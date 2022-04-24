zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Sensei recently recommended and bought Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY) (OTCPK:MURGF) for his retirement portfolio.

Why?

Reasons To Potentially Buy Munich Re

82% quality low-risk 12/13 Super SWAN reinsurance giant

4.7% very safe yield (85% safety score)

1-year dividend growth streak

Munich RE

Munich Re has a progressive dividend policy (no dividend cuts and the dividend goes up almost every year)

the same policy as Canadian banks and Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZY)

0.5% average recession dividend cut risk

1.8% severe recession dividend cut risk

14% conservatively undervalued (potential good buy)

Fair Value: $30.23 (10.9X earnings)

9.4X forward earnings vs. 13 to 14.5X historical

AA- stable outlook credit rating = 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk

75th industry percentile risk management consensus = good

8% to 14% CAGR margin-of-error growth consensus range

8% to 12.5% individual analyst growth consensus range

10.2% CAGR median growth consensus

management guidance: 5+%

5-year consensus total return potential: 13% to 21% CAGR

base-case 5-year consensus return potential: 18% CAGR (4X S&P consensus)

consensus 12-month total return forecast: 27% (10.1X, very reasonable)

Fundamentally justified 12-month returns: 21% CAGR

MURGY 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs FAST Graphs

If MURGY grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 91% total returns, or 27% annually.

Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

MURGY 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs Fast Graphs

By 2027 if MURGY grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could more than double and deliver 18% annual total returns.

also Buffett-like returns

4X the S&P 500 consensus

So let me show you in greater detail the three reasons why the safety king of its industry is one of the best 4.7% yielding blue-chips you've never heard of.

Reason One: World-Class Quality You Can Trust In All Economic Environments

There are many ways to define and measure quality. So how do I do it?

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 248 point model that includes:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

credit ratings

credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

management growth guidance

historical earnings growth rates

historical cash flow growth rates

historical dividend growth rates

historical sales growth rates

cost of capital

GF Scores

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are very accurate.

DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results

Metric US Stocks 191 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 99.5% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 0.5% Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade (290%) 36% 46% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 44% 0.5% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 87% 200+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 66% 300+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 44% 400+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 35% 500+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 27% 600+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 23% 700+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 20% 800+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 900+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 1000+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 16% Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan, Seeking Alpha

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is comprehensive and accurate.

How does MURGY score on the comprehensive and accurate safety model?

MURGY Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (156 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MURGY 85% 0.50% 1.80% Risk Rating Low-Risk (75th industry percentile risk-management consensus) - speculative AA- Stable outlook credit rating 0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 MURGY 82% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

MURGY Final Score Rating Safety 85% 5/5 very safe Business Model 60% 2/3 above-average Dependability 82% 5/5 exceptional Total 82% 12/13 Super SWAN Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

MURGY: 180th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 506) = 64th Percentile

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

49 of the world's best growth stocks

MURGY's 82% quality score means it's similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Amgen (AMGN)

Salesforce (CRM)

Honeywell (HON)

Intuit (INTU)

AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - dividend king

Consolidated Edison (ED) - dividend aristocrat

Even among the world's highest quality companies, MURGY is of higher quality than 64% of them.

Why Retirees Can Trust Munich Re

Munich Re is the world's largest reinsurance company.

"Munich Re Is Still Probably the Safest Pair of Hands in Reinsurance" - Morningstar "Munich Re: My Favorite, More Conservative Reinsurer" - Sebastian Wolf

Many analysts consider MURGY to potentially be the world's safest reinsurance company and credit rating agencies agree.

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA- Stable 0.55% 181.8 Fitch AA- Stable 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa3 (AA- equivalent) Stable 0.55% 181.8 AM Best A+ Stable 0.60% 166.7 Consensus AA- Stable 0.56% 177.8

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AM Best)

In fact, rating agencies estimate the chance of MURGY going bankrupt over the next 30 years (it's fundamental risk for investors) at just 0.56% or 1 in 178.

