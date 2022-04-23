ClearBridge Investments International Small Cap Strategy Q1 2022 Commentary

chuyu/iStock via Getty Images

Market Overview

International markets suffered headwinds in the first quarter from increases in inflation, global supply chain disruptions and shifting policy changes in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the MSCI EAFE Index declining 5.91% for the period. Small cap stocks generally trailed in performance compared to the overall market, with the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index declining 8.53% during the quarter. Flight to safety and defensiveness was a headwind for small caps, as was the inflationary backdrop with respect to input costs. Small cap companies tend to have less bargaining power in the overall supply chain, as well as less geographic and product diversity, making it difficult to offset sudden cost increases and supply shortages. Despite these challenges, the ClearBridge International Small Cap Strategy was able to deliver strong relative outperformance versus the benchmark.

It seemed unimaginable that there could be another global shock that would rival the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet in February Russian forces invaded Ukraine and world markets were faced with the second black swan event in as many years. It amplified the trends in place since the COVID-19 lows of March 2020 and added a sense of urgency to a new set of priorities.

Perhaps the most immediate reaction to the war and related sanctions was a spike in commodity prices, particularly energy and agricultural products, of which Russia and Ukraine are large global suppliers. Additionally, uncertainty began to surround key dynamics such as inflation, interest rates, monetary policy, and economic growth. From a bottom-up standpoint, the rise in input costs and further supply chain disruptions threatened both margins and revenue growth.

Geographically, Europe and the U.K. were the markets hit hardest by the outbreak of war. Europe's overdependency on Russian gas has now forced a sharp reset; the need for energy and rising costs are threatening to spiral into an economic crisis. While news headlines out of Europe remain tragic, it is important to maintain a balanced view of the ongoing reset. It appears that Putin's attempt to divide Europe and weaken NATO has generated the opposite effect as Sweden, Finland and Switzerland abandoned their traditional neutrality. However, for all their sanctions, European leaders stopped short of completely cutting off the flow of gas, coal and oil from Russia for fear of an economic crisis. European leaders will act to buy time to transition away from Russian energy with accelerated development of renewable power and a stepped- up search for alternative fossil fuel providers.

In response to the crisis, monetary and fiscal policy is likely to remain looser for longer to help both the private and public sectors adjust. The event has catalyzed greater alignment among European nations surrounding energy and military security and will likely increase the level of cooperation on broader economic and social issues.

European industrial and consumer sectors were particularly hard hit, both due to direct sales exposure to the Russo-Ukrainian region as well as soaring input costs that have become increasingly difficult to pass on. This proved to be the case for Italian engineering and construction firm Maire Tecnimont, which was our top detractor for the period. Maire has expertise in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries, with approximately 17% of its current backlog derived from Russian customers. Given sanctions against Russian commodity producers and financial institutions, the market feared an implosion of Maire's business and erased roughly 40% from its market cap. We think this is a strong overreaction as its three Russian projects have a neutral effect on the company's working capital and its significant investments in technology and patents related to green energy will continue to drive its pipeline for new business growth. Overall, we believe that although companies face greater challenges to both growth and margins, the correction in European markets offers opportunities to invest in long-term secular winners.

The Strategy's large overweight in the energy sector was the key driver of performance, with four of the quarter's ten top contributors being energy-related shares. British natural gas producer Serica Energy continued to benefit from high gas prices owing to global supply shortages, which have translated to strong profitability and cash flows. Canadian drilling instrumentation provider Pason Systems also delivered strong results, driven by continued growth in North American rig count activity as oil prices remain at high levels due to geopolitical tensions. Similarly, oil producers Tethys Oil and Parex Resources also rallied off the back of strong oil prices and delivered impressive free cash flows and dividends.

Related to commodities, portfolio holdings of dry bulk shippers also posted significant gains in the quarter, including Golden Ocean Group, D/S Norden and Star Bulk Carriers. Demand for basic materials continues to see strength, driven by both economic recovery as well as incremental demand related to energy transition investment. The Ukraine situation has added the additional complication of trade patterns being redrawn across both energy and agricultural commodities as Russia's former and future trading partners scramble to secure supply of these critical commodities. Demand for dry bulk ships and tankers should continue to increase as new sources of supply need to be transported.

The other notable contributor to performance was the portfolio's underweight in information technology (IT) and health care, which were the worst performing sectors for the quarter. These sectors tend to have a larger composition of growth and long-duration stocks, for which the normalization of interest rates has become a headwind to valuation multiples. We have discussed our concerns around inflated asset prices due to financial repression by central banks and believe this theme will continue for quite some time.

Portfolio Positioning

Commodity prices rose during the quarter due to strong demand and war-related supply disruptions. This led to significant outperformance of the energy and materials sectors, which rose to new all-time highs. We believe the outperformance of these shares is likely to continue as valuations remain low relative to earnings and free cash flows due to diminished stockpiles and the significant time lag necessary to bring new production online. The Russo-Ukrainian war has exacerbated the tight conditions in most basic materials and energy given low spare capacity and limited inventories. Demand is likely to remain strong due to efforts to accelerate the energy transition, improve energy efficiency and renew the global supply chain infrastructure. As a result, our Strategy retains significant exposure to the materials and energy sectors. Industrial and capital goods also remain a significant allocation of the portfolio, though near-term performance has been pressured by supply chain shortages, rising input costs and increasing concern about economic growth. Here our stock selection is focused on margin sustainability and we expect that our portfolio companies are well positioned for continued long- term growth.

