Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is a company we've been covering for a while, and it was our 3rd largest position for the last 12 months. The basis of the thesis was relatively unchanged from when we established a position, which is that pulp prices were high, Suzano was very low multiple on Brazil and sustainability concerns around deforestation, and there was a great shareholder return opportunity in it from margin expansion and debt repayment. Moreover, the company had indicated and continues to indicate that a dividend is incoming, which at normal payout ratios would have the potential to be very ample. However, with the economic environment moving in the direction that we see it moving, we have concerns and were ready to move out of the position.

Macro Concerns

Suzano has been the beneficiary of a massive trend towards goods over services consumption as a consequence of the pandemic. As we discussed in exclusive marketplace research, the shortfall in supply for goods has become pretty substantial, with goods demand absorbing massive drops in service demand, which accounted for more GDP than goods, and which is weighted in large part by GDP towards tourism which had fallen 50%. The only reason goods were capable of absorbing this massive decline was because of both fiscal and monetary stimulus being rolled out across geographies.

The problem is that shortages reveal that the capacity wasn't there to absorb goods demand, especially as commodities had been in a long-time depression. Oil was underinvested because no one wanted stranded assets, and critical energy capacity was being retired for ESG reasons. Pulp of course was not a stranger to this broad trend either. Suzano competitors like Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) had just divested pulp assets with the commodity levels pre-COVID failing to produce enough profits as digitalisation wreaked havoc on the paper industry through the 2000s and up to the mid 2010s. Capacity had been falling in the industry. The biggest culprit of all is the logistics industry, with scrapping rates of containerships and tankers having reached all-time highs just before the pandemic, and again IMO climate change requirements decimating capacity due to the high cost of modernising old, sulfur oil chugging ships.

While the shortages have lead to an inflationary environment that benefits commodity producers, it also creates a very economically malignant situation where productivity is the issue. With inflation being coupled with tangible constraints on supply, disposable incomes are at high risk of falling, especially with wages usually lagging goods price increases in the inflation spiral, as well as being the propagator of persistent inflation through expectations effects. This is why the initially transitory problem of inflation linked to supply shortages has been trumped by persistent inflation purely due to speculation on price levels, and the impact that has on negotiating salaries.

Pulp Markets

This effect has to be managed with rate hikes, which are going to have to be very substantial to reduce the quantity of goods demanded to fall below the productive frontier. With pulp and paper products being prolific in ecommerce, construction and other industries that are very sensitive to the volume of commerce and level of rates, pulp could be set to majorly reverse. Moreover, even after rate hikes can be reversed and inflation is under control, a recovery in the service economy is going to be another down vector for pulp as well. The most resilient end markets are hygiene, and it is quite a major one, but the other segments have become more important lately, and a reversal will be reflected on the pulp price.

Another thing to consider is that due to the shortages, companies are CAPEXing a lot in order to increase capacity, Suzano and pulp producers included. Suzano is of course building the Cerrado plant, which will increase capacity by 20%. Other producers are doing the same, and these plants should start really altering the supply-demand dynamics by the middle of the decade. While Suzano is better positioned than almost any other producer due to its low cost assets (low cost because they can deforest like there's no tomorrow in Brazil with Bolsonaro not batting an eye), and can sustain a decline in pulp prices due to that growing supply, it would alter the picture for the company meaningfully and certainly act as an offset to the current levels of EBITDA. As Howard Marks says, 'everything works in cycles', and these forces are why cycles form.

Concluding Thoughts

You have to be realistic about what you own. The multiple is low because of the ESG concerns, because pulp is a commodity, and because we are late in the cycle. It does offer a margin of safety, and we still believe that by the models there is quite a lot of upside still in Suzano, but when you make 30% IRR on a cyclical later in the cycle, you lock in profits. There are secular forces supporting pulp on the demand side like ecommerce, but commodities are cyclical for a reason, regardless of secular forces. Moreover, we feel that we are able to find other opportunities in the market into which we can move the Suzano profits. While the company is still a cash flow machine, we think that it is beginning to become reasonable to expect that there will be declines.