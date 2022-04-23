The Dividend Kings Ranked By Quality Score
Summary
- Dividend Kings have a remarkable track record of 50 or more years of increasing dividend payouts.
- I rank the Dividend Kings using DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and practical system for assessing the quality of dividend growth stocks.
- The article provides tables and charts presenting quality indicators, key metrics, and fair value estimates.
- Download a spreadsheet of the Dividend Kings and all the data in this article!
Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their annual dividend payouts for 50 or more consecutive years! This achievement is exceptional because these companies have navigated market economic recessions, market crashes, technological revolutions, and changes in consumer tastes to deliver ever-increasing dividends to investors.
In this article, I rank the Dividend Kings using quality scores obtained from DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and practical system for assessing the quality of dividend growth [DG] stocks.
Based on their quality scores, I rate stocks as Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9). Investment Grade ratings have quality scores in the range of 15-25, while Speculative Grade ratings have quality scores below 15 points.
Membership
Membership of the Dividend Kings is not defined by any organization or authority but is based on the stock’s dividend increase streak. Of course, not everybody agrees on how to determine a stock's dividend increase streak. For example, Altria (MO) is considered a Dividend King by some investors who give the company credit for its track record before it spun off Philip Morris International (PM).
For Dividend Radar, we determine the dividend streak using ten different bases and retain the longest as the stock's dividend streak. The bases include the ex-dividend date (Ex-Date), the Fiscal Year Ex-Date, the Payment Date, the Declaration Date, and the Adjusted Ex-Date, plus variations that include Special Dividends. We consider only actual payouts declared and paid when determining dividend streaks.
Accordingly, MO's dividend streak is 13 years:
For this article, I decided to be inclusive and use multiple membership sources. Here are those sources and the number of Dividend Kings recognized by each source:
- Portfolio Insight (38)
- Simply Safe Dividends (37)
- Dividend Power (39)
- Sure Dividend (40)
- Dividend Growth Investor (38)
- Dividend Value Builder (38)
- The Motley Fool (39)
Combining these membership lists results in 44 different stocks. Interestingly, only 29 stocks appear in all seven lists, and 6 stocks appear in all but one of the lists. Moreover, one stock appears in only one list!
Key Metrics And Valuations
The following sections present 44 Dividend Kings (in the combined list) ranked by quality score.
Each table presents key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my valuations:
- Yrs: consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts, according to Dividend Radar (as provided by Portfolio Insight) and Simply Safe Dividends, otherwise
- Qual: DVK Quality Snapshots quality score
- Fwd Yield: forward dividend yield for a recent share Price
- 5-Avg Yield: 5-year average dividend yield
- 5-DGR: 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend
- 5-YOC: the projected yield on cost after five years of investment
- C#: Chowder Number, a popular metric for screening DG stocks
- 5-TTR: 5-year compound trailing total returns
- VL Safety Rank: Value Line's Safety Rank
- VL Fin Stren: Value Line's Financial Strength ratings
- MS Econ Moat: Morningstar's Economic Moat
- S&P Cred Rating: S&P Global's Credit Ratings
- SSD Divi Safety: Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores
- Buy Below: my risk-adjusted buy below price (see below)
- –Disc +Prem: discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price
- Price: recent share price
| Color-coding
My risk-adjusted Buy Below price allows a premium of up to 10% for stocks rated Exceptional, and a premium of up to 5% for stocks rated Excellent. In contrast, my Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine, while I require a discount of at least 10% for stocks rated Decent. I'm not interested in buying stocks rated Poor or Inferior.
I use a survey approach to estimate fair value, referencing fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources, including Portfolio Insight, Morningstar, and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Portfolio Insight. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.
Dividend Kings Rated Exceptional
The first table contains the highest-quality Dividend Kings. These stocks have perfect quality scores, scoring the maximum possible points for all quality indicators.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|1
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|2
|Procter & Gamble (PG)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
Dividend Kings Rated Excellent
The following table contains high-quality Dividend Kings with quality scores of 23-24.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|3
|PepsiCo (PEP)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|4
|Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|5
|Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|6
|Coca-Cola (KO)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|7
|Emerson Electric (EMR)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|8
|3M (MMM)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|9
|Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
|Health Care
|Defensive
Dividend Kings Rated Fine
The following table contains quality stocks with quality scores of 19-22.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|10
|W.W. Grainger (GWW)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|11
|Hormel Foods (HRL)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|12
|Lowe's (LOW)
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cyclical
|13
|Becton, Dickinson (BDX)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|14
|PPG Industries (PPG)
|Materials
|Cyclical
|15
|Dover (DOV)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|16
|Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|17
|Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|18
|Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|19
|American States Water (AWR)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|20
|Lancaster Colony (LANC)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|21
|Parker-Hannifin (PH)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|22
|Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
Dividend Kings Rated Decent
The following table contains lower-quality stocks with quality scores of 15-18.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|23
|California Water Service (CWT)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|24
|Target (TGT)
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cyclical
|25
|Black Hills (BKH)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|26
|MSA Safety (MSA)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|27
|National Fuel Gas (NFG)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|28
|Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|29
|AbbVie (ABBV)
|Health Care
|Defensive
|30
|Sysco (SYY)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|31
|SJW (SJW)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|32
|Genuine Parts (GPC)
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cyclical
|33
|Leggett & Platt (LEG)
|Consumer Discretionary
|Cyclical
|34
|Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI)
|Information Technology
|Sensitive
|35
|Northwest Natural (NWN)
|Utilities
|Defensive
|36
|Nordson (NDSN)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
Dividend Kings Rated Poor
The stocks in the last table are the lowest-quality Dividend Kings and stocks I consider to be Speculative Grade stocks.
|Rank
|Company (Ticker)
|Sector
|Supersector
|37
|Stepan (SCL)
|Materials
|Cyclical
|38
|Altria (MO)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
|39
|Tennant (TNC)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|40
|Cincinnati Financial (CINF)
|Financials
|Cyclical
|41
|Federal Realty Investment (FRT)
|Real Estate
|Cyclical
|42
|H.B. Fuller (FUL)
|Materials
|Cyclical
|43
|ABM Industries (ABM)
|Industrials
|Sensitive
|44
|Universal (UVV)
|Consumer Staples
|Defensive
Dividend Kings: Top Opportunities
In this section, we'll use several screens to identify Investment Grade Dividend Kings with favorable valuations and compelling metrics.
