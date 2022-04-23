Short Twitter Now: The How And Why
- Twitter's stock tends to fall around its Q1 earnings report, with a risk/reward profile greatly favoring the bears.
- In light of Musk's bid pushing the stock price higher, the fundamentals of Twitter are now even more misaligned with the stock price.
- Even if Musk does become Twitter's savior, fixing the business model, the stock remains unprofitable at this point and is unlikely to see profitability for at least one more year.
- I offer a strategy that allows shorting Twitter without being exposed to the potential upside should Musk win his battle.
Earnings season has started. My favorite play at the moment is a short position on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) into earnings. Timing the Market subscribers received this play early.
2:1, in Favor of the Bears
The short side of this trade offers a kurtosis opportunity. That is, the risk/reward is in the bear's favor, at least from a statistical analysis. For instance, the average downward movement for Q1 earnings is $7.29, while the average upward movement is $3.50, giving the bears almost a 2:1 advantage in terms of potential gains.
More interestingly, the current cost of an at-the-money straddle covering TWTR's earnings date is $6.35. In other words, the market is expecting a movement of $6.35. If we are to play the short side, then options are underpriced by about 15%, which is rare over earnings. Options tend to be overpriced around earnings dates, which is why short straddle has been shown to be a profitable strategy. That is to say that we can speculate on TWTR with long puts without needing to worry too much as to whether we are paying too much for the options.
As for probability, TWTR acts rather randomly over Q1. That is, unlike our other earnings trades, we don't have a seasonal probabilistic advantage here (though, as you'll see later, I have other reasons I believe TWTR will sell off on this quarter's earnings). This play relies more heavily on the risk/reward profile advantage of being short versus long – as opposed to probabilities.
Seasonally Weak
You can see that TWTR, over time, has acted quite randomly – much like a random walk. TWTR is basically even since its IPO in 2013. However, TWTR is down a total of 15% on average over April, making this month – the month that covers the company's Q1 earnings report – an opportunity for shorts.
The current status of the stock, however, is quite interesting ahead of earnings. TWTR has moved much higher than expected into earnings, a fact that is most likely attributable primarily to Elon Musk's bid to take the company over. As earnings traders, we are not particularly concerned nor interested in this development, except for the fact that the company remains fundamentally unchanged in light of the stock price's run-up.
To put it another way, TWTR's stock price is overbought prior to earnings. We like to see such a thing heading into an earnings short, as it gives us more room for profit. The underlying theory is that earnings and guidance drive the majority of price action after earnings, and hype prior to earnings can artificially inflate a stock price immediately before novel information fundamentally changes the valuation of the stock.
Financially Weak
In this case, that novel information is the earnings data and forward guidance. I believe this will be seen as a reminder to investors that TWTR has an uphill battle on the financial side of things. The company has declining quarterly EPS, a negative operating margin, and a price-to-book over double that of the industry average.
Even if investors are speculating on Musk reinventing the Twitter business model, they must admit from a fundamental perspective that the stock is currently overpriced. A shift from a negative to positive profit margin is likely to take years, which has major implications for most valuation models. The average analyst forecasts don't assume profitability until late 2023.
I believe Q1 earnings will be a wake-up call for TWTR investors. The buy-the-rumor-sell-the-news phenomenon is the name of the game here, in light of the Musk development. But most importantly is that we are playing a long-term probabilistic model that places us on whatever side has a better risk/reward profile.
The Risk-bolstered Play
For now, the better side to be on is the short side. The Musk-based pre-earnings rally just makes this play all the more timely. I recommend the following play:
- Sell 1x May20 $55 put @9.50
- Buy 2x May20 $48 puts @4.85x2=9.70
(Option prices are as of Apr21)
The total cost of this strategy is thus a mere $20. However, you gain unlimited downside exposure to the potential TWTR selloff. The max risk is $700, which occurs if TWTR is trading at exactly $48 by May20.
If TWTR rises above $55, your max loss is only $20. The reason I chose the $55 value is to cover the expected takeover price. For every $1 movement below $48, your expected gain is $100. The $48-$55 region is the danger zone, resulting in a loss of anywhere from $20 to $700.
If you want an easier play with lower max risk, just buy the May20 $48 puts at $4.85 each. Your total risk is realized if TWTR is anywhere above $48, this being the downside versus the above recommended play, which only loses the equivalent amount if TWTR moves upward, beyond $50. Thus, long puts give you less wiggle room should TWTR rise on earnings, but they are cheaper and easier – and underpriced, at least from my analysis.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TWTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.