Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF) CEO José Marcos Ramírez Miguel on Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Tomas Lozano

Good morning. I'm Tomas Lozano, Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte First Quarter Earnings Call. Our CEO, Marcos Ramirez, will provide the main macro-economic highlights of this first months of the year and will walk us through the most relevant results for the group, including the performance of the loan portfolio, the positive asset quality, the recovery of the insurance business, as well as some of the most relevant additions to our annual report which was released at the end of the March.

I would like to mention that in addition to the 2021 annual report, we also published our first TCFD Report on climate-related risks and opportunities, which reiterates our strong commitment to disclosure and integrate sustainability into the core of our strategy.

After our CEO's presentation, Rafael Arana, our COO and CFO will provide a quick summary of the main changes in our financial reports from the adoption of the new accounting standards for the banking system in Mexico. There on he will provide details on the main financial results of the group, including sensitivity to rate, improvements on cost control, and the main changes to our updated guidance, which raises our net income expectations for the year. We will then proceed with a Q&A session. Please note that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. Thank you. Marcos, please go ahead.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you, Tomas. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. The first quarter of the year provides with growth overall results for the financial group despite some headwinds in our operating environment.

COVID-19 have been gradually receding. However, it is still present in Mexico and unfortunately worsening in some countries in the world, presenting a potential disruption in supply chain.

GDP recovery in Mexico has been mild. Our economic analysis teams estimates annual growth of approximately 2%, leading to the positive momentum of the U.S. economy, despite disruptions from the war in Ukraine. Annual has reached 7.45% in March and is expected to gradually decline within the second half of the year, reaching 6.7% by year end, therefore, we still anticipate a more restricted monetary policy in the months ahead, with rates expected to end the year around 8.25%.

On the political front, we will continue to monitor [indiscernible] agenda after the President's Electricity Bill failed to pass the lower house last Sunday in addition to local elections next June for six state governorship.

Moving on to the bank's operation after postponing our hybrid the Toronto ware offices in January due to the Omicron wave, we have -- we're happy to announce that during March we have started working on [indiscernible]. While we're still observing strict sanitary protocols for closer to status and running random COVID test applications to ensure the safety and well-being of all our teams.

Before diving into our financial results, I would like to highlight that in January, we have adopted new accounting principles from the local regulator with [indiscernible]. In order to facilitate what [indiscernible] corporations, we have restated over [indiscernible] for all these documents, as well as our quarterly financial reports. Later on [indiscernible] will provide more color on some of the most relevant effects of the changes in our financials.

Looking at our quarterly results, the solid performance of the group is supported by improving NII from the activity continued expenses, healthy asset quality and achieved balance sheet pointed into the right direction for the remaining of the year. [indiscernible] with profitability slide number four, ROE booked more than 200 basis points in the quarter on the back of solid business performance. Nevertheless, it continues to be pressured by dividends and insurance results. We will [indiscernible].

Likely trending down in COVID-related claims. However, they are still above pre-pandemic figures. We are following our expectation of normalized trends during the second half of the year and we will see later on ROE of the bank unaffected by these factors, it's already about 20% driven by better M&A, solid asset quality, efficient expenses and growth.

On slide number five, NII from the loan portfolio increased 2% quarter-over-quarter and it's already incorporated in most of the effects of reference rate increases up to December of last year. Non-interest income have an outstanding favorable results driven by higher trading income and the seasonal effect of insurance premium renewals during the first quarter of the year.

One of the most relevant IFRS changes can be seen in insurance premiums, which are now registered under non-interest income are no longer accounted in income line.

On slide number six, were as likely lower during the quarter due to the seasonal effect of higher transactionality in the whole quarter from the holiday season, but looking at monthly results, we already see a relevant recovery during March both EOS and mobile transactions. Compared to last year, recently core banking these was driven by higher origination fees in consumer, mortgages, and commercial portfolios as a result of better dynamics in economic activity. Mobile adoption has been reaching underpinned by the more powerful and effective versions of our mobile app, which was recently launched.

Loan growth on slide number seven shows moderate quarterly expansion in the consumer portfolio, driven by federal loans. However, a good performance in corporate and government portfolios. Compared to last year, a consumer portfolio less likely to grow leader primarily driven by federal credit card mortgage loans. As for the commercial and corporate books, which is encouraging for the rest of the year.

On the slide number eight, asset quality performance ahead of our expectations. NPLs remained [indiscernible] quarter, with improvements across most of our portfolios. Analyzing the results by subsidiary, slide number nine, the bank continues to expand on the bank solid NII asset quality and expense control, showing ROE about 48%. Insurance business posted positive results driven by seasonality in policy renewals during the quarter, and gradual improvements in place for the life portfolio. However, results are still below pre-pandemic levels.

They broker sector shows solid results due to higher interest income and inflation premium in asset valuations. For the annuity business, while there is growth in generation, it was undermined by higher reserves of inflation adjustments.

In the quarter, [indiscernible] business was impacted in two fronts. The first one, as you know, it is due to the cutting posed by recent regulatory mandates effective at the beginning of the year and the second one in valuation of financial products on the back of higher rate impacting long-term investment.

Slide number 10, we provide greater detail into insurance business, showing seasonal quarterly growth being an orientation and consequently a gradual recovery in net income, which is expected to continue to our second half of the year.

Switching gears to Banorte working culture on slide number 11. In our daily operation, customer is being permanently at the core of our strategy. We began by listening to our customer feedback, identify pain points, learn more about their needs and expectations and thus began transforming processes and experiences. As a result, our NPS score has been reaching across all channels.

Moving on with slide number 12 please, we are aware that there are many questions regarding the status of the sales of [indiscernible] asset and I want to reiterate, we are will be an licensees for any potential transaction, but we want to be very clear about our main focus, which is the equation for our shareholders. If we find a price and a structure that is significantly aggressive, [indiscernible] by the expectation and the potential loss of value of the franchise, then we will present a proposal to our Board and to our shareholders. I will also like to say that for any potential transaction or capital position will not be compromised. We will maintain our CET1 at a minimum of 11.4%. And we will cover a strong commitment to get it back to at least to our corporate -- of 12% to 12.5% shortly after.

On slide number 13, I would like to reiterate that regardless of this or any other M&A transaction, Banorte has a life on its own, with a very deep commitment to continue executing this strong corporate strategy. We have three pillars of our digital strategy are leading us to where we want to be and that is to become the best financial group for our clients, our investors, and our employees.

Shifting gears to ESG on slide number 14. I'm happy to communicate that in late March, we released our most recent integrated annual report, which underscores the importance of ESG as a fundamental part of our core strategy. following international best corporate practices, in this report, we have included greater disclosure in our sustainable initiatives. Second, our gender equality agenda. Third, improvements in customer data protection, and fourth, greater detail in our board composition and a field setting length with [indiscernible].

In addition to this, we have also released our first ESG report on climate related risks and opportunities, which sets the first step towards making our commitment for a safer, cleaner impact operation for Banorte.

With this, I conclude my remarks. And now Rafael Arana will give you additional details [indiscernible] impact for our alignment with IFRS, will walk you through the financial results for the first quarter of the year and will provide an update of our strategical strategies and [indiscernible] dividends also. Please go ahead Rafael.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Yes, thank you. Thank you, Marcos and thank you all for attending the call. I think it's quite important to notice that we have provided a very clear information concerning IFRS changes, as you can see on the slide, and through the report, you can see a very detailed progressiveness on how the numbers used to be and now I will need to present the numbers.

