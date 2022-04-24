Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 24
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies withupcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
5/16
|
6/17
|
0.24
|
0.26
|
8.33%
|
3.80%
|
19
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
4/29
|
5/16
|
0.16
|
0.165
|
3.13%
|
4.85%
|
20
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
4/29
|
5/16
|
0.1425
|
0.1475
|
3.51%
|
4.26%
|
20
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
5/19
|
6/24
|
0.21125
|
0.2125
|
0.59%
|
4.44%
|
20
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
5/23
|
6/7
|
1.06
|
1.13
|
6.60%
|
2.49%
|
60
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
5/12
|
5/27
|
0.35
|
0.42
|
20.00%
|
0.58%
|
13
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/9
|
6/24
|
0.54
|
0.6
|
11.11%
|
1.44%
|
11
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
5/4
|
5/12
|
0.7075
|
0.7325
|
3.53%
|
4.20%
|
9
|
The Southern Company
|
(SO)
|
5/13
|
6/6
|
0.66
|
0.68
|
3.03%
|
3.58%
|
22
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
5/9
|
6/10
|
0.45
|
0.49
|
8.89%
|
3.11%
|
40
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
5/4
|
5/19
|
0.29
|
0.3
|
3.45%
|
4.16%
|
10
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
6/9
|
6/30
|
0.88
|
0.93
|
5.68%
|
2.15%
|
18
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
6/9
|
6/17
|
0.1525
|
0.155
|
1.64%
|
3.35%
|
9
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
4/29
|
5/11
|
0.22
|
0.25
|
13.64%
|
1.62%
|
8
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Apr 25 (Ex-Div 4/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
5/18
|
0.38
|
116.62
|
1.30%
|
28
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
5/13
|
1.16
|
150.65
|
3.08%
|
44
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
5/25
|
0.31
|
56.95
|
2.18%
|
23
Tuesday Apr 26 (Ex-Div 4/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
5/11
|
0.34
|
44.21
|
3.08%
|
11
|
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
5/12
|
0.68
|
142.71
|
1.91%
|
12
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
5/12
|
0.27
|
157.06
|
0.69%
|
11
Wednesday Apr 27 (Ex-Div 4/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
5/13
|
0.234
|
72.14
|
3.89%
|
10
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
5/13
|
0.158
|
22.49
|
2.81%
|
11
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
5/16
|
0.28
|
64.74
|
1.73%
|
28
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
5/13
|
0.27
|
24.49
|
4.41%
|
12
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
5/13
|
0.9
|
571.7
|
0.63%
|
19
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
5/12
|
0.47
|
26.67
|
7.05%
|
25
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
5/16
|
0.43
|
63.12
|
2.72%
|
19
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
5/13
|
0.7
|
84.74
|
3.30%
|
8
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
5/20
|
0.235
|
30.87
|
3.05%
|
11
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
5/16
|
0.53
|
46.87
|
4.52%
|
32
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
5/13
|
0.4825
|
51.08
|
3.78%
|
66
|
PNM Resources, Inc.
|
(PNM)
|
5/13
|
0.3475
|
47.78
|
2.91%
|
11
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
5/16
|
0.3108
|
73.59
|
5.07%
|
11
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
5/16
|
0.121667
|
40.77
|
3.58%
|
12
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
5/5
|
0.35
|
31.05
|
4.51%
|
10
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
5/20
|
0.3
|
33.3
|
3.60%
|
13
Thursday Apr 28 (Ex-Div 4/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
5/16
|
0.3
|
41.59
|
2.89%
|
7
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
5/13
|
0.56
|
321.64
|
0.70%
|
11
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
5/26
|
1.33 CAD
|
112.03
|
3.75%
|
7
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
5/12
|
0.23
|
24.21
|
3.80%
|
10
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
5/16
|
0.35
|
211.13
|
0.66%
|
21
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
5/16
|
0.165
|
13.6
|
4.85%
|
20
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
5/16
|
0.1475
|
13.85
|
4.26%
|
20
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
5/16
|
0.4
|
77.64
|
2.06%
|
5
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
5/16
|
0.1
|
21.03
|
1.90%
|
8
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
5/11
|
0.57
|
341
|
0.67%
|
15
|
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
|
(MMP)
|
5/13
|
1.0375
|
51.13
|
8.12%
|
21
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
5/13
|
0.247
|
73.54
|
4.03%
|
29
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
5/9
|
0.19
|
24.75
|
3.07%
|
7
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
6/1
|
0.85
|
77.32
|
4.40%
|
10
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
5/11
|
0.25
|
61.7
|
1.62%
|
8
Friday Apr 29 (Ex-Div 5/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
5/31
|
0.75
|
111.63
|
2.69%
|
10
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
5/13
|
0.215
|
42.19
|
6.12%
|
12
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
5/13
|
0.31
|
45.96
|
2.70%
|
34
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
4/27
|
0.21
|
0.7%
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
5/2
|
0.195
|
1.5%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
5/2
|
0.18
|
0.5%
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
4/29
|
1.4
|
2.1%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
4/29
|
0.29
|
4.4%
|
Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|
(BKSC)
|
4/29
|
0.17
|
3.7%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
5/2
|
0.54
|
2.9%
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
4/27
|
1 CAD
|
4.7%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
4/29
|
0.225
|
2.0%
|
First Busey Corporation
|
(BUSE)
|
4/29
|
0.23
|
3.9%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
4/29
|
0.4
|
3.4%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
4/29
|
0.6
|
3.0%
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
4/28
|
1.61 CAD
|
4.5%
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
4/27
|
0.27
|
2.4%
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
4/27
|
0.38
|
3.0%
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
5/2
|
0.2
|
0.3%
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
4/29
|
0.25
|
0.4%
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
4/29
|
0.395
|
1.9%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
4/29
|
0.055
|
0.3%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
4/29
|
0.75
|
2.6%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
4/29
|
0.075
|
5.6%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
4/29
|
0.2075
|
0.8%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
4/29
|
0.02458
|
1.9%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
4/29
|
0.7875
|
0.7%
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
4/26
|
0.65
|
3.0%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
4/29
|
0.085
|
1.8%
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
4/28
|
0.3
|
1.5%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
4/29
|
0.415
|
1.1%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
4/29
|
0.0454
|
1.4%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
5/2
|
0.45
|
2.8%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
4/29
|
1.0875
|
2.1%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
4/29
|
0.455
|
2.1%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
4/29
|
0.9
|
6.5%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
4/29
|
0.36
|
0.5%
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
4/27
|
0.5
|
2.6%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
5/2
|
0.28
|
3.9%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
4/29
|
0.41
|
3.9%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
4/29
|
0.4
|
1.9%
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
4/28
|
0.25
|
1.0%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
4/29
|
0.695
|
1.1%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
4/29
|
0.23
|
3.0%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
5/2
|
0.38
|
2.6%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
5/2
|
0.78
|
5.2%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
5/2
|
0.64
|
4.9%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
4/29
|
0.78
|
1.6%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
4/29
|
2.2
|
3.0%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
