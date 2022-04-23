CreativeFire/iStock via Getty Images

"The difference between death and taxes is death doesn't get worse every time Congress meets." - Will Rogers

A Conflicted Investor

As we enter 2Q22 investors are perplexed, confronted by the Ukraine conflict, an interest rate ratchet cycle, accelerating inflation, elevated stock market valuations, and a pandemic. However, I assume that this isn't the only issue that is bothering this stock market. At the index level, the indices continue to act fairly well with the S&P 500 just about 8.5% below its all-time high.

There are a few reasons for this:

GDP growth is still positive. Corporate balance sheets are in great shape. Credit markets are stable. Companies are increasing their dividends. Capital expenditures are perky. Corporate profit margins are healthy.

It's noteworthy that four of those highlights tied to corporate America are the direct result of the positive tax backdrop that for now remains in place. This period is a mere blip on the radar screens for those that have a multi-year time horizon. Those with YEARS of investing ahead, true Long Termers, have little to be concerned about. Sit back and ride this frustrating backdrop out. However, the uncertainty makes for a tough investment backdrop for anyone that is trying to take it one step at a time and navigate the next 6-12 months or so. We all want a black and white answer, a set of rules to follow. BUT there isn't any such thing. Every investor will have to follow their plan based on their situation.

No one can be sure if this market will follow the typical mid-term election year "historical path" of high volatility coupled with a "lean" to the downside. But what we have seen thus far leads me to believe the wild ride continues. In mid-term years "opportunity" seems to show up AFTER the mid-term elections in November, as that uncertainty disappears. Let's not forget that this year also has extra baggage - labeled inflation and rising interest rates.

So what are the more active investors to do? Well, given the multiple crosscurrents it might be best to err on the conservative side. Of course, what is conservative for some may not be conservative for others. So it's back to the RULE of "KNOW THYSELF" while remaining in YOUR comfort zone. My concerns about the economic and equity market backdrop are well documented. On that front, there has been no change. In some cases I see deterioration and more questions popping up than answers for all of the issues investors face.

It comes as no surprise that there is enough uncertainty around both the FUNDAMENTAL and TECHNICAL views to avoid throwing caution to the wind today. While PASSIVE investors can watch, active investors that can't afford to sit through a large BEAR market drawdown and WAIT for the rebound have many issues to contend with.

They can attempt to ride the waves of any new trend that pops up but they shouldn't lose sight of the need to maintain some semblance of diversity.

It's not that I think the equity markets are about to take a BIG downside. In reality, no one knows that for sure, but as active investors, we should be in keeping with Warren Buffett's two rules of investing: 1) Don't lose money. 2) Don't forget rule number one.

Regardless of your time frame, this investment climate warrants respect.

Uncertainty At Extremes

All of this chatter about an inverted yield curve and a looming recession has added more uncertainty to the mix. We've seen how there are days when the positives are accentuated, followed by days when it is all about the negatives. I think we see this market behavior continue. Current investor sentiment has the global recession starting tomorrow. Remember the stock market is FORWARD looking and the present or recent fundamentals are MEANINGLESS. The consensus view is that earnings are not going to be as robust. Therefore the sectors that are getting hit hardest are pricing in a negative "change" in EPS reports. Whether that mindset is deemed right or wrong by this or that "expert" is meaningless, price action has to be respected.

As bad as you think you think you have it right now with the weakness in the stock and bond market this year, just consider yourself lucky when you start to take a good hard look at some of the other "global" markets. The S&P's correction so far is 13%. The EU markets have experienced a decline of 28%, while the Emerging markets sold off to the tune of 26%. That adds credence to the point I made a couple of weeks ago. While the exterior needs paint and the landscaping require a makeover, the U.S. is the best-looking house on the block.

Then again this neighborhood might take everything down with it.

The Week On Wall Street

The S&P 500 entered the week on a 2-week slide that saw the index drop 3.3% into the Holiday weened. The one day up, one day down. The S&P 500 hasn't posted back-to-back winning sessions since April 1. That streak remains intact this week. Directionless, lack of conviction, and uncertain, are all ways to describe what is going on in what has become a sideways mess that leaves both BULLS and BEARS frustrated.