Any more detail information that you need about the specific issues related to the numbers and you think that we need to go deeper on the explanation of any please feel free to call everyone to get into a very detail information about this, I think a lot of information has already been provided. But basically, if I like to do a very quick analysis of exactly what happened is it it'll come the asset side basically, the loan portfolio is broken into stage one, stage 2, and stage 3 plane performing loans, stage 1 and 2, that created some issues concerning that so much justice were taken against capital.

As you know that every time a regulatory change those goes against the capital numbers, that when you do have the group and the bank, you end up number close to $1.2 billion that was adjusted against capital. That is in a way -- is part of the increase that you see in the coverage ratio that the bank provides now on the numbers for the quarter.

On the asset side also the reports now, I have made it as it is to be negative both. So you will see the repo side on the asset side and the repo on the liability side. In that part those they remove basically uptake indicators, the ROA because you have more on the banking side, the net interest margin also

NPLs and cost to income. But is it fair to say that the numbers concerning net income net interest margin for the bank, when you go to Pesos are exactly the numbers that used to be and prove exactly what the level of growth is for the for the operation. So I think which is better if we can celebrate those numbers, the growth numbers and if you need any more detailed explanations happy to go as detailed as you want on a one-to-one basis with you.

If we move to the next slide, basically we continue to provide a very strong focus on the balance sheet. The balance sheet continues to be extremely fortified by two things; on the solvency part and also on the liquidity side.

The balance sheet also is providing us enough possibilities if we like to compete as we are starting to do in the market for specific clients and loans that we would like to have. We have the balance sheet to do so, we have the capital to do so, and we have the liquidity so. And now we're starting to move much more aggressively into that part as you can see in the following quarters.

On the expense side, I think it's relevant to say that we have been controlling the expenses below inflation. As you know, we front load part of expense in the fourth quarter and that has proved to be a very important measure in order to keep controlling the expense line. That has to do a lot when we go to the numbers about the cost income ratio. We will see a very important reduction in the cost income ratio, because revenue growth by far outpaced the growth in expense. We will go in detail on the expense, but just for you to be close to that numbers.

On the digital transformation of the bank, Marcos just mentioned, we continue aggressively to move for Banorte to be more and more than a self-service bank on our banking manners as we define that. As Marcos already show you the numbers that Banorte advancing aggressively into the do other strategies that we have. There will be one that later [indiscernible] talk about that, but we are basically in alignment of all the milestones that we commit to our Board and to the market around the number of cars, the quality of the cars, then the quality of the operations, how we are reducing their acquisition costs, and how we are penetrating the market and finding exactly where the position of this product is going to be at the market.

The digital bank is very good to go live as soon as we get the licenses and it's going to be an important surprise that way we would plan to launch the digital bank concerning that basically, it's going to be an evolution from some of the already existing clients on Banorte that could be served on a much better way on the digital bank.

And also for clients that like to come to the digital bank, we want to reserve by basically upgraded population and not an infrastructure operation. But there will be -- more detail will be given later in that.

The NIM of the group based upon some -- on the IFRS, you will see a big drop on the NIM of the group, 6%. The bank NIM -- that is going to be a reduction on the NIM of the bank, that's basically what we mentioned about the report, but there's an expansion on the margin of 80 basis points and that will continue to do so because we will see the cost of funds continues to go down and the mix continues to be in the right direction.

And also a very important thing on the loan side is that the quality of the group allows us to have on a risk adjusted basis much better numbers than it used to and compared to the market, we are outpacing the market to the risk adjusted margin.

In cost of fund, I already mentioned to that. On the capital numbers, basically, we continue to grow the capital base 25.9% total cap and the core Tier 1 that we have is 16.2. So, this I think it's time to that we can now jump into the dividend policy. We asked the Board yesterday for approval to pay 50% of their net income of 2021 for the dividend gain that we will need to present this to the assembly.

And as soon as the assembly approved that, we will release those dividends into the -- into our shareholders. That has been a concern about from our shareholders when we're going to be able. There's a question why we are not releasing the 25% of 25% of 2019 and 2020, because we haven't get the agreement to do so. So, we are moving basically on 50% of 2021.

That is a number considering basically around MXN6.07 per share, the dividends that we will be releasing to the market as soon as we get the approval from the [indiscernible].

Moving into the next page, I think if we move in to the bank that I think is -- as you know the main driver of the duration of the group, the return on equity of the bank continues to evolve in a positive way. Now, we are reaching the 20.8% [ph], we ended the year, slightly above the 20%, now we have consolidate the number of 20.8% [ph], in that part a very important growth compared to the fourth [ph] quarter of last year. And we see this as a continuous trend evolving into the next quarter, because of the quality of the group, because of the funding costs, because of the results that Banorte is providing.

The net income of the bank also has a very good expansion of that, MXN7.6 billion on that part, so all the numbers concerning the bank, the net income growth, the return on equity of the bank, and the net interest margin of the bank, when you go on a similar numbers, the number that you should be seeing before the IFRS changes will be numbers above 6.3% for the net interest income of the banks. They do not adjust by IFRS is applied on to, but that 5.2 is basis [indiscernible] on interest rate.

So, the net interest margin of the bank will continue to grow in a positive way because of the funding costs, and because of the mix and the quality of the group that we have.

Moving to the next one. The NIM expansion on the group has to do also because there's a better performance of the insurance company has been reducing the net interest margin of the bank, but also because of the IFRS changes that basically are not [indiscernible] the repo, you have a benefit and also, for the change for the insurance company, we have a benefit on the margin of the group. But now from a from a number of 5.2 to 6.6 points, though, when you go and we're going to look into the numbers of the peso margin for the bank, and the peso margin for the group. Again, those numbers stay exactly the same and doesn't affect the net income of the group.

The asset quality continues to be at the right track and the right trend. And this is allowing us to keep balancing out the lack of growth in the group. There have been some concern about the lack of growth on the -- of the loan book. I think the loan book is starting to move into the right direction, we have seen some good signs of that.

Obviously, there's concerns about -- in the market about inflation, about interest rates. So, when we go into the guidance, we will see some adjustments there. But what is important to notice is that we are compensated a lack of growth, by far by -- because of the quality of the group and the relationships that we are getting from our clients, not just from the lending side, but also on the fee side, on the transactional banking side that is providing on the net interest income pipeline, a continuous growth on that number. So, I don't think it's fair just to look at the loan growth, we have to look at how all those relationships has been off by giving us funding, by giving our fees, by giving us penetration into the services, payables that we provide to the company.

So, we are more and more become service bank for our clients. We have different levers to apply when the loan growth is constrained by market conditions. So, we are pretty happy about the penetration on the products per client that we have on the -- especially on the commercial and on the corporate and on the government.

The credit provisions continue to be online. It's fair to say that we haven't used the MXN1.8 billion of provisions that were ready to be released last December, but we didn't release those because of COVID. Now, we haven't been -- we don't have any need to release those. So, we will be releasing those as needed when we need it as always on a precautionary basis.

If we move into the next, I think this is something that you know we are chasing the market. Banorte is reducing the cost of funds on a permanent basis. We need to achieve a number below the current 37 [ph] that we have. We think we can do that because if you look at the growth on the funding, non-interest bearing deposits without costs grew 12% year-on-year and non-interest bearing deposits more costs, we have a reduction of close to minus 2% for the year.

So, we are shifting demand deposits with costs to demand deposit without costs. So, that is enough, that has to do with a lot of the good work from the retail branches from the commercial, from the corporate, from the government, from all the businesses of the bank. We still have space to lower that cost of funds and we will continue to restore in coming months.

