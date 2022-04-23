Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

Beyond any doubt, one of the largest suppliers of products and services aimed at the energy industry is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). For over 100 years, the company has worked to grow its operation and to create value for investors along the way. The business has come a long way. But at the same time, the company, just like any player in the energy space, has been subjected to extreme volatility from time to time. Even factoring this into the equation, the cash flow picture of the firm has been stable enough to warrant significant investor enthusiasm over the years. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, business has once again started to pick up. However, it's unclear how much upside, if any, is currently available for investors. More likely than not, shares of the company are fairly valued if fundamentals don’t improve. Though if the picture does improve markedly, as it is likely to, it might be somewhat underpriced. But that would be only marginally so absent a strong surge in activity.

A mixed but generally positive track record

For those who don't know, Halliburton really focuses on two key sets of operations. The first of these segments is called Completion and Production. According to management, this unit helps players in the energy space by delivering cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, artificial lift, and completion products and services. The company's production enhancement activities include stimulation services and sand control services. The end goal here is to optimize oil and natural gas reservoir production through the use of different pressure pumping services, chemical processes, and other related activities. Its sand control services include fluid and chemical systems for the prevention of formation sand production. The company's cementing activities include bonding the energy wells and well casing while simultaneously isolating fluid zones and maximizing wellbore stability. The company's completion tools involve downhole solutions and services to help customers complete their wells. The list of different activities goes on from there. According to the company's latest annual report, about 55% of revenue came from this segment last year. Meanwhile, this segment was responsible for 60.7% of the company's profits.

The other segment to look into is called Drilling and Evaluation. Through this segment, the company provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, fluids and specialty chemicals, evaluation and precise wellbore placement solutions that help customers to model, measure, drill, and optimize their well construction activities. Specific product service lines under this segment include Baroid, which provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, and more for oil and natural gas drilling, completion, and workover operations. The company offers Sperry Drilling, which provides drilling systems and services aimed at accomplishing precise wellbore placement. Its wireline and perforating activities offer open-hole logging services that applies certain information regarding reservoir fluid analysis and other activities. The list here goes on as well. Last year, this segment accounted for 45% of the company's revenue and 39.3% of its operating profits.

There are other ways to look at how the company is organized. One of these is through the lens of geography. In 2021, 41.7% of the company's revenue came from North America. This was, by far, its largest market. The next largest was its emphasis on the Middle East and Asia which, combined, accounted for 25.1% of sales. Its Europe, Africa, and CIS geographical unit accounted for 17.8% of revenue last year. And its Latin America unit accounted for the remaining 15.4%. We can also look at the company through the lens of products sold versus services provided. 71.8% of revenue came from various services compared to 28.2% that came from product sales. Usually when I look at a company, I notice that service margins are higher than product margins. But that is not the case here. The gross margin on services provided last year was just 11.3%. By comparison, this figure for product sales was 17.9%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, Halliburton has been on a bit of a bumpy ride. After seeing revenue increase from $20.62 billion in 2017 to $24 billion in 2018, it dropped modestly to $22.41 billion in 2019. But then, in 2020, a significant drop in demand for oil and gas activities pushed revenue down to $14.45 billion. The company was hit especially hard in North America, where revenue contracted by 52%. The next worst market was Latin America, where the business saw a decline in sales of 29%. Its Completion and Production segment was disproportionately affected, with sales plunging 44% compared to the 21% of its Drilling and Evaluation segment. In 2021, revenue improved only slightly, climbing to $15.30 billion.

The good news for investors is that the picture is finally showing some signs of recovering at a nicer clip. In the company's recently reported first quarter for its 2022 fiscal year, it reported sales of $4.28 billion. This translates to a 24.1% increase compared to the $3.45 billion the business reported just one year earlier. However, it is worth mentioning that the company didn't just perform well compared to the prior year; it also performed well against analysts' expectations. They had anticipated revenue of about $4.20 billion. At the end of the day, Halliburton outperformed expectations to the tune of $83.71 million. Just as we saw when the company was headed down, North America has led the way for the company's recovery. In the quarter, revenue here rose by 37% year over year. The next best market was Latin America, which saw a recovery of 22%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the company's profitability, the picture has been a bit more volatile. Personally, because of the large impairments the business has recorded over the years, I don't view net income as a particularly valuable measure of profitability. But you can see that shown in the graphs I provided throughout this article. More important, I would argue, would be cash flow. From 2017 to 2018, operating cash flow at the company grew from $2.47 billion to $3.16 billion. This number then declined to $2.45 billion in 2019 before plunging to $1.88 billion one year later. In 2021, the company staged a slight recovery, with cash flow coming in at $1.91 billion. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA which, after peaking at $4.34 billion in 2018, dropped to $2.42 billion in 2020 before ultimately ticking up to $2.72 billion last year.

In the latest quarter for which data is available, which management just reported on April 19th, Halliburton did report a nice recovery almost across the board. Net income came in at $263 million. That compares to the $170 million generated one year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company generated a profit of $0.29. That did miss expectations by $0.05 but, when you make certain adjustments, the company's adjusted net profits would have been $0.35 per share. That works out to a profit of $314 million and exceeded, if marginally, the $0.34 per share analysts anticipated. When it comes to cash flow, the company did see some pain. Operating cash flow dropped from $203 million in the first quarter of 2021 to negative $50 million in the first quarter of this year. However, if you adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $144 million to $336 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business would have risen from $596 million to $765 million over this same timeframe.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing the company, I decided to look at the picture through two different timeframes. The first would be the 2021 fiscal year, which will hopefully mark the worst year for the company, other than 2020, for the foreseeable future. The other was to look at the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Doing this, we find that, for the 2021 fiscal year, the firm was trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 19.2. This compares to the 15 reading that we get if we rely on the 2019 figures. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, these readings would be 15.9 and 11.7, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 13 to a high of 163.6. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 10.3 to 54. In both cases, three of the five companies were cheaper than Halliburton.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Halliburton Company 19.2 15.9 Schlumberger (SLB) 14.2 14.6 Baker Hughes Company (BKR) 13.0 22.0 Tenaris S.A. (TS) 163.6 10.3 NOV Inc. (NOV) 28.2 54.0 ChampionX Corporation (CHX) 16.2 12.6

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though Halliburton might be fairly priced relative to its peers. However, the firm is finally seeing a nice recovery and, as I detailed in an article about rival Schlumberger just recently, I suspect strong demand for its products and services moving forward. At present, shares don't look particularly cheap, but they are far from expensive. More likely than not, the firm is fairly valued if we assume that every year moving forward would look like 2021 did. But if this recovery is real, the business might offer a bit of upside.