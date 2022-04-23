damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

All but eleven equities and all of the funds listed in this April batch of monthly-paying (MoPay) dividend dogs live up to the ideal of paying annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. Here, in the MoPay collection, lie affordable (yet volatile and risky) bargains. One metric ($1K invested income >1 share price) fits all!

Two years past the 2020 Ides of March market dip, and before other pullbacks yet to come, the time to buy top-yield MoPay dogs may be now.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities Could Net 12.95% to 52.59% Gains By April 2023

Six of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the Dogcatcher yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates this month, proved 60% accurate.

Estimated dividend payouts from $1,000 invested in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks, plus analysts median 1-year target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points for the gains estimated below. Note: target prices from lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades so identified to March 2023 were:

YCharts

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) netted $525.88 based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for BRMK.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) netted $359.86 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% under the market as a whole.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) was forecast to net $342.43 based on the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% over the market as a whole.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) netted $328.67 based on the median of annual price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 76% greater than the market as a whole.

Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) netted $242.26, based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 96% greater than the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc (DX) netted $212.12 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% over the market as a whole.

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) netted $162.27 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 2% greater than the market as a whole.

SLR Investment Corp (SLRC) netted $155.84 based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SLRC.

Gladstone Commercial Corp (GOOD) netted $140.37 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% greater than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $129.51 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 25.99% on $1K invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 26% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

April's Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produce numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, April 19 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from Yahoo Finance. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) the high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one-third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and May 2020. Those reducing or curtailing dividends in May and June 2020 included: Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ); Partners Real Estate Investment Trust; Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC); Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT); H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF); BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF); American Finance Trust Inc (RTL); Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR); Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS); Ellington Financial Inc; Dividend Select 15 Corp (OTCPK:DVVDF); Chesswood Group Ltd (OTCPK:CHWWF); Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR); TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (OTCPK:VREYF); Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCPK:FRHLF); ARC Resources Ltd (OTCPK:AETUF); Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCPK:IPPLF); San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT); Ag Growth International Inc (OTCPK:AGGZF).

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield, Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced in December 2019 it was retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition." That tradition continued with ARMOUR Residential REIT and Stellus Capital Investment Corp both transitioning to QPay in June 2020. Within three months, however, both SCM and ARR returned to MoPay mode.

Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017, then suspended it as of May 3, 2020. Oxford Square Capital, however, issued this nebulous statement regarding its pending monthly payments: "While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company's common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company's Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company's distributions for those months." On June 2, 2020, the company declared $0.035 monthly distributions for July, August and September 2020, which have persisted for the past two years.

Top yield stock for July 2018, June 2021, and September 2021, Orchid Island Capital released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements back in 2018: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back up their words with actions, cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, to $0.08 in September 2018, and to $0.055 for May 2020. However, in August 2020, ORC monthly dividend increased from $0.06 to $0.065 for September, October, and into 2021. ORC now pays a $0.045 monthly dividend but its price has fallen below $5.00 per share, and thus, isn't listed here.

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, recovering, and adding members. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are also listed on U.S. OTC exchanges. Active listed MoPays priced over $2 were up from 71 in October to 73 in February 2021, and since October 2021 at the full strength of over 100 active, not seen for years. This list was limited to 98 by raising the share price limit to $5 and not listing dividends yielding over 20% or under 2%.

List One:

US Exchange Traded MoPay Dividend Equities by Yield

YCharts

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields for April represented just four of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 1, 1, 7, and 1 between the industrial, financial services, real estate, and energy sectors.

First place went to the first of two financial services sector representatives, North American Financial 15 Split Corporation (OTC:FNCSF) [1]. The other financial rep placed tenth, Dividend Select 15 Corp [10].

Seven real estate representatives placed second to fourth, and sixth to ninth, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc [2]; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT[3]; AGNC Investment Corp [4]; Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) [6]; Ellington Financial Inc [7]; Broadmark Realty Capital Inc [8]; Dynex Capital Inc [9].