So, if we move now to the another -- the margin sensitivity of the balance sheet. As you can see on the graph is reaching the 1.1 on the base of book and they founded on the dollar basis. So, the balance sheet is exactly where we want it to be, a positive gap on the very sensitive on the asset side. So, we are in the right direction.

And also relevant to mention is that the results that we obtain on the trading [indiscernible] pretty strong results, are not the result of gambling the inflation is a result of the effect of the inflationary times that we collect, and also on the services that we provide our clients on the derivative basis that we provide them to cover any potential risk on the rate side. So, we are very close to our clients, they are seen as more and more as a bank that can provide a full service many ways, right? Any position that they need to the derivative side, on the dollar side, on the peso side, so we are moving into that. So, when you see the trading days, please note that everything is related to clients.

On the expense side, I think it's relevant to notice that we continue to see that we can end the year below inflation. If inflation reaches the 7.8, 7.9 that is expected to see, we will be below inflation as we promised the market on our guidance. And if you look at the breakdown on the cost side, on the personnel expenses now are quite on the control. Even though we already signed the agreement with the union on that part. So, that already is embedded on that.

Professional fees are down, administrative and promotional are down. So, you see that strong control of expenses is taking place. Rates and depreciation and amortization is growing 13%, but in the coming months, you will see an important option on the bank side. So, that number will continue to go down on that path when we finalize and close some of the initiatives that we have on the ranking side.

So, the profit sharing as you know, there was a change last year because of the labor reform, now it's going to be something that is staying there on that part, another big part of the -- on the expense side is the impact that now the impact is also move into other operating instead of just being on the last part of the line from the -- that we will considered part of the expense side.

So, full control on the expense side, I think we are on the right track to [indiscernible] on that part. There will be some improvement on the rent side, but I think we are right on track where we want it to be. Cost income ratio is going down to 37.7%, obviously, because of revenue growth on that part.

So, position [ph] number that we would like to always be below 40 as you know, there was a big expansion on the fourth quarter because we did on the front loading of expenses, as now we are back on track of the numbers that we would like to show the market of all the cost and expense control.

On the capital ratio and liquidity, liquidity also picking up 222% on liquidity, strong liquidity that will allow us to serve our clients that we choose and select to dissolve on important way, and also the capital ratio as mentioned before 25.9% and on 16.3% in core Tier 1. Once we pay the dividend, this is important to notice, there will be a reduction on 130 basis points on the core Tier 1, so we will still be above 50%. And by the time that we pay the dividend, that number will be above the 50%.

The leverage ratio continues to be one of the lowest, if not the lowest in the market, compared to the systemic banks. So, really the lease leverage bank with a very strong capital base with a strong liquidity base and with a stronger results in the return on equity, in the ROA, in the net interest margin with a profit income ratio in the cost of risk, in the NPL ratio. So, basically, even though the lack of growth is present in the market, we are compensating that by far, by all the services that we are providing to our clients and how we are serving them and taking advantage of every single business line that we have, and at the same time, accelerating during the transformation of Banorte and growing into the digital world as one of the key players on that.

As we mentioned at the beginning, there will be a change on the guidance based upon the results on the trade quarter and as needed, the guidance will be adjusted. The loan growth we are reducing from [indiscernible] there has been a reduction in the GDP. And as I mentioned before, even if you see a reduction in the loan growth, the service line and the funding line and all that is related to relationship to our clients will more than compensate the [indiscernible].

The expansion on the IFRS, 35 basis points, the NIM expansion of the bank 50 to 70 basis points, the expense growth is exactly the same to 77.6. The efficiency ratio now is moving from 41 and 42 to 38 and 39. Cost of risk, basically, reduction to 1.6 to 1.4 and 1.7, tax rate 25, 26 [indiscernible] some comments about what our high tax rates in the first quarter, because there were some provisions taking them that it would be as the year goes to compensate those provisions with a tax rate of the quarter.

Net income now is moving from MXN39.5 billion to 41 -- 40.5 to MXN42 billion and return on equity for the group to MXN18.5 billion [indiscernible] basically to MXN2.2 billion, taking into consideration all the changes that’s happened in the various parts.

GDP is a reduction of 3% [ph] to 1.5%, inflation rate is also up from 67.6 and the reference rate of [indiscernible] from 6.42 to 7.21. Relevant to say that the numbers on the rate -- on the average rate that we are using on the budget is 6.5%.

With this, I conclude the comments and [indiscernible].

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Tomas Lozano

Thank you, Marcos and Rafael. Now, we will continue our Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. We are now ready to start the Q&A session.

Thank you. We'll take the first question from Geoffrey Elliott from Autonomous. Geoffrey please go ahead.

Geoffrey Elliott

Hello, thanks very much for taking the question. Very different set of accounting standards this time as you converge towards IFRS, what are the remaining differences between the financial reporting standards that you're using and IFRS? And is there a timeline for further convergence?

And then specifically, in future, could you potentially have to start recognizing the cost of the subordinated debt in the P&L, and are you able to comment on IFRS 17 and what that would mean for the insurance, pensions, and annuities businesses? Thank you.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Thank you, Geoffrey. Good question. Geoffrey I will reinforce if I can give you an exact date of the full conversion to IFRS. What you will see is not on the way that we are presenting the numbers, because usually we will disclose some of the questions that you are related to the capital numbers on the positions of some of the key ones, especially and things like that, that affect the capital base.

As you know, we used to report and disclose those without the IFRS on the homepage, usually the page benefits report that has all the movements on the capital basis. As you can see now on the report, we are presenting the net income and all the numbers that affect the capital, that in a way that is seen in some way -- some of the conversion that you are talking about some of the metrics about capital. On the insurance side, we don't have exact dates that we will converge to [indiscernible].

Geoffrey Elliott

And you have a sense of what that would mean for the numbers if you did converge on IFRS 17?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

No. What was the effect for like, for example, because basically what has been happening in Mexico is slowly every year there's a conversion, even if it's not a big bank, like this one, every year just a conversion to IFRS. So, -- like for instance, the conversion, this can cost of MXN1.2 billion against capital and that was the full cost of the conversion of this part.

Geoffrey Elliott

All right. Thanks very much.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. Labarta from Goldman Sachs. Tito, please go ahead.

Tito Labarta

Hi, good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. Two questions, if I can. Just first on the NIM guidance, just to understand why it's a little bit lower. Is that mainly because you're no longer excluding the insurance results? And should we compare that to the restated 2021 numbers, right, so that 25 to 35, this increase is based off the new numbers, correct?

And then my second question, just to clarify on the dividend, because you said you're still waiting approval on the 25% related to 2019 and 2020. But now you're proposing 50% of 2021. So, they need approval from the regulator for this, just understand why do you think you can pay the 2021, but not the 2019 and 2020?

And then just related to that, do you think you would then maybe keep some of this for a potential Banamex acquisition, just understand the full payout picture once you have approval for everything?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Thank you, Tito. The first one, you're right, it's not comparable, the IFRS is different for -- you will see that's why it's lower, and it's going to be lower. It's good, but it's not confirmed.

And the second one is you're right, we are very cautious and we need the permission of the CMDB and we're waiting for it. And that's it as soon as we get it, we will go with the process [indiscernible] today with a [indiscernible] and we will release it.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

And the third one Tito about the -- third one and I think this has to be now very clear concerning any information related to the Citi [ph] potential transaction, we will be really on a very close mood by not sharing any information. We can share anything related to the bank, but nothing related to the transaction because of the growth of the processes is ready to start. So, NDAs are in place now, so please forgive us if we sound kind of rude on this, but we cannot now say anything related to the transaction. When we have something to say we will say.