MURGY was founded in 1880 by the king of Bavaria. Over that time it's survived and thrived through

two world wars

the worst pandemic in human history (which killed 5% of humanity)

dozens of recessions

several depressions

inflation as high as 327,803.49% per year (115 trillion fold increase in prices over 4 years)

In other words, MURGY is built to last and will likely outlive us all.

“The company became famous after the San Francisco Earthquake in 1906, as it was the only insurer that remained fully solvent after paying out all claims, around 15.5M marks at the time... Warren Buffett is a prominent shareholder of Munich Re. It was once his biggest holding, and now he owns around 3% of the business... Both Allianz and Munich Re are located in München - even on the same street - and are often considered to be sister companies. The two businesses have had a cross-25% shareholding in their various businesses and operate with extensive connections, common subsidiaries, and operations that have been slowly unwinding over the past decade or so." - Sebastian Wolf

Rating agencies consider ALIZY to be one of the safest insurance companies in the world, so it's very reassuring that ALIZY owns 25% of MURGY's businesses.

MURGY is a highly diversified company.

43% property reinsurance

24% life and health insurance

12% life and health reinsurance

24% of sales from Germany

27% from the US

12% from the UK

38% from the rest of the world

The combined ratio is insurance claims + expenses/premiums collected.

under 100% = profitable policies and conservative underwriting

MURGY's combined ratio since 2011 has averaged 90.8%

despite major disaster years such as 2011, 2017, and the pandemic

analysts expect 94% to be the long-term average

meaning 6% profitability on policies + portfolio float investment (2.4% to 2.5% investment yield)

Munich Re has made a history of performing well when competitors have been down or posted losses, thanks to titanium-clad underwriting standards and safeties. It's what allowed them to post a near €3B net profit during the financial crisis. Most European peers, including Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY) and Hannover Re (OTCPK:HVRRY), posted losses in 2008. The company repeated this feat during COVID-19, posting a €1B net profit during a time when most reinsurance companies were suffering massively due to a global pandemic... It's by far the most conservative reinsurance shop on the planet, in terms of its underwriting, history, and fundamentals. No national or international peers come close." - Sebastian Wolf (emphasis original)

MURGY's underwriting is the stuff of industry legend.

they are the JPMorgan of reinsurance

JPMorgan was one of the few banks to sail through the Financial Crisis with profitability and was never at risk of collapse

“Munich operates a flexible dividend policy, preferring to try and increase the dividend over the one delivered to shareholders in the prior year. The last time Munich Re lowered its dividend was in 1970. It seems to us that management operates broadly with an approximate 50% payout policy. Instead of committing to a regular and high payout ratio, Munich Re operates a flexible share-buyback policy. In more stressful times, as in 2020, the EUR 1.0 billion annual buyback was suspended." - Morningstar

MURGY might never become a dividend aristocrat, but it's most definitely a safe of safe and steadily rising income.

it hasn't cut its dividend in 52 years

Management's goal is to grow at over 5% over time and grow the dividend at the same rate as earnings.

The board of directors has adopted a progressive dividend policy that makes never cutting the dividend the priority over buybacks.

buybacks are used to soak up excess capital in the good times

and scaling back buybacks protects the dividend in tough times

Management thinks it can average 13% long-term returns on equity.

8.7% is the median ROE for this industry

The solvency ratio in insurance is the market value of all assets - liabilities.

100% is the global regulatory minimum and MURGY's goal is to average double the regulatory requirement.

MURGY finished 2021 with a solvency ratio of 227% including the new higher dividend

MURGY is prepared for a low-interest rate world to continue forever, with various plans to maximize safe net yield on its portfolio.

interest rates around the world are now rising at their fastest rate in 40 years

Citigroup thinks the European Central Bank will raise short-term rates by 2.5% through 2023

German bond yields are soaring to their highest levels in a decade

Germany's 30-year bund was yielding negative rates in mid-2020 and is now yielding over 1%.

