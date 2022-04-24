This is an abridged version of the full report published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on April 22nd.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets declined for a third-straight week while the worst bond rout in decades deepened as a solid start to corporate earnings season has been unable to ease concerns over inflation and tightening monetary policy. At the quarter-way-point of corporate earnings season, nearly 80% of S&P 500 companies have beat analyst expectations according to FactSet - above the 5-year average - but the Fed remains the focus after Chair Powell suggested that the Fed may need to move "more quickly" in tightening monetary policy with a "double-hike" 50 basis-point increases now expected in April.

Finishing lower for a third-straight week, the S&P 500 declined 2.7% and dipped back into "correction" territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dipped nearly 4% to the cusp of "bear market" territory. For the second-straight week, smaller market-cap tiers outperformed as the Mid-Cap 400 and Small-Cap 600 were lower by 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively. Real estate equities were among the few sources of strength this week following a strong start to REIT earnings season and major M&A news. Led by strong gains from residential REITs, the Equity REIT Index advanced 0.9% with 13-of-19 property sectors in positive territory but Mortgage REITs slipped 4.2%

The 10-Year Treasury Yield jumped 8 basis points on the week to 2.91% - its highest weekly close since late 2018 - while the 2-Year Treasury Yield surged 25 basis points to close at 2.71%, keeping continued pressure on fixed income securities across the credit and maturity spectrum. The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - the largest bond fund - has now recorded a drawdown of roughly 11.3% - its most significant sell-off since the 12.8% sell-off in 2008 during the worst of the Great Financial Crisis. Crude Oil (CL1:COM) retreated more than 4% on the week as the IMF slashed its world growth forecast on slower growth expected in Europe and Asia. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index outperformed for the second-straight week after data revealed that housing demand - particularly for new homes - has remained surprisingly resilient despite the surge in mortgage rates.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Mortgage rates continued to climb in the latest weekly survey from the MBA with the 30-Year fixed-rate mortgage climbing to 5.20% - the highest since 2010 - and a full 2 percentage points higher than a year ago. Amid the surge in rates, home sales activity in early 2022 has cooled as Existing Home Sales fell in March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million, which was roughly in line with consensus estimates. Sales were down 2.7% from the prior month and 4.5% from a year ago. Housing inventory levels remain near historic lows with just 2.0 months of supply in March, however, which continues to keep upward pressure on prices, which rose 15% from a year ago. Properties were on the market for just 18 days in February, on average, and 84% percent of homes sold were on the market for less than a month.

The new home market hasn't yet skipped a beat, however, as the U.S. Census Bureau reported this week that homebuilding activity unexpectedly rose in March with Housing Starts increasing 0.3% from last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.793 million - the strongest pace in over 15 years. Results from Tri Pointe (TPH) confirmed the solid demand story as the builder actually boosted its full-year outlook for both revenues and gross margin. TPH noted on its earnings call, "from a demand side, we have not seen a falloff in demand but that doesn't mean there isn't concerned consumers out there." However, TPH did note ongoing supply chain challenges, commenting, "the supply chain isn't gotten any easier... there's no relief and insight that we see." With P/E valuations in single digits, homebuilders have a relatively low hurdle to beat, so strong results could spark a significant rebound.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

As discussed in our Real Estate Earnings Preview, real estate earnings season kicked off this week with reports from ten equity REITs and one homebuilder which got off to a very strong start. Despite the historic surge in interest rates over the past quarter driven by expectations of Fed monetary tightening, REITs enter the first-quarter earnings season with some momentum at their backs. Having lagged for most of this year, the broad-based Equity REIT Index jumped ahead of the S&P 500 on a year-to-date performance basis in early April following several weeks of outperformance.

Student Housing: Before diving into earnings results, the major development of the week was on the M&A front as American Campus (ACC) surged nearly 12% after agreeing to be acquired by Blackstone (BX) for $65.47/share, a 14% premium to Monday's close. As a condition of the transaction, ACC agreed to suspend the payment of its quarterly dividend, effective immediately. The deal is expected to close in Q3. In our report published to Income Builder earlier this year, we commented: "Given the abundant amount of private institutional capital targeting student housing assets and the history of acquisitions of student housing REITs (Greystar's 2018 acquisition of EDR and Harrison Street's 2015 acquisition of Campus Crest) we place the likelihood of ACC being acquired at ~30% with a projected price around $65."

