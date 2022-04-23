pengpeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It is well known that high inflationary environments are usually bad for companies. This is because their production and operating costs tend to be much higher and, in many cases, their revenues do not tend to increase at the same level.

Companies in these environments face a difficult decision: whether to increase their cost accordingly to inflation and have the risk of losing clients or whether to increase their costs at a lower rate than inflation and sacrifice some percentage points of profitability.

In my opinion, the best type of investment you can do in an inflationary environment is a company that:

Offers a differentiated product that competitors can't imitate, thus having high pricing power. Has a good growth potential due to some kind of favorable macroeconomic trend. The demand for their products is stable, independently of economic cycles. Needs very little capital to operate and achieve its growth ambitions. The valuation of the company makes sense.

I will now talk about adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), a company that I think meets all these criteria and, because of a combination of unfavorable events, the valuation at which this company is offered in the market is significantly lower than their peers. To do so, I will talk about each of the points that I previously mentioned about a good investment in a high inflationary environment.

1. Offers a differentiated product that competitors can't imitate, thus it has high pricing power.

This is probably the most difficult point to explain factually but it is also the most evident one. We mainly think about adidas or Nike (NKE) when we talk about sports apparel. If you have a little experience in the sector, you might also mention Lululemon (LULU), Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF) or Under Armour (UA) but you might also agree that the first two are the dominant players in the sector. This has been the scenario for decades and it is expected that this will continue in the future. This is because sports, like fashion, tend to be very emotional. People are very passionate about the sport they like and adidas and Nike have made a great job by capturing these positive impressions into their brands.

Sportswear market share by brand in the top 5 markets.

Geography Brand % market share 2021 1. United States Nike 16.5% 2. United States adidas 6.0% 3. United States Under Armour 4.3% 1. China Nike 19.1% 2. China adidas 14.6% 3. China Anta 9.3% 1. Germany adidas 13.6% 2. Germany Nike 8.9% 3. Germany Puma 3.0% 1. Japan adidas 12.5% 2. Japan Nike 11.2% 3. Japan Mizuno 9.0% 1. United Kingdom Nike 25.3% 2. United Kingdom adidas 13.5% 3. United Kingdom Puma 3.1%

Author, with data from Passport Euromonitor

adidas is also making efforts on strengthening its sport-inspired products. This is a product line that takes the positive impressions of the adidas brand in the sport and uses it to make casual fashion products. This segment of the market is called athleisure and the most iconic brand in this area is Originals. They have made collaborations with Gucci and Prada and they will continue to do so with these and other brands with the objective of "premiumize" adidas Originals.

All in all, these high barriers to entry traduces in above more than average ROICs and very few reinvestments to maintain their operations and grow, but we will talk about that later on.

2. Has good growth potential due to some kind of favorable macroeconomic trend

According to Mordor Intelligence, the market for sports apparel and athleisure is expected to grow over the next 5 years at a CAGR of 7% and 6.54% respectively. This higher growth than GDP is mainly due to the favorable macro trend of rising awareness of health and wellness.

"Rising health and self-consciousness, desire to lead active lifestyles and to appear fit, is encouraging consumers to incorporate sports and fitness activities into their daily routine" (Mordor Intelligence,2021).

Taking into consideration that, adidas published its new strategic plan for 2025. In this plan, they stated that they expect to grow revenues to a level of between 8 and 10%, and increase their operating margin from their current≈10% to a level of between 12-14%. and increase their income from continuing operations at a level of 16 and 18% per annum. They also announced that they plan to return between 8 and 9 billion euros to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

They expect to achieve those results by:

Transformation into a direct-to-consumer business: Sales from DTC channels are more profitable than sales through wholesalers. The company expects that DTC channels account for around half of the company's total net sales by 2025 and generate more than 80% of the company's increase in sales by 2025.

Focus on sustainability: By 2025, 9 out of 10 products will be sustainable. adidas aims to only use recycled polyester in every product from 2024 onward. In addition, "the communication and marketing for products made from sustainable materials will be intensified, while product takeback programs will be rolled out at a large scale." (adidas, 2021)

Invest heavily in the digitalization of the company: adidas' retail stores will be digitalized with fully-fledged omnichannel capabilities. They will invest more than 1 billion until 2025 to digitalize the core process of the entire value chain.

Even when this plan might seem a little ambitious, I'm very confident that the company can achieve those excellent results. This is because they far exceeded their expectations on their past strategic plan named "create the new". In 2015, they initially stated that they expected to increase their revenues to high single digits, increase their operating margin to 10% and grow net income from continuing operations by around 15% per annum. Excluding 2020, which was an exceptional year, sales grew at an average rate of 12% per annum. The operating margin in 2019 reached 11% and net income from continuing operations grew at an average rate of 28% per annum.

3. The demand for their products is stable, independently of economic cycles.

Even when it might seem that adidas doesn't meet this criterion, this is not entirely true. You might think that when the economic cycle reverses, consumers will limit their spending on sportswear.

To make a correct analysis of this point, let's look at adidas' results on the past 3 crises: 2008-2009, 2011, and 2020.