And the fastest inflation in EU history (7.5% and climbing) has economists expecting tailwinds for German insurance companies.

In fact, the FactSet economist consensus is that German 10-year yields will double by the end of 2024.

insurance companies effectively borrow at zero or negative rates

because they fund their investments with float

so rising rates are a major benefit for insurance companies

Management has a plan for ERGO, MURGY's insurance operations, to generate see steadily improving profitability, with the combined ratio in Germany falling from 92.4% in 2020 (pandemic year) to 90% by 2025.

10% underwriting profits are very good profitability for this industry

Its international health and life insurance operations are expected to see the combined ratio fall from 92.7% to 91%.

Rating agencies consider 20% to be a safe level for debt/capital. MURGY is running at 15%, even in the pandemic, when claims soared.

MURGY's solvency ratio has never fallen below 208% in the last five years. And in Q4 it hit 231%. MURGY finished 2021 with $50.6 billion in marketable assets vs $22.3 billion in liabilities.

$28.3 billion in excess capital reserves

For context, Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) keeps $20 billion in reserve for its insurance operations.

MURGY has $5.8 billion in debt and 93% of its bonds are denominated in euros and pounds, where interest rates are much lower than in the US.

70% of its bonds mature in 20+ years, locking in the company's profitability for decades.

MURGY has some of the world's best risk models and estimates that no realistic catastrophe could drive its solvency ratio below 200%.

once in a 200 year Atlantic hurricane could drop it to 200% from 227%

a 30% global stock market crash would drop it to 217%

a 1% increase in inflation would leave it untouched at 227%

interest rates falling 0.5% (such as during a recession) would reduce it to 217%

MURGY's float is invested in a $274 billion portfolio that's

55% bonds

26% loans

8% alternative assets

7% stocks

5% real estate

1% derivatives

The bond portfolio is 65% risk-free sovereign debt.

41% of the loans are to governments.

Another 37% of loans are securitized.

39% of its alternative assets are in deposits on reinsurance and 14% are bank deposits.

26% German bonds

16% US

7% France

5% Canada

5% UK

5% Dutch

4% Australian

4% EU

3% Spanish

3% Irish

3% Austrian

3% Belgian

2% Luxembourg

2% Polish

1% Italian

15% other

How safe is MURGY's bond portfolio?

42% is AAA rated 0.07% default risk

23% AA 0.51% default risk

13% BBB 7.5% default risk

10% junk bonds or non-rated

Of that 10%

4% BB 17% default risk

less than 1% B or less (37+% default risk)

5% not rated

The corporate bonds are highly diversified across every industry with no more than 14% exposure to any single industry.

14% industrials

14% utilities

10% oil & gas

9% financials

8% telecoms

7% healthcare

5% tech

4% auto

4% travel and leisure

4% food

4% construction

4% real estate

3% consumer staples

11% other

92% of its corporate bond are senior, and just 2% are currently generating losses.

MRUGY uses hedging to minimize its exposure to interest rates, credit market swings, and stock market volatility.

a 1% increase in EU yields is a 0.2% decrease in profits

a 0.5% decrease in yields is a 0.1% increase in profits

a 30% gain in stocks is a 0.1% decrease in profits

a 30% decrease in stocks is a 0.6% decrease in profits

Basically, MURGY is risk-management done right, in the reinsurance industry.

MURGY Credit Default Swaps: Bond Market's Real-Time Fundamental Risk-Assessment

FactSet

Credit default swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against default.

the bond market's real-time estimate of fundamental risk

very useful when headlines are scary and stock prices are crashing

MURGY's fundamental risk has risen somewhat after the invasion of Ukraine

but still low on an absolute basis and consistent with A- positive outlook credit ratings

when the stock price is crashing but the fundamental risk remains stable you can buy with more confidence

analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market are all confirming MURGY's investment thesis remains intact

MURGY Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

MURGY historical has above-average profitability, in the top 40% of peers.

In 2021 they were impacted by pandemic-related expenses (excess deaths) and various global catastrophes.

