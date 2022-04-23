anouchka/E+ via Getty Images

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is the second largest sporting goods chain in the US. It has been a highly cyclical yet successful growth company over the long run. Below is the share price CAGR since the IPO.

This article is about HIBB, but it is the second largest in the industry. You can't talk about HIBB without mentioning DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), and this should be the main comparison when looking at whether to invest in HIBB or not.

I'll start with a few similarities, one being terrific margins as retailers and high returns on capital. Being in the consumer discretionary category means higher priced goods and lower inventory turnover compared to a discount retailer. This sector has also been very volatile, HIBB has a beta of 2 while DKS is 1.71. Whether you look at the volatility as risk or as buying opportunity is up to you, but these companies are not quiet, steady compounders in the traditional sense. Buying at almost any price and letting the business growth drive your returns simply won't work with these. You have to pick your spots to take advantage of the volatility, there's no way around it.

Now let's look at the key differences between the two. The first and obvious would be the size difference, DKS has larger revenue, thus larger market share. The revenue breakdown shows one of the key differences as far as why consumers would choose each place.

The fundamental performance of each business will likely be similar over the next few years as both have reached maturity. HIBB also targets smaller population areas, and they still have more of that particular pie to capture than DKS does with its location strategy.

I'm not framing this as a strategy vs strategy of these two companies, but capital allocation will play a more important role in determining who will outperform.

DKS reached maturity a bit earlier, and began returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks in 2012. HIBB began repurchasing shares in 2005 and paid its first dividend only last year. DKS is also more active in M&A, acquiring almost 10 businesses so far whereas HIBB only made one notable acquisition, buying City Gear in 2018 for 88 million in a cash deal.

Shareholder yield makes sense for both as the returns on incremental invested capital inevitably trend down as the business grows. Below are return on capital figures for HIBB and competitors:

Company 10-Median ROE 10-Y Median ROIC 10 Yr CAGR EPS 10 Yr CAGR FCF/Share HIBB 21.4% 10.4% 17.9% 7.9% DKS 18.2% 16.8% 20.8% 19% FL 20.3% 16.7% 16.9% 2.9% ASO 13% 4% 59.49%* 60.04%** BGFV 8.1% 6.4% 24% 13.4%

*5 year CAGR

**4 year CAGR

Source: QuickFS

I wouldn't expect HIBB to begin an acquisition spree, I think they will continue with dividends and buybacks primarily as they find the right balance of store count. HIBB's repurchase strategy has reduced share count

Valuation

The table below shows relative valuation of HIBB and competitors:

Company EV/S EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B HIBB 0.3 2.2 6.5 2.0 DKS 0.6 3.3 5.9 4.0 FL 0.3 2.1 5.6 0.9 ASO 0.5 3.7 6.2 2.4 BGFV 0.2 1.6 2.4 1.3

Source: QuickFS

HIBB and DKS have both seen about 50% declines from their peaks last year. There was a temporary boost for both from Covid stimulus initially, but currently HIBB is more undervalued on a relative basis. Right now is the chance to benefit from multiple expansion more than growth of the actual business. When this is taken in combination with the shareholder yield, there can definitely be outperformance within the cycle, but again, these companies don't compound steadily. The volatility will simply be too much for many investors to stomach.

This doesn't mean that they will necessarily boom from here. Discretionary goods are more likely to be cut out or reduced by consumers due to high inflation. Any company in this industry will have to get creative and maximize the power of its brand and the brands they sell. I think there is more certainty with HIBB, as they don't rely mostly on acquisitions for growth and have a more straightforward future of finding the right areas for some new stores, while increasingly returning capital to shareholders.

Conclusion

HIBB is a great company with a great past record of growth. The margins and returns on capital are some of the best of any category of retailer, but with this comes tons of volatility. They still have more room left to grow compared to DKS, and also have a different and, in my opinion, better capital allocation strategy. They favor buybacks and dividends over M&A, and have about half as much leverage as DKS.

A company as cyclical as this will present opportunities and right now is one of them, but don't count on this being a coffee can stock, get in at the right time and get out at the right time.