The Dividend Kings Ranked By Quality Score

Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their annual dividend payouts for 50 or more consecutive years! This achievement is exceptional because these companies have navigated market economic recessions, market crashes, technological revolutions, and changes in consumer tastes to deliver ever-increasing dividends to investors.

In this article, I rank the Dividend Kings using quality scores obtained from DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and practical system for assessing the quality of dividend growth [DG] stocks.

Based on their quality scores, I rate stocks as Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9). Investment Grade ratings have quality scores in the range of 15-25, while Speculative Grade ratings have quality scores below 15 points.

Membership of the Dividend Kings is not defined by any organization or authority but is based on the stock’s dividend increase streak. Of course, not everybody agrees on how to determine a stock's dividend increase streak. For example, Altria (MO) is considered a Dividend King by some investors who give the company credit for its track record before it spun off Philip Morris International (PM).

For Dividend Radar, we determine the dividend streak using ten different bases and retain the longest as the stock's dividend streak. The bases include the ex-dividend date (Ex-Date), the Fiscal Year Ex-Date, the Payment Date, the Declaration Date, and the Adjusted Ex-Date, plus variations that include Special Dividends. We consider only actual payouts declared and paid when determining dividend streaks.

Accordingly, MO's dividend streak is 13 years:

For this article, I decided to be inclusive and use multiple membership sources. Here are those sources and the number of Dividend Kings recognized by each source:

Combining these membership lists results in 44 different stocks. Interestingly, only 29 stocks appear in all seven lists, and 6 stocks appear in all but one of the lists. Moreover, one stock appears in only one list!

Key Metrics And Valuations

The following sections present 44 Dividend Kings (in the combined list) ranked by quality score.

Each table presents key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my valuations:

Color-coding Ticker : highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

: highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio Qual : for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots

: for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots Fwd Yield : green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

: green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield 5-YOC : green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

: green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5% C# : colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely

: colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below

My risk-adjusted Buy Below price allows a premium of up to 10% for stocks rated Exceptional, and a premium of up to 5% for stocks rated Excellent. In contrast, my Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine, while I require a discount of at least 10% for stocks rated Decent. I'm not interested in buying stocks rated Poor or Inferior.

I use a survey approach to estimate fair value, referencing fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources, including Portfolio Insight, Morningstar, and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Portfolio Insight. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Dividend Kings Rated Exceptional

The first table contains the highest-quality Dividend Kings. These stocks have perfect quality scores, scoring the maximum possible points for all quality indicators.

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health Care Defensive 2 Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples Defensive

Dividend Kings Rated Excellent

The following table contains high-quality Dividend Kings with quality scores of 23-24.

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 3 PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples Defensive 4 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples Defensive 5 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials Sensitive 6 Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples Defensive 7 Emerson Electric (EMR) Industrials Sensitive 8 3M (MMM) Industrials Sensitive 9 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Health Care Defensive

Dividend Kings Rated Fine

The following table contains quality stocks with quality scores of 19-22.

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 10 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials Sensitive 11 Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples Defensive 12 Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 13 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Health Care Defensive 14 PPG Industries (PPG) Materials Cyclical 15 Dover (DOV) Industrials Sensitive 16 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Consumer Staples Defensive 17 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Financials Cyclical 18 Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Consumer Staples Defensive 19 American States Water (AWR) Utilities Defensive 20 Lancaster Colony (LANC) Consumer Staples Defensive 21 Parker-Hannifin (PH) Industrials Sensitive 22 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Industrials Sensitive

Dividend Kings Rated Decent

The following table contains lower-quality stocks with quality scores of 15-18.

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 23 California Water Service (CWT) Utilities Defensive 24 Target (TGT) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 25 Black Hills (BKH) Utilities Defensive 26 MSA Safety (MSA) Industrials Sensitive 27 National Fuel Gas (NFG) Utilities Defensive 28 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) Financials Cyclical 29 AbbVie (ABBV) Health Care Defensive 30 Sysco (SYY) Consumer Staples Defensive 31 SJW (SJW) Utilities Defensive 32 Genuine Parts (GPC) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 33 Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 34 Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) Information Technology Sensitive 35 Northwest Natural (NWN) Utilities Defensive 36 Nordson (NDSN) Industrials Sensitive

Dividend Kings Rated Poor

The stocks in the last table are the lowest-quality Dividend Kings and stocks I consider to be Speculative Grade stocks.

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 37 Stepan (SCL) Materials Cyclical 38 Altria (MO) Consumer Staples Defensive 39 Tennant (TNC) Industrials Sensitive 40 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Financials Cyclical 41 Federal Realty Investment (FRT) Real Estate Cyclical 42 H.B. Fuller (FUL) Materials Cyclical 43 ABM Industries (ABM) Industrials Sensitive 44 Universal (UVV) Consumer Staples Defensive

Dividend Kings: Top Opportunities

In this section, we'll use several screens to identify Investment Grade Dividend Kings with favorable valuations and compelling metrics.

By favorable valuations, I mean stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices and stocks whose forward dividend yield exceeds the 5-year average dividend yield. In the tables, these are the stocks with green cells in the Fwd Yield and Price columns.