MURGY Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Insurance Companies More Profitable Than MURGY (Out Of 499) Operating Margin NA NA Net Margin 38.59 303 Return On Equity 55.06 222 Return On Assets 36.27 315 Return On Capital NA NA Average 43.31 280

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

MURGY's profitability fell to the 43rd percentile during the pandemic, but analysts are confident that profitability will spring back quickly once this crisis passes.

MURGY has had relatively stale profitability for the last 20 years, confirming a narrow and stable moat.

MURGY Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 -0.4% 3.6% 4.9% 2021 2.9% 5.9% 5.4% 2022 3.4% 7.2% 6.1% 2023 2.8% 7.9% 6.1% 2024 0.5% 8.3% 6.1% 2025 NA 8.5% 6.7% 2026 NA 8.5% NA Annualized Growth NA 15.61% 6.23% Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) -45.64% 7.65% 5.68%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Free cash flow in the reinsurance business is extremely volatile. What is more important is that margins are expected to increase steadily over time.

despite numerous headwinds in the industry that management is successfully addressing

MURGY Dividend Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus EPS Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential 2022 $1.26 $2.63 47.9% $1,919 5.68% 2023 $1.33 $3.07 43.3% $2,438 7.21% 2024 $1.41 $3.27 43.1% $2,606 7.71% 2025 $1.46 $3.38 43.2% $2,690 7.95% 2026 $1.52 $3.50 43.4% $2,774 8.20% Total 2022 Through 2026 $6.98 $15.85 44.0% $7,733.52 22.87% Annualized Rate 4.80% 7.41% -2.42% 9.64% 9.64%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

50% is the safe payout ratio for insurance companies according to rating agencies and that's management's long-term payout ratio policy.

Analysts expect MURGY to maintain a 45% or so payout ratio over time, that over time, allowing it to grow the dividend about 5% annually while retaining almost $8 billion in post-dividend earnings over the next five years.

That's enough to potentially buy back 23% of its shares at current valuations.

MURGY Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $1,132.0 3.3% $33,820 2023 $1,132.0 3.3% $33,820 Total 2022-2023 $2,264.00 6.7% $33,820 Annualized Rate 3.41% Average Annual Buybacks $1,132.00

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect $2.3 billion in buybacks in the next two years or a 3% to 4% annual reduction in share count.

MURGY began buyback back shares in 20106 and has averaged a net rate of 3.2% annually since then.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 3.2% 84.99% 15.01% 1.18 10 3.2% 72.24% 27.76% 1.38 15 3.2% 61.39% 38.61% 1.63 20 3.2% 52.18% 47.82% 1.92 25 3.2% 44.35% 55.65% 2.25 30 3.2% 37.69% 62.31% 2.65

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

That might not sound impressive but it adds up over time.

In the next decade alone MURGY could reduce its share count by 28% and over the next 30 years potentially 62%.

which would nearly triple the intrinsic value of your shares

not counting any future earnings or dividend growth

Reason Two: Solid Growth Prospects For Decades To Come

MURGY Medium-Term Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $67,098 -$274 $2,398 $3,320 2021 $67,457 $1,931 $3,982 $3,619 2022 $67,489 $2,261 $4,858 $4,096 2023 $69,846 $1,960 $5,525 $4,286 2024 $69,166 $318 $5,722 $4,216 2025 $64,954 NA $5,494 $4,347 2026 $66,303 NA $5,659 NA Annualized Growth -0.20% NA 15.38% 5.54% Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) -0.34% -45.19% 7.28% 4.69%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MURGY isn't growing its top line very fast, but its bottom line is moving nicely in the right direction.

Metric 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus (Bond Market Recession Forecast) 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus Sales 9% 5% 3% -1% -6% 2% Dividend 10% 8% 6% 6% 5% 4% EPS 143% 17% 16% 7% 3% 6% Book Value 1% 8% 7% 7% 18% 9%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research Terminal)

Even with recession risks rising analysts expect steady and growth from MURGY both in terms of earnings and dividends in the future.

