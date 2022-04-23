Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's become common knowledge even among casual investors that the tables have flipped entirely for growth stocks. Companies that were once at the top of investors' wishlists and prized for their innovation have been relegated to the penalty box, and very few investors are willing to hold their nose through the pain and envision these stocks ever getting out.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is one such example of a troubled growth stock. This pharmacy-savings application that has designs on becoming a more holistic consumer health platform has seen its share price drop by more than 50% year to date. And while the company has certainly cited lingering COVID impacts as a headwind to its growth, I don't see any fundamental justification for such a steep loss of value.

Data by YCharts

I'll admit that it's difficult to be optimistic when market sentiment for growth stocks is so poor, when rates seem to have no direction but up, and when GoodRx's own fundamentals are suggesting growth will slow down from its current pace. But at the same time, I remain bullish on GoodRx because of the largesse of its market, the current diversity of its product scope and potential for expansion, as well its history of adjusted EBITDA profitability.

But we'll address the elephant in the room: the reason why GoodRx's stock is down is because it slightly missed growth expectations in Q4 (hampered by COVID), while it guided rather dourly for Q1.

GoodRx FY22 outlook (GoodRx Q4 shareholder letter)

As seen in the snapshot above, GoodRx's $200 million revenue guidance for Q1 represents 25% y/y growth, a fourteen-point deceleration relative to 39% y/y growth in Q4 and much weaker than Wall Street's $227.4 million (+42% y/y) expectations for the quarter.

I do think there's a good degree of conservatism into this forecast. If we hold to what GoodRx has been telling us for several quarters, and that there is still a backlog of patients who have not been to the doctor and have undiagnosed conditions that will eventually need to get treated, I think there's a lot of room for GoodRx to outperform the low bar it has set for itself.

And aside from the short-term noise, I continue to view GoodRx as a phenomenal health platform with a myriad of applications for the long term. Here's a recap on all the reasons to be bullish on GoodRx:

A platform with a variety of services and monetizable products. GoodRx already has a solid and growing user base primarily for its prescription discounts, but in the future, it has ambitions to grow its subscription service (GoodRx Gold), expand its telehealth services (HeyDoctor), and work directly with pharma companies to distribute brand drugs.

GoodRx already has a solid and growing user base primarily for its prescription discounts, but in the future, it has ambitions to grow its subscription service (GoodRx Gold), expand its telehealth services (HeyDoctor), and work directly with pharma companies to distribute brand drugs. Innovative at its core. More to the point above, GoodRx recently launched GoodRx for Providers, which aims to be a central platform for healthcare providers to manage their business and look up prescription drug pricing. And just before that, the company also launched GoodRx Health, a content-sharing site similar to WebMD.

More to the point above, GoodRx recently launched GoodRx for Providers, which aims to be a central platform for healthcare providers to manage their business and look up prescription drug pricing. And just before that, the company also launched GoodRx Health, a content-sharing site similar to WebMD. Recurring revenue profile. GoodRx generates the bulk of its revenue (at least currently) by taking a cut when consumers use GoodRx to purchase their prescription drugs. Prescription drugs, in turn, are a repeat purchase. The company estimates that 80% of its prescription drug revenues are recurring, giving GoodRx the recurring revenue stream that Wall Street prizes.

GoodRx generates the bulk of its revenue (at least currently) by taking a cut when consumers use GoodRx to purchase their prescription drugs. Prescription drugs, in turn, are a repeat purchase. The company estimates that 80% of its prescription drug revenues are recurring, giving GoodRx the recurring revenue stream that Wall Street prizes. Profitable despite rapid growth. GoodRx is growing ~40% y/y on top of 30% adjusted EBITDA margins - a fantastic balance of growth and profitability that has become a rare find in today's market.

GoodRx is growing ~40% y/y on top of 30% adjusted EBITDA margins - a fantastic balance of growth and profitability that has become a rare find in today's market. Share buybacks. In connection with its struggling share price, alongside its Q4 earnings results GoodRx also announced a $250 million share buyback (considering the company has nearly $1 billion of cash on its books, plus positive cash flow, it could do more if it wanted to), which at today's share prices covers roughly 4% of its outstanding market cap. This should help to put a floor under the recent trading action.

Stay long here. While GoodRx may require a little bit of patience as it works through near-term growth challenges, the company's underlying product portfolio and its history for strong execution (both on product innovation and financially) should preserve its intrinsic value.

Q4 download

Since reporting Q4 results in the tail end of February, shares of GoodRx have cratered ~40%. While GoodRx's results and its guidance certainly weren't perfect, I don't see anything in the quarter that fully justifies the magnitude of GoodRx's drop.

The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

GoodRx Q4 results (GoodRx Q4 shareholder letter)

GoodRx's revenue in the fourth quarter grew 39% y/y to $213.3 million, slightly missing Wall Street's expectations of $217.5 million (+42% y/y). But in spite of missing expectations, note that GoodRx's growth pace matched last quarter's overall 39% y/y revenue growth rate.

The revenue trends in the charts below help to describe some of the underlying drivers behind the quarter's performance:

GoodRx revenue trends (GoodRx Q4 shareholder letter)

The bulk (three quarters) of GoodRx's revenue is sourced from prescription transactions, which is when consumers activate a GoodRx offer and make a pharmacy purchase. Prescription revenue grew 21% y/y in the quarter, decelerating from 25% y/y growth in Q3 and flat to revenue in that quarter. It's important to note that GoodRx continues to cite COVID headwinds here. Per CEO Trevor Bezdek's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We underestimated the length of time that COVID would impact our business. Having 24 months of smaller new therapy starts in a business that's highly recurring, due to refill frequency and the long-term nature of prescriptions created a compounding impact over time. Despite COVID lasting far longer than we expected, our full year revenue was still within the guidance range we provided early in the year, and just 1% shy of the midpoint, including the fourth quarter results. We were able to deliver this performance, thanks to our newer fast-growing subscription offering and are even faster growing pharma manufacturer solutions offering. Both of these incredible businesses were nascent just a few quarters ago, and today contribute significantly to our financial results. Despite the headwinds we faced in 2021, we've continued to grow revenue, market share and relationships, all of which set a strong foundation for years of sustainable growth and profitability. We didn't reduce our pace of investment during the slower-than-anticipated growth period, even though this resulted in lower than historical margins.

The company notes that in spite of transaction weakness, its decision to forge ahead with launches like GoodRx Health and GoodRx for Providers has boosted its unaided brand awareness. This, plus the fact that the company continues to believe in a backlog for undiagnosed conditions, could lay the stage for a re-acceleration of growth in the near future. GoodRx continues to believe it can sustain growth in the mid-20s and become a "Rule of 65" company, as measured by revenue growth plus adjusted EBITDA margin.

To that end, GoodRx managed to maintain quite solid profitability in Q4 and in FY21, generating $62.3 million in adjusted EBITDA (+27% y/y) in the fourth quarter. The 29.2% margin here was a three-point loss to the prior-year Q4, driven by increased sales and marketing spend plus a ramp in costs since going public.

GoodRx adjusted EBITDA (GoodRx Q4 shareholder letter)

Looking ahead to 2022, GoodRx is guiding to 31-33% adjusted EBITDA margins, which is higher at the midpoint than the 30.8% full-year margin that it generated in FY21.

Key takeaways

GoodRx is not entirely a bad-news story. This is a company that has committed to mid-20s revenue growth and has the innovation/product release traction to back it up. On top of a history of strong EBITDA profitability and the backdrop of a $4 trillion US healthcare market, I think GoodRx is an excellent recovery play.