Tito Labarta

Okay, no, I completely understand. If I could just clarify just going back on the dividend. So, do you need [indiscernible] approval for both the 2021 and 2019 and 2020, because it seems like you're ready to pay the 2021, but not the 2019 and 2020. Just to understand what exactly approvals you need to be able to pay everything?

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

This stuff is difficult to understand Tito, but it's exactly what it is.

Tito Labarta

Okay, so you don't need approval from CMDB for 2021 or you do maybe to make it simpler question?

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

One. No, we don't need.

Tito Labarta

Okay, so you're waiting for approvals from CMDB only for 2020 and 2019?

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Exactly right Tito.

Tito Labarta

Okay. and sorry, just one last point. So, when do you think you could pay the 2021? Do you have a timing when there's the assembly?

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

The assembly is happening today. So, it will be presented to the assembly for approval. And as soon as we get the approval, the usual process, it usually takes three to four weeks.

Tito Labarta

Okay, so that could happen this quarter. All right, perfect. Thanks for all the follow-ups. I appreciate.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you. Thank you for your question, because it's supposed to clarify to -- the situation about that, very strange 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Tito Labarta

Okay, great. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Ernesto Gabilondo from Bank of America. Ernesto go ahead.

Ernesto Gabilondo

Hi, good morning, Marcos, Rafael, and good morning to all your team. Congratulations in your results. My first question is on a Citibanamex. When would they be opening the data room to initiate the due diligence process?

And then my second question is on the insurance revenues at group level, we noticed them were negative by MXN3.2 billion. You mentioned that you're expecting a gradual recovery. So, how should we think the net insurance revenues at group level in the next quarters? And considering that in 2021, after your restatements, the net insurance revenues were negative by MXN50 billion, what should be the pre-pandemic level?

And then my last question is on your comprehensive net income, we noticed the key difference against the reported net income is a valuation of some securities that I believe are impact -- or were impacting equity. So, can you elaborate on that? And would the comprehensive net income be now the base for the dividend payout ratio? Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you, Ernesto. We will start with the third one. Rafael?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Yes, the -- no it has not to do anything about the dividend Ernesto. The comprehensive results have already been in place now that [indiscernible] now they are presented below the net income line. But if you look at the way we have been disclosed, the capital movements in the past and the available for sale, and ultimately pass on the effect on the results on the capital, those numbers have already been in place for them. So, there's no impact on that.

When we do the capital numbers for the dividend, we will really take into consideration all these movements, because they are reflected. When we go to the core Tier 1, that number is reflected exactly [indiscernible], especially the capital ones.

Ernesto Gabilondo

Perfect. So, the 50% will be from the MXN35 billion reported in 2021, right.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

That's the right.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

On to the second one, the revenues at the group level, Rafael?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Sure, yes. So, I think it's important to look at two sides of the of the equation. To understand the full impact on the revenue for the insurance business, as you can see on the slide, it has been recovery. However, the number that you are mentioning, it really includes insurance and the annuities part that is a technical resource that now moved from the margin. But you need to also match that with the part that is in the margin for interest income.

So, when you look at the both sides of the of the question, you will hit this slow recovery that we're having in the insurance. So, basically, to give you a guidance for technical result would be hard for us because of the inflation. As you know the annuities part have a direct impact from inflation. But I would say that it should be slightly less negative that what you are seeing now.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you. And the first Ernesto, thank you. As Rafael said, as of today, we will not say anything about CTE until something happens. Remember this process, they want a lot of months, it's something happens that you should know we will save, and if not, there is nothing there.

Ernesto Gabilondo

Understood. Thank you very much.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. Now, we will go with Jorge Henderson from Santander. Jorge, please go ahead.

Jorge Henderson

Good morning. Hi, Marcos, Rafael, and the whole Banorte team. Congratulations for the strong results. And we noticed that for bank results were weak during the first quarter, which was in some measure expected by the reduction of fees related to the pension system reform now. But, however, it surprised us the foreign earnings attributable to Banorte were half of what we expected. We understand that there is an impact on valuation due to higher rates, but what seems a little bit off -- little bit surprising for us is the impact [indiscernible] to the reduction of space [ph], which is of negative MXN450 million according to your earnings release. While we expect the net income will only fall around 30% in tandem with the reductions, which fell from around 0.9% to 0.57%.

So, I guess my question is, if there were any other factors in story, such as seasonality, expenses, or taxes affecting the results? And also how do you expect [indiscernible] goals 2022? Thanks.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you, Jorge. You said it perfectly, you have the whole picture, we have nothing more to say. And if you cannot count on the income, you should confront and do something in the cost and that's what we are going to control. I can see with what's going on the future to work and scale economies and all these -- you know that, but your reappreciation is perfectly clear and you have the whole picture.

Jorge Henderson

Okay, so -- I mean, it was a strange because you reported the net income, I mean, attributed to Banorte's, I think was MXN150 million, but I don't know if you see that very marginal, it was from 0.9% to 0.57% asset sale and that was only about 30%. So, what we expected that it felt -- would fall 30%. So, I don’t--

Unidentified Company Representative

Let me jump in and clarify the numbers. I mean, first of all, the reduction was not from 0.9% to 0.57%. Our previous commission was from 0.8% to 0.57%. That is -- that was one of the -- and we give numbers -- that's a permanent thing. Then we also have a an impact due to mark-to-market valuation is and that affects not only from the reduction in the commissions, but also from the asset side, we are receiving less money because of that as well in the commission part.

And also we reduce -- we started to reduce expenses and one of the expenses that we are tackling is the expenses on salesforce. Now, let me give you the numbers that might help everything is before taxes, but the combined things of the market valuation and the reduction in commission, that means that in terms of commission, it was a reduction of MXN490 million.

Then the liquidation costs, we have to pay for the sales demand that we let go, it was around MXN162 million. And the other issue is the authority has to invest in the same way certain percentage of the funds more or less 0.7%, we have to invest in the same way as we're investing the money of the returns.

And due to the reduction in some of the market valuation of the assets, we also have a reduction in income in this part. Mainly, around a MXN158 million. Also the impacts, of course, the first one is permanent. And others I mean [indiscernible] we will see how much more we can reduce the expenses. Our biggest expense is salesforce, but we have to also observe what is happening in the market and according to what we see, then we will decide the speed and to see how much more we can reduce the cost. And of course, what will happen on the valuation of the assets, but that will depend on how things will come forward in terms of the markets. Sorry, for jumping in.

Jorge Henderson

That was very clear. Thanks a lot for--

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Jorge just remember that when we define and accept what has been said, by Fernando, remember that we anticipated an FX close to MXN800 million for the [indiscernible] with all the effects on the reduction on the fees, and the reduction on the expense line that will cause on the severance. So, what Fernando said, this is work in progress. We are looking at every single line, of course to do so, for their evaluation piece that we were not anticipated in the how aggressive the rates are moving in that part, but some of that was already anticipated to the market.

Jorge Henderson

Okay, thanks a lot. That was very useful.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you, Jorge.

Tomas Lozano

We will go with Arturo Langa from Itaú. Arturo, please go ahead.