MURGY Long-Term Growth Outlook

Analysts are very bullish on MURGY's growth prospects.

consensus range from 5 sources: 10.2% to 12.0%

individual analysts range: 8.1% to 12.5%

The median growth consensus from all 21 analysts is 10.2%

management guidance: 5+%

How accurate are analysts at forecasting MURGY's growth over time?

Smoothing for outliers analyst margins of error are 20% to the downside and 10% to the upside.

8% to 14% CAGR adjusted growth consensus range

70% statistical probability MURGY grows at 8% to 14% over time

Analysts expect MURGY to grow at a similar rate to the last three and 19 years.

once interest rate hedges roll-off, higher rates in Europe could allow double-digits growth for the foreseeable future

Reason Three: Munich Re Is A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

In the modern low rate, high regulation post-GFC era, outside of bear markets and bubbles, tens of millions of investors have consistently paid 13 to 14.5X earnings for MURGY.

a 90% statistical probability that this range includes intrinsic value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (14-years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 12-Month Forward Fair Value 5-Year Average Yield 4.27% $28.57 $28.29 $28.29 $33.02 13-Year Median Yield 4.54% $26.87 $26.61 $26.61 $31.06 Earnings 13.83 $40.80 $36.37 $42.46 $45.22 Average $31.02 $29.87 $31.09 $35.46 $30.25 Current Price $26.40 Discount To Fair Value 14.88% 11.63% 15.09% 25.56% 12.72% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 17.49% 13.16% 17.78% 34.33% 14.58% (19% including dividends) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 2023 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $2.63 $3.07 $1.82 $0.94 $2.77 10.9 9.5

We estimate MURGY is worth 10.9X earnings, and today it trades at just 9.4X.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $31.70 (10.1 PE) $31.00 (11.2 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 18.33% 16.48% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 22.44% 19.74% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $32.91 $32.21 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 21.33% 19.62% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 26.94% 24.40%

Morningstar's fair value model is based on a P/BV of 1.2 and is within 2.48% of our estimate.

Across 500 companies DK's average fair value estimate is 1.9% below Morningstar's.

Analysts expect MURGY to deliver 27% total returns in the next year, and 21% of that potential return is justified by fundamentals.

Of course, we don't care about 12-month forecasts, we only care about whether the current margin of safety sufficiently compensates you for the risk profile.

Rating Margin Of Safety For low risk 12/13 Super SWAN quality companies 2022 Price 2023 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $29.87 $31.09 $30.25 Potentially Good Buy 10% $26.89 $27.98 $27.22 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $23.90 $24.87 $24.20 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $18.82 $21.77 $21.17 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $17.92 $18.66 $18.15 Currently $25.89 13.33% 16.74% 14.41% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 15.39% 20.10% 16.84%

For anyone comfortable with the risk profile, MURGY is a potentially good buy, and here's why.

Strong Return Potential That Puts The S&P To Shame

For context, here's the return potential of the 14% overvalued S&P 500.

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2021 $206.12 50.17% 20.7 21.3 20% 21% 2022 $226.19 9.74% 19.9 20.3 16% 15% 2023 $249.08 10.12% 18.1 19.0 5% 8% 2024 $275.28 10.52% 16.3 17.2 -5% -2% 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 25-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $233.83 19.358 14.88% 2.28 3.62 1.44% 2.01%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

Stocks have already priced in 94% EPS growth from 2020 through 2024 and are trading at 20X forward earnings.

16.85 is the 25-year average

16.9 is the 10-year average (low rate era)

16.9 is the 45-year average

91% probability that stocks are worth about 17X forward earnings

A 13.0% correction needed to get back to the historical market fair value

S&P 500 2027 Consensus Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Expected Market Return Vs Historical Inflation-Adjusted Return 2027 36.03% 6.35% 4.76% 1.45% 22.31%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are about 1.5% for the next five years.

