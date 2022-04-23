U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Just 1 Small IPO In The Post-Holiday Week

Summary

  • The IPO market cooled off with just one small IPO this past week, joined by one SPAC.
  • The pipeline also saw little activity, with two IPOs and three SPACs submitting initial filings.
  • The April IPO market is expected to close out with two healthcare micro caps, though other small deals and SPACs may join the calendar during the week.

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

The IPO market cooled off with just one small IPO this past week, joined by one SPAC. The pipeline also saw little activity, with two IPOs and three SPACs submitting initial filings.

Singapore-based JE Cleantech Holdings (JCSE) raised $15 million at a $60 million market cap. The company makes a broad range of cleaning equipment and systems, and also provides dishwashing and cleaning services in Singapore. JE Cleantech became the latest micro-cap to soar on its debut, following Genius Group’s (GNS) massive pop the prior week; the company finished up 375%.

Yotta Acquisition (YOTAU) was the sole SPAC to come to market, raising $100 million to target high-tech industries. Blank check issuance has been on a steady decline since the start of the year driven by poor post-merger returns, which have incited a wave of merger terminations and SPAC IPO withdrawals.

2 IPOs During the Week of April 18th, 2022

Issuer

Business

Deal

Size

Market

Cap

at IPO

Price vs.

Midpoint

First

Day

Return

Return

at

04/22
JE Cleantech (JCSE) $15M $60M 0% +375% +375%
Makes cleaning equipment and provides dishwashing and cleaning services in Singapore.
Yotta Acquisition (YOTAU) $100M $128M 0% n/a +0%
Blank check company targeting high-tech industries.

There were two new IPO filings this past week. California-based SmartStop Self Storage REIT (SMST) filed to raise $100 million. Treasure Global (TGLB), which provides an e-payment app in Malaysia, filed to raise $29 million.

SPACs Global Blockchain Acquisition (GBBKU), Zi Toprun Acquisition (ZTOPU), and Monterey Capital Acquisition (MCACU) also submitted initial filings.

5 Filings During the Week of April 18th, 2022

Issuer

Business

Deal

Size

 Sector

Lead

Underwriter
Monterey Capital Acq. (MCACU) $100M SPAC EF Hutton
Blank check company targeting the clean transition economy.
SmartStop Self Storage (SMST) $100M Real Estate Citi
Self storage REIT with 171 owned and managed properties across the US and Canada.
Zi Toprun Acquisition (ZTOPU) $110M SPAC EF Hutton
Blank check company targeting transportation in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Global Blockchain Acq. (GBBKU) $150M SPAC I-Bankers
Blank check company led by execs at Global Blockchain Ventures targeting blockchain tech firms.
Treasure Global (TGLB.RC) $29M Technology EF Hutton
Provides an e-payment app in Malaysia that offers instant rebates.

Week Ahead

The April IPO market is expected to close out with two healthcare micro caps, though other small deals and SPACs may join the calendar during the week.

Biotech Belite Bio (BLTE) plans to raise $36 million at a $145 million market cap. Belite is developing novel therapies for untreatable eye diseases involving retinal degeneration, as well as metabolic diseases. Its lead candidate is being developed for autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and is currently in a Phase 2 trial in Australia and Taiwan.

Surgical implant maker Tenon Medical (TNON) plans to raise $20 million at a $60 million market cap. Tenon is preparing a national commercial launch for its proprietary, FDA-cleared surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint fixation and fusion surgery. The company has not generated significant revenues to date.

Holdover Austin Gold (AUST) may also price in the week ahead, with plans to raise $13 million at a $52 million market cap. The company has interests in four properties throughout Nevada, only one of which it considers to be material at this time.

U.S. IPO Calendar

Issuer

Business

Deal Size

Market Cap

Price Range

Shares Filed

Top

Bookrunners

Tenon Medical (TNON)

Los Gatos, CA

$20M

$60M

$4.50-$5.50

4,000,000

Benchmark

Valuable Capital
Launching a surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint fusion procedures.

Belite Bio (BLTE)

San Diego, CA

$36M

$145M

$5.50-$6.50

6,000,000

 Benchmark
Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for retinal degeneration and metabolic diseases.

Austin Gold (AUST)

Vancouver, Canada

$13M

$52M

$4

3,265,000

 Roth Cap.
Canadian gold exploration company with four properties in Nevada.

Lock-up periods will be expiring for up to 13 companies in the week ahead.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/21/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 35.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 7.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD).

The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 26.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 8.0%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).

