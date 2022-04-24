Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Despite GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) being known to practically anyone who has ever registered a domain name, the stock remains relatively unknown to most investors. This is typically good for earnings trades, as studies have shown that unglamorous stocks such as these tend to move more than expected on earnings releases. GDDY reports in early May. Timing the Market subscribers received this trade alert early:

A $100+ Valuation

In terms of valuations, GDDY is extremely cheap, at least from a cash flow perspective. Analysts are expecting free cash flow to exceed $1B by the end of the year. This trend is set to continue moving forward.

If you apply a discounted cash flow analysis to GDDY, we are discussing a $100+ stock.

That is, the discounted cash flow valuation puts the stock as nearly 50% underpriced. Clearly, the market valuation and the discounted cash flow valuation are misaligned, but I still believe that GDDY’s cash flow is being heavily discounted, even with the company’s problems. And on that note, let’s talk a bit about the company’s problems, as they are likely contributing to investor wariness here.

A Couple Of Risks

I see GoDaddy having a couple of major problems. The first is simply financial: Debt-to-equity is at nearly 5000%.

You can see how even cash-flow-interested investors would have wet feet here. Moreover, equity was negative until recently. The silver lining here is that operating cash flow does cover debt by 20%, and EBIT does cover interest payments by 340%. So, while the debt is heavy, GoDaddy is in no immediate danger of becoming insolvent, thanks to its cash flow.

The second problem is much less financial and more about reputation. GoDaddy has had several serious security breaches recently. Just in the past six months, the company had two: one in March and one in November. While the average, individual GoDaddy customer is probably unaware of this fact, those managing many sites will be more likely to choose a competitor over GoDaddy the more frequent and severe these security infractions become. Tech news tends to spread fast, and, if GoDaddy doesn’t give serious heed to its security issues, it could see a large customer migration. Notably, GoDaddy also provides security services and has been seeing growth in this category. More flops in this category could stifle such growth.

And growth is the name of the game here. Gross profit has been on the stable incline since its IPO.

Earnings Play

As research has shown, earnings reports tend to move stocks, as new financial data requires investors to reapply their valuations. And as my own research has found, Q1 earnings tends to be a great time to be positioned on the long side for GDDY. A combination of a high earnings surprise probability in Q1 and low analyst expectations leads to an alpha-generating trade for anyone taking long positions consistently on GDDY over Q1.

The probability of GDDY rising over this quarter’s earnings is 71%. Unfortunately, the risk/reward favors the bears, with Q1 earnings selloffs being 54% larger in magnitude than earnings rallies. However, the expected value still makes this a winning play for the bulls.

Holding GDDY just over Q1 earnings produces an annual return of 6%. The period containing Q1 explains 13% of GDDY’s overall growth, which is 5% larger than expected. For this reason, I suggest going long GDDY for its upcoming earnings period.

The options market is pricing in a $8.70 movement in GDDY over earnings. I think this is too high, as the average movement is more around $5. This means options are likely overpriced.

In this situation, I would normally recommend running a long call ladder. But GDDY’s option bid-ask spreads are a bit too wide for selling out-of-the-money calls here. Instead, I recommend just buying the stock or using long-dated at-the-money calls with tight bid-ask spreads if you can find them.

At the time of writing (Apr22), the Jan20 $82.50 have tight spreads, with only 50 cents between the bid and the ask. They are currently trading for $1175 each, and I would use these calls as your default if you don’t know what to buy.

Let me know what you think.