Arturo Langa

Hi, good morning. Good morning, everyone, Marcos and Rafael, Tomas and team, everybody else. Congratulations on the results. I have just one question. And sorry, if it's a bit long winded, but if I were to annualize the first quarter results, this -- usually it's around 23% of full year income, that gets you something already to something like MXN47 billion.

And when I look at your guidance, you're improving on a lot of lines to guidance, efficiency, positive risk, et cetera and moreover, you're going to have this impact from the lower taxes throughout the year. So, is there something I'm missing from this? Or can you help me understand better how to bode those two things are much better outlook, but not such -- the net income guidance looks a little bit low in my opinion, just to help me better understand that that would be helpful. Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Arturo what you want me to tell you, I hope you're right. We're not so optimist as you are. We are cautious here. Remember, the pandemic, the COVID, Ukraine situation, [indiscernible] factor, the political risk, all these of us keep saying I'm saying. So, we think that we are cautious, we feel if we make -- but talking about for instance, sounds like too optimistic. I hope you're right that's all I want to say.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

No, I think, Arturo I think as we mentioned at the beginning that we are just the guidance for this quarter. And as we succeed, we will be adjusting the guidance, if there's something relevant, that needs to be changed.

Your predictions are correct, but I think what Marcos mentioned, is really something that's been to take into account. I mean, what is going on with inflation, with a war, with a supply chain with many things, I think it's better to be cautious on that.

It's not that we are holding back anything is that we are taking into account all the elements and that has to be in any problem. In any scenario, there's a probability that those things could happen on a different way. And that has a reduction on the potential net income for the group. But as Marcos mentioned, it's a cautionary issue.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

And remember Banorte has life its own, no, that's our sales. So, we invest -- we are not only owning the bank, we are also changing the bank, and if you want to see the future of Banorte an auditing, and if you want to see us in five minutes, then use the best bank always. We need to be there and we need to bet that way. Also, we need to be cautious and give you a long-term view instead of zero. And that's it.

Arturo Langa

That's very clear. Thank you. Just to round out, so basically the main risk would be more from the political and the macro and what's going on in the U.S. potentially, not anything that's specific to --. Thank you very much.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you, Arturo.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Thank you.

Tomas Lozano

From UBS [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, hear me?

Tomas Lozano

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. My congratulations on the results. I have basically two questions. The first one regarding the level of delinquency ratio, clearly delinquency ratio of Banorte is well below the pre-COVID level. Do you see is strong motivation for this low level of delinquency ratio? Or in a different way do you see this returning typical level or have Banorte changed materially the loan book, the -- standard to maintain delinquency ratio at a much lower level than the past?

And my second question is about the JV with Rappi when to believe that this should achieve the breakeven. And if you see the number of credit cards issued by the JV becoming bigger than the number of credit card on the bank, in the medium term?

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you [indiscernible], we'll start with the second one with Paco [ph] here.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. [Technical Difficulty] Thank you [indiscernible]. [technical difficulty], that’s one. And the second one was having all the information from the customers and having a lot of data not only from the demographic perspective of the data, but also from the behavior perspective, and we're being able to explode all that information and you can see that in the number of transactions,

We are expecting to keep the number of new customers every month and keep exploding the number of credit cards. And in respect of the breakeven, we're seeing the numbers, maybe for the first quarter of the -- of 2024 or the last quarter of 2023 to reach the breakeven position. Now, consider that we're looking also for the banking license and that can change in some way the numbers and the expectations.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

First one [indiscernible] I started and [indiscernible] can complement on this, but we don't have any motivation to keep NPLs at a certain level is the result of an extraordinary work from the risk people on the modeling side, on the onboarding side. But risk is that risk adjusted margin gross is a key metric that we follow very closely. But if we see a client that is worth taking into the bank, we will go through it. Not on the on consumer, but also on the commercial. But we have to be always careful about the NPLs not as a way that is a model for us to have a 1% NPL ratio is the result of many, many actions that the bank has taken to improve their onboarding, the modeling, the way we treat the clients, the recovery unit and things like that is giving us 1%, but it could give us 1.3%, 1.4%. And if not, what we like to have it always the best numbers in the banking system that allow us to take the risk-adjusted margin at the level that we want them. Because we don't want to grow at the expense of risk, we want to grow with the right risk, and with the right returns for the shareholders.

That is something very important, especially during this time that everybody forgets about the convenient now annualized, but supply chains are clogged, the worries is coming. There's a lot of issues going on here and the bank keeps performing extremely well on the risk side, on the risk adjusted margin, on the margin side, on the cost of funds side because of this big evolution that the bank started seven years ago on the risk side to take into account the modeling, the way we relate to the businesses, what kind of businesses we want to add and all the relationship base models that we have at the bank. I don't know [indiscernible] if you would like to--?

Unidentified Company Representative

As you said definitely well wrap-up. What I really would like to complement is just that we have a tremendous high quality in origination -- in loan origination, but also we are very well aware of the quality necessary to make good recovery. So, when we make collections, what we're doing is the convergence of so many things within the bank, you're talking about geographic sectors, you're talking about different loan products, you're talking about so many people that are very well coordinated within a cell structure swap teams.

So, of course, we will be very motivated to be the best in asset quality regarding credit and for all of our assets, but that's [indiscernible] that we can control up to a point, but we cannot be discretionary about that. We are amazed about these very high quality and we are amazed because even with IFRS, with some prudent with the adoption of some prudent accounting rules, we're seeing that that credit quality is that we express at the same level that we have before.

Unidentified Analyst

No, very clear. Thanks for the answers.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. We'll take our next question from Jason Mollin from Scotiabank. Jason, go ahead.

Jason Mollin

Hi, thank you, Marcos, Rafael, Tomas, José Luis and team. I have two questions. My first is related to the regulatory environment you're seeing now? Do you believe there is even playing field for startups? Do you think that the regulatory outlook could continue to change as this put incumbent banks at a disadvantage?

And do you expect in that context, other changes in how the business needs to be managed? We talked about the fees for a forays coming down. Are there any other projects that you see in the pipeline?

And my second question is related to the sensitivity of your income statement and balance sheet to changes in interest rates. You talked about the sensitivity in pesos for NII and dollars. But can you talk about the sensitivity of the movements of the mark-to-market on your balance sheet? How are you approaching that? And we did see something related to the IFRS 9, but mark-to-market has been volatile in the past, or we've seen some volatility. Can you talk about how the group is managing that volatility on the balance sheet side? Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you. So, I will start with a second one, the sensitivity? Tomas?

Tomas Lozano

Yes, I think we're going [indiscernible] look the sensitivity, as you know, is -- we have the manager balance sheet because we have natural hedges that were taking full advantage of [indiscernible] on the funding side related to the variable rate -- interest variable rating in the lending side and the fixed rate on the lending side. So, that's basically -- those are numbers that you saw.

On the other thing that you mentioned about the capital movements, those have been -- always been there for -- now, the fact is that how we are managing those, remember that a big volatility comes from the UMH, from the payment group on that part because they are not -- we haven't been allowed to move on our way that basically not affecting the results or affecting the capital side. I think that's the only one that we cannot control because we have been applying to be able to move those papers to a fact that allows for you especially not to have those big jumps on the volatility.

But everything else is more than that goes on and we don't -- we hardly have any movements on the valuation on paper that we have. The only ones that really move a lot are the ones that I mentioned it to. I don’t know [indiscernible].

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Yes, Jason what I will tell you very briefly about this is that the balance sheet structure reflects an effective productive gap of MXN135 billion, I'm talking about the details of peso and this accounts for an increase of MXN19 billion when contrasted to the balance structure of the end of the last year. So, loans which account for the 44% of local currency banking book assets and which is represented by the 36% local capacity is the main driver of the behavior.

