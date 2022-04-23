BDC Weekly Review: Fee Income Headwinds Over Q1

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the second week of April.

Market Action

BDCs were up marginally this week - one of only three income sectors in the green. Year-to-date about 2/3 of the BDCs are up - a good result for BDC shareholders.

Average BDC valuation has bounced off a 104% level - which has tended to serve as the floor over the past year - to 108%, not far from the top-end.

Investor attention is turning to Q1 earnings. The valuation headwind is not as bad as it could have been for Q1 NAVs. High-yield corporate bond credit spreads finished only marginally wider while the S&P 500 finished about 5% lower - well above its March trough. This suggests that BDC NAVs should hold up fairly well, though, clearly not as well as in Q4.

Market Themes

As we approach the start of the Q1 reporting season it makes sense to quickly review the key drivers of the strong Q4 results. These included a healthy level of investment income given growing leverage levels and a reduction in non-accruals, a write-up of previously written down assets during the COVID period and a sharp rise in fee income due to a high level of portfolio company exits via IPOs and M&A. Here we focus on this last driver of earnings.

Q4 saw an unusually high average level of fees, both in absolute terms as well as relative to other income components. For example, the chart below shows the fee level of the Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) quarterly earnings for Q4 as well as over the recent quarters from our investor BDC Tool. Fee income saw the largest growth quarter-on-quarter. What the chart also shows is that fee seasonality tends to be high for Q4, at least for some companies.

The chart below shows the same profile for Trinity Capital (TRIN) which also highlights that Dec-21 fee income was unusually high.

Other BDCs such as CSWC and MAIN, among many others also had blow-out fee quarters, all of which helped to propel their income levels to new highs.

What is the outlook for fee income look like in Q1? The short answer is - not as good. Apart from the seasonality drag, equity markets have been less open to deals. This is clearly driven by a relatively weak equity market environment as well as the Ukraine conflict.

According to Bloomberg, more than a hundred companies globally have delayed financing deals worth more than $45bn. Firms postponed listings while bond markets, important levers for acquisitions and take-outs grew more expensive and less liquid. Overall, risk appetite decreased as well - likely causing many more deals to pause or be cancelled altogether.

So while we are cautious on Q1 results, our overall outlook on the BDC sector is constructive, particularly given the low default environment alongside rising BDC income levels due to the continued run-up in short-term rates. We would look to add to sector exposure if we see weakness in the months ahead.

Market Commentary

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) increased the dividend by 4%. Its dividend yield is still very low for the sector at 6.68% versus a 9.14% average. This is partly a function of its low level of dividends on NAV, its high valuation of 129% and its low NII (Q4 was an unusually high number due to outsized fees – a common theme). The low level of income appears to be primarily due to fairly low leverage as the equity allocation is pretty average. Growing PIK levels are worth watching though non-accruals are at zero.

BDC Golub Capital (GBDC) announced $294m in new investments in Q1. $300m is a big number but there are two problems with it. First, it's actually pretty low relative to the pace over the last 3 quarters where GBDC had $610m, $970m and $870m of new investments. It also doesn't include exits and sales which have ranged from $380m to $661m. We expect net investments to be still positive in Q1 but it likely won't be a big number. You would have thought it would be easier to find new opportunities in a relatively weak market but that's clearly not always the case.

Stance and Takeaways

All six of our BDC holdings are currently up year-to-date which is a good result, particularly in light of the weakness of the broader income space. This week we marginally added to our BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) allocation - the company remains attractive based on its valuation, historical return and income sensitivity to rising rates.

We are also starting to like the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) whose valuation at 104.3% has now moved below the average of 108% (though it remains above the median of 101%).

The company maintains a higher-quality profile with an above-average first-lien allocation, no non-accruals, net realized + unrealized gains over the last 3 years and historical returns broadly in line with the sector average. The company's fee profile is particularly attractive, especially for the next two years.

Another lock-up expiration is coming up with a chunky 25% of shares being unlocked. If we see its valuation move below the median and / or closer to 100% it will become a very attractive hold in our view.