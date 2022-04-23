Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

One topic I've been thinking and writing a lot about recently is why bank stocks aren't performing better given the surge in interest rates. There's a common narrative that banks should outperform during periods of rising rates. Yet, despite the average 30-year fixed mortgage moving up from the low 3s to 5.25% in recent months, bank stocks are doing a whole bunch of nothing in aggregate:

Sure, there have certainly been worse investments in the market. A flat return over the past year beats what's been on offer in speculative tech stocks or SPACs, for example. But for investors thinking banks would be a bonanza as the Fed rate hike cycle kicked off, this must be a disappointment nonetheless.

So what's gone wrong? The simple answer is that banks make money from interest rate spreads, not the overall level of yields. When short-term interest rates rise more quickly than long-term rates, such as is happening now, banks may actually see their profitability metrics decline. This factor explains a lot of bank underperformance.

There can be other more specific things that go wrong though. For one example, take a look at First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), a relatively large regional bank serving Hawaii. With $25 billion in assets, 51 branches, and nearly 300 ATMs, First Hawaiian isn't just a tiny community bank. It's also a fascinating example as it is one of the regional banks that has invested most heavily in mortgage-backed securities "MBS" as a portion of its balance sheet. Herein lies the problem.

Our story begins with the company's Q1 earnings, which it released on Friday. Judging from the headlines, everything looks good, right?

And yet, FHB stock would go on to trade down nearly 5% on the day, and now finds itself near 52-week lows. For an earnings beat, revenues beat quarter, this is not great stock price action:

First Hawaiian has a problem that doesn't immediately show itself in its corporate earnings. That problem is the value of its investments.

To understand, let's back up a second. Most regional banks primarily invest their deposits into loans of their own making. A depositor puts money into the local bank, and then said bank uses that capital to make a mortgage or lend to a local hospital or something like that. When a bank originates a loan, it gets to hold it on its balance sheet at cost. There's no secondary market, so the value of that loan doesn't get adjusted every quarter.

Banks also, however, have the option to invest their deposits into other credit securities. Most regional banks only put a small portion of their capital into other loans and investment securities. However, some banks choose to use these other loans to make up a much larger portion of their asset base. Some banks that have done this now find themselves in a predicament.

As interest rates soar, the value of their investment securities plunge. Think about it. If you made a mortgage at 3.5% for 30 years fixed and now similar mortgages are being written at 5.5%, traders would demand a major haircut to par to buy your old 3.5% mortgage paper. For banks that bought other people's mortgages or similar traded paper, they now have to mark their investment securities to market. And that's not a fun process given current market conditions.

First Hawaiian is something of a poster child for this phenomenon. It has around a third of its total assets in mortgage-backed securities. This is way higher than you'll see at most regional and community banks. Here's First Hawaiian's balance sheet this quarter:

Q1 Balance Sheet (Corporate presentation)

As you can see there's a mix of around $13 billion of its own loans, and $8 billion of investment securities. That investments securities line dropped meaningfully this quarter as interest rates soared, making the value of existing securities drop. As a result, the bank's total shareholders' equity dropped more than 10%. That's not a small thing for a bank. The overall figure we're discussing here, $372 million, might not seem huge in the context of a $25 billion total asset bank.

But don't forget that banks operate with a lot of leverage. A $372 million hit is actually a major piece of shareholders' total positive equity in the bank. Now let's translate this into book value, a term most bank investors should be familiar with.

From First Hawaiian's balance sheet data, we can see just how much book value dropped this quarter versus last:

Q1 balance sheet data (Corporate press release)

Between Dec. 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, book value per share fell from $20.84 to $17.90, or a greater than 10% decline. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets, fell more than 20% from $13.03 to $10.10.

Is this a big deal? Yes, it is. Here's First Hawaiian's book value since its 2016 IPO as per YCharts. YCharts hasn't inputted the Q1 earnings data into its database yet, so it still has book value at $20.84 from last quarter. As you can see, with book value now down to $17.90 this quarter, First Hawaiian wiped out many years of book value gains in a single quarter:

Data by YCharts

And, keep in mind, book value was based on the end of last quarter, which finished up on March 31. Given how much further interest rates have gone over the past few weeks, book value would likely be significantly lower than $17.90 if the portfolio were marked at prevailing prices here at the end of April.

Paper Losses Or Real Problem?

An FHB stock bull can easily object that this is all just an accounting exercise. As the bank's slide I posted above shows, this has no impact on the bank's regulatory capital requirements, nor does it impede the bank's ability to pay dividends or buy back its stock.

If First Hawaiian holds these mortgage-backed securities to maturity, it won't lose any money. The loss is simply from the price going down because interest rates have gone up. But if the plan was to hold these assets to maturity anyway, there's no change in the future cash flows First Hawaiian will receive.

That said, there is a cost to First Hawaiian's investors, even if there is no permanent impairment of bank capital. For one, it reduces the bank's flexibility. I'd note that over the past few years, First Hawaiian accumulated far more MBS assets than it used to hold.

It used to hold around $4 billion of these assets at any given time between 2014 and 2019. This figure surged to more than $8 billion since the pandemic began. Presumably, much of this growth was because the Hawaiian economy had been weak in recent years and then it took the pandemic particularly hard due to Hawaiian tourism falling off since March 2020.

When the economy recovered, First Hawaiian might have wanted to rotate some of that MBS paper back into its own originated loans in Hawaii. Now, however, it would have to realize substantial losses on sales of MBS paper to free up that capital. For now, the losses are merely unrealized and will never materialize if those assets are held to maturity. But if the bank wants to use that money for other purposes, those paper losses would be made concrete.

For another matter, First Hawaiian's book value is now a lot lower than it was last quarter. And, given where interest rates are currently trending, this could well continue in Q2.

First Hawaiian has averaged a return on equity "ROE" of around 9% in recent years. By my metric of being willing to pay 10 times ROE in terms of book value, I'd be willing to pay something like 0.9x book value for FHB stock, all else being equal. Let's assign a small premium since it is a Hawaiian bank and there's a scarcity of such assets, as relatively few banks compete in that isolated market.

For the sake of simplicity, then, we'll say First Hawaiian deserves to trade at a 1.0x book value multiple. Prior to this quarter, First Hawaiian had a fair value of $20.84. Now, thanks to the decreased value of their investment securities, the book value and thus my price target drops to $17.90. And there's downside risk to that figure as if interest rates keep rising, book value will leg down again next quarter. In any case, the stock is hardly a bargain at $26.

Eventually, higher interest rates will work their way through the system. First Hawaiian's older lower-interest securities will mature and it will be able to redeploy them into higher-yielding assets. That should both lift earnings and get its book value moving in the right direction again. That could be several years off though. In the meantime, there are plenty of banks that do benefit from higher interest rates, whereas First Hawaiian finds itself sailing into a surprisingly strong headwind for the time being.