We find the IT sector to be particularly vulnerable to the potential for valuation compression as the gap between value and growth stocks starts to narrow, and there is risk of inventory overbuild as the semiconductor shortage eases. Hence, we maintain a significant underweight to the sector. We also maintain a cautious stance toward traditional defensive sectors such as real estate, utilities and consumer staples as rising rates tend to reduce the overall attractiveness of these sectors. Additionally, many segments of the consumer staples sector are facing rising input costs, which is compressing margins and will test consumer loyalty with price increases. These stocks have risen back to historically high valuation premiums as recession fears have risen, but we find them generally unattractive due to overly optimistic earnings expectations.

In Asia and emerging markets, our process continues to highlight an increasing number of stocks as undervalued. During the quarter we added China Merchants Port Holdings (OTC:CMHHF) to the portfolio. CMP is the largest port operator in China, with dominant positions in the country's key ports of Shenzhen and Shanghai. As shipping demand has recovered from pandemic lows, we have seen global container freight rates rise five-fold, yet port tariff rates hikes have trailed. Some of this is due to the annual cycle of port tariff contracting, and we believe port operators should see a delayed benefit. Also, although ports have different supply constraints than container ships, we believe they now have better negotiating positions given the shipping industry's current profitability. Despite the fits-and-starts of COVID-19 in China, we are optimistic that CMP should see both volume and pricing growth in the coming years. We believe that the price is an exceptionally attractive entry point considering the significant upside as the recovery plays out. The war and correction in European shares delayed our expected move to the East, but we have started to make some shifts and expect to increase our exposure to Japan, Asia and developing nations during the remainder of 2022.

Outlook

The challenge we face as investment managers is successfully positioning the portfolio to benefit amid shifting global priorities, while avoiding a collapse in the price of assets inflated by a decade of cheap labor and capital. However, we continue to rely on our strong fundamental analysis to identify and invest in the companies we believe are best positioned to generate long-term value. While we source investment from all sectors of the market, we adhere to rigorous selection criteria based on strong free cash flows, healthy margins and generous dividends. While the current market recalibration has certainly created challenges, we believe it has also created opportunities to find superior companies that are significantly underappreciated and undervalued.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge International Small Cap Strategy outperformed its MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 11 sectors in which it was invested. The energy sector was the primary contributor to returns during the quarter, while the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors were the main detractors.

On a relative basis, overall sector allocation and stock selection effects contributed to performance. Specifically, stock selection in the energy, industrials, health care, real estate and IT sectors, an overweight allocation to the energy sector, underweight allocations to the IT and health care sectors and the portfolio's cash position aided performance. Conversely, stock selection in the consumer discretionary sector and underweight allocations to the real estate and utilities sectors hurt results.

On a regional basis, stock selection in North America and the U.K. as well as overweight allocations to emerging markets and North America contributed to performance. Stock selection in Asia Ex Japan and emerging markets and underweight allocations to Asia Ex Japan and Japan weighed on performance.

On an individual stock basis, Pason Systems (PSI), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Serica Energy (SQZ), Tethys Oil (TTHYF) and D/S Norden were the leading contributors to absolute returns during the quarter. The largest detractors were Maire Tecnimont, Elior (OTC:ELORY), Granges, BAWAG (OTCPK:BWAGF) and Wienerberger (OTCPK:WBRBY). During the quarter, in addition to the transactions mentioned above, the Strategy initiated positions in Ero Copper (ERO), Essentra (OTCPK:FLRAF) and Mitsui Mining and Smelting (OTC:XZJCF) in the materials sector, Mediaset Espana Comunicacion in the communication services sector, JHSF Participacoes in the real estate sector, Shenzhen International, QinetiQ (OTCPK:QNTQF), Beijing Capital International Airport and Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF) in the industrials sector, Luk Fook (OTCPK:LKFLF) and Goodbaby International (OTC:GBBYF) in the consumer discretionary sector, JDE Peet's, Select Harvests (OTCPK:SHVTF) and Tassal (OTC:TSLLF) in the consumer staples sector and BPER Banca (OTCPK:BPXXY) and Humm in the financials sector. The Strategy exited positions in Wienerberger, Zeon (OTCPK:ZEON) and Granges in the materials sector, Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY), Vitzrocell, Howden Joinery (OTCPK:HWDJF), Bucher Industries (OTC:BCHHF) and Travis Perkins (OTCPK:TPRKY) in the industrials sector, Bellway (OTC:BLWYF) and GreenTree Hospitality (GHG) in the consumer discretionary sector and Axactor and Warsaw Stock Exchange (OTCPK:WSEWF) in the financials sector.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.