The Dividend Kings Ranked By Quality Score

Summary

  • Dividend Kings have a remarkable track record of 50 or more years of increasing dividend payouts.
  • I rank the Dividend Kings using DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and practical system for assessing the quality of dividend growth stocks.
  • The article provides tables and charts presenting quality indicators, key metrics, and fair value estimates.
  • Download a spreadsheet of the Dividend Kings and all the data in this article!

Golden Royal Crown

Sashkinw/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Kings are companies that have increased their annual dividend payouts for 50 or more consecutive years! This achievement is exceptional because these companies have navigated market economic recessions, market crashes, technological revolutions, and changes in consumer tastes to deliver ever-increasing dividends to investors.

In this article, I rank the Dividend Kings using quality scores obtained from DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and practical system for assessing the quality of dividend growth [DG] stocks.

Based on their quality scores, I rate stocks as Exceptional (25), Excellent (23-24), Fine (19-22), Decent (15-18), Poor (10-14), and Inferior (0-9). Investment Grade ratings have quality scores in the range of 15-25, while Speculative Grade ratings have quality scores below 15 points.

Membership

Membership of the Dividend Kings is not defined by any organization or authority but is based on the stock’s dividend increase streak. Of course, not everybody agrees on how to determine a stock's dividend increase streak. For example, Altria (MO) is considered a Dividend King by some investors who give the company credit for its track record before it spun off Philip Morris International (PM).

For Dividend Radar, we determine the dividend streak using ten different bases and retain the longest as the stock's dividend streak. The bases include the ex-dividend date (Ex-Date), the Fiscal Year Ex-Date, the Payment Date, the Declaration Date, and the Adjusted Ex-Date, plus variations that include Special Dividends. We consider only actual payouts declared and paid when determining dividend streaks.

Accordingly, MO's dividend streak is 13 years:

Chart of dividends paid by Altria shows a dividend increase streak of 13 years

Portfolio Insight

For this article, I decided to be inclusive and use multiple membership sources. Here are those sources and the number of Dividend Kings recognized by each source:

  1. Portfolio Insight (38)
  2. Simply Safe Dividends (37)
  3. Dividend Power (39)
  4. Sure Dividend (40)
  5. Dividend Growth Investor (38)
  6. Dividend Value Builder (38)
  7. The Motley Fool (39)

Combining these membership lists results in 44 different stocks. Interestingly, only 29 stocks appear in all seven lists, and 6 stocks appear in all but one of the lists. Moreover, one stock appears in only one list!

Key Metrics And Valuations

The following sections present 44 Dividend Kings (in the combined list) ranked by quality score.

Each table presents key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and my valuations:

  • Yrs: consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts, according to Dividend Radar (as provided by Portfolio Insight) and Simply Safe Dividends, otherwise
  • Qual: DVK Quality Snapshots quality score
  • Fwd Yield: forward dividend yield for a recent share Price
  • 5-Avg Yield: 5-year average dividend yield
  • 5-DGR: 5-year compound annual growth rate of the dividend
  • 5-YOC: the projected yield on cost after five years of investment
  • C#: Chowder Number, a popular metric for screening DG stocks
  • 5-TTR: 5-year compound trailing total returns
  • VL Safety Rank: Value Line's Safety Rank
  • VL Fin Stren: Value Line's Financial Strength ratings
  • MS Econ Moat: Morningstar's Economic Moat
  • S&P Cred Rating: S&P Global's Credit Ratings
  • SSD Divi Safety: Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores
  • Buy Below: my risk-adjusted buy below price (see below)
  • –Disc +Prem: discount or premium of the recent share Price to my Buy Below price
  • Price: recent share price
Color-coding
  • Ticker: highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio
  • Qual: for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots
  • Fwd Yield: green if Fwd Yield5-Avg Yield
  • 5-YOC: green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%
  • C#: colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely
  • Price: green if Price Buy Below

My risk-adjusted Buy Below price allows a premium of up to 10% for stocks rated Exceptional, and a premium of up to 5% for stocks rated Excellent. In contrast, my Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine, while I require a discount of at least 10% for stocks rated Decent. I'm not interested in buying stocks rated Poor or Inferior.

I use a survey approach to estimate fair value, referencing fair value estimates and price targets from several online sources, including Portfolio Insight, Morningstar, and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the 5-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Portfolio Insight. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Dividend Kings Rated Exceptional

The first table contains the highest-quality Dividend Kings. These stocks have perfect quality scores, scoring the maximum possible points for all quality indicators.

Dividend Kings rated Exceptional

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector
1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Health Care Defensive
2 Procter & Gamble (PG) Consumer Staples Defensive

Dividend Kings Rated Excellent

The following table contains high-quality Dividend Kings with quality scores of 23-24.

