CEF Weekly Review: Funds At Lower Risk Of Rising Leverage Costs

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss CEF market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the second week of April. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEF investors were likely glad to bid goodbye to the holiday-shortened week given the miserable performance across the CEF market over just four days. Two sectors managed to finish in the green overall with all but four sectors seeing drops of more than 1%.

Month-to-date, only the MLP sector is up.

It looks like March was a pause in CEF market weakness that we saw across the first two months with April seeing around a 3% drop - nearly on par with February.

Year-to-date, about 2/3 of the CEF sectors are down by double-digits.

Fixed-income sector discounts remain weak with the sub-sector discounts registering lower lows (or is that, wider wides?). Equity sector discounts are still holding up.

Over the past decade, fixed-income CEF sector discounts look attractive - they have only been wider during sharp risk-off episodes. Equity CEF discounts remain on the rich side.

Checking in on the path of credit CEF valuations across both credit spreads (x-axis) and CEF discounts (y-axis), we see that the rally we saw from February to March has been more than fully reversed in discount terms and almost fully reversed in credit spread terms. What is also interesting is to compare the current Apr-22 dot to the Apr-20 dot. It's hard to believe that while credit CEF discounts are on par with their level at the end of April 2020, credit spreads are a full 4% lower - more than 50% of their April 2020 level.

At first glance, this kind of dislocation feels unlikely to be sustained - either credit spreads will widen out (i.e. the dot will move to the right) or credit CEF discounts will tighten (i.e. the dot will move up). With default rates still near rock-bottom levels, earnings holding up, corporate interest coverage at low levels and margins remaining elevated, it feels like credit spreads should remain tight, making it more likely for discounts to move significantly tighter from here.

However, we would point to two factors that may keep CEF discounts wide. First is the fact that the current environment of tight credit spreads and wide discounts is not totally unheard of - that's the environment we had in 2013-2015 - after the original taper tantrum. The sharp rise in Treasury yields since the start of the year does have a deja vu feel to it.

And secondly, rising CEF leverage costs will be a headwind for CEF income levels over the coming year, so the recent discount widening could simply be a readjustment by the market to keep CEF yields at a steady pace. In other words, while leverage costs will cause CEF income levels to fall, wider discounts counteract this by pushing yields back higher.

Market Themes

In our previous weekly, we discussed how significantly higher short-term rates will impact different CEF sectors with regard to their net investment income levels.

The first takeaway was that the vast majority of leveraged funds have already seen their leverage costs rise substantially as short-term rates have risen off the floor.

The second key point for investors was that not all funds within the same sector will be equally impacted. This is not only because they have slightly different holdings on the asset side and different leverage levels, but also because of their specific leverage facilities and hedges.

Specifically, those funds with fixed-rate leverage instruments such as preferreds as well as those funds with hedges in place will be less impacted, all else equal. Finally, funds with substantial floating-rate assets such as funds with loan, ABS or non-agency MBS holdings will likely see their net income increase even if their cost of leverage rises.

This week, we take a look at some of the funds which have these features. We are not going to offer an exhaustive list, so it is a good idea to check your own individual holdings against shareholder reports if they are not mentioned here.

It's also important to note three other things. First, some CEF preferreds are floating-rate. These include the short-term variable-rate preferreds held by many tax-exempt funds as well as all the auction-rate preferreds held by some taxable funds.

For example, PIMCO remains a holder of ARPS. The dividend rate on these securities will rise based on the individual formula of the preferreds which is often linked to a short-term rate index such as the commercial paper or CP rate. In fact, some of the PIMCO fund ARPS dividend formulas are a factor of short-term rates and will increase up to 2x the rate at which short-term rates rise. This is likely to push the funds to finally redeem the ARPS as they will no longer be economically rational for PIMCO to hold, particularly since they were downgraded in 2020, causing their dividend rate formula to change to a higher level as well.

Second, some funds with fixed-rate preferreds have fairly high dividend rates, up to 5-6% in some cases. The consensus so far is that LIBOR (the anchor rate for floating-rate leverage instruments) is very unlikely to reach this level. What this means is that while the leverage cost of funds with fixed-rate preferreds will remain more stable than those with purely floating-rate leverage instruments, that stability comes at a higher total cost of leverage.

Finally, many of the funds with fixed-rate preferreds carry them together with a floating-rate credit facility, so the impact from the preferred will be relatively marginal.

