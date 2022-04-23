PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is a stock that I believe can prove to be highly valuable for investors, given its strong fundamentals. The nature of the defense industry ensures KTOS is likely to see an increased relevance in the coming years, and its position as a US defense contractor gives it a robust commercial profile as well as financial sustainability.

Company Overview

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a mid-sized player among the defense stocks. The company operates as one of the many US Department of Defense contractors. The company primarily operates under two divisions, which are government solutions and unmanned systems. Its wide-ranging products include defense and rocket systems, microwave technologies, cyber warfare infrastructure, unmanned aerial systems, and many others. Through these broad-ranging offerings, Kratos has several high-profile customers such as the US Federal Government, along with the government of other US-allied states, as well as large-scale commercial enterprises.

One of the most fundamental strong points in favor of KTOS is the company being an approved contractor for the US Federal Government. In 2020, the American government spent around $767 billion in defense alone, which was higher than the next nine countries combined. As a result, the company holds clientship of the US Department of Defense as a validation of its offerings, which is a major achievement in the defense industry.

Price Movements

Finviz

KTOS is a stock that has achieved stable growth across the years and has managed to overcome short-term dips, due to the nature of its clientage, as well as the dynamics of the defense sector. The stock has steadily climbed over 600% in the 10 years from 2011 to 2021, making it a viable option for investors to park their funds within.

What I believe is the most impressive feature of the KTOS growth trajectory is its presumable immunity to recent shockwaves and global disruptions. The most immediate example is the COVID-19 phenomenon that rocked global industries in March of 2020. KTOS took a 50% plummet as a result; however, went on to rebound shortly after, and had gone on to hit its 15-year high of $32.89 in February 2021.

Similarly, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March 2022 brought a boost to the KTOS price, especially as NATO states announced a boost in their defense spending, a move that eventually revitalized the entire industry as a result.

Market Assessment

Defense stocks have increasingly been perceived as robust investment options with high growth prospects. This is in large part due to the shifting dynamics of defense, which has constantly been in motion since human warfare. For this reason, the most successful companies within the defense space are often the most innovative, allocating substantial amounts to research and development costs that are incurred.

With the cyber-realm increasingly being employed as a warfare attack tactic, there is a renewed focus on stocks such as KTOS that hold defense capabilities against cyberattacks. In mid-March 2022, Israel was part of a widescale cyberattack, which was the largest in the history of the country. The government pointed out that it was facing both a higher frequency and quality of cyberattacks against its networks.

One gamechanger for defense stocks in 2022 had been the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which dispelled notions that the world has progressed beyond conventional warfare between sovereign nation-states. As a result, European Union countries had drastically upscaled their defense spending for the year, preparing the military infrastructure to prevent military attacks, against the growing Russian threat.

KTOS stands poised to capture the opportunities of this dynamically evolving domain, with its hands-on approach to research and development, with an innovation-centered strategic approach. As is demonstrated in the graph below, the company has committed to increasing its research and development costs on an annual basis.

Finviz (Values in Million)

The current focus of this research spending is placed on satellite monitoring and communication, unmanned aerial systems, as well as turbine technologies. As a result, the company is reliant on its proprietary rights to maintain its commercial sustainability, which it protects through trademarks, patents, confidentiality agreements, and trade secret legislation.

This is a fundamental strategy for its commercial sustainability, to survive in a dynamic and fast-paced industry, which is constantly evolving with advancements in many areas of technology. A further reason why R&D is such a substantial focus for the company is due to the rate at which defense systems require upgradation with new technologies, and therefore prior models tend to become obsolete.

Financial Performance

The recent earnings report for the year 2021 brought delight to the company's shareholders, with the total revenue figure of $811.5 million surpassing the 2020 sales volume of $747.7 by 8.5%. According to management disclosures, this increase had been driven primarily by sales in the unmanned aerial segment, along with increased demand for microwave, space, and cyber products, owing to the shifting nature of the defense industry.

