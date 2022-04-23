2 Lithium Junior Spodumene Miners With Good Potential

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on March 20, 2022, but has been updated for this article. Both stocks are now significantly higher in price as market awareness grows.

With lithium stocks booming thanks to very strong lithium prices due to robust demand, I take a look at two relatively early stage lithium spodumene juniors with good potential to do well.

The junior lithium spodumene producers that can rapidly grow a resource have been doing exceptionally well as you can see from these articles and price gains:

The lithium industry needs 60 more huge new lithium mines to meet demand this decade

There is still plenty of opportunity for smaller lithium juniors to do exceptionally well, given lithium demand is forecast by UBS to grow by 11x this decade. Rio Tinto (RIO) has stated publicly that "60 Jadar mines wouldn’t fill looming lithium gap". Jadar was its huge planned mine that has since been blocked by the Serbian government.

Rio Tinto's lithium emerging supply gap chart (October 2021)

Source: Mining.com courtesy Rio Tinto

Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] - Price = AUD 1.16

Source: Yahoo Finance

Green Technology Metals [ASX:GT1] ("GT1") has several very promising lithium deposits (options to acquire) spread over 35,576 hectares near Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada. All are held via 100% owned subsidiary Lithium Triangle Resource Ltd. All exploration areas host lithium bearing minerals and/or LCT pegmatites. The current Resource is only a JORC Total Mineral Resource of 4.8Mt @ 1.25%; however, at the Ontario Lithium Projects, the combined target resource is 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O. Then there is the potential to grow further from GT1's other [new] nearby acquisitions.

GT1's Projects

Ontario Lithium Projects (Seymour, Root, Wisa) (rights to acquire to 80% ownership) - GT1 holds a 51% interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects under a JV with Ardiden Limited [ASX:ADV]. GT1 has the right to acquire a further 29% interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects via the payment of A$3.5 million in GT1 shares within 12 months of listing. The total staged payment is A$9.2m.

Other [new] Ontario Lithium Projects (Allison, Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake and Gathering Lake) (option to acquire 100% ownership) - Key new tenements near the Seymour Lake deposit.

Summary of all of GT1's lithium claims in Ontario, Canada

Green Technology Metals

The Ontario Lithium Projects (Seymour, Root, Wisa)

Seymour Lithium Project

The Seymour Lithium Project is the most advanced deposit and already has a compliant resource estimate. It is located 60kms from the township of Armstrong and approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay.

The JORC Total Mineral Resource is 4.8Mt @ 1.25% (2.13Mt Indicated and 2.7Mt Inferred). An additional 7km of exploration potential exists along strike of the resource with significant pegmatite exposure at surface.

The Seymour Project North Aubry pegmatite dimensions are currently 250m wide (strike) by 700m long (down dip). There are numerous other pegmatites (Central Aubry, South Aubry, Pye, "D", and "E").

Following recent drilling at Seymour announced in April 2022, GT1 stated:

"Phase 1 assays returned to date (nine holes) indicate substantial potential upside to the existing Seymour Mineral Resource estimate of 4.8 Mt @ 1.25% Li2O.

Updated Mineral Resource estimate for Seymour (to incorporate all Phase 1 results including residual pending assays for seven holes) on track for completion during Q2 CY2022."

GT1 CEO Luke Cox stated:

The Phase 1 drilling program at Seymour continues to deliver excellent outcomes. The latest set of assays have returned further thick, high-tenor intercepts that significantly extend the known boundaries of the North Aubry deposit. These results are expected to drive a substantial increase to the existing Seymour resource this quarter. Both the northern and down-dip extents of the North Aubry pegmatite are also open to further expansion, which we plan to pursue in coming months.

Note: Bold emphasis by the author.

The Seymour Lithium Project has an exploration target of 22–26 Mt @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.

Seymour has numerous outcropping pegmatites along a 7km strike length

Green Technology Metals presentation

Root Project

The Root Project is located approximately 300km northwest of Thunder Bay. It hosts a Historical Estimate which has been superseded by an Exploration Target supported by exploration results and is open along strike and down dip. There are numerous pegmatite outcroppings offering walk-up drill targets, all on a granted mining lease. The Project is accessible via local logging roads.

GT1 states:

An additional 4.8km of exploration potential exists along strike of the Exploration Target with pegmatite exposures up to 20m thick and historical drilling confirming depths greater than 100m.

The Root Project has an exploration target of 20–24 Mt @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.

Wisa Project

The Wisa Project is located 8km north of the US Border and approximately 100km east of Fort Francis. The Project hosts a Historical Estimate which has been superseded by an Exploration Target. It is open along strike and down dip.

Wisa is accessible via an established all-seasons road 40km from Trans Canadian Highway.

The Wisa Project has an exploration target of 8–10 Mt @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O.

Note: Exploration targets are conceptual and should not be relied upon.

GT1's master plan is to send spodumene to a potential Thunder Bay converter for further processing into lithium hydroxide ("LIOH").

Summary of GT1's Ontario Lithium Projects

Green Technology Metals Presentation

The next steps for GT1 will be further exploration and drilling on its properties, especially to grow its resource at the Seymour Lithium Project. In Q2 2022, GT1 intends to announce an update of the current Seymour Mineral Resource and release some geotechnical modelling.