Manufactured Housing: Equity LifeStyle (ELS) advanced 3% on the week after it kicked earnings season with a very strong report, raising its guidance across all of its metrics. ELS now sees FFO growth of 7.9% - up considerably from its initial guidance last quarter of 6.3%. It also sees NOI growth of 6.8% - up 90 bps from its prior guidance of 5.9%, powered again by strong performance in its RV and marina segment. As discussed in Manufactured Housing: Affordable Prices for Elite REITs, MH REITs have emerged over the past decade from relative obscurity into several of the most well-run publicly-traded property owners in the world, and we believe that rent growth this year will significantly exceed consensus forecasts. Sun Communities (SUI) - our largest holding in our REIT Dividend Growth portfolio - reports next Monday.

Industrial: A trio of industrial REITs reported stellar results, each raising their full-year outlook across the board as logistic rents continue to soar as businesses scramble to build out supply chain resilience. Prologis (PLD) gained 4% on the week after boosting its FFO growth outlook to 9.2%, up 80 basis points from its prior outlook. Remarkably, PLD noted that its average rents are existing leases are 47% below market, equating to $2 per share of embedded earnings growth as these leases renew at current market rates. Rexford (REXR) rallied more than 6% after raising its full-year FFO growth outlook to 13.4%, driven by an incredible 71% jump in renewal spreads. First Industrial (FR) gained nearly 4% after raising the midpoint of its full-year FFO and NOI, as well as its occupancy guidance. FR now sees full-year FFO growth of 9.1% - up 50 basis points from its prior outlook.

Cell Tower: Crown Castle (CCI) gained 1% on the week after reporting in-line results with no major changes to its outlook - modestly raising its full-year revenue growth outlook but maintaining its FFO guidance. CCI now sees property revenue growth of 9.5% in 2022 -up 70 basis points from its prior outlook - and maintained its expectations for 5.9% FFO growth this year. CCI commented on its earnings call: "With the three established network operators and a new intranet scale and DISH, all upgrading and developing nationwide 5G networks, the fundamentals in the U.S. market are as positive as I can remember during my 20-plus years at Crown Castle." SBA Communications (SBAC) reports results this coming Monday while American Tower (AMT) - the largest REIT by market cap - reports on Wednesday.

Office: SL Green (SLG) - which focuses on the NYC market - advanced 1% after reporting solid results with a slow but steady recovery in leasing demand in the Manhattan market. Even as office utilization rates in NYC remain below 40% of pre-pandemic levels, SLG still reported same-store occupancy of 92.7% at the end of Q1, and sees 94.3% by year-end, which would be down only slightly from its pre-pandemic rate. SL Green also became the 57th equity REIT to raise its dividend this year, hiking its monthly payout by 0.3%. Elsewhere, Brandywine (BDN) - which is primarily focused on the Philadelphia market - finished lower by 1% on the week after reporting in-line Q1 results, maintaining its full-year guidance which calls for FFO growth of 2.9%, which would mark a full recovery back to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Data Center: DigitalBridge (DBRG) finished lower by 1% on the week after it announced an $800M deal to acquire Wafra’s 31.5% ownership in DigitalBridge’s Investment Management platform (“DigitalBridge IM”) for $410M of newly issued Class A common stock in DigitalBridge and $390M in cash. A move consistent with its strategy toward simplifying its operations, the deal gives DBRG a 100% share of its Digital Bridge IM fee-related earnings, which are expected to increase 46% in 2022, assuming the midpoint of the Company’s 2022 guidance. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings upon completion. We'll hear results from Equinix (EQIX) on Wednesday and from Digital Realty (DLR) on Thursday.

Net Lease: Small-cap Alpine Income (PINE) advanced 3% on the week after reporting solid Q1 results and raising its full-year outlook. PINE now sees 2022 full-year FFO of $1.55-1.60 per diluted share vs. $1.53-1.58 in its prior view. PINE also boosted its acquisition target to $232M from $225M but also raised its disposition target to $88M from $45M, citing "very strong cap rates on things that we're looking to sell." We'll hear results from a handful of net lease REITs next week including W. P. Carey (WPC), Essential Properties (EPRT), and Netstreit (NTST). Net lease REITs have been among the better-performing REIT sector since mid-March when we published Rates Up, REITs Down? which noted that net lease REITs actually outperformed the REIT sector during the prior Fed rate hike cycle from 2015-2019 after underperforming in the 18 months prior- a similar backdrop to the current dynamic.

