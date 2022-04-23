ClearBridge Investments Energy MLP Strategy Q1 2022 Commentary

chuyu/iStock via Getty Images

Market Overview and Outlook

Midstream energy stocks performed well in the first quarter, lifted by strength in oil prices, which drove outperformance for energy stocks broadly. U.S. crude oil prices rose as high as $123 per barrel, hitting a 14-year high as reopening demand met with concerns that economic sanctions and heightened tensions between Western countries and Russia could lead to production shortages and lower supply levels. Overall crude rose 33% to $100.28 per barrel, with inflation rippling through the market. The S&P 500 Index fell 4.6%, with the energy sector leading the market (+39.0%) by a wide margin.

The Alerian MLP Index gained 18.8%, led by the natural gas transportation & storage subsector (+35.3%), which saw increased interest as Europe rushed to diversify away from the 40% of natural gas it uses currently supplied by Russia. The Strategy's overweight to natural gas helped drive outperformance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced midstream companies to complete their business model transformation to generating free cash flow after dividends/distributions. Some midstream companies chose to reduce dividends/distributions. Others reduced capital spending. Others did both. While painful like in 2016, this final transformation leaves midstream companies in uncharted waters. The sector found itself free cash flow positive after dividends and distributions in 2021 for the first time. This true free cash flow yield will likely widen in 2022 and 2023. Midstream companies likely won't need access to equity capital markets, nor to debt capital markets, to finance capital projects. They will also have excess cash flow after dividends and distributions.

Midstream management teams will now be able to naturally deleverage balance sheets, buy back stock and increase dividends and distributions, as we have seen recently with an announced buyback from Enbridge (ENB) of $1.5 billion, Kinder Morgan (KMI) noting $750 million in opportunistic buyback potential in 2022 and MPLX (MPLX) likely to complete its $1 billion buyback in 2022 with $337 million of shares remaining to be repurchased.

This evolved business model has driven meaningful improvements in relevant midstream financial metrics. Free cash flow yield (after capital spending and dividend/distributions) should approach 5% in 2023 after perpetually being negative in years past - driving increasing share buybacks, balance sheet deleveraging and dividend/distribution increases.

Dividend/distribution coverage should be in excess of 2x going forward after consistently sitting in the 1.1x-1.2x range in the past. This should greatly insulate midstream companies from being forced to reduce payouts to investors in the event of an unexpected downturn in business fundamentals. Balance sheet improvements have also been notable with debt/EBITDA ratios expected to finish 2022 below 3.5x, after averaging nearly 5.0x before the business model evolution.

One offset to this more stable and durable business model is slower dividend/distribution growth than in the past. The old business model drove dividend/distribution growth in excess of 10%. The new business model will likely lead to 3%-6% annualized dividend/distribution growth for the sector.

After reaching an all-time high of 100.9 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter of 2019, global oil demand plummeted with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. By the second quarter of 2020, global oil demand had fallen to 82.9 million barrels per day - an 18% decline. This sudden decline in demand left the global oil market grossly oversupplied and oil prices fell from roughly $60 per barrel to below $20 per barrel in less than four months. With COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the reopening of the global economy, global oil demand is expected to approach previous peak demand in 2022.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes an already tight supply and demand balance even tighter. With reports of buyers refusing to take Russian barrels, front-month crude oil futures have moved well above $100 per barrel. This only increases the value to U.S. oil and should continue to drive increasing drilling activity in the U.S.

The pathway to U.S. oil production approaching pre-pandemic levels is through increasing drilling activity. With crude oil futures currently discounting roughly $91 per barrel over the next two years, there should be sufficient economic returns to support a continued increase in the number of rigs drilling. Yet, large publicly traded oil and gas producers have asserted they will not significantly increase drilling activity, even with crude oil and natural gas prices at current levels. Their stated modus operandi is to return free cash flow to investors rather than increase production, a direct contrast to previous cycles. Yet, despite these assertions, the number of rigs drilling in the U.S. has rebounded from 172 in August 2020 to a current 546 rigs.

While perhaps contrarian, our view remains that if economic returns are there (and they are), capital will find its way to drilling more wells. Rig count acceleration may be slower than in prior cycles, but we believe economic returns will drive capital toward increasing the number of wells drilled. This should result in a continued recovery in U.S. production volumes and help to drive growing cash flows for U.S. midstream companies in both 2022 and 2023. It is also important to note that a continued recovery in U.S. production volumes will come with little capital spending requirements on the part of midstream companies. Their infrastructure systems are largely built out.

Our base case remains that global oil demand continues to recover to pre-pandemic levels during 2022 - driving the need for more oil supply on the global market. This increased level of drilling activity, in turn, should increase throughputs across energy infrastructure systems in the U.S. - allowing growing cash flows to fully display the benefit of the evolved U.S. midstream business model.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge Energy MLP Strategy had a positive return for the first quarter, outperforming its benchmark. In terms of absolute performance, all four subsectors in which the Strategy is invested made positive contributions, with the diversified energy infrastructure subsector contributing the most. The natural gas transportation & storage subsector contributed the least in absolute terms.

On a relative basis, the Strategy outperformed due to stock selection and sector allocation effects. Stock selection in the liquids transportation & storage subsector and an overweight to the natural gas transportation & storage subsector contributed the most, while stock selection in the natural gas transportation & storage subsector detracted.

In terms of individual contributors, Energy Transfer LP (ET), Targa Resources (TRGP), Williams Companies (WMB), Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) and Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) made the largest contributions. Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) was the sole detractor.

During the quarter, we exited positions in BP Midstream Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX).