There was "hope" on Thursday that perhaps the rally off the February/March lows might get re-energized. That turned out to be a fleeting thought. The S&P 500 gapped higher in the morning trading up over 1%, but the rest of the day saw a one-way trip lower as the index would go on to erase all of its gains and close with a 1.5% loss. Another demonstration of the lack of conviction on the part of buyers.

The selling wasn't over as All of the major indices suffered huge one-day losses with the S&P dropping 2.7% on Friday. The DJIA lost 977 points or 2.8%. The Russell 2000 followed suit losing 2.7% and the NASDAQ was the winner on the day as it only dropped 2.55%.

The Fed

No surprise - Speaking at Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a 50 basis point interest hike will be on the table for the May Open Market Committee meeting.

The Economy

The analyst community has inundated investors with a new catchphrase, "peak inflation". It seems every conversation about the economy since the last CPI/PPI report starts with those words. My reaction … so what? This appears to be a continuation of the "hope" trade that has some analysts/investors caught obsessed over.

The rate where inflation settles and how long it takes to get there is far more important. On that score with energy being an integral part of the equation, I doubt inflation "crashes" anytime soon. Global energy policy suggests energy prices are likely to grind higher or at best, stay stable but elevated.

First, people are slowly realizing bottlenecks at U.S. ports, trucker shortages and a pandemic that wreaked havoc on supply chains optimized for minimal slack can't be quickly fixed. Most 'experts' said these "issues" would be fixed by now, and we are finding out very quickly that was "lip service".

Compounding this incorrect evaluation of the situation are the Ukraine war and new Chinese lockdowns, with Shanghai, the world's largest port, effectively closed, and Guangdong, the largest manufacturing city in the world, facing lockdown. If governments try to once again attempt to put out the fire with gasoline, fighting the inflationary effects of high energy prices with handouts and subsidies, themselves inflationary, that leaves inflation embedded for quite a while.

So, until we see some changes, it's best to start thinking using the term "persistent" than "peak".

That dictates that the energy/commodity trades will continue to "work".

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index for the U.S. increased by 0.3 percent in March to 119.8 following a 0.6 percent increase in February. The LEI increased by 1.9 percent in the six months from September 2021 to March 2022.

Housing

April NAHB housing market index fell another 2 points to 77 following the 2 point slide to 79 in March and the 2 point drop to 81 in February. This is a fourth straight monthly decline after inching up to 84 in December and is the lowest since September. The index was at an all-time high of 90.0 in November 2020. The NAHB reports:

"The Housing market faces an inflection point as an unexpectedly quick rise in interest rates, rising home prices and escalating material costs have significant decreased housing affordability."

A record number of homes are under construction nationally, but that didn't stop the industry from starting the most homes in March since 2008. The Commerce Department reported a 0.3% increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.79 million units last month. Permits for future home building increased 0.4% to a rate of 1.87 million units last month.

Supply chain issues continue to hold up the delivery of completed homes to the market but activity is roaring across both single and multifamily as builders get as much done as they can while waiting for finishing components; implied build times remain close to records set over the last few months and are far above any other period historically. The multifamily activity was especially strong this month, while single-family construction was weak.

Manufacturing

Similar to the up and down market activity manufacturing data has also been volatile and trendless. Philadelphia Fed's Business Outlook survey essentially saw the opposite results of the Empire Fed release in the prior week. Whereas the New York Fed's headline number surged, the Philly Fed reading dropped from 27.4 to 17.6, well below expectations of 21.4.

S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI was released this week. The economic upturn eases in April amid record inflation pressures, but manufacturing continues to be strong.

Key findings:

PMI Composite Output Index - 55.1 (Mar: 57.7) a 3-month low.

Services Business Activity Index - 54.7 (Mar: 58.0) a 3-month low.

Manufacturing Output Index - 57.4 (Mar: 56.1) a 9-month high.

Manufacturing PMI - 59.7 (Mar: 58.8) a 7-month high.

The Global Scene

The Eurozone's renewable energy directive enacted in 2009 laid out a framework for individual member states to share the overall EU-wide renewable energy targets.

