It is true Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a relatively cheap semi-stock and well-equipped on multiple fronts; nevertheless, we believe AMD is a strong sell. We predict end-market weakness for the chipmaker in 2H22 and 2023. AMD's growth markets are due for correction in 2H22, and in turn, buying now will be the equivalent of going to the beach on a rainy day: disappointing.

AMD's No Exception; Semi Selloff Is Underway

We believe the AMD stock has yet to reflect its downside fully. So far, we have seen the price drop around 22% over the last month, aside from the 24% decrease over the past six months. AMD is still green on a one-year basis, up 11%, but we expect the decline in its end-market demand to catch up with the company.

The semi-market is growing. The SIA (Silicon Industry Association) reports global revenue is only on the rise, hitting the revenue of $52.5B in February. AMD is part of this growth. The company's primary function is the global manufacturing of semiconductor devices used in computer processing and graphics processors. Nevertheless, we expect the chipmaker's growth to moderate for a two-fold reason. First, AMD cannot escape the industry selloff. Second, the company is not confronting the upcoming declines in its end-market demands. We believe AMD is leaving itself vulnerable and exposed. We advise a sell at current levels before the price drops further.

Matter Of Time Before AMD's End-Market TAM Is Up For Correction

Our sell on AMD originates from our research breaking down each of AMD's end markets and their demand. AMD's current growth targets are based on TAM prospects from the company's most recent earnings presentations. Our juxtaposition of the current TAM prospects with the reality of the market makes us confident that the TAM numbers will require potential correction. Here is a breakdown of the end markets and our insight on each:

PC Client (TAM of $32B): PC market growth forecasts fail to recognize that the COVID-instigated boom in PC sales is dying out. Another concern not corrected by AMD is the negative hardware budget revision. PC sales are returning to their post-COVID average in 2019.

Gaming Consoles ($12B TAM): While there is strong demand in gaming, there are supply chain issues due to the revival of pandemic lockdowns and war in Ukraine. The global chip shortage has made itself impossible to miss -- notice the difficulty to get your hands on the Playstation5 this season. Chip prices are falling so much that top-line Ryzen 9 5950X is selling for $600, which studies show is 25% off its previous MSRP, at least. Supply issues are now better. Sadly, this has no real impact on AMD's gross margin because its game console market does not make up a significant part of AMD's business. In turn, this development has minimal impact on AMD's gross margin. If anything, this harms AMD and gives competitors with more game console exposure an advantage.

GPU: AMD's GPUs are highly exposed to crypto-mining demand. We can already see GPU sales in AMD and NVDA moderate and expect GPU demand to decrease with Ethereum's shift from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). In turn, we predict GPU sales will plummet. Our research shows GPU prices are already down on average 13% and will continue to drop in 2H22. The graph shows how the transition will allow Ethereum to rise without the rise in GPU sales in AMD.

Stock Performance

AMD stock had a spectacular run, with the stock rocketing since June 2020, as companies began grappling with work from environments during the initial days of the pandemic. The stock accelerated to around $160 from low-to-mid 40's levels. YTD, the stock is down 38%, and we believe the downward draft is not yet done. There will be more heartache in the next couple of quarters, and it will not be pretty. As the PC demand environment weakens even further, we would not be surprised if the stock hits the $75 levels and possibly even get to $50 levels during the year. On top of this, AMD's crypto exposure could also be problematic for the company, as it is for Nvidia.

Valuation

AMD is reasonably valued within its semiconductor peer group. But, it still is at risk of pullback from these levels. The stock is currently trading at around $90 per share, some 45% below all-time high of $164. It is trading at 5.7x EV/C2022 sales versus the peer group average of 5.1x. On a P/E basis, it is trading at 23x C2022 EPS of $4.00 versus the peer group average of 17x. On a growth-adjusted basis, AMD is trading at 0.3x. We believe the revenue and EPS estimates are volatile due to the impending slowdown in the crypto mining market, decline in PC demand and global supply chain issues. We believe the negative shift in demand signals will inevitably catch up with AMD and lower its growth, at least until 2023. AMD stock is currently 45% off the all-time highs of about $164. We expect further downside from the current levels, and would not be surprised if AMD touches $75 or possibly lower. The following chart illustrates AMD's peer group valuation.

Word On Wall Street

Market forecasts on AMD's stock are split, with a 58% of sell-side analysts recommending investors buy the stock, while 38% of analysts are hold rated and 2% of analysts are sell rated. It is not surprising that the stock is at a crossroads. AMD's TAM forecasts and recent purchases can be seen as encouraging, but we believe the consensus expectations are unrealistic. AMD's price targets do not even reach the company's previous 52-week high of about $164. Price targets tread the late $140s range, with the median target at $150 opening room for a 67% upside and the mean target at $148 with a slightly lower upside of 64%. The following chart illustrates sell-side AMD ratings and price targets.

Where could we be wrong?

Risks To Our Sell Thesis

Risks to our sell thesis include continued strong demand for PCs from both consumer and enterprise customers. In addition, the high demand for game consoles due to the availability of marquee games could drive revenue and EPS higher, propelling the stock higher. In addition, Intel could continue to cede share in both PCs and datacenter, driving revenue and EPS to better than consensus estimates.

What Should You Do With The Stock?

We are pessimistic about AMD's 2H22 and predict cyclical risks across AMD's end markets. We think AMD's growth will moderate because of the PC and GPU end markets and advise investors to sell the stock. We push for a sell at current levels to ensure investors a best-case scenario out of AMD.