Green Technology Metals Presentation

The Trans Canadian Railway runs through the south of the Seymour Lake tenements. The Project is also proximal to Hydro One's hydro power interconnector.

Management is top tier with several highly experienced members led by John Young as GT1 Chairman. He is the co-founder and Executive Director of Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF). You can read more here and here.

The only minor negative I can see at this stage is the quality of the road access to some projects.

GT1's current market cap is A$234m. Cash as at 31 December 2021 was A$19.2m, with no debt.

Yahoo Finance lists an analyst's price target of A$1.39.

I rate Green Technology Metals ("GT1") as a good speculative buy for investors with a 5-year plus time frame.

Further reading

GT1 is well positioned to fit into the North American supply chain

Green Technology Metals

Essential Metals

Essential Metals [ASX:ESS] (OTCPK:PIONF) - Price = AUD 0.685 (currently in trading halt)

Yahoo Finance

Essential Metals ("ESS") is an Australian exploration company with 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia ("WA"). Three are 100% owned and 6 are JVs with other companies generally paying for the exploration, with ESS retaining a 20-30% interest.

Essential's Projects

Note: ESS recently sold its interest in the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada.

Pioneer Dome Lithium Project

The Pioneer Dome Lithium Project (100% owned, flagship) comprises 450km2 of project tenure in a known 'lithium corridor' and the gold-rich Eastern Goldfields region, which contains the Mt Marion, Bald Hill and Buldania projects (all located within 100km) as well as numerous gold projects.

Pioneer Dome Lithium Project location map

Essential Metals Presentation

The current mineral resource is in the northern area of the tenement holding with 10 extensional targets identified and 3 mineralised pegmatites so far discovered.

The Project has a JORC Compliant Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.21% Li2O, still with exploration upside both at and near the resource and across the property. The resource starts from or near surface. The current resource area is made from 3 deposits - Cade, Davy, and Hella (also called Heller).

Pioneer Dome Lithium Project Total Resource

Essential Metals Presentation

Cross section of the Cade deposit

Essential Metals Presentation

A Metallurgy Scoping Study at the Cade deposit showed a total lithium oxide (Li2O) recovery rate of 74% was achieved using a hybrid Dense Medium Separation [DMS] + flotation flowsheet to produce a 5.6% lithia (Li2O) concentrate with 0.7% iron (Fe2O3) content.

The location is flat-lying, lightly wooded land with no environmental or native title complexities.

Access is good with an unsealed access road connecting the Project to the main highway for 10km. The Project is 150km by Highway to the mining centre of Kalgoorlie and 275km from the large dry bulk & container seaport of Esperance. There is a gas pipeline and water pipeline located alongside the main highway.

Infrastructure is limited at the site due to the Project's early stage.

Board and management look to have good mining experience as you can read here.

Next steps at the Pioneer Dome Lithium Project include further drilling, possible resource upgrade, mining lease application, environmental studies, scoping study (Q4 2022), or an off-take agreement. Potential news flow/discoveries from the numerous other gold and nickel projects.

Regarding the further drilling ESS announced on March 31, 2022:

Major drilling programme to target resource growth at Dome North Lithium Project Drilling to commence in May below the Cade and Davy deposits targeting growth in the Dome North Lithium Resource as the foundation to deliver a Scoping Study in December Quarter 2022.

Also in news announced on April 21, 2022, ESS stock went into a trading halt with the Company stating the reason as:

The trading halt is requested by Essential for the purposes of, and in connection with, receipt of a non-binding indicative offer in relation to a potential control transaction for the Company.

Note: "potential control" typically means a 51% or more ownership of the Company. The news also stated the trading halt will be in place until an announcement is made or by the commencement of trading on 26 April 2022. I would expect the stock to move significantly higher once trading resumes and presumably a large premium is built into the "non-binding indicative offer."

ESS's current market cap is A$167m. I was unable to find any analyst's price target.

I rate Essential Metals ("ESS") as a good speculative buy for investors with a 5-year plus time frame.

Further reading

ESS investment highlights

Essential Metals Presentation

Risks

Falling lithium prices.

The usual mining risks - Exploration, permitting, production, partner, environmental risks. Lower grade or underground projects can typically have higher OpEx.

Business risks - Management, liquidity, debt, and currency risk. Takeovers.

Sovereign risk - Low in Canada. Low in Australia.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment, volatility.

Conclusion

Green Technology Metals ("GT1") has a small Resource of 4.8Mt @ 1.25% Li2O at its 80% interest in the Seymour Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada; however, there is large exploration upside of roughly 50-60 MT @ 0.8-1.5% Li2O, or even potentially more if its new lithium projects are included and go well. Management is highly experienced.

Essential Metals has a Total Resource of 11.2Mt at 1.21% Li2O, with exploration upside, at its 100% owned Pioneer Dome Lithium Project and a total of 9 projects (lithium, gold, gold JV, and nickel JV) all in Western Australia, with key locations of the 'lithium corridor' and Eastern Goldfields region. A lithium play also with gold and nickel potential. Currently in trading halt with a pending "potential control transaction for the Company."

Both lithium juniors show good potential and look worthy as a speculative buy for long term investors.

Please read the risks section.