By compelling metrics, I mean stocks with the best growth and income outlooks and stocks offering the safest dividends.

Best Growth Outlook

The Chowder Number is a popular metric for screening DG stocks. It sums a stock's forward yield and 5-year DGR and measures the likelihood that a stock will deliver annualized total returns of at least 8%, according to the Chowder Rule.

Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by their Chowder Numbers:

Data Sources: Portfolio Insight and Simply Safe Dividends

Investment Grade stocks with favorable Chowder Numbers are colored green in the chart above. These stocks are likely to deliver annualized total returns of at least 8%.

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Two of these stocks are trading below my Buy Below prices, but only Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has a forward dividend yield above its 5-year average dividend yield.

ITW has the highest quality score, a reasonable forward dividend yield of 2.40%, and a robust 5-year dividend growth rate of 13.9%.

Portfolio-Insight.com

ITW's dividend growth history is impressive, though recent increases have fallen below 10%.

I like to look at earnings estimates and the payout ratio, too. These metrics tell me if a company can continue paying and increasing its dividends.

Portfolio Insight

Except for FY 2020, when the earnings of many companies were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the global economy, ITW's earnings are trending up nicely!

Simply Safe Dividends

ITW's earnings payout ratio is 58%, considered "low for most companies" by Simply Safe Dividends.

ITW has plenty of room to continue paying and increasing its dividend, perhaps at a more modest but still attractive dividend growth rate of around 10%.

Best Income Outlook

The 5-year yield on cost is an income-oriented metric indicating your expected yield on cost after you buy a stock and hold it for five years, assuming the same 5-year dividend growth rate is maintained. I look for a 5-year yield on cost of at least 4.0%.

To calculate the 5-year yield on cost is easy:

5-YOC = Fwd Yield × (1 + 5-DGR)^5

Here, ^5 means to the 5th power.

Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by the 5-year yield on cost metric:

Data Sources: Portfolio Insight and Simply Safe Dividends

The following Investment Grade stocks have a 5-year yield on cost of at least 4%:

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

AbbVie (ABBV) tops the list with a 5-year yield on cost of 8.2%, thanks to a very high 5-year dividend growth rate. However, ABBV is trading well above my Buy Below price.

Four candidates are discounted relative to my Buy Below prices, but only three have forward dividend yields above their 5-year average dividend yields: Leggett & Platt (LEG), 3M (MMM), and ITW.

I prefer ITW as the higher quality stock with a Very Safe dividend, but MMM is worth looking at. MMM has a much higher yield than ITW and is discounted significantly, trading 23% below my Buy Below price.

Note that litigation issues continue to plague 3M, though much of the litigation risk already seem to be discounted by the market.

Portfolio Insight

The stock's current yield is very attractive when compared to its 5-year average yield.

Safest Dividends

I strongly favor DG stocks that are deemed Very Safe or Safe by Simply Safe Dividends. Nobody likes seeing a dividend cut or suspension soon after investing in a DG stock, so targeting the safest candidates is a good strategy.

Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by Dividend Safety Scores:

Data Sources: Portfolio Insight and Simply Safe Dividends

The following Investment Grade stocks have the highest possible Dividend Safety Score of 99:

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Only Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is trading below my Buy Below Price, but its forward dividend yield is far below its 5-year dividend yield, meaning the stock is overvalued relative to its past dividend history.

The forward dividend yield of Hormel Foods (HRL) is trading above its 5-year average dividend yield, but above my Buy Below price. I would consider HRL only if it trades below $50 per share.

Concluding Remarks

This article ranked 44 Dividend Kings using DVK Quality Snapshots, a system for assessing the quality of DG stocks.

For this article, I combined seven sources of Dividend Kings, choosing to be inclusive even though the sources agree on only 29 Dividend Kings.

Of the 44 Dividend Kings presented, 36 have Investment Grade ratings based on their quality scores of 15-25. No fewer than 22 Dividend Kings have quality scores in the 19-25 range. These truly are high-quality stocks!

I've highlighted a few stocks trading below my Buy Below prices that also offer compelling metrics, and the best opportunities appear to be ITW and MMM, the latter for investors willing to accept some risk.

Here are some Investment Grade picks depending on your investment style:

For income: LEG and MMM

For growth: ABBV and LOW

For value: MMM and SWK

For safety: JNJ and ITW

I hope this article provided readers with some good candidates to consider! As always, though, I encourage you to do your own due diligence before investing.

I'm providing a downloadable spreadsheet of the Dividend Kings. The spreadsheet includes the data presented in this article but also includes data available to Portfolio Insight subscribers. I hope readers will find this snapshot of fundamental and added value metrics useful in analyzing the Dividend Kings.

Note that I cannot grant permission for you to edit the spreadsheet, as it is a read-only file that every Seeking Alpha reader can access!

But you can create a copy for yourself to edit! Click on this link to access the Dividend Kings spreadsheet. To copy the spreadsheet, sign in with a Google account and select File | Make a Copy and save your copy of the spreadsheet on your computer.