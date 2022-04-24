Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 24

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 5/16 6/17 0.24 0.26 8.33% 3.80% 19 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 4/29 5/16 0.16 0.165 3.13% 4.85% 20 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 4/29 5/16 0.1425 0.1475 3.51% 4.26% 20 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 5/19 6/24 0.21125 0.2125 0.59% 4.44% 20 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 5/23 6/7 1.06 1.13 6.60% 2.49% 60 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 5/12 5/27 0.35 0.42 20.00% 0.58% 13 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6/9 6/24 0.54 0.6 11.11% 1.44% 11 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 5/4 5/12 0.7075 0.7325 3.53% 4.20% 9 The Southern Company (SO) 5/13 6/6 0.66 0.68 3.03% 3.58% 22 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 5/9 6/10 0.45 0.49 8.89% 3.11% 40 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 5/4 5/19 0.29 0.3 3.45% 4.16% 10 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 6/9 6/30 0.88 0.93 5.68% 2.15% 18 United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 6/9 6/17 0.1525 0.155 1.64% 3.35% 9 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 4/29 5/11 0.22 0.25 13.64% 1.62% 8

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 25 (Ex-Div 4/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 5/18 0.38 116.62 1.30% 28 The Clorox Company (CLX) 5/13 1.16 150.65 3.08% 44 Fastenal Company (FAST) 5/25 0.31 56.95 2.18% 23

Tuesday Apr 26 (Ex-Div 4/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 5/11 0.34 44.21 3.08% 11 Celanese Corporation (CE) 5/12 0.68 142.71 1.91% 12 First Republic Bank (FRC) 5/12 0.27 157.06 0.69% 11

Wednesday Apr 27 (Ex-Div 4/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 5/13 0.234 72.14 3.89% 10 The AES Corporation (AES) 5/13 0.158 22.49 2.81% 11 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 5/16 0.28 64.74 1.73% 28 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 5/13 0.27 24.49 4.41% 12 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 5/13 0.9 571.7 0.63% 19 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 5/12 0.47 26.67 7.05% 25 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 5/16 0.43 63.12 2.72% 19 Morgan Stanley (MS) 5/13 0.7 84.74 3.30% 8 NiSource Inc. (NI) 5/20 0.235 30.87 3.05% 11 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 5/16 0.53 46.87 4.52% 32 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 5/13 0.4825 51.08 3.78% 66 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 5/13 0.3475 47.78 2.91% 11 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 5/16 0.3108 73.59 5.07% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 5/16 0.121667 40.77 3.58% 12 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 5/5 0.35 31.05 4.51% 10 Unum Group (UNM) 5/20 0.3 33.3 3.60% 13

Thursday Apr 28 (Ex-Div 4/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 5/16 0.3 41.59 2.89% 7 Aon plc (AON) 5/13 0.56 321.64 0.70% 11 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 5/26 1.33 CAD 112.03 3.75% 7 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5/12 0.23 24.21 3.80% 10 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 5/16 0.35 211.13 0.66% 21 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 5/16 0.165 13.6 4.85% 20 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 5/16 0.1475 13.85 4.26% 20 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 5/16 0.4 77.64 2.06% 5 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 5/16 0.1 21.03 1.90% 8 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 5/11 0.57 341 0.67% 15 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) 5/13 1.0375 51.13 8.12% 21 Realty Income Corporation (O) 5/13 0.247 73.54 4.03% 29 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 5/9 0.19 24.75 3.07% 7 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 6/1 0.85 77.32 4.40% 10 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 5/11 0.25 61.7 1.62% 8

Friday Apr 29 (Ex-Div 5/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 5/31 0.75 111.63 2.69% 10 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 5/13 0.215 42.19 6.12% 12 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 5/13 0.31 45.96 2.70% 34

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 4/27 0.21 0.7% ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 5/2 0.195 1.5% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 5/2 0.18 0.5% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 4/29 1.4 2.1% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 4/29 0.29 4.4% Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 4/29 0.17 3.7% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 5/2 0.54 2.9% The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 4/27 1 CAD 4.7% Brady Corporation (BRC) 4/29 0.225 2.0% First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 4/29 0.23 3.9% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 4/29 0.4 3.4% City Holding Company (CHCO) 4/29 0.6 3.0% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 4/28 1.61 CAD 4.5% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 4/27 0.27 2.4% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4/27 0.38 3.0% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 5/2 0.2 0.3% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 4/29 0.25 0.4% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 4/29 0.395 1.9% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 4/29 0.055 0.3% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 4/29 0.75 2.6% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 4/29 0.075 5.6% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 4/29 0.2075 0.8% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 4/29 0.02458 1.9% Humana Inc. (HUM) 4/29 0.7875 0.7% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 4/26 0.65 3.0% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 4/29 0.085 1.8% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 4/28 0.3 1.5% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 4/29 0.415 1.1% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 4/29 0.0454 1.4% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 5/2 0.45 2.8% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 4/29 1.0875 2.1% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/29 0.455 2.1% Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 4/29 0.9 6.5% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 4/29 0.36 0.5% NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 4/27 0.5 2.6% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 5/2 0.28 3.9% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 4/29 0.41 3.9% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 4/29 0.4 1.9% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 4/28 0.25 1.0% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 4/29 0.695 1.1% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 4/29 0.23 3.0% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 5/2 0.38 2.6% Universal Corporation (UVV) 5/2 0.78 5.2% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 5/2 0.64 4.9% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 4/29 0.78 1.6% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 4/29 2.2 3.0%

Conclusion