So, we're taking advantage of these upward moving interest rates, because we have a balance sheet configuration, which was prepared months and quarters before that, everyone was expecting what is just happening now. We surprised by how much interest rate has been increasing at what velocity and what pace.

So, I will also see that in the liability side the main interest rate sensitivity [indiscernible] driver comes from term deposits and this represents 2% of total liability. The most -- the second most sensitivity in key [indiscernible] deals accounts, but what I tell you regarding the consumer loan portfolio is a fixed rate asset.

So, there's no contribution on that regard. So, our -- to just to summarize, I will tell you that in dollar gap and the peso gap, we were positive and we are preferred to be around -- with these two currencies combined to have these MXN2 billion sensitivity that Rafael was mentioning.

Regarding the first one, Jason, as you know, we're moving to the digital arena, and we will compete with anyone. So, -- and we want to be the best and we could do it. But yes, sometimes it's not fair playing average. So, we need a playing field there and we are fighting, let's say, more for it with authorities, because in the future, you cannot have two worlds no one bank and another -- on this arena. But everybody should move to the arena but everybody should have this on to the same goals and we're fighting for that. I am sure that it's a matter of time, because these are --- I don't know how to call it, [indiscernible] happens to everyone could suffer no. So, that's what we did.

And if we see a major change in the authorities, like they're firing on all these in any major press, we don't see it. We have something to say, we will say firstly with you, because we want to be very open and very -- so far, we don't see any [indiscernible].

Tomas Lozano

And Jason I would just like to complement because I think that also you wanted more detail on the -- on whether prior discussion about the securities. The securities are very difficult. We have very little duration of the portfolio because of the floating rate, you can find the data on page six of the of the report. And it's important to mention that for every 100 basis points, they said that part of the book now -- of the securities has a sensitivity of around I will take $14 million, it is nothing but basically this is because of the of the floating rate now, so this is important.

And the other thing is that this react to the market that they already are discounting abdicate in rates and that way we don't take any material changes that Rafael discussed now.

Jason Mollin

Very helpful. Thank you.

Tomas Lozano

We’ll take the next question from Alonso Garcia from Credit Suisse. Alonso, go ahead.

Alonso Garcia

Hi, thank you. Thank you for taking my question and good morning to everyone. I have actually a follow-up on Rappi. As you highlighted, there was a nice increase in the average billing of 10% compared to the previous quarter, although growth in the number of new cards in absolute terms slowed down compared to the fourth quarter. So, first, could you remind us what is your guidance for new cars this year?

And if you see the soft start relative to seasonality in the first quarter of every year, or could it be related to some increasing competition in the segment or a more cautious approach on your side? And finally also on ropy if there is any color you can provide at this point regarding the head quality performance of this book? Thank you

Francisco Martha

Thank you, Alonso. This is Francisco Martha. Thank you, Alonso. On the first one, as you mentioned the increase in the billing, it's we are -- we keep greeting the customers as I mentioned before the taking the advantage of being in in a super app, so getting a complete a constant communication with them.

And the number of new accounts that you see it, it's mainly because of seasonality, we're seeing now how it's being increased in March and more than that in April. Even although the Easter week and all the vacations at least here in Mexico so we're confident to that we're going to be able to reach the 1 million cards by the end of the year.

And the quality of the book I think it's too early to tell. As you know, the credit cards require some time to mature, but we got to tell you that we feel comfortable on how the numbers are moving. We don't see any challenging or any particular concern on the quality of the book.

Alonso Garcia

And just to follow-up, the 1 million is a total cards or new cards during 2022.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you, Alonso. Now, we will go with Nicolas Riva from BofA. Nicolas, please go ahead.

Nicolas Riva

Thanks very much, Tomas, Rafael and Marcos for the chance for questions. So, a few questions. The first one -- well, thanks very much for providing the detail about the stage 2 loans. I wanted to ask you how you are defining these different groups, I guess it's based on the number of delinquency days. And I guess for the stage 3 loans, you're defining them as overview more than 90 days. But if you can say specifically, the number of delinquency days for the stage 2 loans?

And also this is more broadly, you know, when you think about your coverage of the delinquent loans, I mean, if I look at the stage 3 bucket, what you call before the NPLs, we still see a high coverage 211%. But if I look at the coverage of the stage 2 and stage 3 loans combined, then I get of course, a much lower number, which is 114%. When you're thinking about managing the risk in your loan book, how do you think about that coverage? Is there a target for the coverage of both stage 2 and stage 3 loans that you have in mind? So that's my second question.

And then third on Banamex, what I wanted to ask you here is -- and I know that you cannot talk much about that potential transaction. But in the event -- in the case that you were to acquire Banamex, do you see a need to issue more AET1 [ph] bonds? My guess, looking at how much you have in AET1, some said you wouldn't need to issue more AET1 capital, but I wanted to hear your thoughts.

And then finally, if you can, once again, remind us your commitment to calling the purpose you have perpetual bond which is scalable in July, if you can talk once again about our commitment to calling the purpose? Thanks very much.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Nicolas before we go -- sorry, we just received a message saying that Paco answer the last part couldn't be heard correctly. So, we will repeat that

Unidentified Company Representative

Sorry Alonso.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

The number is 1 million cards at the end of the year. So, it's -- the 400,000 that we produce in 2021, plus 600,000 that we're planning to produce in this 2022.

Alonso Garcia

Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Now, moving again, back to Nicolas, [indiscernible] the commitment to come in [indiscernible] suggests that there was something about Banamex. Again, we still don't have any number, we still don't have any structure. So, we cannot answer that, sorry.

And the first one and the second one, I would pass it to [indiscernible]

Nicolas Riva

Marcos, sorry to interrupt. But -- just I mean, again, if I look at how much talking about the potential Banamex transaction, I'm not talking about the transaction itself, but just thinking about how to finance any transaction to that magnitude. If I look at how much you have in AET1 month outstanding, it really seems that such a transaction would need to be funded mostly by equity, especially if you are committed to keeping a CET1 of at least 11%.

Is that a fair assumption that you know that you will basically -- fund it basically with equity and perhaps senior debt that is needed, but there shouldn't be a need to issue more AET1 capital even if you want to acquire Banamex, is that a fair assumption?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Nicolas let's be very clear about what to say or what to say is like, but there's one very important missing point. If we are really interested on the transaction could go forward. The structure of this other transaction is not just from AET1 to anything. I mean, there are many pieces to [indiscernible] to reclarify before that. So, whatever, can I tell you that it will be not exactly the way it's going to happen or could happen. So, please, bear with us the fact that we cannot really say anything about something that we don't know what is exactly the potential value of that path. That's why we are so committed to not say anything until we have really something to say?

Nicolas Riva

Understood Rafael. Okay, thanks.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Thank you Nicolas.

Nicolas Riva

And then just moving to the stage--

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

So, stages 1 and 2 and 3 [indiscernible]. What I tell you, Nicolas, is that when you consider at the loan book, any credit traffic stage 1 is because there is a zero to 30 days delinquency at most. If you go on to stage 2, you will have to consider that a delinquency of 31 days going up to 89 days and the buck [ph] stops there. So, there is no any other configuration for stage 2.