Dividend Kings rated Excellent

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector
3 PepsiCo (PEP) Consumer Staples Defensive
4 Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Consumer Staples Defensive
5 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials Sensitive
6 Coca-Cola (KO) Consumer Staples Defensive
7 Emerson Electric (EMR) Industrials Sensitive
8 3M (MMM) Industrials Sensitive
9 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Health Care Defensive

Dividend Kings Rated Fine

The following table contains quality stocks with quality scores of 19-22.

Dividend Kings rated Fine

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector
10 W.W. Grainger (GWW) Industrials Sensitive
11 Hormel Foods (HRL) Consumer Staples Defensive
12 Lowe's (LOW) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical
13 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Health Care Defensive
14 PPG Industries (PPG) Materials Cyclical
15 Dover (DOV) Industrials Sensitive
16 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Consumer Staples Defensive
17 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Financials Cyclical
18 Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Consumer Staples Defensive
19 American States Water (AWR) Utilities Defensive
20 Lancaster Colony (LANC) Consumer Staples Defensive
21 Parker-Hannifin (PH) Industrials Sensitive
22 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Industrials Sensitive

Dividend Kings Rated Decent

The following table contains lower-quality stocks with quality scores of 15-18.

Dividend Kings rated Decent

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector
23 California Water Service (CWT) Utilities Defensive
24 Target (TGT) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical
25 Black Hills (BKH) Utilities Defensive
26 MSA Safety (MSA) Industrials Sensitive
27 National Fuel Gas (NFG) Utilities Defensive
28 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) Financials Cyclical
29 AbbVie (ABBV) Health Care Defensive
30 Sysco (SYY) Consumer Staples Defensive
31 SJW (SJW) Utilities Defensive
32 Genuine Parts (GPC) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical
33 Leggett & Platt (LEG) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical
34 Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI) Information Technology Sensitive
35 Northwest Natural (NWN) Utilities Defensive
36 Nordson (NDSN) Industrials Sensitive

Dividend Kings Rated Poor

The stocks in the last table are the lowest-quality Dividend Kings and stocks I consider to be Speculative Grade stocks.

Dividend Kings rated Poor

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector
37 Stepan (SCL) Materials Cyclical
38 Altria (MO) Consumer Staples Defensive
39 Tennant (TNC) Industrials Sensitive
40 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Financials Cyclical
41 Federal Realty Investment (FRT) Real Estate Cyclical
42 H.B. Fuller (FUL) Materials Cyclical
43 ABM Industries (ABM) Industrials Sensitive
44 Universal (UVV) Consumer Staples Defensive

Dividend Kings: Top Opportunities

In this section, we'll use several screens to identify Investment Grade Dividend Kings with favorable valuations and compelling metrics.

By favorable valuations, I mean stocks trading below my risk-adjusted Buy Below prices and stocks whose forward dividend yield exceeds the 5-year average dividend yield. In the tables, these are the stocks with green cells in the Fwd Yield and Price columns.

By compelling metrics, I mean stocks with the best growth and income outlooks and stocks offering the safest dividends.

Best Growth Outlook

The Chowder Number is a popular metric for screening DG stocks. It sums a stock's forward yield and 5-year DGR and measures the likelihood that a stock will deliver annualized total returns of at least 8%, according to the Chowder Rule.

Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by their Chowder Numbers:

Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by Chowder numbers

Data Sources: Portfolio Insight and Simply Safe Dividends

Investment Grade stocks with favorable Chowder Numbers are colored green in the chart above. These stocks are likely to deliver annualized total returns of at least 8%.

Investment Grade Dividend Kings with favorable Chowder numbers are likely to deliver annualized total returns of at least 8%

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Two of these stocks are trading below my Buy Below prices, but only Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has a forward dividend yield above its 5-year average dividend yield.

ITW has the highest quality score, a reasonable forward dividend yield of 2.40%, and a robust 5-year dividend growth rate of 13.9%.

10-year Dividend Growth history of ITW

Portfolio-Insight.com

ITW's dividend growth history is impressive, though recent increases have fallen below 10%.

I like to look at earnings estimates and the payout ratio, too. These metrics tell me if a company can continue paying and increasing its dividends.

10-year history of Earnings per Share of ITW

Portfolio Insight

Except for FY 2020, when the earnings of many companies were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the global economy, ITW's earnings are trending up nicely!

10-year history of Earnings and Free Cash Flow Payout Ratio of ITW

Simply Safe Dividends

ITW's earnings payout ratio is 58%, considered "low for most companies" by Simply Safe Dividends.

ITW has plenty of room to continue paying and increasing its dividend, perhaps at a more modest but still attractive dividend growth rate of around 10%.

