Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) primarily manages information-related assets and only invested heavily in data centers since 2017. This part of its business is currently growing faster than Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) which is the largest one in the industry. Also, as seen in the deep blue chart below, IRM's share price has been rising consistently since the end of February coinciding with the value strategy outpacing growth in a rising interest rates environment.

This may be due to its juicy dividend payments, but, in view of inflation biting harder, IRM's high debt levels may become a problem, and thus, it is important to assess whether capital is been deployed sustainably to drive the fast-growing data center business.

I start with the consolidation currently underway in the industry, and how IRM has become one of its key stakeholders.

Datacenter consolidation

First, consolidation or M&A activities are done to improve revenue growth and gain access to new markets. As shown in the table below, QTS Realty Trust (QTS) and CoreSite were acquired by infrastructure company Blackstone (BX) and American Tower (AMT) respectively. Interestingly, these are not strategic acquisitions done by other industry players. Another such example is CyrusOne (CONE) acquired by KKR (KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

Now, as per my thesis last week, there is a possibility of Switch (SWCH) also constituting an acquisition target in an industry where there is an insatiable appetite for real assets in light of inflation concerns. Now, Switch grew at over 26% on a year-on-year basis in the last quarter of 2021 compared to less than 5% for specialized REITs like Equinix or Digital Realty Trust (DLR). This is one of the reasons which has motivated these two large data center plays to conclude deals in Africa and Latin America.

As for IRM, sales for its global data center business increased by 22% and 25% on a Y-o-Y basis in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 respectively. This has been made possible by acquiring data center assets globally totaling 3.5 million square feet. These span through 19 locations as shown in the map below.

The company started by erecting ground-up constructions in the key state of North Virginia which is densely packed with fiber backbones and offers lower electricity rates. Later, it also acquired other service providers and even converted underused enterprise data centers for colocation rental purposes. More importantly, its reputation as a leader in document storage with more than 225,000 customers has helped a lot.

Now, these investments require huge amounts of money, while IRM with its REIT status, has to give away most profits as dividends, resulting in a high debt level. However, focusing exclusively on debt is counterintuitive and there is a need to look at the bigger picture, which is the way capital is allocated.

The capital allocation strategy

The Boston-based REIT has a high debt to equity ratio as seen in the deep blue chart below, a level which is much higher than Equinix's. However, the downward slope shows that the use of leverage has been decelerating since the first quarter of 2020, while at the same time the return on invested capital (second blue chart below the first one) has been on the rise.

This is paradoxical as corporations who have to convert cash to dividends normally contract more debt, and use the cash to generate more returns. Conversely, as illustrated by Equinix's orange charts above, moderating the use of debt can lead to stagnating returns.

Specifically for IRM, the use of relatively less debt in its capital structure is partly explained by stable storage rental revenues which amounted to $2.87 billion in 2020 after increasing by 4% over 2020.

Another reason for IRM's ability to generate more returns while reducing debt usage is the way it grows its capital, namely through its capital recycling strategy (figure above). Examples are sales of facilities to Intermediate Capital Group (OTCPK:ICGUF), for around $178M in June 2021, and contracting a sale-leaseback agreement to remain on the site under a 12-year lease term. Along the same lines, there was a $358 million deal with Blackstone in December 2020.

Now, I am not affirming that IRM has ceased to issue new debt altogether. It still raises money through senior notes or private placements, but, at the same time pursues a strategy that consists of gradually shifting the mix of products from record management to data centers, synonymous with higher growth. Looking into details, IRM adheres to a long-term leverage range of 4.5x to 5.5x and it was at the 5.3x mark during the last reported quarter, which signifies that the downtrend in the debt to equity ratio should continue.

IRM's capital allocation strategy was not well viewed by some of Wall Street's analysts in 2019-2020 and they consequently downgraded the stock. As a result, IRM underperformed the Dow Jones REIT index (REIT.IND) and peers during the last three 2-3 years. It also failed to capitalize on market enthusiasm associated with M&As in the data center space. I consider these when valuing the stock.

Valuations and risks

For this purpose, despite its market cap of only $16.7 billion, IRM now forms part of the major player list of IDC MarketScape which comprises worldwide data center colocation and interconnection services for 2021. Incumbents Equinix and DLR remain the leaders, but to its credit, IRM is now classified as a major fast-growing colocation and interconnection services provider. Also, just like the typical large industry player, its data centers are now majority leased (at 60% to 70%) to hyperscale or big cloud customers with stable income streams.

To be realistic, the data center segment only constitutes about 7% of total sales, but, its role is gradually becoming more synergistic to the REIT's digital offerings as seen with the ITRenew acquisition. The latter decommissions data centers and with the acquisition, IRM expands its access to the ALM (asset life cycle management) market, estimated at $30 billion. Additionally, with its information destruction segment for disposing of obsolete computer backups and shredding paper records, the REIT now has an end-to-end solution in ALM.

As for valuations, just assuming that it captures 2% of this market signifies adding $600 million to its $4.49 billion of annual revenues obtained after adding segment revenues as per the table below.

This implies total sales of $5.09 billion, or a 13.3% increase, compared to last year's 4.2%. Higher sales should translate to a P/S of 4.2x (5.09/4.49 x 3.71) considering the current value of 3.71x. Adjusting the share price accordingly, I obtain a target of $64.6 based on the current value of $56.5. The calculated P/S does not take into consideration the guidance for 2022 and is still lower than either Equinix's or DLR's.

On the other hand, with annual interest payments of $418 million and the Fed hiking rates, one thinks about financial distress. However, with capital recycling, debt issuance under control, and positive momentum in cash and equivalents since 2018, these risks are mitigated. Furthermore, on leasing activity, the company has visibility for colocation and retail customers where it continues to see constancy in terms of deals despite the increase in the cost of energy and wage inflation. The executives are also seeing "good pricing in terms of new deals" due to the way IRM is positioned in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IRM is a buy with a potential 13% upside. The company also has a higher return on investment which is proving to be sustainable due to its particular way of allocating capital. Moreover, with the majority of data center leases being hyperscale it has stable revenues plus product pricing over retail and colocation customers.

Furthermore, in the largest revenue segment, or records management, there has been an 8% growth in 2021 on a year-over-year basis. This was due to higher volumes and better pricing. At the same time, a key indicator for uncertain economic conditions, or the retention rate actually increased by 0.4%.

Continuing with the momentum factor, IRM's 6-month price performance is the best among some illustrious REIT peers American Tower, Prologis (PLD), and W.P. Carey (WPC) as shown in the chart below.

On a cautionary note this time, with the Fed's hawkishness on Thursday and some companies reporting dismal financial results on Friday, the bearish sentiment prevails and IRM's stock was down by more than 1%. However, the economy is still growing and expected to expand by 2.8% this year with the worst of Covid being over. Thus, unless there are severe supply chain disruptions, the company should continue to improve its financial results.

Finally, Wall Street's analysts have a buy rating, with a target price of only $55.2, but this appears not to factor in potential upsides related to data center M&A activities and the fact that IRM's capital allocation strategy is sustainable.