EU energy inflation (ec.europa.eu/eurostat)

That seems to be the exact time prices broke above the previous highs established before the financial crisis. Eurostat just reported jaw-dropping combined energy inflation of +13% MoM.

This is one of the factors I see as a HUGE trouble spot for the EU, in its attempt to avoid a recession.

Global PMIs were released this week. Flash PMI data from S&P Global generally beat estimates but manufacturing activity continued to decelerate slowly, driven primarily by Eurozone manufacturing. Services activity generally picked up and drove a slightly faster pace of global economic output as measured by flash PMIs.

UK PMI Composite Output Index 57.6 a 3-month low.

The EU saw services Up manufacturing Down.

Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index - 55.8 a 7-month high.

Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index - 57.7 an 8-month high.

Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI - 55.3 a 15-month low.

A nice rebound in Japan.

Composite Output Index - 50.9 (March Final 50.3).

Services Business Activity Index - 50.5 (March Final: 49.4).

Manufacturing Output Index, April: 51.7 (March Final: 52.2).

Earnings

I consider the Triple Play companies the gold standard for earnings as these types of results show fundamental strength and are often met with higher share prices. These are companies that BEAT estimates on both the top and bottom lines and raise guidance.

The pandemic years have seen an explosion of triple plays as analyst estimates were too pessimistic/companies rebounded more solidly than expected. At the highs, last fall, a record of more than 18% of companies reporting earnings (on a rolling 3-month basis) reported a triple play.

Over the past several months, though, that reading has pulled back considerably and today is only at 10.5%. While down from its highs, a reading of 10.5% is still elevated relative to history matching the former all-time highs from the '04-'06 era.

These companies are highlighted as they occur in my research updates to members of my service.

The U.S. Energy Crisis & The Economy

The WAR on the Fossil Fuel Industry continues, and HIGH energy costs are here to stay.

The Biden administration announced that it would resume selling leases for new oil and gas drilling on public lands. That is a nice "headline" and would seem to be good news.

The Bureau of Land Management will be offering leases on only 20% of the land that was originally available before the administration banned ALL drilling on these properties. In addition, they would also raise the federal royalties that companies must pay to drill. The Interior Department will raise the royalty rates that companies must pay to the federal government from 12.5 percent of their profits to 18.75 percent, a 50% increase in taxes. So the bottom line is less land at higher costs at a time when the energy crisis continues to feed inflation.

The administration finds itself caught between a rock and a hard place due to "promises" made. Mr. Biden told voters in New Hampshire in February 2020:

"And by the way, no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period,"

That promise and others have led to decisions that have spawned, then exacerbated an energy crisis, that looks to keep Energy prices HGH for LONGER. It is apparent that the U.S. energy crisis has not prompted a policy change.

Despite the rhetoric, it's also apparent that everything isn't being done to alleviate the high cost of energy here in the U.S., and U.S. consumers can expect to pay higher prices for longer. Oil from the U.S. strategic Oil reserve is going overseas. For starters, U.S. diesel and jet fuel supplies are at their all-time lows.

The bottom line; this is a drag on the U.S. consumer and of course will increase the probability that energy prices remain high. These developments are showing up in the confidence reports which show little to no confidence in the U.S. economy going forward. In turn that is keeping uncertainty elevated which impacts equity prices.

On the bright side that keeps the energy sector in a place that should keep investors content.

The Lack of Growth Initiatives

High energy costs are a "tax" on consumers and that weighs on economic growth. Combine that with the fact that there are no growth policies in place, the economy will be hard-pressed to avoid a downturn. What was the ONE growth initiative that many were focusing on, just got stalled by the restoral of a series of regulations that will in effect push any infrastructure projects well into the future.

While there are cheers when the needed infrastructure bill was passed, that celebration is short-lived. NEPA (The National Environmental Protection Act and all of the red tape that goes with it are now back in force. Instead of a limited review of Federal Infrastructure projects, this "rule" will require ALL government agencies involved to review and consider a project's direct, indirect, and cumulative impacts on climate change.