22% of the S&P's historical inflation-adjusted returns of 6.5% CAGR

S&P 500 Interest Rate Adjusted Market Valuation

S&P Earnings Yield 10-Year US Treasury Yield Earning Yield Risk-Premium (3.7% 10 and 20-year average) 5.17% 2.92% 2.25% Theoretical Interest Rate Justified Market Fair Value Forward PE Current PE Theoretically Interest Rate Justified Market Decline 15.10 19.33 21.88%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool)

Even adjusting for interest rates, stocks still require an even larger 22% correction before they become theoretically fairly valued.

But here's what investors can reasonably expect if MURGY grows as expected over the next five years.

5-year consensus return potential range: 13% to 21% CAGR

MURGY 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Fast Graphs Fast Graphs

By 2027 if MURGY grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could more than double and deliver 18% annual total returns.

also Buffett-like returns

4X the S&P 500 consensus

What about the really long-term?

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Return Safe Midstream 5.2% 6.0% 11.2% 7.8% 5.3% 13.5 1.68 Munich RE 4.7% 10.2% 14.9% 10.4% 7.9% 9.1 2.15 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.9% 22.8% 16.0% 13.5% 5.3 3.54 10-Year US Treasury 2.9% 0.0% 2.9% 2.0% -0.5% -156.5 0.95 High-Yield 2.8% 10.3% 13.1% 9.2% 6.7% 10.8 1.91 REITs 2.8% 6.5% 9.3% 6.5% 4.0% 17.9 1.48 Europe 2.6% 12.8% 15.4% 10.7% 8.3% 8.7 2.21

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

Analysts expect MURGY to beat most popular high-yield investment strategies on Wall Street in the long-term

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 12.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MURGY Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted MURGY Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,429.63 $1,511.29 $1,794.84 $283.54 10 $2,043.84 $2,284.01 $3,221.44 $937.43 15 $2,921.94 $3,451.81 $5,781.95 $2,330.14 20 $4,177.29 $5,216.70 $10,377.65 $5,160.94 25 $5,971.97 $7,883.98 $18,626.18 $10,742.20 30 $8,537.71 $11,915.01 $33,430.93 $21,515.92

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

If MURGY can grow as expected for a decade, it could more than triple your inflation-adjusted wealth. And over 30 years it could be a potential 33 bagger.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MURGY Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.26 10 1.12 1.58 15 1.18 1.98 20 1.25 2.48 25 1.32 3.12 30 1.40 3.92

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 10 years, MURGY could potentially outperform the S&P by 60%. And over 30 years potentially by 4X.

potentially much more if the S&P has a lost decade

MURGY Investment Decision Score

Dividend Kings Dividend Kings

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, MURGY is as close to a perfect high-yield blue-chip investment as exists on Wall Street today.

14% discount vs 14% market premium = 28% better valuation

far superior fundamental quality and safety

50% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

3X the risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years

3X the safer yield

Risk Profile: Why Munich Re Stock Isn't Right For Everyone

What You Need To Know About Foreign Dividend Withholding Taxes

Munich Re is a German company so US investors face 26.375% dividend withholding taxes on their shares

a tax credit recoups this if you fill out the paperwork and own them in taxable accounts

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

What Could Cause MURGY's Investment Thesis To Break

safety falls to 40% or less

balance sheet collapses (very unlikely given their portfolio of assets and capital reserves)

business model completely disrupted (potentially by smart contracts though insurance giants are most likely to be the ones to introduce them)

growth outlook falls to less than 5.3% for six years

MURGY's role in my portfolio is to deliver long-term 10+% returns with minimal fundamental risk

like all non-defensive sectors (anything that's not REITs, utilities, midstream, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples), I target 10+% long-term return potential for all recommendations

How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.

Quality Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely Below-Average 1 Average 2 Above-Average 3 Blue-Chip 4 SWAN 5 Super SWAN 6 Ultra SWAN 7 100% Quality Companies (LOW and MA) 8

Source: Dividend Kings

These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken.

MURGY is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.

