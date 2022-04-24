shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

And here's the proof.

The Nasdaq composite is 2,500 companies, about half of all listed US stocks. And the median decline is 38% from record highs.

S&P 500 fell 34% at the pandemic low

And now for something even more impressive.

2022 is the year of value and individual value stocks like Merck (NYSE:MRK) have been on fire.

In fact, MRK's 14% YTD gain is the mirror image of the Nasdaq's 16% loss.

I'm not here to take a victory lap in recommending MRK several times in the last months.

I'm here to tell you that Merck is still one of the best Ultra SWAN dividend growth stocks you can buy today.

So let me show you the four reasons why Merck is still a strong buy even near record highs, and potentially set to fly to new record highs.

Not just in 2022, but far beyond, which could make it a great way to help you retire in safety and splendor.

Reason One: Bottom Line Up Front

91% quality low-risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality pharma giant

27th highest quality company on the Master List = 95th percentile

very safe 3.2% yielding, 94% dividend safety score

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.3% severe recession dividend cut risk

10-year dividend growth streak (no cuts since at least 1985)

18% undervalued (potential strong buy)

12.0X earnings vs 13.5 to 16 historical, 15 to 16 since its shift to oncology driven stronger growth

10.4X cash-adjusted earnings: bargain by private equity standards

A+ stable credit rating = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

risk management consensus 82nd industry percentile = very good

62nd best risk management on the Master List = 88th percentile

7% to 14% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

10.5% CAGR median growth consensus

5-year consensus total return potential: 11% to 15% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 15% CAGR

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 7%

Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Returns: 25% CAGR

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Return Safe Midstream 5.2% 6.0% 11.2% 7.8% 5.3% 13.5 1.68 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.9% 22.8% 16.0% 13.5% 5.3 3.54 Merck 3.2% 10.5% 13.7% 9.6% 7.1% 10.1 1.99 10-Year US Treasury 2.9% 0.0% 2.9% 2.0% -0.5% -156.5 0.95 High-Yield 2.8% 10.3% 13.1% 9.2% 6.7% 10.8 1.91 REITs 2.8% 6.5% 9.3% 6.5% 4.0% 17.9 1.48

Compared to most high-yield strategies MRK has a competitive yield and very attractive double-digit growth potential according to analysts.

This means potentially 13.7% long-term returns that are significantly better than the S&P 500's 9.9% and dividend aristocrat's 11.2%.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 11.2% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MRK Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted MRK Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,429.63 $1,511.29 $1,701.06 $189.76 10 $2,043.84 $2,284.01 $2,893.60 $609.59 15 $2,921.94 $3,451.81 $4,922.18 $1,470.37 20 $4,177.29 $5,216.70 $8,372.92 $3,156.21 25 $5,971.97 $7,883.98 $14,242.82 $6,358.84 30 $8,537.71 $11,915.01 $24,227.87 $12,312.86

Analysts believe MKR can nearly triple your inflation-adjusted wealth over the next 10 years and deliver potentially 3X the market's returns over the next 30 years.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MRK Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.19 10 1.12 1.42 15 1.18 1.68 20 1.25 2.00 25 1.32 2.38 30 1.40 2.84

Thinks 13% to 14% long-term returns from MRK might be overly bullish?

MRK Returns Since 1986

MRK delivered 12.6% annual returns since 1986, turning $1 into $28 adjusted for inflation.

And that was without MRK's pure-play industry-leading position in oncology driving some of the fastest growth in the company's history.

But you don't have to wait 30 years or even 10, to earn great returns on MRK.

For context, the S&P 500, which is 14% historically overvalued according to JPMorgan, is expected to deliver about 36% total returns in the next five years.

S&P 500 2027 Consensus Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Expected Market Return Vs Historical Inflation-Adjusted Return 2027 36.03% 6.35% 4.76% 1.45% 22.31%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are about 1.5% for the next five years.

22% of the S&P's historical inflation-adjusted returns of 6.5% CAGR

But here's what investors can reasonably expect if MRK grows as expected over the next five years.