While one can argue that all of this is "necessary", no one can deny the "necessary" infrastructure projects will take MUCH longer to review, approve and issue permits. In any case, the "review" process will take longer than the actual construction that is being proposed. Ironically what some consider projects that MUST be done immediately like Wind and Solar projects, will also come under the same scrutiny.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the longer the lack of growth initiatives combined with inflationary pressures is allowed to remain in place the probability that any meaningful increase in economic growth drops dramatically. While these issues don't get the headlines, rest assured the stock market is processing this situation and factoring that into where stock prices are headed.

These developments are showing up in the confidence reports which show little to no confidence in the U.S. economy going forward.

This report isn't an "opinion" it's citing the "facts" that are present today.

Sentiment

Overall sentient tones remain historically pessimistic, but so far it hasn't shown to be the contrarian indicator that we may have counted on in the past. The American Association of Individual Investors' weekly sentiment survey showed bulls crawl back up to 18.9% from a historic low of 15.8% reached last week. With less than a fifth of respondents bullish, this remains in the bottom 2% of all weeks on record.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

The S&P sent its message regarding the trading range. This week's price action has set sail for what looks like a retest of the February March lows, and as I advised clients last Sunday any close below 4000 opens the door to a very "messy" situation.

S&P 500 (www.FreeStockCharts.com)

That is exactly what we have now, with this S&P suspended between a resistance level that held prices in check and the 4150 range.

The probability of testing the February/March lows increased exponentially once the S&P closed below 4400. This is "price action" that has to be respected.

Investment Backdrop

Stocks can't seem to find any true direction these days, and that's being somewhat generous. As I've discussed before there isn't a lot of conviction on the BUY side and it might be time to be extra vigilant to watch for a spike in conviction from the sellers. We saw some of that on Friday. The 200-day moving average is typically considered a major trendline for the S&P 500 with breaks above considered bullish, while moves below suggest a bearish near-term outlook. If that's the case, what are we to make of the fact that the S&P 500 has crossed above its 200-Day moving average more than five times this year and crossed below it six times? That price action epitomizes uncertainty. Since the last break below this critical trend line, the S&P 500 has now spent the last 12 days below indicating the last 2+ weeks have been challenging for the BULLS.

You can't fault investors for the indecision. There's no shortage of uncertainty out there concerning the economy and the geopolitical situation, but the impact of the Fed looming on the markets right now ranks just as high. Everyone knows that the FOMC is going to hike rates considerably in the next several months, the only question is by how much. The other issue is a lack of confidence in the economy going forward. With the backdrop that we are experiencing today that lack of confidence is more than justified.

As I look at the chart patterns this week the basic picture being presented says "Wait and "See" before acting.

The 2022 Playbook Is Open For Business

Bifurcated Market

As Utilities and Consumer Staples - the two main defensive sectors - have seen share prices rise to new all-time highs recently, their valuations have spiked as well. Current valuations for these two sectors are in the 99th percentile of their range over the last ten years. This means valuations for defensives are at 10-year highs. However, that hasn't deterred investors from pouring into these seemingly "safe" areas of the market.

It's a bifurcated market in the large-cap space as well, Bespoke Investment group:

"The 8 largest Russell 1,000 stocks are down an average of 8% month-to-date; the rest of the stocks in the index are down an average of 0.08%."

The "canaries" in the coal mine that I highlighted a couple of weeks ago Financials, Transports, Semiconductors, and Small Caps also show a "mixed" picture.

Small Caps

The Russell 2000 spent all of 2021 in a sideways trading pattern before taking another leg lower in January. Since then it's been another trading range and investors are pondering the same dilemma they faced in '21. The next big move in the index will be a break to embark on the next leg lower, OR a move higher to revisit the old highs. As of Friday's close, the (IWM) is 16% below those highs. Sorry to be repetitive, BUT the small caps are indeed signaling a questionable economic backdrop ahead.

This "canary" is having trouble breathing again.

Transports

The Transport sector has been crushed recently by fears of an economic slowdown. This recent weakness looks to be overdone.

Trucking company J.B. Hunt (JBHT) beat revenue estimates by 6% and delivered EPS 18% above forecasts. The strong results suggest that the trucking market remained strong through Q1 at least. Prices received per truck in the company's truck division continue to soar, while intermodal revenues per load are similarly ripping. Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased 36% to $600 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $443 million in the prior-year quarter.

