In this article, we'll take a look at a company that a subscriber asked me to take a closer look at - the Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). We'll quickly deconstruct the business, the valuation, and the upside to see if I could view this to be a decent investment for a conservative dividend investor looking for a safe type of upside in his/her portfolio.

Public Service Enterprise Group - What does the company do?

The business, which we'll call PSEG from here on out, is a diversified energy company, with the largest subsidiary being the Public Service Electric and Gas Company, serving the state of New Jersey. The company, with associated subsidiaries, has some of the oldest and largest investor-owned utilities in the USA.

PSE&G Specifics (PSEG IR)

The HoldCo was established in 1985 to take control of the aforementioned subsidiary. It also began to consolidate unregulated businesses. In 2000, Public Service Enterprise Group split PSE&G subsidiary's unregulated national power generation assets to form PSEG Power, while the PSE&G subsidiary continued operating in New Jersey as a regulated gas and electric delivery company.

PSEG Net income (PSEG IR)

Today, the company essentially has three operating subsidiaries - PSE&G, PSEG Long Island, and PSEG Power. The company's subsidiaries serve customers in New York City and New Jersey. The company is heavy with zero-carbon infrastructure and investments and is over 90% regulated with a very predictable sales mix and operations - like many utilities.

The company operates in areas that see significant infrastructure and zero-carbon opportunities due to state-specific energy policies. PSEG has shown multi-year record EPS, able to grow EPS at 5-7% per year and expecting the same for the 2022-2025 period while raising the dividend lock-step with earnings to a 2022E dividend of $2.16 per share.

The company has also announced half a billion in buybacks, expanding its flexibility once the company sells off its fossil operations, which are currently planned for 2022.

PSEG is extremely well-capitalized and carries a BBB+ credit rating, and has recently enjoyed lower minimum threshold metrics of several BPS. The company has already announced that no further credit raising will be needed in order to execute on its current capital program, and this includes some of the ongoing investments in Ocean Wind.

With all of that in mind and solved, the company's forecast doesn't look unrealistic at all, and there's ample opportunity to continue its tradition of dividend growth that's been going on for almost a decade at this point - and the growth rate is increasing.

PSEG Dividend Growth (PSEG IR)

Like most other utilities, PSEG is also transitioning toward a net-zero carbon-free operational model. This has become so common that it's barely worth mentioning anymore, but PSEG is following its peers here with a 17% additional net emission reduction for 2030E. The company is considered a "premium" utility due to its assets, markets, and fundamentals, and the company's multiples reflect this, coming in at almost 18X P/E at this point.

The PSEG of the future is a highly predictable company with, again, a predictable set of cash flows due to its highly regulated nature in transmission, distribution, gas distribution, and clean energy investments. The stability of the subsidiary PSE&G is integral to the company's overall spending and dividend profile.

PSEG Fundamentals (PSEG IR)

Given that PSEG achieves some of the highest customer satisfaction rating for both electricity and gas, it's fair to say that this company is indeed among the premium in its field. The company has a tradition of executing CapEx programs on time and on budget, and they've also been quick to harden and adapt their assets and infrastructure, where many operations are still lagging behind.

There is a lot to like about PSEG. Its assets, its customer base, its capital spending program, its dividend growth rate, its credit - all of these things are what I would consider being attractive qualities of PSEG. The current investment programs are expected to generate about 6-8% annual base rate growth over the next 3 years, much of this coming from what the company categorizes as "Clean Energy".

This is especially important for PSEG, because New Jersey due to its geographical location and specifics, is one of the perhaps most impacted areas in the US (excepting the West coast) in terms of extreme weather, including massive floods and weather events. This challenges the existing assets and infrastructure and requires companies to adapt.

PSEG is doing just that. The company is rebuilding substations that were flooded, upgrading 67 substations, and switching stations for load growth in order to improve the reliability for customers. Substation assets and electronics are being placed above the highest flood levels, as well as modernizing the system through things like capacitor upgrades, underground networks, and other things.

The company intends to become more energy efficient in a myriad of ways.

PSEG CEF Programs (PSEG CEF)

Overall, I believe it's fair to characterize the company as an appealing, premium utility with great fundamentals, a great asset and customer base, and good circumstances to deliver base rate growth over the next few years. The company is on track with its hardening and modernizing pushes, and from a capital perspective, there is nothing worrying about PSEG.

The company is pushing heavily into wind power, including offshore, which does come with advantages to other renewables.

I consider the company as fundamentally attractive, and of high quality. All things being equal, this stock is most certainly investable.

The Valuation

However, company quality is not enough. All the quality in the world does not matter if what you're buying is sold to you at too much of a premium. People will happily buy a car at a certain price but would shrink back from it at 2X or 5X the price.

Let's talk valuation.

This is where PSEG, unfortunately, does not do well.

The company has been on an absolute tear since COVID-19 and currently trades at a P/E of around 20.5X on a weighted basis. This is not only "premium", it's well overpriced. The last time the company was at these multiples was close to the financial crisis - and I'll let you remember how that ended for a second.

For 10 years, if you had bought the company at 21X P/E in 2007, your annual RoR would have been 2.8%, underperforming the market substantially.

On the other hand, if you'd waited and picked up your shares at a superb 10X P/E, your returns would be close to 9% annually - on a utility.

PEG Performance (F.A.S.T graphs)

That is a lot to like - but again, valuation is a very key component of this equation. If it doesn't add up, no matter what you do, you won't get good returns from an investment. Not if you buy it at "too expensive" levels. What we must therefore do is provide a good analysis to see at what point the company would be a "good buy".

For PEG, I believe the basic case to be fairly simple. The growth prospects for this company are very much intact. This is a 90%+ regulated utility. There's almost no ambiguity in earnings, and forecast accuracy reflects this fact well.

PEG Forecast accuracy (PEG IR)

So, there isn't a lot of uncertainty about this stock and its performance. I also don't foresee that as being the case going forward. I believe the company's growth estimates can be taken at face value, which means that we'll face a slight decline in 2022, followed by EPS growth towards 2022-2024 to the tune of about 2.5%, including the slight drop in 2022E.

That's where the problems come in.

Even assuming a 5-year average premium P/E of 17.5X for this utility - and there are way cheaper utilities - you're still getting negative returns including the yield of 2.92%.

PEG Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

There's, consequently, not much upside to be had in PEG at all. You could target that 20-21X P/E, but even at close to 21X, you'd be averaging no more than 6.3% annually, and this is really assuming some very high, consistent valuations that the company hasn't been able to hold historically.

This isn't a complex thesis to me. This company, as a result of its quality, is severely overvalued here. If I held shares, I would likely start considering rotation into cheaper-valued utilities with good upsides but higher yield. One I particularly like right now, with even the same credit rating, is Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY), but it yields more and comes at a 16X P/E with a 10-12% annual upside to 2024E.

That's where I'd put PEG capital at this time.

For PEG, I'll call it a "HOLD". I wouldn't touch it above 15-16X P/E, which gives it a current highest share price of around $60/share.

At that valuation, I would consider PEG a "BUY".

Thesis

My thesis for PEG is the following:

The largest utility in New Jersey, with substantial, attractive assets that are likely to generate significant returns over the next few years.

Very attractive fundamentals and credit safety scores make this company one of the better bets in the utility space.

However, the valuation prohibits any sort of positive RoR from a historical perspective or conservative future estimate. I consider it likely that investing today, your returns will at best be flat or 1-3% annually for the next 3 years.

I, therefore, consider the company a "HOLD" here.

PEG is a "HOLD" here.