5-year consensus return potential range: 11% to 15% CAGR

MRK 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

If MRK grows as expected and returns to historical fair value it could deliver 20% annual returns over the next three years.

Buffett like-return potential from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

MRK 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Analysts expect MRK to deliver almost 10% annual growth through 2027, including patent cliffs, one of the best growth rates in the industry.

If MRK grows as fast as analysts and management expect then over the next five years it could deliver nearly 120% total returns or 15% annually.

about 4X the S&P 500 consensus

MRK Investment Decision Score

DK (Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MRK is as close to a perfect high-yield dividend growth opportunity as exists on Wall Street today.

3X the risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500

far lower risk and superior quality

more than 2X the much safer yield

OK, so now that you know the overview of MRK's investment thesis, let's take a closer look at three more reasons why MRK is potentially one of the best high-yield dividend growth blue-chips you can buy today.

Reason Two: World-Class Quality You Can Trust In Any Economy

There are many ways to define and measure quality. So how do I do it?

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 248 point model that includes:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

credit ratings

credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

management growth guidance

historical earnings growth rates

historical cash flow growth rates

historical dividend growth rates

historical sales growth rates

cost of capital

GF Scores

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results

Metric US Stocks 191 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 99.5% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 0.5% Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade (290%) 36% 46% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 44% 0.5% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 87% 200+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 66% 300+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 44% 400+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 35% 500+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 27% 600+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 23% 700+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 20% 800+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 900+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 1000+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 16% Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan, Seeking Alpha

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is one of the most comprehensive and accurate in the world.

This is why I and my family entrust almost 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix blue-chip strategy.

How does MRK score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models?

Merck Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MRK 94% 0.50% 1.4% Risk Rating Low-Risk (81st industry percentile consensus) A+ stable credit rating 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (58% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 MRK 87% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

MRK Final Score Rating Safety 94% 5/5 very safe Business Model 80% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 87% 5/5 exceptional Total 91% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

MRK: The 27th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 509) = 95th Percentile

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

46 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

MRK's 91% quality score means its similar in quality to such blue-chips as

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) - dividend champion

W.W. Grainger (GWW) - dividend king

S&P Global (SPGI) - dividend aristocrat

Microsoft (MSFT)

Adobe (ADBE)

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - dividend king

Cummins (CMI)

Amazon (AMZN)

T. Rowe Price (TROW) - dividend aristocrat

Lowe's (LOW) - dividend king

Alphabet (GOOG)

BlackRock (BLK)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - dividend king

Even among the highest quality companies on earth, MRK is of higher quality than 95% of them.

Why Merck Is One A Company You Can Trust With Your Hard Earned Money

Merck was founded in 1891 in New Jersey. Over the last 131 years MRK has survived and thrived through

18 recessions

six depressions

interest rates ranging from 0% to 20%

inflation ranging from -2.5% to 20%

15 bear markets

dozens of corrections and pullbacks

In other words, MRK is built to last and will probably outlive us all.

In 2021 MRK's $49 billion in sales made it the 4th largest global drugmaker by revenue.

by 2027 MRK is expected to be #1 in sales among global drug makers

Investment Thesis Summary

Merck's combination of a wide lineup of high-margin drugs and a pipeline of new drugs should ensure strong returns on invested capital over the long term. Further, following the divestment of the Organon business in June 2021, the remaining portfolio at Merck holds a higher percentage of drugs with strong patent protection. On the pipeline front, after several years of only moderate research and development productivity, Merck's drug development strategy is yielding important new drugs.." - Morningstar

MRK is 90% focused on human drugs and is highly diversified globally.

It's the world's leading oncology drug maker thanks to blockbuster Keytruda.

patents begin to expire in 2028

in 2027 Keytruda sales are expected to be almost $30 billion

Keytruda Sales Forecasts

Year Sales ($ Millions) 2014 $53 2015 $566 2016 $1,402 2017 $3,809 2018 $7,171 2019 $11,084 2020 $14,380 2021 $17,186 2022 $19,650 2023 $22,384 2024 $24,549 2025 $26,712 2026 $28,290 2027 $29,694 Annualized Growth 62.71% Annualized Growth Last 5 Years 65.08% Annualized Growth Consensus (2021 Through 2027) 9.54% Total Sales Through 2027 $206,930

Keytruda is expected to generate over $250 billion in sales for Merck over time.

