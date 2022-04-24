ThitareeSarmkasat/iStock via Getty Images

We've long wondered why when Warren Buffett decided to invest in a REIT he went with STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), instead of with the more popular Realty Income (NYSE:O). To understand why we analyzed both companies' business models, their strengths and weaknesses, and whether Buffett made the right choice.

Business models

The first thing we have to understand is that these two companies, despite both being net triple lease, have very different business strategies.

Realty Income is focused on having the lowest possible cost of capital and does not mind paying top dollar for high quality portfolios with tenants having high credit quality. It is mostly focused on delivering high risk-adjusted returns, and boasts a Beta vs. the S&P 500 of ~0.5. It has modest but very consistent dividend growth, which has averaged 4.4% since 1994, making the company part of the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

STORE Capital on the other hand is focused on doing acquisitions with a high cap-rate, and instead of relying on official credit metrics, they focus on unit-level profitability. It boasts that its portfolio has a 4.6x weighted average 4-wall fixed charge coverage ratio. The company's dividend has grown at a 6.2% CAGR since its IPO.

In summary, Realty Income strategy is trying to minimize its cost of capital by maintaining a very high credit rating and delivering consistent results to its investors. In fact, it is one of only seven US REITs with two A3/A- ratings or better. On the investment side it simply buys high-quality portfolios with investment grade tenants. It can make good offers for these portfolios because its cost of capital is so low. On the other hand, STORE Capital's strategy is to do the hard work of carefully underwriting each location, making sure that it is highly profitable, even if the parent company is not. It is laser focused on each location's characteristics, and its strategy is to buy high cap rate properties.

Realty Income's Strengths

The main strengths of Realty Income are its low-cost of capital, and from an investor perspective, its consistency. It was one of the few REITs in the S&P 500 that raised its dividend during the Covid crisis of 2020 or that had positive earnings that year.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

An important advantage the company has is scale, which enables it to spend a smaller percentage of its rental revenue in general and administrative expenses (G&A). Realty Income only spends ~4.9% in G&A, while the net lease peer median spends ~9.3%.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

Realty Income's Weakness

The main weakness that Realty Income has is its dependence on low cost of capital. Should investors lose confidence in the company, or the share price decline significantly, it would no longer be able to purchase low cap-rate portfolios accretively. This could also happen if rating agencies significantly downgraded the company's credit rating, increasing the cost of capital on the debt and probably on the equity cost of capital as well. Realty Income therefore has to be extremely careful not to lose its high credit rating.

STORE Capital Strengths

The main strengths of STORE Capital are that it is able to acquire properties at high cap-rates that still perform well thanks to its huge effort of property-level underwriting, and that it targets very long term leases. As can be seen below, the average acquisition cap rate for Realty Income has been ~5.9%, whereas that of STORE Capital has averaged ~7.8%. Therefore they are on opposing sides of the spectrum when it comes to net lease REITs.

STORE Capital Investor Presentation

STORE Capital also has longer leases than Realty Income, with the former averaging 17.1 years, and the latter 12.5 years.

STORE Capital Investor Presentation

STORE Capital's Weakness

The main weakness we see with STORE Capital is that it relies on companies that are in general not credit rated, or that do not have an investment credit rating. This means that mistakes in its underwriting can have serious consequences. In other words, it relies on its own due diligence and on betting on specific locations more than on the parent companies themselves.

Balance Sheet Strength

Both companies have strong balance sheets, with both having a debt to EBITDA ratio of ~6x, we are not too concerned that they can raise financing at decent rates.

Data by YCharts

They also have similar interest coverage ratios, with both having a times interest earned ratio above 2x.

Data by YCharts

Industry Diversification

Both companies have a pretty decent industry diversification among its tenants, in general favoring non-discretionary, low price point, service retail, and non-retail tenants. This protects them from some of the changes undergoing retail, such as the greater penetration of online shopping.

Realty Income Investor Presentation

Among the main differences we can see between the two is that Realty Income is a little more focused on grocery stores, whereas STORE Capital has full service restaurants as its top industry, with early childhood education as its second most important industry. Our biggest concern with Realty Income's industries is 'Theaters', whereas the one that worries us the most with STORE Capital is 'Health Clubs'.

STORE Capital Investor Presentation

Performance

Buffett started investing in STORE Capital in 2017, and since then the total return has been similar for both companies. We cannot really tell at this point whether Buffett made a mistake going with STORE Capital instead of with Realty Income.

Data by YCharts

Going forward we are more optimistic about STORE Capital because it currently sports a higher dividend yield, it has a lower AFFO payout ratio, and has been growing its dividend at a faster rate.

STORE Capital Investor Presentation STORE Capital Investor Presentation

Valuation

STORE Capital is also currently trading with a more attractive valuation based on EV/EBITDA, and close to its 5 year average, whereas Realty Income is trading at a much higher EV/EBITDA even when compared to its own 5 year average. It is important to note that the last few months STORE Capital has under-performed because many investors became concerned by the departure of its CEO and Co-Founder Christopher Volk.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yields tell a similar story, with STORE Capital currently yielding about 1.2% more, and with a yield above its 5-year average, whereas Realty Income is sporting a yield below its 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

Most likely reason Buffett chose STORE Capital

STORE Capital looks to buy buildings below replacement cost and to invest in properties with returns and yields above the brokered market. These strategies provide the company with a margin of safety, and we know that Buffett is a big fan of investing with a margin of safety, just as Professor Benjamin Graham taught him.

Conclusion

Both Realty Income and STORE Capital are high-quality REITs that deserve to be considered in a portfolio. Each has its own business strategy with corresponding strengths and weaknesses. We prefer STORE Capital's strategy of careful property-level underwriting and trying to buy below replacement cost vs. Realty Income's low-cost of capital strategy, but both have provided investors with good returns over the years. So far it is not clear whether Buffett made a mistake going with STORE Capital over Realty Income, since the total return performance the last five years has been similar. Going forward we believe STORE Capital should outperform Realty Income given the lower valuation it is trading at.