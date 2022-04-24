tracielouise/E+ via Getty Images

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) just ended, and one of the last companies to report its results was Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA). Overall, the company had a solid year both from a portfolio growth and attributable sales standpoint, reporting moderate growth in sales on a year-over-year basis. Still, even with a decent development pipeline, I continue to see more attractive valuations among peers, even after Metalla's sharp decline from its highs. Having said that, if we were to see Metalla dip below US$5.50 near a key support area, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (Company Presentation)

FY2021 Results & FY2022 Guidance

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ("Metalla") released its FY2021 results last month, reporting annual attributable sales of ~2,900 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs]. This was a slight improvement from ~1,400 GEOs in the seven months ended December 31st, 2020, though it was partially offset by receiving a lower gold price in the current period ($1,718/oz vs. $1,784/oz). The increase in attributable GEO sales was related to production growth at Higginsville, and Joaquin/COSE, with the latter two assets contributing more with COVID-19 headwinds easing up in South America for Pan American Silver (PAAS).

Metalla Royalty - Attributable GEOs Sold (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the slight increase in GEO sales in the period, Metalla finished the year with revenue of ~$5.0 million, made up of ~$2.6 million in revenue from royalties and ~2.4 million from derivative assets (Higginsville) and its New Luika Gold Stream. On an adjusted basis for the shorter period (7 months), this represented growth in royalty revenue, and FY2022 is expected to see moderate growth. However, this assumes the midpoint is reached (sales of 3,000 attributable GEOs), which should be helped by the addition of Monarch's (OTCQX:GBARF) Beaufor Mine, and Agnico Eagle's (AEM) El Realito, a satellite deposit at its Mexican La India Mine.

Metalla Royalty - Annual Royalty Revenue/Payments from Derivative Assets/NLGM (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

At first glance, some investors might be scratching their heads at the current valuation, which places Metalla at more than 60x trailing revenue based on its fully diluted market cap of ~$318 million. However, as we'll discuss briefly, this current revenue figure understates the potential of Metalla's portfolio, especially with seven development royalties added last year. These included:

1.35% net smelter return [NSR] royalty on a portion of Cote and all of the Gosselin Zone (IAG)

a 5.0% NSR royalty on the South Domes (expansion) portion of the producing Castle Mountain Mine (EQX)

a 1.0% - 2.0% NSR royalty on OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) CentroGold Project in Brazil

a 0.45% NSR on Agnico Eagle's Amalgamated Kirkland Project in the Kirkland Lake Mining camp, which is being fast-tracked

a 0.5% NSR royalty on Barrick Gold's (GOLD) Del Carmen Project, part of the Alturas-Del Carmen Project.

Future Growth

As noted in Q1 of last year, Metalla was flying far too close to the sun at 100x sales, and the stock has since come back to earth. However, this is an incomplete way to value a company that's made some solid progress in the past 18 months, even if it has come at the expense of share dilution (~34 million shares outstanding to ~44 million shares outstanding). In fact, if we look at the below chart, we can see that Metalla will graduate from 5 producing royalties in 2021 to 7 in 2022, and more than 11 by 2026.

While this might not seem like that big of a deal, three of these assets are quite significant: South Domes (Castle Mountain), Wasamac, and Tocantinzinho, with each able to contribute well over 1,000 GEOs per annum to Metalla. In fact, Wasamac, which is part of Yamana's (AUY) 1.5 Plan, should contribute at least 2,800 GEOs per annum to Metalla from 2027 to 2042, assuming it meets Yamana's 15-year mine plan goal. To put this asset's size in perspective, it would double Metalla's attributable GEO sales vs. FY2021 levels alone.

The above Wasamac projections assume Yamana does not buy back its 0.50% of the 1.50% NSR royalty for ~$6 million and assumes a ~190,000-ounce average production profile.