MRK sells 27 drugs right now including eight $1+ billion blockbusters.

by 2027 analysts expect 11 $1+ billion blockbusters

Merck offers a powerful partnership opportunity for externally developed drugs. The cash flows also put the company in the rare position of supporting the approximately $800 million in R&D needed on average to bring each new drug to the market. While not as powerful as in the 1990s, Merck's research laboratories still hold a vast database of knowledge that should help the company to maintain its leadership positions in drug discovery and development. Also, the company's entrenchment in the emerging immuno-oncology area should strengthen Merck's competitive position with drugs that carry very strong pricing power in areas of unmet medical need. Lastly, Merck's strong entrenchment in vaccines adds a layer of competitive protection from intellectual property and cost advantages, as the company's large-scale production enables a lower cost base, which can be more important in the vaccine market." - Morningstar, emphasis added

Q4 2021 Earnings Update

In the quarter, total sales increased close to 15% (excluding almost $1 billion in molnupiravir sales). We expect a three-year compound annual growth rate (2021-23) of close to 7% (excluding molnupiravir sales). We expect immuno-oncology drug Keytruda (up 16% in the quarter) will continue to drive sales growth supported by new indications in earlier-line (adjuvant) therapy in renal, skin, lung, and other cancers. Human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil (up 50%) continues to be well-positioned with almost a monopolistic position. Merck’s guidance of doubling Gardasil sales by 2030 is slightly higher than our estimate but looking increasingly likely, especially with the company's heavy vaccine manufacturing investment to meet the robust global demand. As these key franchises continue to scale, we expect further margin expansion. Looking at the pipeline, we believe Merck’s recent performance has been underwhelming, but the company has time to improve its late-stage pipeline. With Keytruda patent protected until 2028-30 in most key developed markets, the firm has time to develop the pipeline internally and to make additional pipeline-building acquisitions like the recently completed Acceleron deal." - Morningstar, emphasis added

On November 22nd MRK completed the $11.7 billion Acceleron acquisition.

A 3-minute video about why this was a smart strategic deal.

Merck will get promising pulmonary arterial hypertension drug sotatercept with its acquisition of Acceleron. Acceleron already has one drug on the market that's licensed to Bristol Myers Squibb. An acquisitions strategy helps Merck reduce its dependence on blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda." - Motley Fool

Sotatercept has estimated peak annual sales of over $2 billion.

MRK is paying a reasonable price just for this one drug, never mind the rest of Acceleron's pipeline.

As we look at 2022 and out to 2025 and beyond, we expect to achieve continued strong growth. Our oncology portfolio will benefit from the uptake of numerous recent approvals and the expected launch of many additional indications, including in earlier lines of therapy. Underlying global demand for GARDASIL remains robust, and further growth will be realized through the investments we are making to increase manufacturing capacity. And, our Animal Health business remains very well positioned to grow faster than the market, well into the future... Longer term, we are intensely focused on successfully navigating the headwind created by likely biosimilar competition to KEYTRUDA at the end of the decade. We aspire to grow through and beyond this period. But, at the very least, we will look to minimize the headwind and shorten the time it takes to return to strong growth. We have multiple levers to achieve this task, driving sustained growth well into the next decade... First, we intend to strengthen our leadership in oncology broadly and leverage that position for sustained long-term success. We’ve done an excellent job of establishing KEYTRUDA as a foundational therapy, and we intend to maximize its opportunity and patient impact. In addition, we have an expanding portfolio of commercial and developmental oncology assets beyond KEYTRUDA, which offer meaningful growth opportunities beyond 2028... Second, we have many important franchises beyond oncology that we expect can drive durable growth into the next decade, including GARDASIL, which we believe can potentially double by 2030, as well as our pneumococcal portfolio and our Animal Health business, to name a few... Third, we expect to generate very strong cash flow, which we intend to deploy into value-enhancing business development to augment our pipeline and bring additional drivers of longer-term growth. And fourth, we will advance our internal pipeline and the opportunities we see in vaccines, cardiometabolic, neuroscience and other disease areas. We are making extensive investments in discovery research as well, which we believe will be the source of longer-term innovation... We will supplement our pipeline with an approach that is science-led, but portfolio informed. Last year’s acquisitions of Pandion and Acceleron are good examples of our approach. " - CEO, Q4 conference call

Merck believes it can generate $11 billion per year in Gardasil sales by 2030.

Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. First, we will continue to prioritize investments in our business and pipeline to drive near- and long-term growth.

We also continue to augment our internal pipeline through strategic business development. We were active in 2021, including the acquisitions of Acceleron and Pandion, and we intend to pursue additional value-enhancing opportunities. We remain committed to the dividend, with the goal of increasing it over time. To the extent we have excess cash, we will return it to shareholders through share repurchases." CEO, Q4 conference call

MRK's drug pipeline is over 120 therapies strong, one of the largest and most robust in the industry.

Bottom Line: Right now MRK is my personal favorite drug maker

with exceptional growth opportunity

generous and very safe yield

Merck Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A+ stable 0.60% 166.7 Fitch A+ stable 0.60% 166.7 Moody's A1 (A+ equivalent) negative outlook 0.60% 166.7 Consensus A+ stable 0.60% 166.7

Credit rating agencies estimate that MRK's fundamental risk of losing an investor's money over 30-years is 0.6% or 1 in 167.

Merck Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 1.47 0.95 21.98 2021 1.15 0.27 27.12 2022 1.12 -0.14 27.47 2023 1.20 -0.33 32.57 2024 1.01 -0.84 38.45 2025 0.91 -1.37 42.53 2026 0.83 -1.72 48.98 Annualized Change -9.01% NA 14.28%

It's expected to finish 2022 with a net cash balance sheet.

Merck Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) Average Interest Rate 2021 $28,529 $10,040 $18,489 $805 $19,404 $17,696 2.82% 2022 $27,876 $21,307 $6,569 $809 $24,258 $21,943 2.90% 2023 $26,655 $29,956 -$3,301 $775 $23,858 $21,292 2.91% 2024 $31,441 $40,084 -$8,643 $736 $26,211 $23,970 2.34% 2025 $28,464 $52,040 -$23,576 $672 $28,150 $25,840 2.36% 2026 $26,731 $66,831 -$40,100 $627 $29,252 $26,666 2.35% 2027 $26,331 $80,698 -$54,367 $585 $31,553 $28,652 2.22% Annualized Growth -1.33% 41.53% NA -5.18% 8.44% 8.36% -3.91%

By 2027, right before Keytruda's patent cliff in 2028, MRK is expected to have $81 billion in cash.

(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

For context, that's enough cash to buy Gilead (GILD) or Regeneron (REGN).

with debt and stock, MRK will be able to buy almost any drugmaker on earth to overcome the Keytruda patent cliff

The largest potential deal size MRK could swing in 2028 is approximately $380 billion in size

big enough to acquire anyone other than JNJ

Merck Bond Profile

$14 billion in liquidity

well staggered debt maturities (no problem refinancing maturing debt)

100% unsecured debt (maximal financial flexibility)

the bond market is so confident in its business strategy it's willing to lend to it at 3.3% for 28 years

the average borrowing cost is 2.96%

about 0.7% after inflation vs 13.8% cash returns on invested capital

Merck Credit Default Swaps: Real-Time Fundamental Risk Assessments From The Bond Market

Credit default SWAPs are insurance policies bond investors take out against potential defaults.

influenced by drug trial results, litigation, and regulatory news

a real-time fundamental risk estimate from "the smart money" on Wall Street

MRK's fundamental risk has been stable in recent months at 0.58% 10-year bankruptcy risk.

consistent with its current credit ratings

analysts, management, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree MRK's investment thesis remains intact

Merck Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

MRK's historical profitability is in the top 20% of peers, and much of that is when it still owned non-core businesses that have been spun off (like generics).

