to take the company over. As earnings traders, we are not particularly concerned nor interested in this development, except for the fact that the company remains fundamentally unchanged in light of the stock price's run-up.

To put it another way, TWTR's stock price is overbought prior to earnings. We like to see such a thing heading into an earnings short, as it gives us more room for profit. The underlying theory is that earnings and guidance drive the majority of price action after earnings, and hype prior to earnings can artificially inflate a stock price immediately before novel information fundamentally changes the valuation of the stock.

Financially Weak

In this case, that novel information is the earnings data and forward guidance. I believe this will be seen as a reminder to investors that TWTR has an uphill battle on the financial side of things. The company has declining quarterly EPS, a negative operating margin, and a price-to-book over double that of the industry average.

Simply Wall St

Even if investors are speculating on Musk reinventing the Twitter business model, they must admit from a fundamental perspective that the stock is currently overpriced. A shift from a negative to positive profit margin is likely to take years, which has major implications for most valuation models. The average analyst forecasts don't assume profitability until late 2023.

Simply Wall St.

I believe Q1 earnings will be a wake-up call for TWTR investors. The buy-the-rumor-sell-the-news phenomenon is the name of the game here, in light of the Musk development. But most importantly is that we are playing a long-term probabilistic model that places us on whatever side has a better risk/reward profile.

The Risk-bolstered Play

For now, the better side to be on is the short side. The Musk-based pre-earnings rally just makes this play all the more timely. I recommend the following play:

Sell 1x May20 $55 put @9.50 Buy 2x May20 $48 puts @4.85x2=9.70

(Option prices are as of Apr21)

The total cost of this strategy is thus a mere $20. However, you gain unlimited downside exposure to the potential TWTR selloff. The max risk is $700, which occurs if TWTR is trading at exactly $48 by May20.

If TWTR rises above $55, your max loss is only $20. The reason I chose the $55 value is to cover the expected takeover price. For every $1 movement below $48, your expected gain is $100. The $48-$55 region is the danger zone, resulting in a loss of anywhere from $20 to $700.

If you want an easier play with lower max risk, just buy the May20 $48 puts at $4.85 each. Your total risk is realized if TWTR is anywhere above $48, this being the downside versus the above recommended play, which only loses the equivalent amount if TWTR moves upward, beyond $50. Thus, long puts give you less wiggle room should TWTR rise on earnings, but they are cheaper and easier – and underpriced, at least from my analysis.

Let me know what you think.