Similarly, the boost in sales had also resulted in a growth in the KTOS EPS figure, rising from $0.33 per share in 2020 to $0.36 in 2021. The company's profitability had surpassed expectations laid out by the Zacks Estimate Consensus by an impressive 22.2%. Given the increased administrative, selling, and development-related costs, Kratos is consistently turning over profits at an increasing rate. This denotes an increasing degree of operational efficiency, correlating with the growth of the company, which suggests the realization of economies of scale.

The increasing sales trend for the company can be observed tracing as far back as 2017, as is indicated in the graph below:

Finviz

As can be observed, there is a clear growth momentum the company has maintained from 2017 to 2021. This highlights the value-generating capacity the company holds and the financial sustainability of its business model. I believe this momentum is robust, given the nature of the industry, with governments increasingly seeking to enhance the country’s defensive and military capabilities.

Competitive Profile

Focusing on stock performance alone, KTOS appears to showcase an impressive trajectory in the last five years, especially in comparison to the Russell 2000 index, as well as a peer group consisting of similarly sized defense stocks.

KTOS SEC Form 10-K

The workings assume a $100 investment as a starting point in the comparable stocks, including KTOS, with all dividends reinvested into the particular category of investment. Following this investment decision almost doubles the value of the capital amount for a $100 investment in the Russell 2000 index. Similarly, stocks in the peer group nearly triple in value during the five-year timeframe. Finally, KTOS proves as the investment option with the most impressive growth trend throughout the five years, ballooning up from $100 to almost $700.

Valuation

Moving on to the company's valuation profile, there is a clear indication that the stock for KTOS stands as being significantly undervalued. Analysts determined on a cash flow basis that KTOS holds a fair value of $41.73, against its current price of $16.94, as of 22 April 2022.

Simply Wall St

On the basis of this valuation analysis, KTOS is undervalued by almost 60%, which is a clear signal for this stock to be bought with immediate effect.

Moreover, this view is reinforced by taking a glance at where KTOS stands with respect to its P/B ratio, as indicated in the graphic below:

Simply Wall St

KTOS holds a P/B ratio that is attractive in comparison to the US aerospace and defense industry, which has a value calculated as 2.54. In comparison, Kratos, with its P/B ratio of 2.23, holds a lower premium over its book value, further hinting at an undervaluation, which investors would be wise to take advantage of.

Risks

To optimize one's portfolio consisting of KTOS, one needs to understand the core risks associated with the stock. The most significant risk is the reliance the company has on its largest client, which is the US government. While this does boost the stock's commercial position, it adds a significant market risk that could potentially impact the sustainability of the company. Due to this reliance on the US government for revenue, a slight shift in fiscal policy or government strategy could potentially hit the company hard. Moreover, there is mounting pressure from a range of activists across the US to cut down military spending. Although the probability of this risk remains low, Kratos must ensure client diversification and focus on expanding its market to broader domains.

Moreover, the continual success of the company is heavily dependent upon the company's stakeholder management concerning prime contractors and government defense agencies. Failure to maintain these relations could result in the loss of crucial contracts in upcoming business cycles. This risk, however, stands significantly countered by the hiring of Robert Winkler as Kratos' new VP of Corporate Development & National Security Programs in April 2022. Winkler, who is a former US Senate staff member on Armed Services, holds crucial links with the US Department of Defense, as well as the Pentagon. Also having served as the staff lead for the Air Land Committee, Winkler would be able to add value to the company by negotiating its low-cost and high-performance technologies.

Conclusion

KTOS is a mid-sized US defense stock that has achieved stable growth across the years and enjoys a robust market position as a certified US defense contractor. The impressive financial progress of the company over the years and its competitive position in the market make it a sound option for investors. I recommend the KTOS stock as a buy, given the steady growth it has delivered, which has remained immune to global disruptions. Moreover, the shifting dynamics of the defense domain, and the crisis in Ukraine, have triggered into motion a set of circumstances that are likely to push the stock into long-term growth.