Intermodal load volumes beat by 4% on top of the 4% per-load revenue beat.

Comments for the Conference call:

"We see the start of 2022 and this first quarter's report is both encouraging and revealing." "The company saw "strong demand" for final mile services, but "supply chain related challenges in most of the primary markets served" restricted further revenue growth within the segment." "As the quarter progressed, the market finally began to find more balance.

With the stock down 22% from the high that was just established on March 16th, and "issues" apparently revolving around supply chains that at some point will get resolved JBHT is a stock to take a look at.

As the week rolled on other "Transports" handily beat estimates as well. Trucking and logistics company Knight-Swift (KNX) also raised guidance

Similar to semiconductors, any investment in this group will have to fight the negative sentiment that is predicated on a pre-conceived notion. However, with the stocks stabilizing, it appears a "bounce" back to resistance levels might be worth the risk. Despite the poor market backdrop the 2-week rally now stands at 4%.

This "canary" is now able to take some deep breaths as it avoids keeling over.

Sectors

Communications Services

My latest purchase in this group is one of the few things working these days. AT&T (T) pays a 5.4% dividend and can be considered a "safer" income position.

Consumer Staples

Remain in extreme overbought territory as investors seek the "safety" in this group. Full disclosure; I have missed this trade, and while it may sound like sour grapes. I'm not interested in chasing this group at these levels.

I always try to stay open-minded and flexible and If I saw a reason to chase I would. In my view, I missed the trade and so I conclude that I'm not interested in paying a historically high price for a slow-growth area of the market.

Energy

For one reason or another (perhaps an anti Fossil fuel bias), I still don't believe most people are taking these moves in the energy names serious enough. There exists the potential for these groups to go much higher, as valuations are still attractive.

The energy ETF (XLE) and the Energy Exploration ETF (XOP) both posted new highs before reversing at the end of the week. Perhaps a sign that we have seen an intermediate top. I maintain an overweight position in the sector. WTI closed the week at $102/barrel.

Financials

After all the hoopla recently about the yield curve "inverting" (or at least a portion of it), naturally we've seen a very fast steepening over the past couple of weeks to remove that inversion just as "everyone" was talking about it. However, the banks have largely yawned at the move, possibly signaling that investors don't believe it will last.

It's not that banks "like higher rates" but they do tend to like a steepening yield curve. Recently, though, the KBW Bank Index has been hitting its lowest levels since last July and isn't outperforming the S&P 500 the way one would expect during a clear steepening phase.

I have a hard time seeing a materially steeper yield curve too, as short-term rates are likely to continue to spike higher which could stifle growth expectations and put more downward pressure on the longer end of the curve. The bottom line is that the banks don't really look attractive at the moment, and if you just have to play the Financials I'd prefer to do it in a way with financial management stocks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS). While they are lumped in with the financials they aren't "banks" and in my view are getting unduly punished.

This canary is still struggling and is another that is sending a cautionary signal about the economy.

Fixed Income

The 20-Year Treasury ETF (TLT) reached oversold levels not seen in a long time which lends itself to a bounce that would lower rates. The 20+ Year Treasury ETF is down over 9% this month (meaning rates rise). With a decline of ~20 %, it's also the second worst-performing ETF on a YTD basis as well.

To that end, I initiated a "trade" in TLT this week. With a nervous market backdrop, I intend to keep that on a short leash using this week slow as a mental stop.

Commodities - Agriculture and Metals

The "HOT" trades cooled off and that shouldn't come as a huge surprise. The rallies in these names were overextended and this move was to be expected. When selling picked up on Thursday it was all about investors selling the "winners" as well. While some might believe a 50 basis point rate increase will "kill" inflation and therefore kill the "inflation trade".

With the energy cost situation the way it is, inflation isn't coming back to "normal/acceptable" levels anytime soon. Energy costs for consumers are going to remain elevated, and inflation will follow that path as well.

I've got plenty of dry powder that can be used to buy these dips AFTER I see some price stabilization in select names. While there are no guarantees the probability that these strong trends dissipate then reverse overnight is very small. At the end of the day, that's all I want to do - put the probabilities in MY favor.