MURGY's Risk Profile Summary

“The largest mistake we can see that has plagued the business has been the 1996 $3.3 billion acquisition of American Re and the compounding effect this had on the business' asbestos claims... Over these early years, Munich had to continually strengthen the reserves within American Re related to these asbestos claims. However, we believe the last time this occurred was in 2005 and net exposure on Munich’s books now stands at EUR 1.0 billion, having peaked in 2014 at EUR 1.75 billion. Since this time, we believe these claims have developed as a net payout rather than the addition of a net claim. While the acquisition may have caused problems, we believe the reserving action taken by management is excellent... We think Munich Re may face environmental, social, and governance risks in the form of a data breach of customer information; investment risk in its failure to meets its obligations to clients; climate change impacting payouts; data breach within clients and more generally from poor governance. We think the largest of these are likely climate change and data breaches for clients. We do not view any of these risks as occurring with greater than 25% probability or having more than 25% impact on our fair value estimate. - Morningstar

MURGY's Risk Profile Includes

This is a highly volatile industry as far as earnings are concerned

disasters and black SWAN events can result in tens of billions in sudden losses

legacy liabilities from things like asbestos claims from past acquisitions

disruption risk (insurance is potentially disruptable by smart contracts and blockchain, though large insurance companies are the ones likely to institute this in the future)

political/regulatory risk - capital requirement changes

M&A execution risk: American RE acquisition didn't turn out as well as planned

labor retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years and finance is a high paying industry)

cybersecurity risk: hackers and ransomware

currency risk: which is managed with hedging

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

it's total long-term risk management analysis

“ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AM Best (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

credit and risk management ratings make up 42% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)

MURGY Long-Term Risk Management Consensus ​

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 88.0% AA, Industry Leader, Stable Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 87.2% 16.7/100 Low-Risk S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 86.0% Very Good, Stable Trend FactSet 30.0% Below-Average, Positive Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 81.8% Very Good Consensus 75% Low-Risk, Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend

(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, S&P, FactSet

MURGY's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 131st Best In The Master List (74th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Munich RE 75 Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

MURGY's risk-management consensus is in the top 26% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

T. Rowe Price (TROW) - dividend aristocrat

Sysco (SYY) - dividend aristocrat

Intuit (INTU)

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Salesforce (CRM)

American Tower (AMT)

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and MURGY is good at managing theirs.

How We Monitor MURGY's Risk Profile

21 analysts

4 credit rating agencies

7 total risk rating agencies

28 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk assessments when news breaks

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Munich Re Is One Of The Best 5% Yielding Blue-Chips You've Never Heard Of

If interest rates keep rising, the stock market might get upset and take a tumble. If the Fed overdoes it with rate hikes, we might even fall into a recession in late 2023.

These are the biggest risks facing investors right now. But that's all they are, risks.

Things that might go bad with the economic fundamentals and corporate profits.

Right now, the economy is strong and recession risk is under 5% according to the NY Fed.

And guess what? Even if there is a recession in 2023 or 2024 or even 2025, there is one company I'm confident will survive and thrive and not cut its dividends.

Since its founding in 1890, Munich Re has passed through many trials by fire.

two world wars

the worst pandemic in human history (which killed 5% of humanity)

dozens of recessions

several depressions

inflation as high as 327,803.49% per year (115 trillion fold increase in prices over 4 years)

It hasn't cut its dividend in 52 years.

not during the Great Recession

not during the Pandemic

not during periods of 7% interest rates

not during periods of -1% interest rates

Rating agencies and analysts consider this one of the safest reinsurance companies on earth.

Good investing is all about sound risk-management and mastering and managing risk is literally all Munich Re has been doing for 132 years.

So if you're looking for a very safe 4.7% yield, that management says will grow at 5+% over time, consider Munich Re.

If you're looking for an attractively valued Super SWAN that analysts think could match the Nasdaq's long-term performance in the future, consider Munich Re.

If you're looking for a great high-yield way to sleep well at night and potentially retire in safety and splendor, consider Munich Re.