2008 2009 2011 2020 Sales (EUR) $10,799M $10,381M $13,322M $18,435M Change YoY +4.9% -3.9% +11.1% -22% Operating margin 9.7% 5.2% 6.9% 4% Net income from continuing operations 644M 245M 608M 462M

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha and adidas annual reports

If we exclude 2020, which was an extraordinary crisis where adidas was forced to close most of its stores the entire year, it seems that adidas is pretty resilient to crisis. In the economic crisis of 2008, their revenues decreased to low single digits and in the euro debt crisis, their revenues even increased by 11.1%. Additionally, it seems that its cost structure is pretty healthy, the company can still be profitable even when its revenues decrease considerably year over year.

The reason for that is probably because of the already mentioned emotional aspect tied to sports brands. People might still want to buy the new jersey of their favorite team or the new shoes that their idol is wearing.

4. Needs very little capital to operate and achieve their growth ambitions

This is a very important aspect in high inflationary environments. This is because companies that require a lot of capital to operate have a hard time when they need to make new investments to replace their old equipment. In the case of adidas, this is not the case. They outsource all of their production to external manufacturers and their main assets are their offices and stores (property plant and equipment, 4,825B EUR), inventories (4,009B EUR), and cash and short-term investments (3,899B EUR).

This traduces in high returns on invested capital, which in turn means they need a considerably lower than average amount of capital to grow. Additionally, this asset-light business traduces in a low relationship between CAPEX and cash flow from operations. And a low relationship between CAPEX and cash flows from operations means that their cash-generating ability wouldn't be affected as much if high levels of inflation occur.

2018 2019 2020 2021 ROE 27.6% 28.6% 6.7% 20.5% Capex/cash from operations 22.7% 21.2% 24.7% 15.5%

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

5. The valuation of the company makes sense

All the characteristics previously mentioned also apply to adidas competitors. They all are great businesses with strong brands, superior returns on capital, and revenue predictability. This is why I also consider all of the other companies as attractive investments. Even so, if we were to choose one, we will try to pick the one that has the best risk-reward profile, the one that has the lowest valuation in comparison to what we are getting by purchasing a part of that business. In order to do so, we are going to make a comparison between the valuation of all of adidas' competitors.

Normalized P/E P/FCF ROIC 3yrs EPS growth PEG adidas 21X 19X 15% 22% 0.95 Nike 31X 27X 25% 16% 1.94 Puma 28X 26X 15% 26% 1.08 Lululemon 41X 59X 37% 33% 1.24 Under Armour 23X 27X 15% 4% 5.75 Average 29X 32X 21% 20% 2.19

Author, with data from TIKR and Seeking Alpha

As we can see, adidas is the company with the most attractive risk-reward profile. It is the company with the lowest PEG ratio and it has also the lowest P/FCF ratio. Even when their numbers are above the average of the industry.

Reason for the discount to peers

You might be thinking that there might be a reason for this discount since adidas is a company with a high market capitalization and finding market inefficiencies at this level is very difficult because there are many investors and institutions following the stock. Because of that, we are going to talk about the main reasons for this discount:

1) Difficult market environment in China: This is probably the main risk of the thesis. adidas has struggled to compete in the Chinese market during the last year because of a boycott that occurred the last year. Long story short, adidas and other fashion brands decided not to use Chinese cotton because those workers were treated in a very unethical way. In response to that, Chinese people created a boycott where many influencers that adidas sponsored ended their contracts and there was a disinformation campaign against adidas and their products. This resulted in a significant revenue decline in China for the company in 2021.

Currently, the company says they have made some progress regarding this situation by gaining contracts with new influencers, creating a series of products made with Chinese materials, and some other actions. Regarding this point, my opinion is that the worst has already happened and it is already reflected in adidas' current financial numbers. Many similar situations have shown that time helps people to forget about these situations and they even announced on their last conference call that they expect to grow revenues in China in the mid-single digits. This is a rate below the market but it also means that the situation is already improving.

2) Russian invasion of Ukraine: This is a risk that, in my opinion, the market has overreacted. This is because adidas shares have fallen more than 8% since the announcement of the war and adidas sales in the region account for only 2% of the total revenues of the company. Besides, this is something that affects all companies in the sector. Thus, this isn't a compelling reason for the discount in valuations between companies.

3) Supply chain issues: This is similar to the last point. All companies have been affected at the same level and it is already incorporated in the share price and current financial results. Chances that the supply chain issues improve are higher than it getting worse. This is because governments around the world have made it a top priority to solve this problem.

Conclusion

adidas is an archetypical type of investment of a franchise business. It has a strong brand that needs very little capital to operate. It has good growth potential and cash flow predictability. Besides, because of a combination of temporary unfavorable events, the current valuation of the company is considerably lower than similar companies such as Nike, Lululemon, Puma, or Under Armour.

Moreover, it is a good hedge against inflationary and non-inflationary environments because of the nature of a franchise business. For all of these reasons, I think adidas offers an asymmetrical opportunity for investors to generate good returns with a low level of risk.