Top credit rating company Moody's (NYSE:MCO) should benefit from an inflationary environment.

Two things are key to protect earnings while prices for everything are going up:

First, rather unsurprisingly, is a fair degree of pricing power. The rare ability to raise prices without shedding volumes allows for higher costs to be offset by increasing revenues.

Second, a low capital expense requirement. Prices for property, plant and equipment raise stealthily during inflation. Depreciation charges are based on historical acquisition costs and therefore understate actual replacement costs in the presence of inflation. When it comes time to purchase that new equipment, the truth is revealed suddenly, and earnings get hit.

Moody's, a service business, has negligible need for capex and can grow without consuming capital in other ways (like working capital). For proof, look no further than tangible equity for the past ten years. Despite growing revenues from less than $3bln to more than $6bln - and doubling earnings twice during this time - tangible book value has been negative by about -$5Bln since 2017.

The Moat Around It

In my view, Moody's along with its peer S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) have some of the strongest moats around. There are several aspects to their competitive advantage that have proven durable. Understanding them to assess their future resilience is really our main job as value investors. Here are some of these aspects:

Industry Structure

The industry has consolidated around three providers (Fitch Ratings Inc., privately owned by the Hearst Corporation) in addition to the two just mentioned. Nine rating agencies are recognized by the SEC as "nationally recognized" (NRSROs), only the three have attained global scale. There is a similar effect in the market for large auditing work with practically all public companies hiring one of "the big four" for their yearly audit opinion. In the case of auditors, these four brands - EY, Deloitte, KPMG and PWC are recognized as being roughly interchangeable in terms of quality of professional service. Unlike financial statement audits, where one opinion is enough, companies typically seek two or three credit rating assessments, as investor/buy-side mandates usually demand it.

Track Record And Barriers To Entry

In theory, anyone with access to Excel and a decent business training could potentially start a credit rating service. The very high barrier to entry that actually exists is driven by a couple of factors. First, the value of a rating opinion (to the purchaser of a debt security) comes from the "proof" that it has worked in the past. Specifically, the actual observed defaults frequency as predicted by original rating assessments over a ten or twenty year window. To get there, you have to rate a very large population of issuers and then wait for the actual results to come in. This is very expensive, and eventual success, if any, is only possible after a couple of decades of investment. You can't make a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant and you also can't create a 20-year track record any faster.

Value Proposition And Network Effect

A deep value proposition is a key component of most moats. Providing far more value than the price of your widget is in effect the fuel that powers customer good will, brand, and moat expansion.

Like all good networks, there is a winner on both sides. Buyers of debt benefit from the ready comparison of rated notes with all similarly-rated available alternatives at the time. This results more liquidity of rated notes vs. non-rated debt.

Sellers, for their effort, get a reduced interest/coupon rate. The rating, in effect, opens the gate into the vast pool of investable capital that is otherwise restricted to invest in non-rated paper. This buy-side restriction is hard-coded into investment policy guidelines of practically all allocators, with language like "rated investment grade by at least two of the three major credit rating agencies…"

So, buy-side value comes from the enormous time saved from relying on third-party opinions rather than carrying out internal credit analytics. This is hugely important for large institutional investors which, being run by agents (boards, trustees, etc.), can in effect use ratings to both set investment policy guidelines and also, indirectly, to shave off part of the accountability for investment decisions. The result is a complete standardization of credit risk assessment language (the single/double/triple A's, B's, +/- etc.) so ingrained in fixed income markets that it seems impossible to imagine a world without them.

On the sell-side, Moody's estimates a rating on a typical issuer saves 40 bps from the coupon rate vs. an equivalent non-rated issue. For a "benchmark" issue of $500m, this aggregates to $20m, or $2m over 10 years, of avoided interest expense. In exchange, Moody's standard rating fee is typically 7 or 8 bps, representing a fraction of the savings and of the legal and structuring costs of the transaction. The huge gap between the value delivered and the price is what feeds the moat and allows for pricing power to persist.