Finally, the lone industrial representative placed fifth, 2020 Bulkers Ltd (OTCPK:TTBKF) [5], which completed the April MoPay top ten equities list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upsides

Results from YCharts, shown below, show MoPay dividend stocks (as of market closing price April 19) compared with the median of analyst target prices one year out. The ten top stocks displayed 5.94% to 43.38% price upsides for the next year based on analyst one-year target price estimates.

YCharts

Six (tinted) of ten on this top ten price upside list were also members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: Broadmark Realty Capital [1], AGNC Investment Corp [2], ARMOUR Residential REIT [3], Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT [4], Ellington Financial Inc [5].

The lower level five were, Dynex Capital Inc [6] Horizon Technology Finance Corp [7], Gladstone Commercial Corp [8], SLR Investment Corp [9], and Stellus Capital Investment [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential to April 2023 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

MoPay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields of 11.38% or greater calculated as of April 19 determined the top ten. All 80 show assets under management [AUM] greater than $10M and are priced above $5 per share.

YCharts

YCharts

The top-ten monthly-paying dividend investment companies, funds & notes showing the biggest yields per YCharts & Yahoo Finance data featured six closed-ended investment company [CEICs], two uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs], and two open-ended investment companies [ETFs].

YCharts

The six closed end investment companies (CEICs) placed first, and fourth through eighth, They were: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP) [1]; Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) [4]; RiverNorth Opportunities (RIV) [5]; Source Capital (SOR) [6]; Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income (EDF) [7]; PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) [8].

Two uncollateralized debt instrument companies (ETNs) placed second, and third: Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) [2] and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB) [3].

Finally, two open ended investment companies [ETFs] placed ninth and tenth, Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) [9], and , Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) [10], to complete the top-ten Exchange Traded Notes, Exchange Traded Funds, and Closed End Investment Companies list for April 2022-23.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

YCharts

Note that the April 2022 top ten equity dividends are currently priced 4% lower than those of the top ten funds. In September, they were 2% higher. In June, they were 1% higher. The price differences are found in the outlandishly high dividends attributed to the top equities or funds. Without those aberrations, funds are generally priced higher than the equities due to the overhead costs of fund management.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

In June 2012, readers suggested the author include these funds, trusts, and partnerships in the MoPay article. A list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and an upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

Now we have a new decade of 2020 that began in January, and continued in February, March, April, early May, and mid May, June, July, August, September, October, November, December. The progression continued in 2021 in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, and December. And carried-on in 2022, January, February, March, and now April we compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to the yield (and higher risk/volatility) should one be tempted to buy and hold Closed End Investments or Exchange Traded Funds and Notes.

Yield Metrics Found A 1.21% Advantage For The Five Lowest-Priced Of Ten High-Yield MoPay Equities In April

YCharts

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 25.24% Vs. (12) 24.94% Net Gains from All Ten by April 2023

YCharts

$5,000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.21% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced MoPay dividend dog, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 52.59%.

YCharts

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of April 19 were: North American Financial 15 Split Corp; Generation Income Properties Inc; Dividend Select 15 Corp; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc; Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, with prices ranging from $5.50 to $8.23.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated as of April 19 were: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT; AGNC Investment Corp; 2020 Bulkers Ltd; Dynex Capital Inc; Ellington Financial Inc, whose prices ranged from $8.74 to $16.45.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, is today useful to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay kennel.

The added scale of projected gains, based on analyst targets, contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the stocks ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

April MoPay Equities List

(Alphabetical by Ticker)

YCharts

All but seven equities and all of the funds listed in this April collection of monthly-paying dividend dogs live up to the ideal of annual dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share price. Here in the MoPay collection lie affordable yet volatile and risky bargains.

Two years after the 2020 Ides of March dip, and before other pullbacks yet to come, the time to buy top yield MoPay dogs may now be at hand. There have never been more to choose from. This month's list of 98 was accomplished by holding the minimum price per share for selection at $5.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.