MRK Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Drug Companies More Profitable Than MRK (Out Of 1,113) Operating Margin 92.46 NA Net Margin 92.39 85 Return On Equity 97.15 32 Return On Assets 90.12 110 Return On Capital 92.94 79 Average 93.01 78

In the last year, MRK's profitability has been in the top 7% of peers.

Adjusted for patent cliffs MRK's profitability has been relatively stable for over 30 years, confirming a wide and stable moat.

Merck Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2021 20.6% 39.8% 36.3% 31.4% 1.21 2022 25.6% 42.4% 38.3% 32.1% TTM ROC 79.19% 2023 30.5% 42.9% 38.3% 32.5% Latest ROC 114.54% 2024 34.7% 45.3% 41.4% 35.4% 2027 ROC 96.14% 2025 37.2% 45.8% 42.1% 36.6% 2027 ROC 139.06% 2026 40.4% 46.3% 42.2% 37.1% Average 117.60% 2027 NA 48.6% 44.1% 38.1% Industry Median 7.42% Annualized Growth 14.43% 3.36% 3.29% 3.30% MRK/Peers 15.85 Vs S&P 8.05

MRK's free cash flow margins are expected to be 40% by 2026, in the top 5% of all companies on earth.

Returns on capital, pre-tax profit/operating capital (money it takes to run the business) is expected to reach about 118% by 2027.

16X its industry median

8X more than the S&P 500

Return on capital was Joel Greenblatt's gold standard for quality and moatiness.

Using just ROC and valuation, he achieved 40% annual returns for 21 years at Gotham Capital

According to one of the greatest investors in history, MRK is potentially on track to become 16X higher quality than its peers and 8X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company.

Merck Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative) R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2021 $9,293 $10,078 $3,250 $22,621 $48,704 46.45% 2022 $10,059 $10,945 $3,698 $24,702 $57,263 43.14% 2023 $9,986 $11,188 $3,363 $24,537 $55,580 44.15% 2024 $10,161 $11,486 $3,546 $25,193 $57,919 43.50% 2025 $10,507 $11,911 $3,510 $25,928 $61,426 42.21% 2026 $10,730 $11,993 $3,414 $26,137 $63,216 41.35% 2027 $11,006 $12,272 $3,534 $26,812 $64,953 41.28% Annualized Growth 2.86% 3.34% 1.41% 2.87% 4.92% -1.95%

MRK's growth spending is expected to grow from $23 billion in 2021 to $27 billion in 2027 and yet it's still expected to generate $25 billion in free cash flow and some of the highest margins on Wall Street.

Merck Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2021 $2.60 $6.02 43.2% $8,636 4.45% 31.0% 2022 $2.89 $7.31 39.5% $11,161 5.74% 40.0% 2023 $3.05 $7.25 42.1% $10,605 5.46% 39.8% 2024 $3.19 $8.29 38.5% $12,878 6.63% 41.0% 2025 $3.49 $9.22 37.9% $14,468 7.45% 50.8% 2026 $3.57 $9.72 36.7% $15,529 7.99% 58.1% 2027 $4.00 $10.45 38.3% $16,286 8.38% 61.9% Total 2021 Through 2027 $22.79 $58.26 39.1% $89,561.75 46.10% 321.29% Annualized Rate 7.44% 9.63% -1.99% 11.15% 11.15% 12.21%

Credit rating agencies consider 60% a safe payout ratio for this industry.

MRK's is expected to be about 40%, allowing it to retain, after dividends, $90 billion through 2027.

Enough to pay off nearly 4X its debt or buy back almost half of its shares at current valuations.

Merck Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $1,684.0 0.8% $218,020 2023 $2,448.0 1.1% $218,020 2024 $2,925.0 1.3% $218,020 2025 $3,619.0 1.7% $218,020 2026 $3,647.0 1.7% $218,020 2027 $3,675.0 1.7% $218,020 Total 2022-2027 $17,998.00 8.3% $218,020 Annualized Rate 1.43% Average Annual Buybacks $2,999.67

Analysts expect MRK to average $3 billion in annual buybacks, enough to repurchase about 1.4% of shares each year at current valuations.