Metalla - Medium-Term & Long-Term Growth (Company Presentation)

Having said that, while there are some very impressive assets in the Near-Term (1-5 year) outlook that Metalla has highlighted, I think assuming production from two of these assets is quite optimistic within this timeline. In addition, Yamana is targeting to start production in 2026 at Wasamac, so while we should see some production, I would be surprised to see a full year of commercial production in 2026. Among the listed assets, the two I see as ambitious to head into production in Q4 2026 (high end of 1-5 year timeline) are Fosterville and Santa Gertrudis.

Beginning with Santa Gertrudis, it is an impressive little project in Mexico that's home to an open-pit resource of ~960,000 ounces of gold (oxide) at grades above 1.10 grams per tonne gold. It has an additional ~820,000 ounces of gold and ~4.3 million ounces of silver that could be extracted in an underground mining scenario, with a gold-equivalent grade of ~3.80 grams per tonne. This project could support the production of 125,000 ounces per annum at costs below $900/oz, and it certainly helps that it's held by a top-3 operator globally, Agnico Eagle. Based on a 2.0% NSR royalty owned by Metalla, this would contribute ~2,500 GEOs per annum to the company.

Santa Gertrudis Project Map (Agnico Eagle Website)

However, Agnico does have an option to buy back half of this royalty for ~$6.0 million, and it has a very busy pipeline. These include:

ongoing work to better understand the geological potential at Hope Bay and restart this asset at a higher throughput rate (ideally)

growing resources and reserves at Odyssey to fill in gaps in the Malartic mine plan later this decade

increasing throughput at Detour Lake

building on synergies in the Kirkland Lake Mining Camp and potentially green-lighting Upper Beaver.

With Upper Beaver being a higher priority in my view, given its copper exposure and higher production profile, and Hope Bay having significant sunk capital given that it's a producing asset that's been shelved short-term, I would imagine that these are priorities #1 and #2 for Kirkland Lake for new major capital (excluding the low capex AK Project). Meanwhile, if there is the opportunity to sink a second shaft at Malartic, this could add over 200,000 ounces of gold per annum to Agnico's profile, making it the #3 priority, in my view. So, while SG is a solid asset, I think it's more conservative to model 2027 production only because it's competing with so many other solid assets for construction capital.

Fosterville

Moving over to Fosterville, this was one of the world's largest gold mines in 2020 and 2021, but we are seeing production dip sharply while Kirkland Lake (now Agnico Eagle) looks to right-size the production profile to allow time to build up the reserve base. As the map below shows, Metalla has royalty coverage inside the mining lease but outside currently defined mineralized zones, both north of Robbins Hill and south of the Harrier Zone. While Agnico has a large budget of ~$34 million this year at Fosterville, I would argue that the best results last year were from Robbins Hill, the Cygnet Fault, Lower Phoenix, and new splay structures sub-parallel to Swan.

Metalla Royalty Coverage - Fosterville Mining Lease (Metalla Presentation) Harrier Zone (Fosterville Technical Report)

As shown in Metalla's royalty coverage map (yellow line) and the proposed mining layout at Harrier, Metalla will have to rely on southern extensions of Harrier for mining to land on their royalty coverage. While it's good news that Harrier is open to the south and down-plunge, I would imagine that the higher priority targets will be north of this royalty coverage at Lower Phoenix (Swan, Cygnet). This doesn't mean that Metalla won't benefit from its royalty coverage next to this ultra high-grade mine. Still, I'm less confident in any contribution by 2026, which is what's implied by its 1-5 year timeline in Metalla's presentation.

Robbins Hill - Fosterville Mine (Kirkland Lake Gold Presentation)

Meanwhile, we can see from the above map that Metalla would benefit from mineralization continuing to the north at Robbins Hill, with its coverage just outside of the current mineralized footprint. However, as the above drill results show (2.5 meters at 81.3 grams per tonne gold, 3.4 meters at 19.7 grams per tonne gold, 1.4 meters at 23.1 grams per tonne gold), some of the highest-grade hits are coming within the Robbins Hill mineralized footprint. In fact, grades appear to be getting better at depth, similar to what we saw at Phoenix.

