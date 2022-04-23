Series I Savings Bonds: An Excellent Income Inflation Hedge

wakila/E+ via Getty Images

In November 2020, when the U.S. inflation rate was only 1.17%, I argued that we entered a stagflation trap and that investors needed to position themselves for the worst. In terms of asset allocation, I proposed that investors should sell long-term bonds (TLT) due to accelerating inflationary pressures, which declined by 24%, and to buy gold (GLD), which increased by about 8%. Additionally, I argued that investors should buy into high-cash generative equities as rising interest rates historically put significant pressure on more growth-oriented and lower-quality equities.

Just last month, inflation increased to a blistering 8.5%. While the rate of inflation may be closer to peak at this point, i.e., unlikely to continue accelerating due to flattening demand and rising interest rates, it may stay above the typical 2% for longer than some expect. Of course, this prediction could be entirely derailed by an economic downturn, but if things remain status quo, it shouldn't surprise anyone to see inflation hang around mid-single digits for the foreseeable future. Even a rate of 4% over a five-year period still results in a 20% decline in purchase power!

Series I Savings Bonds

These bonds can be found at treasurydirect.gov and when you reach the page, they provide straightforward information about investing in them:

7.12% interest for bonds issued between Nov. 2021 and Apr. 2022

Maximum purchase of $10,000 per person

Minimum term of ownership is 1 year

Minimum period held to avoid interest penalty is 5 years

Like any investment, you should only purchase these bonds if you don't need the money in the near future, especially within the next 12 months. This is cash management 101.

Here, investors can purchase up to $10,000 per person and each requires a separate investment account with TreasuryDirect. For example, a couple could purchase up to $20K and a typical family of four could buy up to $40K. I believe these securities are as close to risk-free as you can get. The U.S. government is AAA-rated by all of the bond agency ratings, except for S&P Global at AA.

What's great about Series I Savings Bonds is that they are an excellent hedge against inflation. Whatever the semiannual inflation rate is, the bonds will double that amount. For example, the average calculated inflation rate was 3.56% so the current interest rate on the bonds will be 7.12%. Since inflation has picked up in 2022, the interest rate will follow higher as well.

Cash Alternatives

These Series I Bonds serve as a much better alternative to savings accounts, treasury bills such as the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), and other money market funds, which yield anywhere between 0% up to 0.90% at Northpointe Bank, according to Bankrate.com. Of course, cash management with investments simply means having enough cash available that best suits your needs. First and foremost, if the stock market were to decline 50% over the next month, would your household be able to withstand the pressure? The second question is if that drawdown did occur, do you have the cash available to take advantage of the stock market volatility?

Every investor needs to take a hard look at their cash position and calculate what it is relative to their net worth and determine a sensible allocation. Of course, every investor has a different risk tolerance, but the point is that:

the stock market is there to serve you and not to instruct you.

-Warren Buffett

In any event, Series I Bonds should be part of every investment portfolio because it protects your purchasing power, unlike all other money market equivalents. Simply put, if you are earning 0% on your savings versus the trailing 12-month inflation rate of 6.12%, your purchasing power erodes by that amount. Conversely, Series I Bonds would fully protect your purchasing power, at least against the rate of inflation (many would argue that true inflation is much higher than officially stated figures).

The takeaway here is that the Series I Bonds provide the same risk-free security as FDIC insurance through a bank but with a much better return.

High-Yield Alternatives

There are many high-yield fixed-income alternatives available in the market, all with different levels of liquidity risk, duration risk, and credit/default risk that can impact your investment principal. Many investors often flock to ETFs because they are naturally diversified, and are perceived to remove some of these risks. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. But to keep things simple, let's take a look at the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which has a yield of 6.6% as of April 19, 2022. Right away, we can see that this yield is inferior to the Series I Savings Bonds of 7.12%. Sure, inflation could decelerate to lower levels, which would adversely impact the yield, but it is important to recognize that these bonds cannot have a negative yield even during a period of deflation. The minimum return is 0% and remember that these bonds are essentially risk-free. Compare that to the JNK, which is comprised of junk issuers that have an average credit rating of "B", a highly speculative credit rating classification. For context, the long-run default rate of B-rated companies is about 20%. So even its yield-to-worst rate of 6.6% is overstated because that implies there are no defaults over the invested time horizon. In effect, the true yield when factoring in a price decline of JNK due to corporate defaults would be lower.

For example, if one invested in the JNK prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when companies en masse defaulted on their debt, the cumulative return with dividends reinvested over the last two years would be close to nothing.

Data by YCharts

Alternatively, the interest rate on the Series I bonds would have climbed from 1.06% up to 7.12% today. Alternatively, if we were to invest in single B-rated securities, the effective yield on those bonds would still only reach about 6.6%, according to FRED economic data. Put another way, investing in these bonds would provide a similar yield on your principal, but you would essentially be taking on substantially more risk.

Other Considerations

If we come back to the hypothetical 50% drawdown in the overall market, that actually would not turn out to be an outrageous prediction. In fact, the S&P 500 (SPY) is currently valued at a price to sales ratio of 2.85x, which is nearly twice historical levels based on data provided by multpl.com.

Elevated equity valuations have largely been propped up by the Federal Reserve's zero lower bound interest rate policy and QE asset purchases. While the Fed does continue to purchase assets, certain Fed officials called for winding down the program to the tune of $95 billion per month. On an annualized basis that would suck out more than $1 trillion in liquidity from the market. The Fed has also hiked the federal funds rate from zero to 0.25% and plans to continue hiking over the course of 2022 and 2023. In other words, the Fed is at least directionally neutral and moving towards a hawkish position.

The final important item here is that equity margin debt is falling off a cliff. Margin debt fuels equity market rallies since investors and traders borrow money to leverage up their positions, thus accelerating the rise of stock prices. However, it also has the same effect on the downside. Yardeni Research provides a great chart that shows the rate of change in margin debt on a monthly basis, which turned negative for the first time since 2018:

Margin Debt Yardeni Research (Yardeni.com)

While this decline is not necessarily predictive in and of itself, it does show that investors are becoming more risk-off, which can lead to circular momentum. In the event of an economic downturn, margin debt and stock prices accordingly would have much further to fall.

Once again, Series I Bonds would not be subject to the same downside risk as they are essentially risk-free federal government securities.

Bottom Line

Series I Savings Bonds deserve a position in everyone's investment portfolio because they serve as one of the best cash proxies with a positive return that will consistently outpace inflation. Presently, the bonds also provide a yield much greater than any savings account and money market funds and it's better than certain high-yield fixed-income instruments, especially when factoring in downside risk. What do you think about investing in Series I Savings Bonds? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.