Over the last decade, MRK has averaged a 1.9% annual net share repurchase.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 1.4% 93.05% 6.95% 1.07 10 1.4% 86.59% 13.41% 1.15 15 1.4% 80.57% 19.43% 1.24 20 1.4% 74.97% 25.03% 1.33 25 1.4% 69.76% 30.24% 1.43 30 1.4% 64.91% 35.09% 1.54

1.4% annual buybacks might not sound impressive but it adds up over time.

Over the next 30 years, MRK could repurchase 35% of its stock, boosting the intrinsic value of every share you own by 54%.

not including any earnings, cashflow or dividend growth

Basically, MRK's fundamentals are a fortress, and the company is firing on all cylinders.

Reason Three: One Of The Fastest Growing Pharma Giants

We're already seen how MRK's 120 drug pipeline is expected to turn it into the world's leading cancer drugmaker for the foreseeable future.

What kind of growth do analysts expect in the medium-term?

Merck Medium-Term Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2021 $48,704 $10,030 $19,404 $17,696 $15,282 2022 $57,263 $14,653 $24,258 $21,943 $18,399 2023 $55,580 $16,937 $23,858 $21,292 $18,087 2024 $57,919 $20,070 $26,211 $23,970 $20,528 2025 $61,426 $22,874 $28,150 $25,840 $22,459 2026 $63,216 $25,539 $29,252 $26,666 $23,452 2027 $64,953 NA $31,553 $28,652 $24,763 Annualized Growth 4.92% 20.55% 8.44% 8.36% 8.38%

For context, according to Moody's, pharma sales and earnings are growing at 4% over time.

MRK is growing at more than 2X the industry norm.

Metric 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus 2027 Growth Consensus Sales 20% -2% 4% 6% 3% 3% Dividend 6% (Official) 6% 5% 9% 2% 12% EPS 26% -1% 14% 11% 5% 8% Operating Cash Flow 50% 3% 8% NA NA NA Free Cash Flow 83% 13% 20% 13% 13% NA EBITDA 25% -4% NA NA NA NA EBIT (operating income) 42% -2% NA NA NA NA

MRK's earnings and cash flow are expected to grow at some of the fastest rates in Pharma.

15-year dividend growth streak by 2027

no dividend cuts for at least 42 years

vs 20-years Ben Graham standard of quality

Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor

And what about the long-term?

Merck Long-Term Consensus Forecast

8.6% to 12.5% CAGR growth consensus range from five sources

10.5% median growth consensus from all 26 analysts

How accurate are analysts at forecasting MRK's growth over time? Very accurate.

smoothing for outliers historical margins of error are 10% to the downside and 10% to the upside

7% to 14% historical margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

a 70% statistical probability of MRK growing at 7% to 14% over time

Since selling or spinning off its non-core businesses, MRK's growth rate has accelerated to double-digits, and analysts expect similar growth rates in the future from the king of oncology drugs.

Reason Four: Still A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price

Depending on its growth rate billions of dividend investors have determined that 13.5 to 16X earnings is fair value for MRK.

15 to 16X in the modern oncology-focused era

91% statistical probability that 13.5 to 16X earnings is intrinsic value for MRK

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-year) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value P/S 4.15 $78.13 $91.66 $91.66 $95.04 5-Year Average Yield 3.01% $86.38 $91.69 $91.69 $105.98 13-Year Median Yield 3.28% $79.27 $84.15 $84.15 $97.26 Earnings 15.19 $88.11 $109.68 $109.68 $125.93 Operating Cash Flow 17.25 $91.52 $137.41 $141.88 $149.39 Free Cash Flow 21.03 $74.15 $135.39 NA $174.13 EBITDA 11.55 $89.68 $107.31 $107.31 NA EBIT (Operating Income) 17.83 $108.93 NA $151.82 NA Average $85.94 $104.79 $106.43 $118.53 $105.30 Current Price $86.23 Discount To Fair Value -0.33% 17.71% 18.98% 27.25% 18.11% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) -0.33% 21.53% 23.43% 37.46% 22.11% (25.3% with dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $7.22 $7.22 $5.00 $2.22 $7.22 14.6 11.9

I estimated MRK is worth about 14.6X earnings and today, even after this monster rally, it's still trading at 11.9X.