Healthcare

This group (XLV) settled back from a recent high, but the general market sell-off broke the very short-term uptrend. Select stocks in this group continue to "work" and once again I believe the medical device sub-sector will start to garner attention.

Biotech

What looked like a break in the downtrend for the Biotech ETF (XBI) that could morph into a sideways basing pattern has failed to materialize. The ETF has now turned back down and is testing the March Lows. If this level doesn't hold then the brief mini-rally was nothing more than a false move, and the BEAR market in this group continues.

REITs

The Real Estate Sector (XLRE) is within 4% of the old highs established in December. I'm still interested in this space in select names that are paying above-average dividends.

Technology

The NASDAQ, NASDAQ 100 (NDX), and the Technology ETF (XLK) all tell the same story. The February/March lows are being tested. What happens next will be critical.

Semiconductors

Fighting sentiment that is all based on a pre-conceived thesis is very difficult. Take Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as an example. The recent earnings report was positive on all counts. It is worth noting that TSM beat the upper end of its guidance across the board in Q1, and the company raised Q2 guidance slightly.

Comments from the conference call:

The guidance calls for Q2 revenues of $17.9 billion at the midpoint, which would be a sequential increase of 1.9%."

While not a huge increase it isn't a CUT in guidance.

Gross margins are expected to be 57% at the midpoint, a q/q improvement of 140 basis points. Operating margins are expected to improve by 40 basis points q/q to 46%."

Since January 13th the shares of TSM are down ~30%. Granted the stock broke out and ran from $115 to $140, but with shares now trading at $95, based on the fundamental outlook it sure appears this price drop is way overdone. However, when stocks don't rally on positive news that spells trouble.

As stated earlier, the problem is an investor is fighting sentiment and that is all based on emotion. The semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is now trading BELOW all long-term support. Emotion tends to trump all in the short term and it should be respected, and that leaves this "canary" still gasping for air.

ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) also broke a downtrend recently but just like the Biotechs, it is now also testing the March lows. IF these levels hold there is a potential for a positive technical setup known as a "Double Bottom" pattern to emerge. A failure here and it could set off another leg lower.

For myself, it's another "wait and see" situation.

Cryptocurrency

The crypto space continues to trade in and around a support level at 40K. A brief dip to 39K on Monday was bought and the subsequent bounce took the asset back to the 42K range. That rally was short-lived and similar to the stock market, there is little in the way of direction and conviction in any move. Similar to equities, it's time to monitor the conviction of sellers. If that ramps up we haven't seen the lows.

Crypto stocks that I either own or are on my radar, BITO, OTC:GBTC, etc. followed the same volatile trading pattern this week as well.

Final Thoughts

Coming into this earnings season, my strategy was to WAIT to hear what the CEOs are saying, especially when it comes to the outlook for the next quarter. That has worked out well as I have been able to get a "better feel" for what might "work" in the near term. However, the latest selling event leaves me with the view that it's best to exercise patience.

The messy stock market isn't about the Fed, it isn't about the geopolitical situation, it's about what is (or in some cases what isn't) happening right here in the U.S. It's about policy that is lacking in growth initiatives. It's about a confidence backdrop that is built on fears over higher across-the-board costs that will also slow down growth. It's also about what the "technical" situation is telling investors. Ignoring any of that and refusing to "adjust" is going to lead to a lot of pain for a lot of investors.

The last time I checked, 2+2 still equals 4, and when I connect the dots it continues to show a concerning picture that was starting to take shape last year. That was the timeframe where a massive "CHANGE" in the investment backdrop started. While others were arguing and denying the forces that were developing, I was highlighting this transformation. There is still an army of investors that are in denial. Hoping that policy changes will pave the way for economic growth. While I always keep ALL options open, the reality of the situation tells me otherwise.

The stock market is always evolving. While a certain approach works in one environment, as circumstances change, investors need to adapt and capitalize on the opportunities that present themselves. If an active investor didn't LISTEN and didn't change last year when the change was warranted they find themselves in a quandary that has the potential to get worse.

Unfortunately, this investment landscape requires continued vigilance as the "hope" strategy will continue to fail.

Postscript