Let's take a look at funds with exchange-traded fixed-rate preferreds. The reason we make a distinction here is that many preferreds, particularly those issued by municipal funds, are privately-issued and floating-rate and behave very much like a credit facility or a repo, both of which are floating-rate instruments.

These exchange-traded fixed-rate preferreds can be grouped into three buckets:

About a dozen Gabelli equity CEFs such as BCV, ECF, GAB and others

Credit CEFs such as OPP, RSF, NCV, NCZ, ACP, HFRO, RIV

CLO CEFs such as ECC, EIC, OXLC, OCCI

Funds with exchange-traded preferreds tend to feature relatively high dividend rates - north of 4-5% typically. They will most likely be refinanced or redeemed once a given stock reaches its first call date.

There are also funds with private fixed-rate preferreds:

These include funds like:

Calamos funds such as CGO, CHI, CHW, CHY, CSQ

Blackstone funds such as BGB, BGX

Some MLP funds such as CEN and many Tortoise funds

Sundry funds such as KIO, ARDC, BWG, DNP

These preferreds tend to feature lower dividend rates; however, they also tend to make up a relatively small part of the capital structure because of the presence of larger credit facilities.

The takeaway here is that investors who wish to, at least partly, mitigate the continued sharp rise in short-term interest rates and, consequently, the rise in CEF leverage costs, should have a look at the funds mentioned above.

Market Commentary

This week, we made a few CEF shifts in our Portfolios. The Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) – the CLO Debt / Equity CEF from Eagle Point - has gotten ahead of itself on the valuation front, moving out to a 6-7% premium (last NAV is as of March-end). Its allocation was moved to a loan-focused CEF as well as a BDC that is among the best-placed to grow its level of net income due to the combination of floating-rate assets and fixed-rate liabilities.

In the Core and High Income Portfolios, the Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) was flipped to the High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA).

The discounts of the two sister funds tend to trade in sync but occasionally diverge, creating a rotation opportunity.

From a fundamental perspective, given many of IHTA holdings are due to mature in 2024-25, you'd need to see outright defaults in its investment-grade CMBS securities for the NAV to collapse from here. YTD total NAV return is just -3.3% which is among the best in the credit CEF space.

There was some insider buying of the MainStay MacKay Defined Term Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) – nothing massive, around 16K of shares across 3 different people or a bit under $300K.

MMD is run by MacKay Shields - a manager with around $164bn of assets. It trades at a 5.8% current yield (96% coverage) and a 5.4% discount (vs. 8.3% sector average).

The fund itself has a vanilla flavour – about 80% in investment-grade bonds with 36% of leverage – that's pretty average for the sector. What's unusual is its relatively low duration of 5.7 – vs. about 8-10 for the broader sector. Given its strong historic performance, it does look like it's been more nimble with its duration stance. This is because a persistently low duration stance would have made it difficult for it to post as strong a performance.

Performance metrics are among the best in the sector – one of the highest 3-5Y Total NAV returns, sector outperformance in 80% of the years since its inception – also a very high figure and one of the highest risk-adjusted returns as well. It has also outperformed the sector over the past year.

MMD trades at a 5.4% discount, which is not super cheap vs. the sector; however, the fund has tended to trade at a higher valuation to the sector and spent most of 2020 and 2021 trading at a premium.

Its 5-year discount sector spread percentile is 20%, i.e. only 20% of the last 5 years did it trade cheaper vs. the sector and all of that was in 2017. Its 5-year discount percentile is 1%, i.e. only 1% in the last 5 years did it trade at a wider discount.

The fund also has a term structure, so there is some chance investors may be able to exit at the NAV which would create 5% of additional alpha into the end of 2024.

Stance And Takeaways

Ongoing CEF market weakness suggests that not chasing the recent dead cat bounce looks a sensible move in retrospect. That said, it does make sense for investors to improve their allocation profile by rotating into funds that have moved out to very attractive valuations and / or present more resilient holdings.

In the hybrid sector, the Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) trades at a 13.1% discount (vs. 3% sector average) and a 3.57% current yield. Although the yield is not particularly notable, it doesn't reflect the fund's strong historic returns - among the very best in the sector at a 12.5% total NAV CAGR over the last 10 years.

Elsewhere, some of the usual suspects worth a look are: AIF, DSU and ARDC in the loan sector, FLC in preferreds at a 4.9% discount, WDI and DMO in the multi-sector space.