Best Income Outlook

The 5-year yield on cost is an income-oriented metric indicating your expected yield on cost after you buy a stock and hold it for five years, assuming the same 5-year dividend growth rate is maintained. I look for a 5-year yield on cost of at least 4.0%.

To calculate the 5-year yield on cost is easy:

5-YOC = Fwd Yield × (1 + 5-DGR)^5

Here, ^5 means to the 5th power.

Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by the 5-year yield on cost metric:

Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by 5-year yield on cost.

Data Sources: Portfolio Insight and Simply Safe Dividends

The following Investment Grade stocks have a 5-year yield on cost of at least 4%:

Investment Grade Dividend Kings with 5-year yield on costs above 4%

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

AbbVie (ABBV) tops the list with a 5-year yield on cost of 8.2%, thanks to a very high 5-year dividend growth rate. However, ABBV is trading well above my Buy Below price.

Four candidates are discounted relative to my Buy Below prices, but only three have forward dividend yields above their 5-year average dividend yields: Leggett & Platt (LEG), 3M (MMM), and ITW.

I prefer ITW as the higher quality stock with a Very Safe dividend, but MMM is worth looking at. MMM has a much higher yield than ITW and is discounted significantly, trading 23% below my Buy Below price.

Note that litigation issues continue to plague 3M, though much of the litigation risk already seem to be discounted by the market.

Dividend yield versus Trailing 5-year average dividend yield of MMM

Portfolio Insight

The stock's current yield is very attractive when compared to its 5-year average yield.

Safest Dividends

I strongly favor DG stocks that are deemed Very Safe or Safe by Simply Safe Dividends. Nobody likes seeing a dividend cut or suspension soon after investing in a DG stock, so targeting the safest candidates is a good strategy.

Here are the Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by Dividend Safety Scores:

Investment Grade Dividend Kings sorted by their Dividend Safety Scores

Data Sources: Portfolio Insight and Simply Safe Dividends

The following Investment Grade stocks have the highest possible Dividend Safety Score of 99:

Investment Grade Dividend Kings with Dividend Safety Scores of 99

Data sources: Portfolio Insight, Value Line, Morningstar, S&P Global, and Simply Safe Dividends

Only Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is trading below my Buy Below Price, but its forward dividend yield is far below its 5-year dividend yield, meaning the stock is overvalued relative to its past dividend history.

The forward dividend yield of Hormel Foods (HRL) is trading above its 5-year average dividend yield, but above my Buy Below price. I would consider HRL only if it trades below $50 per share.

Concluding Remarks

This article ranked 44 Dividend Kings using DVK Quality Snapshots, a system for assessing the quality of DG stocks.

For this article, I combined seven sources of Dividend Kings, choosing to be inclusive even though the sources agree on only 29 Dividend Kings.

Of the 44 Dividend Kings presented, 36 have Investment Grade ratings based on their quality scores of 15-25. No fewer than 22 Dividend Kings have quality scores in the 19-25 range. These truly are high-quality stocks!

I've highlighted a few stocks trading below my Buy Below prices that also offer compelling metrics, and the best opportunities appear to be ITW and MMM, the latter for investors willing to accept some risk.

Here are some Investment Grade picks depending on your investment style:

  • For income: LEG and MMM
  • For growth: ABBV and LOW
  • For value: MMM and SWK
  • For safety: JNJ and ITW

I hope this article provided readers with some good candidates to consider! As always, though, I encourage you to do your own due diligence before investing.

I'm providing a downloadable spreadsheet of the Dividend Kings. The spreadsheet includes the data presented in this article but also includes data available to Portfolio Insight subscribers. I hope readers will find this snapshot of fundamental and added value metrics useful in analyzing the Dividend Kings.

Note that I cannot grant permission for you to edit the spreadsheet, as it is a read-only file that every Seeking Alpha reader can access!

But you can create a copy for yourself to edit! Click on this link to access the Dividend Kings spreadsheet. To copy the spreadsheet, sign in with a Google account and select File | Make a Copy and save your copy of the spreadsheet on your computer.

This article was written by




FerdiS invests in dividend growth stocks and writes options to boost dividend income. He manages DivGro, a portfolio of mainly dividend growth stocks created in January 2013. With investment and trading experience spanning nearly 20 years, FerdiS enjoys writing articles about dividend growth investing, options trading, stock selection, portfolio management, and passive income generation. His DivGro blog hosts more than 1,000 posts and a live, public spreadsheet with full details of his DivGro portfolio, allowing readers to follow along in his investment journey. FerdiS is collaborating with the founders of Portfolio Insight, an online platform for portfolio management and investment analysis. Together, we maintain and publish Dividend Radar, a free spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks, on a weekly basis.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, AWR, HRL, ITW, JNJ, KO, LOW, MMM, MO, PEP, PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

