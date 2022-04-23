tomap49/iStock via Getty Images

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) offers targeted exposure to the price performance of the platinum metal. The fund crossed our radar given the recent extreme volatility as PPLT is down by more than 20% since early March and nearly 30% lower from its 2021 high.

The challenge here is reconciling several factors between global supply and demand conditions, along with headlines related to a weaker economic outlook and the impact of sanctions on Russia. While platinum benefits as a precious metal and store of value amid global macro uncertainties, indications for softer global industrial production going forward represent a near-term headwind. With the metal price and PPLT approaching its 1-year low, we see risks tilted to the downside.

What is the PPLT ETF?

PPLT is a physically-backed exchange-traded fund meaning its current net assets of $1.2 billion correspond to bars stored and tracked at secured vaults. As an investment, the attraction of platinum is its profile as a hard asset and alternative to traditional stocks and bonds. Within portfolio management theory, exposure to commodities can add diversification and improve risk-adjusted returns over time.

Beyond its value as a precious metal, platinum also plays an important role in various industries. This includes its use in catalytic converters for automobile production particularly in diesel engine vehicles. Platinum is also a component in electronics while used in the manufacturing process for glass, chemicals, and petroleum products. Its use in jewelry is also significant representing nearly a quarter of annual demand. The many moving parts of the platinum market with a cyclical component explain some of the recent volatility.

Platinum Outlook 2022

According to the industry group "World Platinum Investment Council", the market is coming off a 2021 surplus of 1,232 thousand ounces (koz) based on resilient global mining production that reached 6,258 koz last year on top of 1,984 koz from regular recycling. The total supply in 2021 at 8,242 koz covered total demand of 7,010 koz. For 2022, the forecast is for the market surplus to narrow by around half to 652 koz. This considers a rebound in automobile production supporting total demand against relatively flat total supply.

World Platinum Investment Council

Notably, this update from the Platinum Council was released on March 9th which coincided with the price of platinum peaking near $1,200 an ounce on that day before trending lower in the period since. At the time, the group cited "market tightness" to strong import demand from China. Historically, Chinese import data has reflected changes in the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) platinum stocks levels as a reference point and key price driver.

World Platinum Investment Council

On the other hand, the macro data out of China has deteriorated over the last month considering headlines of a new Covid outbreak in the region and the country's "zero-Covid" policies. Lockdowns in major cities like Shanghai have hit economic activity that has likely pressured commodity imports overall, again explaining the selloff in platinum.

Finally, another important theme in the market is the impact of sanctions on Russia. The World Platinum Investment Council noted that Russia represents around 10% of the global supply of platinum as a raw material for the automobile industry. Russia is even more important as a major palladium exporter representing closer to 40% of global automobile supplies. Depending on pricing and availability, there is some potential substitution towards platinum from palladium depending on the application.

World Platinum Investment Council

In the early stages of the Russia-Ukraine invasion, the price of platinum and palladium spiked with fears of global supply disruptions. Countries from around the world including the U.S. and parts of the E.U. have effectively banned Russian commodity exports. There were even reports of the London Metals Exchange blocking platinum trading by Russian producers.

Naturally, it makes sense that tight supply conditions should be bullish for the metal price. That said, the impact is now seen as going both ways. There is a thought that the combination of global supply chain disruptions limiting the production of automobiles overall can in turn also slowdown demand for the commodity. It is also expected that other countries that still trade with Russia, like China, will cover the market's excess supplies thereby mitigating the spot market pricing impact.

Forecast for Platinum and PPLT Price

The way we are looking at the current price action in platinum and the PPLT ETF is that the market is focusing more on the bearish demand trends overshadowing modest supply disruptions. This week, the World Bank cut its global GDP forecast to 3.2% from a prior estimate of 4.1% citing the Ukraine War.

Simply put, with rising concerns of a deteriorating global macro outlook, a corresponding drop in automobile and industrial production can represent downside risks to platinum demand forecasts. Separately, weaker consumer discretionary spending budgets amid inflationary also limit demand for jewelry which is bearish for platinum at the margin.

Finviz

It's fair to say that volatile macro conditions and even persistently high inflation as a global theme should be positive for precious metals as a real asset. In our view, gold (GLD) better captures this trend and is valued more as a precious metal compared to platinum, palladium (PALL), and even silver (SLV) which are more exposed to industrial components supply and demand conditions. One bearish headwind for all precious metals is the recent strength in the U.S. dollar. Rising interest rates with an expectation of the Fed taking a more hawkish approach to stem inflation adds to market volatility.

We're rating PPLT as a hold with a base case that the metal and ETF consolidate around the current level over the next several months, with risks likely tilted to the downside. Clearly, it would have been a great short opportunity at the highs in March but it's probably too late to bet aggressively on a significantly more downside. There is a case to be made that many of the headwinds we've discussed are already priced in.

What we will say is that the setup here is for continued poor sentiment toward the platinum. Headlines related to weaker global macro conditions and slowdown in the automobile market highlight the key risks. A break below $900/oz can open the door for another leg lower towards $800/oz, with a corresponding PPLT ETF level of around $80.00 as the next level of technical support.

On the upside, we believe a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis would ultimately be bullish for platinum as supporting a more risk-on environment. PPLT bulls should want to see industrial production metrics and indicators from China outperforming as key demand drivers.