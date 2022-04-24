Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

Market volatility has increased significantly in recent days as investors deal with soaring inflation rates and consider the impact higher interest rates will have on companies' earnings prospects. British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) could potentially be a refuge for investors that worry about growing market volatility. Shares of British American Tobacco offer a 6.9% yield and the firm is set to see strong growth in its non-combustible product categories!

A potential hedge against growing market volatility

The S&P 500 dropped more than 900 points on Friday, the largest single day point drop since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Inflation and interest rates are now the top concerns for investors, replacing the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war in Eastern Europe. I believe that British American Tobacco is going to make it through growing market volatility just fine, in part because the firm offers a strong dividend yield that may limit downside in the stock.

British American Tobacco's big bet on new products is paying off

It is no secret that traditional tobacco use is on the decline. In response to this challenge, companies in the industry are developing new categories of tobacco products. Devices that heat tobacco, vapour products and tobacco-free nicotine pouches are seeing growing customer uptake. The three brands that create this growth for British American Tobacco are Vuse, glo and Velo… all of which have seen strong volume growth in FY 2021.

British American Tobacco consolidates these brands into a category called non-combustibles. British American Tobacco's vapour brand, Vuse, has been the fastest growing brand within the firm's new category portfolio. Vuse has seen 59% revenue growth in FY 2021, followed by glo, which sells heated tobacco products. Glo grew revenues 46% year over year in FY 2021 and Velo, which sells nicotine pouches, delivered revenue growth of 41% year over year. Customer acquisition for all three brands is growing fast as smokers seek alternatives to the traditional tobacco smoking experience.

British American Tobacco's new category brands are driving the company's revenue growth. Total company revenues grew 6.9% in FY 2021, but new category brands, led by Vuse, have seen 51% revenue growth last year, based on constant rates.

British American Tobacco aims to grow its new product category portfolio to £5.0B in revenues by FY 2025 - which is the equivalent of $6.4B - indicating that revenues will grow ten-fold compared to FY 2017. British American Tobacco's new product categories generated £2.1B in revenues in FY 2021 which calculates to $2.7B. The expected annual top line growth rate, in constant currencies, is expected to be 25% over the next four years.

Vuse growth potential

Vuse is the number one vapour brand in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and France and the number two brand in the U.S. But Vuse has a lot of potential in the U.S. to grow its market share and catch up to the number one brand in the country: Juul.

Altria Group (MO) acquired a 35% stake in Juul Labs for $12.8B back in 2018 and the company has had a considerable advantage regarding market share in the vapour category ever since. But Vuse has made inroads with traditional smokers which is the key demographic that the brand targets. Vuse is now the second-largest vapour brand in the U.S. with a 35.9% value share and it has the potential to become the number one vapour brand longer term.

High yield, cheap price

I like the combination of a low P-E ratio and a high dividend yield.

Shares of British American Tobacco have a FY 2023 P-E ratio of 8.5 X while Altria Group has a P-E ratio of 10.8 X. While British American Tobacco has a lower earnings ratio than Altria, both tobacco firms offer investors decent-sized yields. Shares of Altria deliver investors a 6.9% yield while Altria - which I also consider a buy based off of valuation and yield -- supplies a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Risks with British American Tobacco

Regulation and litigation are two big risks that British American Tobacco has to deal with. The share of smokers is decreasing and new restrictions on tobacco advertising could accelerate this trend. Longer term, British American Tobacco and the industry as a whole will have to transition to alternative tobacco products to generate growth. What would change my mind about British American Tobacco is if the firm's new categories saw slowing volume and revenue growth.

Final thoughts

Despite challenges to British American Tobacco's core business - which is still selling traditional cigarettes - the growth in new product categories is promising. All new categories are seeing strong customer uptake, resulting in volume and revenue growth for BTI. Vuse especially has a lot of potential in the U.S. due to increasing market share and has a shot at becoming the number one vapour brand in the country longer term. The real reason to buy British American Tobacco, however, is the firm's exceptionally attractive dividend that, I believe, is worth owning as markets get more volatile!