And for stage 3, as you correctly said, is 90 days onward or forward. So, there's no problem with that classification. What you will see as a as a main difference regarding some price products and loan products is that revolvers, such as credit card loans were considered past due in 60 days in the prior methodology. Nowadays, you consider them past due in a 90 days' timeframe. So, you will see that revolvers whose piece expose on variation regarding personal loans ratios, if you take that into consideration.

And regarding commercial loan, for example, you will see that SME loans excluded from commercial loans will increase very slightly, because the same payment performance in the prior methodology was 90 days, about 60 days delinquency. Nowadays, its 90 days additional to 90 days delinquency. So, when you make those considerations regarding different loan products, or credit products, you will come up with some things affecting you in a positive way, and some things that affect you in a negative way.

But you can see that in Marcos' presentation in page eight, that if you considered everything constant for the fourth quarter of 2021, without -- with IFRS, we are more or less the same regarding PBL ratios.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

And the last part, as we call them, the coverage ratio, we will look to have the insurance probably on employee coverage ratio, we are well above that, because of all the changes that happen in the methodology and the IFRS and things like that, but the useful number that by modeling [indiscernible] is 140, 145.

Nicolas Riva

Understood Rafael. Just one question there because you are much higher than that number of coverage, if I look at this coverage of stage 3 loans, but again, if I look at the coverage of stage 2 and stage 3, then you are at 114%. You know, as management are you now looking more when managing the bank at that coverage of stage 2 and stage 3 combined? And is there a target that you would have in mind for that coverage

Rafael Arana de la Garza

It's hard Nicolas, you have to go and look product-by-product, because each different products require different levels of coverage. So, I think we'd go -- we need to -- when we get the 130, 140 is mixing everything together what some of them have a coverage ratio of 190 to 110. So, you have to go on a product-by-product basis.

Nicolas Riva

Okay, fair enough. Thanks very much Rafael, Marcos, and Tomas. Thanks.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Thank you, Nicolas.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. We'll go now with Luis Yance from Compass. Please go ahead.

Luis Yance

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking my questions and congratulations on the great results. Just two clarifications, the first one on the dividend, I know you mentioned you're still waiting approval to pay the remaining portion of net income for 2019, 2020. Just wanted to confirm that once you get the approval you will go ahead and pay it all this year? Or is there a chance that you might keep some? So that's my question. And also on your embedded guidance of ROEs between 17.5 to 18.5 what are you assuming there? Did you just pay the 50% of last year's earnings? Or you're assuming that you paid the whole thing?

And a related question to that, we've seen other banks actually going ahead and getting the approvals to pay it all. Just wondering, why is it taking so long it has to do with other fact that you're systemically more important bank or is it just different processes and there've unlock in that part? So that's my first question. And then I'll ask the second one.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

As we said, it's a funny situation, and we are trapped there. So as soon as we get out of bisection, we will find out what to do. We will have a happy situation. And we will tell you what to do. And talking about the ROE, Rafael?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Yes. The ROE guidance that you are getting the 18.5 is considering that we cannot pay the dividend that we are fully loaded on the capital at the group because we are moving also, we have also the Board to allow us to move dividends from the bank to the group to be ready to have those dividends of the group of the result of 2022. So you will see that a continuous evolution of more position on the -- at the group level of capital. There will be a reduction, as I mentioned to you, of 130 basis points at the bank level. But no, we are not -- 18.5 is considering that we don't pay those dividends.

Luis Yance

Okay. Great. And the other question I had was on NIMs. I know that the base is kind of different because of the IFRS changes. But it seems to be that the base to compare NIMs is around 5.5% for last year, right? So if you are -- if you -- I take the midpoint of your range on the NIM expansion, I get to like 5.8% or so for this year. Number one, is that a correct assumption? And two, given that you already did 6% in the first quarter, is it then too conservative to kind of head down on a full year basis, given that you still haven't felt all the positive effects from the recent increase in interest rates and the coming interest rates that are expected to come in the future also the improvements in the insurance business? So just trying to reconcile your guidance and what's going on going forward, and to get a sense of whether within your guidance, that seems to be the line that potentially has more upside risk? Is that fair to assume?

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

The answer is that, we see that something relevant is changing in the next quarter, we will release more information and we will open maybe -- we will give you good news. But the way we see things now, we want to keep it this way. I mean that's the right answer.

Luis Yance

Okay. Thanks a lot, guys.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. We will take the next question from Carlos Gomez-Lopez from HSBC. Carlos, go ahead. We can't hear you, Carlos. You can unmute.

Carlos Gomez-Lopez

My apologies. I'm un-muted now. So thank you for taking the question, and sorry for the delay. The first thing, thank you very much for all the disclosures you have given and the clarity in showing how the accounting change affects the different items in the balance sheet and the income statement, I think is very good work. So thank you to all for that. Second, I don't know if you have mentioned what your expectation for rates? I think you said 8% for this year, but is that the peak? Or do you expect it to go further? And also related to that, I guess, I'm joining the other analysts were questioning why not assume a bigger margin expansion if you're expecting much, much higher rates?

And the last question is on the new presentation of comprehensive income. If I understand correctly, everything that is changes in shareholders' equity is included there with the exception of the interest on the AT1 paper that continues to be excluded. Can you confirm that? Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Yes, I will start for the third one. Rafael?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Yeah, third one, you're right. Yeah, that's the only one that is not included on that.

Carlos Gomez-Lopez

Okay. Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

And the first one, yes, it's going to be continuous hiking movement, and we have 8.25% for the rest of -- for the end of the year. Maybe the next year is going to continue for 9%. We don't know, but so far, we are talking about this year and picking up to 8%. And we may assume a big margin expansion, we will discuss that in the next conference call, but I guess we see some room for improvement there.

Carlos Gomez-Lopez

All right. So again, the 8.25% is your forecast for the end of the year, but not necessarily the peaking rates, it could be -- it could go higher?

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Yes. In fact, in the next year, because it's going to be -- never done going up.

Carlos Gomez-Lopez

Thank you very much.

Alejandro Padilla

Hello. This is Alejandro Padilla, Chief Economist. So just to follow on from your previous question about Banco de Mexico. Well, our expectation in a 12 month horizon is that the reference rate will reach nine and one-quarter. So eight, one-quarter will be by the end of this year, but 12 months ahead, it's nine and one-quarter, this tells you that there's still a lot of room for the Central Bank to keep on hiking rates. And this nine and one-quarter is going to be the terminal rate of this tightening cycle from Banco de Mexico.

Carlos Gomez-Lopez

All right. That's very clear. And I guess that means that you will have to discuss further how high the margin will go. Thank you so much.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you.

Tomas Lozano

We’ll go with Yuri Fernandes. Yuri, please go ahead.

Yuri Fernandes

Hi, guys. Thank you, Marcos, Rafael, Tomas, Luis, congrats for quarter. I had a quick one on loan growth. First, just trying to understand why you're cutting the guidance. We had higher inflation. I know you sounded a bit more cautious on the message here, but shouldn't inflation help a little bit on growth for volumes? And what do you see the trends for products? And more importantly, on loan growth, like Martin discussed in 2022 is just discuss like the sustainable loan growth for Mexico, right? Because I was checking here the multipliers to nominal GDP and from 2010 to 2020, Mexican banks used to grow at 1.5 times nominal GDP. But since 2018, Mexico base they had been growing at 0.4, 0.5 multiplier and in some years, even negative. So my question is, what needs to happen for Mexico banks recover like this multiplier now start growing above and nominal GDP again like what is your view here?

