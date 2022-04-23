canakat/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Following a rather confusing split focus between deleveraging and share buybacks during 2020, it was positive to see Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) back on track and performing strongly during early 2021, as my previous article discussed. Since almost one year has now subsequently elapsed, it feels timely to provide a refreshed analysis, especially after they recently boosted their dividends by 250%. Whilst their dividend yield still remains at a very low 1.84%, when looking ahead it sees more dividend growth coming, which could even quadruple next year thanks to their very strong financial performance.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

After seeing a strong start to 2021, which my previously linked article expected to moderate during the remainder of the year, their cash flow performance continued powering onwards to defy expectations with their operating cash flow increasing a massive 31.98% year-on-year to $2.303b versus its previous result of $1.745b during 2020, which at the time was already a record. Even if removing their $206m working capital draw from their 2021 results and the equivalent $59.3m draw from their 2020 results, their underlying operating cash flow for 2021 of $2.097b was still a very strong 24.38% higher year-on-year. Thankfully this was not merely a blip on the radar with their guidance for 2022 pointing towards even stronger performance on the horizon, as the table included below displays.

Targa Resources Fourth Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation

It can be seen that after seeing very strong results during 2021, they are forecasting even stronger results to follow during 2022 with their guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $2.4b at the midpoint, which represents a strong increase of 16.96% year-on-year versus their result of $2.052b during 2021, as per their fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement. Their strong financial performance continues to surprise with this guidance for 2022 also representing a massive 39.13% increase versus one-year prior when their original guidance for 2021 saw adjusted EBITDA of $1.725b at the midpoint, as per my previously linked article.

If looking elsewhere, their guidance for 2022 also points towards growth capital expenditure of $750m at the midpoint, which is accompanied by $150m of maintenance capital expenditure, thereby making a total of $900m at the midpoint. Whilst this represents a sizeable increase versus their level of $506m during 2021, thankfully their guidance for higher adjusted EBITDA indicates that they should also see higher operating cash flow, which partly compensates. If their underlying operating cash flow of $2.097b is scaled comparably with their adjusted EBITDA guidance, their estimated operating cash flow for 2022 is circa $2.45b, which leaves approximately $1.55b of estimated free cash flow once subtracting their capital expenditure guidance.

Even though this estimated free cash flow represents a decrease versus their result of $1.824b during 2021, it nevertheless still provides a high near 9% free cash flow yield against their current market capitalization of approximately $18b. Even though they recently increased their quarterly dividends by 250%, even at $0.35 per share, they still only cost $320.3m per annum, given their latest outstanding share count of 228,783,477. Apart from leaving circa $1.2b of excess free cash flow after dividend payments, they also have immense scope to increase their dividends during 2023, which they appear very likely to pursue, as per the commentary from management included below. Given their high free cash flow yield of near 9% and only very low dividend yield of 1.84%, they could easily afford to double if not even quadruple their current dividends.

“...we also believe that we'll be able to return increasing capital to our shareholders. Year-over-year, 2022 common dividend versus '21 dividend, we're doing that. We've talked about the fact that we expect that we'll be able to increase the dividend going forward as well in 2023.”

-Targa Resources Q4 2021 Conference Call.

Author

After having slowed their net debt growth to a mere crawl during 2020, they finally marked a positive inflection point during 2021 whereby their net debt finally started trending down. Thanks to their very impressive cash flow performance, this saw their net debt end the year at $6.439b and thus down a very solid 14.26% year-on-year versus its previous level of $7.513b at the end of 2020. When looking ahead, this would undoubtedly continue into 2022 on an underlying basis given their outlook for circa $1.2b of excess free cash flow after dividend payments, although there are numerous acquisitions and divestitures to consider.

When it comes to acquisitions, they are acquiring bolt-on assets from Southcross Energy for $200m whilst also acquiring joint venture interests for $925m, thereby making a total of $1.125b. Although they are also planning to redeem their preferred shares for $973.4m, which is effectively tantamount to swapping equity for debt. Meanwhile, when it comes to divestitures, they are selling their Gulf Coast Express pipeline stake for $857m, which partly offsets the other cash outflows for a net inorganic cash outflow of $1.241b. Since this approximately equals their estimated excess free cash flow after dividend payments, it means that their net debt should end 2022 around where it ended 2021, barring any further acquisitions and divestitures.

Author

Following their lower net debt and very strong financial performance during 2021, it was only natural to see their leverage decrease with their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow now sitting at 2.98 and 2.80 respectively. These are down noticeably versus their previous respective results of 3.62 and 4.31 at the end of 2020 and thus now fall within the moderate territory of between 2.01 and 3.50. When looking ahead, their forecast strong earnings growth should still see their leverage decrease materially during 2022 despite the outlook for broadly flat net debt. Since moderate leverage does not pose any material risks, they have ample support to fund higher dividends, providing that their liquidity remains at least adequate.

Author

Whilst their respective current and cash ratios dipped during 2021 to end the year at 0.77 and 0.07 versus their previous respective results of 0.82 and 0.14 at the end of 2020, thankfully their liquidity nevertheless remains adequate. Despite their cash balance being rather low relatively speaking, they still retain a further $1.82b of availability under their credit facilities if required, thereby decreasing risks, especially when coupled with their scant debt maturities until 2026, as the table included below displays.

Targa Resources 2021 10-K

Conclusion

Thankfully their very strong financial performance during 2021 appears to be more than simply a blip on the radar with their outlook for 2022 showing another year of strong growth. Since their shares are currently trading with a high near 9% free cash flow yield, they could easily afford to double if not even quadruple their dividends again during 2023 whilst still providing scope for further increases in subsequent years. Following this positive outlook for significantly higher dividends along with their healthy financial position, I believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Targa Resources’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.