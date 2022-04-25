jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Volatility continues to fluctuate as many external factors continue to impact the markets. Just when you think the markets have priced in all the rate hikes, news breaks that Nomura said the FOMC would hike the fed funds rate by 75 basis points in June and July after a 50-basis point rise in May. This comes on the heels of Jerome Powell, indicating that a 50-basis-point hike in May was on the table at an IMF debate shifting market expectations. As the war in Ukraine rages on, commodity price increases, inflation is rising, supply chain issues are still apparent, and the threats to the food supply are looking, a 50 basis point hike followed by 2 75 basis point hikes was unthinkable a month or two ago. AT&T (NYSE:T) is looking better and better throughout the uncertainty of the market as they just delivered another strong quarter.

Hypothetically, if the United States goes into recession, are people getting rid of their smartphones? Communication devices will be one of the very last bills that get cut, and I would argue that no matter what, people will find a way to maintain their mobility plan. Companies such as Netflix (NFLX) could be in trouble as more people decide to cut the monthly subscription plan, but our lives are too dependent on smartphones and communications for T to really be impacted. During periods of inflation and even recessions, investors have historically looked to dividend-paying companies with strong cash flows to ride out the storm. Shares of T have been one of the most unloved stocks with large amounts of FCF. With T getting back to its roots as a pure communication company, the investment community should reevaluate its thesis on T. This is a company that will stand the test of time and pay a rock-solid dividend throughout future increases or a recession if one occurs. I think it's about time investors stop looking at T as dead money as they are a printing press for cash generated from operations.

Let's talk about what Standalone AT&T looks like

The deal is done, and T is a pure communication company. It's time to look at T for what the company is today, not what it was. Society and business operations revolved around communications. Ask yourself this, can a business survive in 2022 without internet or connectivity in some form? T is now laser-focused on its core business which has always been the foundation of its company.

Due to T's capital investments to strengthen its services through its evolving networks, T continues to deliver user growth across its communication platforms. This was T's best Q1 for postpaid phone net adds in more than a decade. In Mobility, T added 691,000 postpaid phone net adds, and 965,000 postpaid net adds. T continues to see record levels of net additions in Mobility. According to John Stankey, over the previous 7 quarters, T has added 5.3 million postpaid phones, which is the largest amount industry-wide. YoY T added an additional 96,000 net postpaid phone subscribers for a 16.13% growth rate. On the broadband side T had 289,000 net adds in Q1 for their fiber customers. This is a YoY increase of 54,000 adds in Q1 for a 22.98% growth rate. In the past 7 quarters, T's fiber customer base has grown by 2 million customers as fiber now makes up almost half of their consumer wireline broadband revenue.

In Q1, the standalone entity of T generated $29.7 billion in revenue, $10.2 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, and $2.9 billion in FCF. If you go back 2 years, the standalone entity of T generated $27.65 billion in revenue in Q1 of 2020 and then $28.98 billion in Q1 of 2021. In 2021 T's Q1 standalone revenue grew by 4.84%, and in 2022, Q1's standalone revenue grew by an additional 2.52%. Overall, in 2021, standalone T generated $118.21 billion in revenue, a YoY increase of $4.92 billion or 4.34%.

Standalone T generated $7.7 billion in cash from operations and $2.9 billion in FCF compared to $9.4 billion and $3.8 billion in 2021. On the conference call Pascal Desroches, T's CFO, provided important color on this subject. Spending increased in Q1 as T's capital investments amounted to $6.1 billion. Larger capital investments impacted T's cash flow, impacts from the 3G shutdown, increased employee incentive compensation benefits paid, and lower securitization proceeds. Historically Q1 has been a soft quarter for FCF as many of the factors impacting free cash are not expected to repeat throughout the year. In regard to T as a standalone communication entity, T is confident in the $16 billion FCF projection for 2022 provided on analyst day.