And if I may, a second follow-up, I know everybody already asked this a lot, but you delivered almost MXN 11 billion on profits this quarter, right? And usually, when we track historically first you are seasonally weaker than other quarters. So my question is, why just MXN 40.5 billion to MXN 42 billion, given you have a lower rate -- you have higher rates, you have a potentially lower effective tax rate, don't you think this earnings guidance is too conservative given the MXN 11 billion you already delivered this quarter? Thank you and congrats, again.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you, Yuri. I will start with the second one because it's interesting how things move and how fast and how short memories we have. Sometimes, we are very high and sometimes we are very low. So we want to maintain. We don't want to be schizophrenic going up and down. So yes, it's cautious, but something that could happen in the change of plan, something could happen in the brain wire, we still don't know. So we want to be conservative. But yes, maybe there is room for improvement, as I said and maybe in the next quarter hope -- let's hope we have more good news for you. Now, it's -- since very good news, because it's not in the models yet.

And the first one -- as the first number that we have talking about the GDP was above 3% and now is below 2%. So that make it half of the growth that we were expecting. So -- and you're right, the banks -- we are a multiple in Mexico of the GDP. But it goes half that we said, is a lot. So that's why inflation comes upwards, you are right, but it's not enough. So -- and the best way to say it is not with models is with our work and we see -- and we feel the clients and we know that the pipeline is there, and there is no way that they are going to grow a lot. So we want to be cautious because you will see that Mexico is not going to grow. And it is not because of the model. It's because of the reality that we are talking with our clients, and we don't see any big movements there. And we want to be cautiously in the lending, because you know that we can lose the bank given in the wrong direction. And that's why that's the answer. Rafael wants to --

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Yuri, I think it's important to go on the different type of loans that we have. If you look at the credit card business, the credit card business is going to have a very good year. The payroll loan is the same. Car loans we have been severely affected by the lack of inventory in the dealers. So it's not that we don't have the capacity to grow, but I think as the inventory starts to grow, we will be going to be able to grow again. The mortgage book -- there has been a very fierce competition, and I think we had a good year on the mortgage group.

So you say why you reduced in the 7 to 9? There's a reason for that. As Marcos said, there's many things that take into account. When inflation goes up, the mentality of all the people is to hold cash, because they need to have the cash on that, because you know where the prices are going to go.

But the bank has a very strong possibility that we could have face the market. And that has to do with what we have been doing on the digital space by reducing the on-boarding costs and the servicing costs that we could have a better deal on the expected loss of some of the clients that we currently are not lending to clients that are -- clients of Banorte already that we don't need to go to the market on that part.

If that continues to evolve in the same way that it has been evolving, maybe we will change the guidance not because the GDP, because Marcos said, is a horrible number, but because of the capacity that we have to expand the level of loans that we have with our own clients. We are doing a lot of work in that space. And I think we could provide to you around the third quarter, the effect of all the things that we are doing that. And that could really move the loan growth again, not because of the GDP. But because of what we have been doing with our clients.

Tomas Lozano

[indiscernible] from Citi. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. Good morning and thank you for taking my question. Just very quickly, I wanted to confirm. I heard you referenced about your strong capital position and how this would allow you to serve or tackle certain clients or carry out certain initiatives. Just wondering what kind of segments, clients or industries are you looking to serve or deepen your market share? Any comment on that would be appreciated.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

I don't know -- we call it the model of the [indiscernible]. We go for everything. As soon as it's good, we'll take it and we don't want to grow in a segment that diminish another one. We want to go for everything as soon as it's good. And that's why we have not only the bank. We have -- that's our thesis of having a group of -- with subsidiaries, though. Wherever the business is -- we want to be there. We want to be in Mexico. And that's why also we want to use the -- all types of challenges because we want to be with our clients, wherever they are. So we don't have any specific goal of specific segments. We want to go for everything as soon as it's good.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. We have two more questions. The next one is from Carlos.

Carlos Legarreta

Hi. Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. This is Carlos Legarreta from GBM. I have two very brief ones actually. The first one is regarding non-interest-bearing demand deposits, those were 12% up year-over-year and they represent 65% of your demand deposits. Honestly, that's an incredible feat considering the inflationary environment that we have. Can you help us understand what is the driver behind this dynamic? I think Rafael, you already hinted something like that and if you have anything else to add, that would be great.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

No, I think Carlos is what you mentioned, I think by being a relationship bank, when we do deal with our clients. We take into account the full relationship with them. The lending part, the service part, the fund part and what we take into consideration with the value of the client. And that does allow us to really be more and more the preferred bank for those clients and that is what is helping us bringing up all that funding. And the other thing is that once the activity in the branches is coming back, the activity in the branches is giving us a lot of good numbers on the account openings and that account opening is building up this funding base that we're talking about.

The SMEs also is a very powerful source of funds. And all the relationships that we do on the commercial and the corporate and the government is what is giving us along with the playbooks this increasing big drive on the funding numbers. So it's a full relationship-based bank that we do.

Carlos Legarreta

All right. Thank you. And just to clarify your comment on the dividend proposal for 2021. So the shareholders meeting is today, like you said, are you including that particular proposal in this meeting or are you having a separate shareholders' meeting for that one?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

No, it's going to be a separate one. So it will happen around, I would say, 20 to 30 days.

Carlos Legarreta

Okay. Thank you very much.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Thanks.

Tomas Lozano

We'll take the next question from [indiscernible]. Edson [ph], Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one is related to a couple of comments that Rafael said about the expenses. You mentioned that on the following quarters, you are expecting to reduce specifically on the rents and depreciation and amortization. So I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more details about the strategies that you have been doing so far on the rents office spaces?

And the second one is related to the trading income. I give my attention that this quarter was really good. And specifically on the derivative side, it's got my attention, it's almost around MXN 1,354 million. So I was wondering if you could give us more details about this or it's related this good performance on the change methodology of Sigma? Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

The second one is because we have two big payments of inflationary premium rates, I don't know how we call it. And that's why it was a very good quarter. Nothing to do with the new accounting, it was great money, but it's not forever. It's only for this quarter, unfortunately, and that's the reason. And it depends on the rents -- Rafael, please.

Rafael Arana de la Garza

No. Yeah. I would love to give you more color on that, but taking into account that there are people that's going to be affected on this, so we don't want to go deeply into this. And concerning the other part of what Marcos mentioned about the inflationary thesis is the relation to banking, again, on the re-innovative side is giving us the capacity to serve our clients and to protect them from the hike in the interest rates. And that has been extremely active, and we have the balance sheet. We have the technology to support that and the relationship managers to do so. So we are becoming more and more and more important in that area in the banking space. Banorte now is, in some cases, some of the leaders in that space.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you so much, Marcos and Rafael.

Tomas Lozano

Eric Ito from Bradesco. Eric, please go ahead.

Eric Ito

Hi, Marcos, Rafael, Tomas, thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the results. I have a quick follow-up on the questions regarding your loan growth. So if you could just give us some color on the breakdown and expectations for commercial loans, SMEs and the government loans for the years -- for the year would help? Thank you.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Rafael?

Rafael Arana de la Garza

Okay. This is -- please consider this as a preliminary based upon what we see. Credit card will be on the rise to 7% to 9% growth. Payroll will be on the 6% to 8% growth. The mortgage book will be from 8% to 10%. Car loans will be barely 3% positive. Commercial, including the SME, will be around the 5% and corporate around the 2% to 3%. And the government book around 2% to 3%.

Eric Ito

Great. Thank you.

Tomas Lozano

Thank you. With this, we conclude our call. Thank you very much.

José Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Thank you all of you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good bye.