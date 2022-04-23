ClearBridge Investments Global Infrastructure Value Strategy Q1 2022 Commentary

chuyu/iStock via Getty Images

Market Overview

The ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy trailed the S&P Global Infrastructure Index, which returned 7.27% for the quarter, while both handily outperformed global equities as measured by the MSCI All Country World Index (-5.36%).

Strong outperformance of infrastructure versus global equities comes against a backdrop of rising rates, contracting balance sheets, a fiscal response which is limited at this point in the cycle and, at the same time, elevated geopolitical risk and potentially slowing global growth. In this volatile environment, the characteristic stability of infrastructure - resilient cash flows, strong dividends growing well above inflation as well as the pass- through of inflation - came to the fore.

Portfolio Performance

On a regional basis, the U.S. and Canada were the top contributors to quarterly performance. U.S. energy infrastructure company Cheniere (LNG) and Canadian energy infrastructure company Pembina Pipeline (PBA) were the lead performers. Cheniere Energy, which owns and operates U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, benefited as the tensions in Europe increased the demand for U.S. LNG. Pembina Pipeline, which provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America, was also up on greater LNG demand. The hiring of Scott Burrows as permanent CEO and Jaret Sprott as COO and reaffirmation of its corporate strategy also boosted investor sentiment.

U.S. electric utility Exelon (EXC) was also a top contributor. Exelon is a pure transmission and distribution regulated utility business serving millions of electric and gas customers across Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. Shares outperformed along with the utilities sector; Exelon is also starting to be viewed as a premium name after its recently completed spin-off of power generation business Constellation Energy (CEG).

Turning to Western Europe, French rail operator Getlink (OTC:GRPTF) also performed well during the quarter. Getlink owns the concession over the Channel Tunnel rail link between the U.K. and France. Shares were up as traffic continued to recover with the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, and, separately, Getlink's electric transmission interconnector project, Eleclink, received final safety certification from the regulator, enabling operations to start in the middle of 2022.

More growth-oriented companies in the communications sector were the main detractors for the quarter. Wireless communications infrastructure holdings such as American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), SBA Communications (SBAC) and Cellnex Telecom (OTC:CLNXF) underperformed as bond yields rose. Communications infrastructure remains attractive, however, as companies continue to deploy greater capital spend to support the strong tailwinds from 5G.

Positioning and Outlook

Rising interest rates and inflation made for volatile markets following the outbreak of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. We expect this volatility to continue as the market digests the impact of the war on inflation and global growth. Geopolitical risks, ongoing COVID-19 disruption, supply chain issues and high inflation continue to reduce expectations for economic growth, although a recession is still not our base case.

Our base case is rather for slowing growth and higher inflation in 2022; given this, and current valuation signals, we continue to transition the portfolio to less economically sensitive utility assets. Amid higher inflation and interest rates, utilities tend to be shorter duration: their assets and returns are reviewed at frequent regulatory resets, making them relatively less sensitive to movements in bond yields over the medium term. While inflation causes volatility in equity markets, over the medium term inflation will have little effect on infrastructure assets, which act as an inflation hedge due to the largely pre-programmed way - through regulation and contracts - they can adjust to inflationary environments.

Portfolio Highlights

We believe an absolute return, inflation-linked benchmark is the most appropriate primary measure against which to evaluate the long-term performance of our infrastructure strategies. The approach ensures the focus of portfolio construction remains on delivering consistent absolute real returns over the long term.

On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered positive contributions from six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the first quarter, with the energy infrastructure, electric, rail and gas sectors the leading contributors and the communications, toll roads and renewables sectors the detractors.

On a relative basis, measured against the S&P Global Infrastructure Index, the ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy underperformed during the first quarter. Overall stock selection and sector allocation detracted. Stock selection in the rail, toll roads and renewables sectors, an overweight to the communications sector and an underweight to the gas sector detracted the most from relative performance. Conversely, stock selection in the electric sector and an overweight to the rail sector contributed positively.

On an individual stock basis, the largest contributors to absolute returns in the quarter were Cheniere Energy, Pembina Pipeline, Exelon, Enbridge (ENB) and Sempra Energy (SRE). The largest detractors were Ferrovial (OTCPK:FRRVF), American Tower, Cellnex Telecom, EDP-Energias De Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) and SBA Communications.

During the quarter we initiated positions in U.S. gas utility Sempra Energy and U.S. electric utilities PG&E Corporation (PCG) and received shares of Constellation Energy following its spin-off from Exelon. We exited French airport operator Aeroports de Paris (OTCPK:AEOXF), U.S. electric utility Southern Company (SO) and U.S. renewables utility Brookfield Renewable (BEP).