Investors are left with a company that should reach $120 billion in revenue, do over $40 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and produces $16 billion in FCF as a standalone communications company in 2022. With inflation still rising and interest rates possibly increasing quicker than anyone expected, it's more important than ever to be invested in companies that produce large amounts of FCF. Regardless of if you're a fan of T or think it's a horrible company, the numbers are the numbers, and T generates an enormous amount of FCF. As a standalone entity T will have no problem financing its operations, paying down debt, or paying its large dividends.

Debt has always been a reason why people shunned T's stock in the past. I want to see the balance sheet next quarter, as T's balance sheet doesn't reflect its debt repayments. The Q1 slide deck indicated that T improved its net debt by roughly $40 billion and paid down over $10 billion in bank loans while redeeming or providing notice to redeem an additional $12.5 billion of bonds by mid-May. On April 8th, when the WarnerMedia transaction closed, T received $40.4 billion in cash and WarnerMedia retention of certain debt. Prior to the transaction closing T had $79 billion of debt due thru 2030 or over the next 9 years.

T has stated that they expect its FCF to increase to around $20 billion, but hypothetically, let's say T's FCF remains at $16 billion. They are allocating $8 billion toward the dividend, leaving an additional $8 billion annually on the table as FCF. I would assume that the net debt T eliminated was prior to 2031, which would leave roughly $32 billion to be paid over the next 9 years. After dividends, T would have $72 billion in FCF left if its projected FCF never increased, which would be more than enough to eliminate its debt obligations over the next 9 years. This is why I have continuously argued that T's debt level isn't the scary monster that bears have made it out to be. Debt can crush financially strained companies, but T hasn't been in a position where they weren't able to service their debt.

AT&T was clear and cryptic about the dividend and return of capital

By now, everyone knows the numbers, T is paying $1.11, which is a 5.69% dividend yield with a 50% payout ratio on 2022's $16 billion FCF or a 40% payout ratio on 2023s $20 billion FCF. Everyone was wondering if T would reinstate its dividend growth program as it was a previous Dividend Aristocrat. Bank of America's (BAC) David Barden specifically asked about this on the earnings call. John Stankey was clear that he intends to be a dividend competitor. The vision is that T's dividend will remain at a competitive level relative to others out in the market, which means he'll pay attention to the yield. With Verizon (VZ) paying a sub 5% dividend, I don't see T becoming an annual dividend grower anytime soon.

What was interesting is the discussion around discretionary capital. The Board is going to evaluate where the best returns come back into the business, and he cryptically eluded to buybacks while mentioning the dividend yield and opportunities for organic growth. Pascal added that their line of thinking will revolve around generating returns for shareholders and that they will hold themselves accountable for growing earnings.

Here is my view on what their message was. If T's stock price increases and the yield falls under what VZ is paying, they will increase the dividend. I think that T has seen its share price erode YOY, and the dividend increases didn't outpace the loss of capital shareholders occurred. I think their focus will be on buybacks with additional FCF. While many investors bought T for the dividend, they are still offering a solid 5.69% yield today, which is larger than many of the companies within the S&P 500 today. I think we're going to see some buybacks to reduce the share count and increase earnings before we see a dividend increase unless shares reach the $27.75 level, which would put T's dividend at exactly 4%. I have a feeling 4% is the magic number that they won't let the yield fall below.

Conclusion

It's a new day, and T is a different company. Only time will tell if T can shake the negative stigma which has been attached to its stock. The bottom line is T is a healthy company, debt is not an issue even though bears love to attack its debt, and the dividend is one of the largest in the S&P 500. Companies like T should do well based on conventional wisdom during the current economic environment due to their strong cash generation from operations and FCF levels. Next quarter, we will see which debt tranches were eliminated and better understand their future obligations. T is projected to generate $16 billion in FCF in 2022, then $20 billion in 2023. T continues to invest in its core business and add customers across the spectrum. I have been wrong, and I won't say this time it's different, but maybe spinning off WarnerMedia is exactly what T needed to do. I think this is an opportunity and just maybe what T needs to turn around.