Timber REITs - which are among the largest holdings in our newly-developed Landowner Portfolio - were also among the leaders this week. The new Landowner Portfolio is a custom strategy we've developed which targets exposure to publicly-traded companies that own or control significant acreage of land across North America, diversified across regions and across distinct productive uses. This portfolio is comprised of 18 companies that collectively own or control over 50 million acres of land across the United States - larger than the entire landmass of New England. Holdings include Timber REITs, Farmland REITs, Ground Lease REITs, Triple Net Lease REITs, and substantially land-owning companies across the homebuilding, land development, agriculture, mining, and energy sectors.

Mortgage REIT Week in Review

Mortgage REITs were lower again this past week as the selling pressure on mortgage-backed securities resumed following a brief reprieve. The iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - tracking the un-levered performance of mortgage-backed bonds - declined another 1.3% on the week and is now off by more than 8% this year - its sharpest sell-off in MBS since the financial crisis. While mREIT earnings season doesn't begin until this coming week, Ellington Financial (EFC) provided an early look, noting that its estimated Book Value Per Share was $17.74 as of March 31, a 3.5% decline from the end of last quarter.

Mortgage REIT earnings season officially kicks off next Monday with a critical slate of reports from several of the largest mortgage REITs. On Monday, we'll hear from KKR Real Estate (KREF) and Apollo Commercial (ARI). On Wednesday, we'll hear from Annaly Capital (NLY) - the largest residential mREIT - and from Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) - the second-largest commercial mREIT, and Dynex Capital (DX). Then on Thursday, we'll hear from NexPoint Real Estate (NREF), Orchid Island (ORC), Redwood Trust (RWT), and Ladder Capital (LADR) With MBS pricing down considerably over the last quarter, the effectiveness of these mREITs rate-hedging strategies will become apparent in Q1. Analysts are expecting average BVPS declines of 8-15% in Q1, but several more highly-levered mREITs may see 20%+ declines.

2022 Performance Check-Up

Through sixteen weeks of 2022, Equity REITs are now lower by 5.4% this year on a price return basis while Mortgage REITs have slipped 13.3%. This compares with the 10.3% decline on the S&P 500 and the 9.1% decline on the S&P Mid-Cap 400. Led on the upside by the farmland, hotel, and timber REIT sectors, 6-of-19 REIT sectors are now in positive territory for the year. At 2.91%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has climbed 139 basis points since the start of the year and is now closer to its post-Great Financial Crisis peak of 3.25% reached in October 2018 than its August 2020 low of 0.52%.

With the outperformance over the past five weeks, REITs have jumped from the worst-performing to the third-best-performing major asset class this year on a total return basis. Among the ten major asset classes, Equity REITs (VNQ) finished 2021 as the best-performing asset class with total returns of 40.1% - the best year of returns for REITs since 1976 - which came after a rough 2020 in which REITs were the worst-performing asset class with total returns of -4.7%. REITs are now the fourth best-performing asset class since the start of 2010, producing average annual total returns during this time of 13.5%, producing superior total returns to Bonds (AGG), TIPS (TIP), Commodities (DJP), Emerging Markets (EEM), and International (EFA) stocks.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

We'll see another jam-packed week of economic data in the week ahead, along with the busiest week of corporate earnings season. The state of the housing market will be the focus early in the week with New Home Sales and the Case Shiller Home Price Index on Tuesday and Pending Home Sales on Wednesday, each of which are expected to show signs of moderating housing market activity amid the historic surge in mortgage rates over the past quarter. On Thursday, we'll get our first look at first-quarter Gross Domestic Product, which is expected to show a slowdown to 1.0% growth in Q1. Then on Friday, we'll get another look at inflation with the PCE Price Index for March which is expected to show another month of multi-decade-high rates of consumer price increases. Also on Friday, we'll also see Personal Income and Spending data and the revised look at Consumer Sentiment.

