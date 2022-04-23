Preferreds Weekly Review: Asymmetric Risks Rear Their Head

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of April.

Market Action

It was another tough week for the preferreds space given the weakness in both equity and bond markets. 10-year Treasury yields finished the week 0.13% higher.

The green-shoots of March were more than fully reversed with April delivering returns on par with the weak first two months of the year.

Year-to-date only the Energy sector remains above water.

Market Themes

It is the kind of price action that we saw since the start of the year that makes income investors grumble about the apparent asymmetry in preferreds. This asymmetry comes in different guises but it can be summarized as "a lot of downside and little upside".

The following chart shows the stripped price distribution of the $25-"par" non-convertible population and makes it clear that preferreds don't tend to offer a ton of upside above their liquidation preference while the number of securities trading well below $25 is substantial.

For example, if we look outside of the +-$5 price range of the $25-"par" non-convertible preferred population we see that there are 48 preferreds trading at a price below $20 and only three trading at a price above $30.

This asymmetry is a function of many possible drivers. These include obvious issues like credit risk such as what we saw during the GFC with the banking sector. A company that goes bust will typically see its preferreds go to zero while a company that hits it out of the park will very likely redeem at $25 and refinance its preferreds at a lower yield. Coupon suspensions can also hammer the stock's price and are typically linked to the creditworthiness of the issuer.

Other potential drivers of this asymmetry include the transfer of the security to the Expert market, preventing many retail investors from buying these with brokers allowing only sells. This one-way road causes the prices of some of these securities to move significantly lower despite strong fundamentals.

Another cause of this asymmetry are some dodgy M&A deals that take advantage of preferred shareholders' inability to vote on important corporate matters and are sometimes undertaken at their expense.

Interest-rate risk is another key driver of this asymmetry and is the one that has been felt the keenest so far this year by investors. Many securities from very healthy issues have fallen by 20% in just a matter of months. At current yield levels, they will take 3-5 years just to make up this drop in coupons and that's assuming a tax-efficient account.

So, given these poor optics why not just hold common stocks or bonds rather than preferreds?

The key point is that, while it may not seem like it, preferreds, by and large, do actually compensate investors for this asymmetry. For example, a glance at the Huntington Bancshares bonds tells us that they offer a yield in the range of 3.1-3.8% while the two retail preferreds offer a yield of around 5.7-5.8%

The reason for the higher yield of the preferreds is not only their more junior position in the capital structure (which allows holders to exert less control over management and leads to a lower recovery than debt in a wind-up process) but also the fact that preferreds shareholder have sold an option to the issuer, allowing the issuer to redeem the stock at a certain time, capping their upside. If these features were more "symmetric" preferreds yields would be lower.

Overall, it's fair to say that no single asset - whether it's the common, preferreds or bonds / loans, is better than any other asset. They just have different yields, market behavior and risks. This is why, in our view, it makes sense to diversify both within different kinds of preferreds (be it sectors or coupon type) but also across different asset classes and investment vehicles.

Market Commentary

The new CEF RIV preferred (RIVOV, later RIV.PA) was priced at 6% and started trading a bit below $25. This is a middle of the road result. You can have higher quality perpetual CEF preferreds at slightly lower yields or you can have lower quality (i.e. CLO CEF) term preferreds at slightly higher yields. With a higher beta portfolio of 2/3 CEFs (admittedly the rest is mostly SPACs which should keep their value by virtue of their structure) and a loan ahead of the preferreds, the stock doesn’t look amazing. Much depends on whether management is going to keep the loan in the capital structure, putting the preferred in a more subordinate position.

Stance And Takeaways

The unrelenting march higher in longer-end yields this month has highlighted the value of preferreds with CMT-linked reset rates. The attraction of these securities is that if Treasury yields have now moved to a sustainably higher plateau (presumably, if longer-run inflation will now be closer to 3-4% versus 1-2% previously) then these securities will either eventually benefit from a step-up in their coupons after the first call date or, alternatively, be more resilient if redeemed.

Alternatively, if Treasury yields collapse over the next year or so if, say, the economy enters a recession, these securities, much like the rest of the sector will benefit from the overall move lower in yields as many are trading below "par".

Among the 20 or so of these securities that we follow on the service, we like the mREITs New Residential Investment Corp Series D (NRZ.PD), trading at a 7.34% yield (9.45% reset yield) and Ellington Financial 6.25% Series B (EFC.PB), trading at a 7.08% yield (8.53% reset yield) as well as the insurer SiriusPoint 8% Series B (SPNT.PB), trading at a 7.44% yield (9.9% reset yield).