By favorable valuations, I mean stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices and stocks whose forward dividend yield exceeds the 5-year average dividend yield. In the tables, these are the stocks with green cells in the Fwd Yield and Price columns.
By compelling metrics, I mean stocks with the best growth and income outlooks and stocks offering the safest dividends.
Best Growth Outlook
The Chowder Number is a popular metric for screening DG stocks. It sums a stock's forward yield and 5-year DGR and measures the likelihood that a stock will deliver annualized total returns of at least 8%, according to the Chowder Rule.
Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by their Chowder Numbers:
Investment Grade stocks with favorable Chowder Numbers are colored green in the chart above. These stocks are likely to deliver annualized total returns of at least 8%.
Two of these stocks are trading below my Buy Below prices, but only Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has a forward dividend yield above its 5-year average dividend yield.
ITW has the highest quality score, a reasonable forward dividend yield of 2.40%, and a robust 5-year dividend growth rate of 13.9%.
ITW's dividend growth history is impressive, though recent increases have fallen below 10%.
I like to look at earnings estimates and the payout ratio, too. These metrics tell me if a company can continue paying and increasing its dividends.
Except for FY 2020, when the earnings of many companies were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the global economy, ITW's earnings are trending up nicely!
ITW's earnings payout ratio is 58%, considered "low for most companies" by Simply Safe Dividends.
ITW has plenty of room to continue paying and increasing its dividend, perhaps at a more modest but still attractive dividend growth rate of around 10%.
Best Income Outlook
The 5-year yield on cost is an income-oriented metric indicating your expected yield on cost after you buy a stock and hold it for five years, assuming the same 5-year dividend growth rate is maintained. I look for a 5-year yield on cost of at least 4.0%.
To calculate the 5-year yield on cost is easy:
5-YOC = Fwd Yield × (1 + 5-DGR)^5
Here, ^5 means to the 5th power.
Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by the 5-year yield on cost metric:
The following Investment Grade stocks have a 5-year yield on cost of at least 4%:
AbbVie (ABBV) tops the list with a 5-year yield on cost of 8.2%, thanks to a very high 5-year dividend growth rate. However, ABBV is trading well above my Buy Below price.
Four candidates are discounted relative to my Buy Below prices, but only three have forward dividend yields above their 5-year average dividend yields: Leggett & Platt (LEG), 3M (MMM), and ITW.
I prefer ITW as the higher quality stock with a Very Safe dividend, but MMM is worth looking at. MMM has a much higher yield than ITW and is discounted significantly, trading 23% below my Buy Below price.
Note that litigation issues continue to plague 3M, though much of the litigation risk already seem to be discounted by the market.
The stock's current yield is very attractive when compared to its 5-year average yield.
Safest Dividends
I strongly favor DG stocks that are deemed Very Safe or Safe by Simply Safe Dividends. Nobody likes seeing a dividend cut or suspension soon after investing in a DG stock, so targeting the safest candidates is a good strategy.
Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by Dividend Safety Scores:
The following Investment Grade stocks have the highest possible Dividend Safety Score of 99:
Only Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is trading below my Buy Below Price, but its forward dividend yield is far below its 5-year dividend yield, meaning the stock is overvalued relative to its past dividend history.
The forward dividend yield of Hormel Foods (HRL) is trading above its 5-year average dividend yield, but above my Buy Below price. I would consider HRL only if it trades below $50 per share.
Concluding Remarks
This article ranked 44 Dividend Kings using DVK Quality Snapshots, a system for assessing the quality of DG stocks.
For this article, I combined seven sources of Dividend Kings, choosing to be inclusive even though the sources agree on only 29 Dividend Kings.
Of the 44 Dividend Kings presented, 36 have Investment Grade ratings based on their quality scores of 15-25. No fewer than 22 Dividend Kings have quality scores in the 19-25 range. These truly are high-quality stocks!
I've highlighted a few stocks trading below my Buy Below prices that also offer compelling metrics, and the best opportunities appear to be ITW and MMM, the latter for investors willing to accept some risk.
Here are some Investment Grade picks depending on your investment style:
- For income: LEG and MMM
- For growth: ABBV and LOW
- For value: MMM and SWK
- For safety: JNJ and ITW
I hope this article provided readers with some good candidates to consider! As always, though, I encourage you to do your own due diligence before investing.
I'm providing a downloadable spreadsheet of the Dividend Kings. The spreadsheet includes the data presented in this article but also includes data available to Portfolio Insight subscribers. I hope readers will find this snapshot of fundamental and added value metrics useful in analyzing the Dividend Kings.
Note that I cannot grant permission for you to edit the spreadsheet, as it is a read-only file that every Seeking Alpha reader can access!
But you can create a copy for yourself to edit! Click on this link to access the Dividend Kings spreadsheet. To copy the spreadsheet, sign in with a Google account and select File | Make a Copy and save your copy of the spreadsheet on your computer.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, AWR, HRL, ITW, JNJ, KO, LOW, MMM, MO, PEP, PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.