10.4X cash-adjusted earnings

vs 12.84 13-year median

vs 12.3X average private equity deal pre-pandemic

and 13 to 14X post-pandemic

MRK is still a bargain even by private equity standards

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $92.20 (12.8 PE) $94.00 (13.0 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 6.48% 8.27% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 6.92% 9.01% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $94.96 $96.76 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 9.19% 10.88% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 10.12% 12.21%

Morningstar's fair value estimate works out to 13X earnings, which is a bit conservative but still shows a 12% upside to fair value.

Analysts expect a decent 10% total return in the next year as well.

Of course, I don't care about 12-month price targets, only whether or not a company sufficiently compensates investors for the risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Super SWAN quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $104.79 $106.43 $105.30 Potentially Good Buy 5% $99.55 $101.11 $100.03 Potentially Strong Buy 15% $89.07 $90.47 $89.50 Potentially Very Strong Buy 25% $74.66 $79.82 $78.97 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 35% $68.11 $69.18 $68.44 Currently $86.23 17.71% 18.98% 18.11% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 21.53% 23.43% 22.11%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MRK is still a potentially strong buy.

Risk Profile: Why Merck Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Would Break/Weaken The Thesis On MRK

Fundamental safety falls to 40% or less (unsafe) - would require numerous drugs in the pipeline to fail

growth consensus falls to less than 4.8% CAGR for seven years

if growth consensus fell to less than 4.8% CAGR for seven years and no dividend was expected then I'd consider selling my shares

MRK's role in any portfolio is to generate at 8+% CAGR long-term total returns with minimal fundamental risk, in a defensive, low volatility package

High-yield defensive sectors like midstream, utilities, REITs, healthcare, consumer staples, etc., have 8+% total return requirements

non-defensive sectors have 10+% return requirements to stay on the Phoenix list (and in my portfolio)

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (LOW and MA) 8

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

MRK is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

MRK's Risk Profile Summary

MRK's Risk Profile Includes

patent cliffs

drug development risk

regulatory/political risk (mostly pertaining to drug prices)

Intellectual property risk: several of its patents have been challenged in recent years

litigation risk: for any approved drugs that harm consumers afterward

M&A execution risk (tuck-in acquisitions are the lifeblood of this industry)

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry) especially for engineers

currency risk

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's total long-term risk management analysis

ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P

ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AMBest (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)

MRK Long-Term Risk-Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 93.3% 21.9/100 medium-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 96.1% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 38.0% Below-Average (Stable Trend) Just Capital 19 Metric Model 100% Exceptional Consensus 81.3% Very Good FactSet Qualitative Assessment Average Positive Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters', JUST Capital, S&P, FactSet Research)

MRK's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 62nd Best In The Master List (88th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Merck 81 Very Good Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

MRK's risk-management consensus is in the top 12% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - dividend aristocrat

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - dividend king

Target (TGT) - dividend king

PayPal (PYPL)

British American Tobacco (BTI) - global aristocrat

Applied Materials (AMAT)

AbbVie (ABBV) - dividend king

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MRK is very good at managing theirs.

How We Monitor MRK's Risk Profile

27 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

7 total risk rating agencies

34 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street, providing real-time fundamental risk updates

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Merck Is Still A Good Buy And Possibly Set To Fly To New Record Highs

Merck is a Wall Street darling once more thanks to strong execution on one of the best drug pipelines in the industry.

But MRK began its 20% rally absurdly undervalued and today remains 18% historically undervalued.

very safe 3.2% yield

11.9X earnings

10.3X cash-adjusted earnings

MRK could deliver very strong 20% returns over the next three years, and almost 150% returns over the next five.

What's more, MRK is a defensive, low-volatility, recession-resistant Ultra SWAN that is a great choice for anyone worried about a potential recession in 2023 or 2024.

In other words, MRK is still a strong buy and potentially set to fly to new record highs, in 2022 and far beyond.