So pick your favorite source of competitive advantage. Irreplicable track record, network/scale effect, high barriers to entry, low cost to value ratio, premium brand, etc. There are elements of all and the boundaries intertwine.

How Inflation Flows Through The Income Statement

First, the bad news. A major component of Moody's costs are labor related and these will go up for them as well as for every company. The real question is whether this impact can be more than offset by higher revenues and, therefore, defend (or even increase) operating leverage.

Revenues are a function of volume and price. Let's leave pricing power aside for now. On the volume side, debt issuance on a global scale is driven by global GDP growth. Importantly, it is driven by nominal GDP growth and not real GDP growth. Nominal is more real in this case.

Unless inflation gets out of control and starts to cause real growth to come down, companies will experience higher revenues, higher costs, higher EBITDA and therefore higher debt issuance to keep a constant capital structure (of, say, 3x EBITDA). Similarly, a sovereign issuer will experience higher taxes and will strive to maintain a target debt to GDP ratio on a nominal basis.

A company doing all this may not have achieved anything for its investors other than to increase earnings at the rate of inflation. A government would have simply moved to increase debt service costs to match inflated tax revenues. In essence, the stock of debt needs to increase at the rate of inflation for everything to remain the same. Because credit agencies have a toll booth on the road to debt issuance, they benefit directly from the increase in debt balances.

Critically, this increased revenue does not imply onboarding a single new client. No client acquisition costs, due diligence, no new employees are hired, no travel. Therefore, operating leverage improves through no effort by the company.

Add to this the 3% pricing power that we set aside earlier - and which the CEO noted "remains intact" on the recent earnings call - and you again have increase revenues with no structural change in costs.

As things stand, inflation at 7%, global real GDP growth at 3% and pricing power of 1% (the 3% noted above is about 1% over actual inflation) imply incremental revenues of 11% (company guidance is 10%). For a business with strong operating margins, which exceed 50% for Moody's, and considering additional growth from its non-rating business (which is growing fast as well) EPS could grow at over 15% for the next few years. Constant share repurchases will further aid per-share earnings growth.

Valuation

Valuation, I argue, is not stretched at MCO. Looking at historic PE multiples, it is near the level that was reached in late 2018 (Fed tightening + trade wars) and Q1 2020, the lockdown lows.

Going back 20 years, to make sure we include the raise and fall around the GFC/subprime debacle, the price chart looks like this:

Over the last 10 years, earnings have quadrupled from approximately $3 to $12, consistent with a 15% CAGR. This is what compounders do for you. I include S&P to show how closely these businesses track together (I own both); and to note a slight relative advantage on valuation to MCO for the time being.

Risks

Regulatory risks always hover in the background. Both S&P Global and Moody's settled all GFC litigation a few years ago, unlocking their share repurchase programs. The usual regulatory grumbles are around concentration and perceived market power. In my view, the best defense is for Moody's to continue to provide value well in excess of what it charges clients, which invalidates most likely arguments on merit.

The risks posed by inflation itself are more systemic than company specific. If inflation gets out of hand and begins dragging economic growth, then all equities will suffer. This is the risk the fed is trying to avoid, hoping to engineer a "soft landing" for the economy by raising rates and taming inflation.

In the near term, debt issuance volumes will be bumpy. This is natural during tightening cycles (and geopolitical risks). Management has already noted lower high-yield issuance in Q1. Nevertheless, debt issued needs to be refinanced at some point.

Conclusion

We have not dealt with persistent inflation in the last 40 years. This is a risk where there is little to go by because much has changed structurally since the last experience. Facing this lack of reference, turning to basic principles makes sense: look for capital-light businesses with pricing power. Good to own at any moment, but especially during inflationary periods. If these can be bought at reasonable prices, even better. Moody's seems to check all the boxes right now.