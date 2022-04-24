RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 8th, 2022.

There aren't too many closed-end funds out there that haven't cut their distributions. In fact, even fewer haven't cut their distributions with inception predating the 2008/09 GFC. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) is one of those select few. This fund is a consistent performer that provides regular income to investors. The healthcare focus means that this fund can deliver results no matter the environment. Good times, bad times, this is a fund for holding in all times.

One of the downfalls of this fund is that it regularly trades at a premium. That is no different at this time, with the fund trading at a slight premium to its underlying net asset value. However, last month it briefly dipped into discount territory, and that's when I had added to my position. That being said, I think the fund is still a fairly attractive buy candidate at this time for longer-term investors.

The other biggest gripe with this fund is the relatively lower distribution yield that it pays overall. This has allowed the fund to raise its payout to investors several times since its launch. So there are advantages and disadvantages, which basically sums up just about any investment out there.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.51

Premium: 0.50%

Distribution Yield: 5.49%

Expense Ratio: 1.08%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $610.9 million

Structure: Perpetual

BME's investment objective is "total return through a combination of income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." They will attempt to achieve this by a pretty simple investment policy - "under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies engaged in the health sciences and related industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences industry." They will then implement a covered call writing strategy against positions in their portfolio.

Currently, they reported that the portfolio was overwritten by 33.49% with their covered call strategy. That's on the lower end of their 30% to 40% range that they target. With a lower portion of their portfolio overwritten, that could indicate a more bullish stance. The reason being is that having a smaller portion of their portfolio overwritten would mean less of their portfolio potentially being called away. They have been running this lower overwritten percentage for a while now.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.08%. This is on the lower side for a closed-end fund. We also don't have to worry about leverage in this fund. That makes it a relatively more conservative fund than other CEFs too. The majority of CEFs are leveraged, which can be both beneficial but also detrimental during market sell-offs.

The fund is a fair size with over $610 million in assets. However, we see that newer BlackRock funds have been significantly larger over the last several years. BME has been growing over time. That is through appreciation in the portfolio and issuing shares through an at-the-marketing offering program. That can be done when shares are trading at a premium to their NAV. This is beneficial for shareholders as it is accretive to NAV and potential earnings. It also increases the size of the fund, which should translate into better liquidity with higher trading volume.

Performance - Long-Term Solid Results

If we look at the long-term results of BME through their annualized returns, I believe we see exceptional results. That is considering the fund is a more income-oriented fund with a covered call strategy.

BME Annualized Returns (BlackRock)

I mention this because a more growth-oriented or passive ETF such as the Health Care Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has performed better over the long run. However, the divergence really didn't begin until over the last year when it appeared XLV started to pull away.

YCharts

Initially, I would have suspected that BME would have been outperforming on a YTD basis thanks to their covered call generating some downside protection. However, it appears that the healthcare sector has slipped into positive territory. So we can see that the unencumbered XLV has pulled away during the rebound that took place around the beginning of March. This seems apparent in the chart below.

While they are both healthcare-related, I would also highlight that they do have different holdings. Meaning that returns will vary for that reason between these two names. Either way, we can see that the underlying sector has been performing relatively better than the broader market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY).

YCharts

In terms of where BME is trading to its historical discount/premium, we see that we are trading slightly below the average of the last ten years. I believe that is why it makes BME a fairly attractive buy candidate at this time.

YCharts

Distribution - Attractive 5.68% Distribution Yield

I already mentioned it above, but BME has never cut its distribution since its inception. Investors have received a few raises along the way as well. The latest boost was initiated in October 2021, when the monthly payout went from $0.20 to $0.213.

For a rather lengthy period of time, the fund was paying a quarterly distribution. However, this was switched in 2014, and it has been monthly ever since.

BME Distribution History (CEFConnect)

The latest payout works out to a distribution rate of 5.68%. Due to the relatively tight premium, the fund is carrying at this time, the NAV yield comes to a similar 5.64%.

From the fund's Annual Report below, we can see that net investment income comes in significantly light to cover the distribution to shareholders. Therefore, the fund will rely considerably on capital gains to pay investors. Fortunately for us, they have been able to accomplish this regularly.

BME Annual Report (BlackRock)

The underlying portfolio pays out a lot of dividends to the fund. However, the NII figure reflects the expenses taken out of the fund from the total investment income figure. Therefore, a lot of the dividends are going to the fund's expenses.

The other noteworthy piece here is that the fund's distributions to shareholders have increased. This is because of the raise that they implemented in their monthly distribution, but it is also due to the ATM I touched on above. In the last fiscal year alone, they had raised over $51.471 million in additional assets from the ATM and the reinvestment of distributions.

For tax purposes, the fund's classifications mirror their earnings for the most part. The largest portion is characterized as long-term capital gains. This could make it more appropriate for a taxable account as long-term capital gains are taxed less than ordinary income.

BME Annual Report (BlackRock)

BME's Portfolio

Generally, when we take a look at BME, there aren't too many surprises. That is despite the 49% portfolio turnover they last reported for 2021. We see most of the top names remain relatively consistent. The sector allocations also stay generally consistent too.

BME Sector Weightings (BlackRock)

Taking a look at the fund's top ten, they make up a rather bulky 41.1% of the total fund's assets. Even though they have listed 132 holdings at the end of March 2022. That makes these positions more material to the fund's overall performance relative to those that we aren't seeing listed here.

BME Top Ten (BlackRock)

In our previous update, the top ten made up 41.77% of the fund's assets. What is a bit unusual here is that the most significant holding here, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), has increased its allocation substantially to the fund. It was previously a weighting of 6.32%.

One of the reasons for this was that UNH had performed the best since the end of July 30th, 2021. That was when we saw a snapshot of their top ten previously. At that time, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) were all in positions two through five.

YCharts

Since then, these names have remained in top positions but have shuffled up a bit. TMO and ABT underperformed during this time; ABT did so substantially. So it isn't too surprising to see that ABT went from position number three to the sixth-largest position for BME. The allocation of the name went from 5.39% to 3.45%.

Another name we see joining the top ten holding list is AbbVie (ABBV). I've been a long-term holder of ABBV personally, so I know the struggles of ABBV being unloved. However, that has mostly changed now, and while the market has been struggling, ABBV has been getting plenty of love. On a YTD basis, ABBV is up nearly 30% in share price alone.

Recently, Morgan Stanley had updated their view of ABBV to bullish "on diversification plans amid threat to Humira." Over the last several years, investors in ABBV have been seeing the transformation take place. To me, this upgrade feels a little late, but better late than never.

YCharts

Conclusion

BME remains a solid and consistent fund. I believe that while the shares trade at a premium, it can still make sense to buy. The reason is that the fund almost always trades at a premium, so relatively speaking, it isn't overly expensive at all.