This does not mean that Agnico won't head north of the current ore body which would benefit Metalla. Still, I would argue that the low-hanging fruit might be infilling this current resource to get it ready for production in 2025, and testing targets down-plunge, with mineralization plunging to the south (left side of the above drill map), not north (to the right), where Metalla would benefit the most. I can't speak for Agnico and don't know their exact targets, but given recent drilling and the urgency to add reserves to ensure 2025 production doesn't dip materially, I think the focus will be on ground outside of Metalla's royalty coverage; hence I think the 2026 contribution target from Fosterville is ambitious.

My less sanguine outlook for any contribution from Fosterville and Santa Gertrudis inside of this near-term outlook (Q4 2021 to Q4 2026) does not mean that Metalla doesn't still have a very solid growth profile, but I would be surprised to see growth above 16,000 GEOs per annum by 2026, which would still translate to a price-to-sales ratio of more than 10x for Metalla, while Nomad's (NSR) multiple will drop to barely 4x in the same period, with growth that is already in construction or approaching construction (Platreef, Greenstone, Robertson, Blackwater).

Nomad Royalty - Forward Revenue Estimates & Estimated Revenue Multiple (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Valuation

As of the most recent filing, Metalla had ~48 million fully diluted shares, giving the company a market cap of ~$318 million at a share price of US$6.62 and an enterprise value of ~$326 million. Based on my estimates of ~$270 million in net asset value for Metalla, this translates to a P/NAV multiple of ~1.20x. While this isn't overly expensive, especially if Metalla's partners can execute successfully, I think there are far more attractive bets elsewhere. One example is Nomad, which trades closer to 1.0x P/NAV with a similar growth profile, but one that is more de-risked.

Metalla - Share Price, P/NAV, and NAV Per Share (Company Presentation)

The other negative with Metalla is that I am less confident in its share count remaining flat, given that it is consistently using its ATM to fund new transactions. While the company does have roughly ~$10 million in liquidity from its Beedie Loan Facility and cash on its balance sheet, this won't move the needle much if it decides to take advantage of weakness in the developer space to get some new deals completed. Generally, I prefer to avoid names where I see a high probability of additional share dilution in the next 12 months. For this reason, Metalla ranks lower for me than a couple of the other royalty/streamers in the junior/mid-tier space, where I see a lower probability of additional share dilution.

Technical Picture

Moving to the technical picture, Metalla has a new confirmed resistance level at US$7.75 after multiple rejections in this area and no strong support until US$5.20. This is based on the fact that I don't have a high confidence level in its short-term support area of US$6.05, with limited buying volume in this area during February. With the stock trading at US$6.62 and in the upper portion of its expected trading range (US$5.20 - US$7.75), I see a short-term reward/risk ratio of 0.80 to 1.0, which is well below my 5 to 1 ratio to justify entering new positions. Hence, I still don't see a low-risk buying opportunity just yet.

MTA Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Metalla had a decent year in FY2021, and FY2022 is expected to be even better, with guidance for ~3,000 GEOs at the midpoint, translating to revenue of closer to $6 million this year. However, with the company entering Q2 with an enterprise value of ~$325 million, this still leaves the stock at more than 50x forward sales, and more than 1.20x P/NAV. This isn't an unreasonable valuation, but I prefer to buy at sub 1.0x P/NAV or not at all when it comes to junior royalty/streaming companies.

Nomad Royalty vs. Peer Group (Nomad Royalty Presentation)

So, with peers like Nomad Royalty trading at ~1.0x P/NAV and less than 10x sales with strong growth and an attractive dividend yield (~2.10%), I see better bets elsewhere. Having said that, if Metalla were to continue its underperformance into 2022 and head below the US$5.45 level, I would view this as a low-risk area to start a small position in the stock.