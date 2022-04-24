Next Week Is Not Looking Too Good (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 4/18-4/22)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

This week, there were two sets of important data. First, short-term commercial paper yields are rising.

30, 60, and 90-day non-financial commercial paper rates (FRED)

All three main short-term non-financial maturities are up during the last few months, as are ...

30, 60, and 90-day yield for financial commercial paper (FRED)

... yields on short-term financial commercial paper.

Rising short-term yields usually occur 12-24 months before a recession. They indicate an increased level of illiquidity in the short-term market.

Second, the Fed released the latest Beige Book, which contained anecdotal information reported until April 11.

The overall tenor was positive:

Economic activity expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February. Several Districts reported moderate employment gains despite hiring and retention challenges in the labor market. Consumer spending accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as COVID-19 cases tapered across the country. Manufacturing activity was solid overall across most Districts, but supply chain backlogs, labor market tightness, and elevated input costs continued to pose challenges on firms' abilities to meet demand. Vehicle sales remained largely constrained by low inventories. Commercial real estate activity accelerated modestly as office occupancy and retail activity increased. Districts' contacts reported continued strong demand for residential real estate but limited supply.

However, note the continued mentioning of supply-chain issues constraining production.

The labor market (which is the primary coincidental indicator the Fed uses) continues to be strong:

Employment increased at a moderate pace. Demand for workers continued to be strong across most Districts and industry sectors. But hiring was held back by the overall lack of available workers, though several Districts reported signs of modest improvement in worker availability. Many firms reported significant turnover as workers left for higher wages and more flexible job schedules. Persistent labor demand continued to fuel strong wage growth, particularly for footloose workers willing to change jobs. Firms reported that inflationary pressures were also contributing to higher wages, and that higher wages were doing little to alleviate widespread job vacancies. But some contacts reported early signs that the strong pace of wage growth had begun to slow.

Note especially that the "pace of wage growth had begun to slow."

Prices, however, are still a problem:

Inflationary pressures remained strong since the last report, with firms continuing to pass swiftly rising input costs through to customers. Contacts across Districts, particularly those in manufacturing, noted steep increases in raw materials, transportation, and labor costs. In multiple Districts, contacts reported spikes in prices for energy, metals, and agricultural commodities following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and several noted that COVID-19 lockdowns in China had worsened supply chain disruptions. A few reports noted that input suppliers were making use of more flexible contract terms or only honoring price quotes for 24 hours. Strong demand generally allowed firms to pass through input cost increases to customers, for example, via fuel surcharges for freight and airline fares. However, contacts in a few Districts noted negative sales impacts from rising prices. Firms in most Districts expected inflationary pressures to continue over the coming months.

Like wages, higher prices are starting to slow demand.

Now, let's turn to the indexes, starting with a look at the overall EMA picture:

EMA situation for DIA, SPY, QQQ, and IWM (StockCharts; author's tabulations)

EMAs not only place additional emphasis on more recent prices but also strip out the daily noise of price movements. Notice that the QQQ and IWM's EMA picture is entirely bearish and that the SPY's is increasingly so. The treasury market is very bearish as well.

EMA situation for DIA, SPY, QQQ, and IWM (StockCharts; author's tabulations)

The EMA picture of the largest sectors for each index is now bearish as well.

Finally, here is the market breadth data:

Market breadth data (StockCharts; author's tabulations)

Finally, market breadth is weak and has declined in the last week.

Let's look at a few sets of charts:

5-day charts of SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

The price drops on Thursday and Friday not only wiped out the week's gains, but they also set a very bearish tone for the start of next week.

300-day SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

Prices are now at or near a 30-day low.

YTD SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM (StockCharts)

Notice the very large downward sloping bars at the end of last week. The SPY and DIA are now below their 200-day EMAs while the QQQ and IWM broke short-term support.

Next week does not look good.