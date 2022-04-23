simon2579/iStock via Getty Images

Seasoned investors know that market volatility spells opportunity, especially when it comes to durable companies that are able to withstand adversity. It's even better when these holdings pay a steady and growing dividend to help cover everyday living expenses.

This brings me to Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL), which is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $21.27. This article highlights what makes PSTL an attractive stock to buy in uncertain times, so let's get started.

PSTL: Lock In This Growing 5% Yielder

Postal Realty Trust is an internally-managed REIT that's the largest owner of properties leased to the U.S. Postal Service. It became public in 2019 with a portfolio of 270 properties and has rapidly grown its portfolio to 1,004 owned properties and another 397 properties under management. PSTL is also well-diversified by geography with properties in 49 states.

PSTL invests in well-located and essential properties ranging from last mile post offices to larger distribution facilities. This has resulted in a high historical lease retention rate of 98.8%. Leasing to the USPS also comes with the inherent advantage of a steady rent check, as reflected by 100% of its rent payments being made on time.

PSTL benefits from being a big fish in a fragmented market that's comprised primarily of private owners. This results in attractive cap rates on new acquisitions, with a 2021 weighted average cap rate in the 7.0-7.5% range.

PSTL's robust acquisition pattern continued last year, acquiring 239 properties that were accretive to its bottom line. The overall portfolio is also in good shape, with a 99.6% occupancy rate. Rental income grew by 64%, reflecting internal growth and accretive acquisitions.

This enabled PSTL to increase its dividend for the 10th consecutive quarter this year, equating to 4.6% dividend growth over last year. The dividend also remains covered at a 91% payout ratio, based on annualized AFFO/share of $0.25 during the fourth quarter.

Looking forward, PSTL is well-positioned to continue to consolidate the fragmented USPS property market, as management estimates over 17,000 different lessors of properties leased to the USPS. PSTL's properties represent just 5% of the overall USPS market, and the next top 20 portfolio owners combined only own 11% of the market.

PSTL also maintains a strong balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 3.3x, and has an attractive cost of capital, with a weighted average interest rate of just 2.4%. This combined with its forward cost of equity of 5.5% results in a weighted average cost of capital that sits below the 6-8% cap rates that management sees in its current deal pipeline, translating to accretive growth.

Risks to PSTL stem from the obvious fact that its operating health is tied to just one tenant. This binary risk is mitigated by the fact that USPS operating lease payments represent just 1.7% of the USPS's total operating expenses last year. This means that the USPS is more likely to look to other places to cut its operating budget before seeking to close its properties.

Additionally, PSTL's leases are well-staggered, with just 15.5% of its leases (based on annual rents) expiring through the end of next year, as shown below.

PSTL Lease Expirations (Investor Presentation)

I see value in PSTL at the current price of $17.39 with a forward P/FFO ratio of 17.9, sitting well below that of many industrial REITs. Analysts expect meaningful FFO/share growth of 8% later this year, and a respectable 12.6% growth next year, and have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $21. This translates to a potential one-year 26% total return including dividends.

PSTL Price Targets (Seeking Alpha)

Investor Takeaway

Postal Realty Trust is a well-positioned REIT that stands to benefit from continued consolidation of the USPS property market. It has a strong balance sheet and attractive cost of capital, allowing it to continue growing in an accretive manner. I believe PSTL offers an attractive risk/reward at the current price, and view it as a Buy for income and growth.