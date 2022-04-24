8% Yielding Dividend Stocks For Reliable High Income

marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers for High Yield Investor

Finding high income stocks that offer safe, reliable dividend yields of 8% or more is a challenging task. In most cases, truly safe and reliable high yielders are discovered by the market and popularized, and in short order, their dividend yields shrink as their stock prices are bid up.

But for those willing to roll up their sleeves and do some research, reliable 8%+ dividend yields can be found. Some of the telltale signs of a quality high-yield stock are:

Strong, recession-tested track record Consistently covered dividend Shareholder-aligned management team with "skin in the game"

Let's take a look at two top-quality 8%-yielders to consider for your portfolio.

1. Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

ABR is an internally managed mortgage REIT that specializes in loan origination and servicing primarily for multifamily and single-family rental assets. The mREIT provides commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS"), bridge loans, mezzanine financing, and preferred equity loans. ABR's three main business segments include:

Balance sheet lending (loans kept on ABR's books)

Government-sponsored enterprise/agency loan originations (packaged and sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or FHA)

Loan servicing

ABR's balance sheet loans are typically long-dated (a weighted average length to maturity of a little over 2 years) and non-recourse, similar to a traditional mortgage. Only, they are almost entirely (97%) bridge loans. Approximately 95% of the portfolio is backed by multifamily and single-family rental properties.

Arbor Realty Trust loan portfolio (Arbor Realty Trust)

Residential development activity has given ABR ample investment opportunities recently. In the wake of the pandemic, specifically March 2022, multifamily construction starts leaped 8% month-over-month and 28% year-over-year. This construction starts number was 20% over the average of the last twelve months and 47% higher than the monthly average since March 2019.

The properties are also tilted toward Sun Belt states, with three of the top five and four of the top eight states in this region. Texas, Florida, and Georgia in particular have seen rapid acceleration in population growth since the pandemic began.

In 2021, ABR's balance sheet loan origination reached $9.7 billion, a record for the company.

Arbor Realty Trust loan origination (Arbor Realty Trust)

This should provide higher recurring cash flows for ABR than its GSE originations while providing a pipeline of future GSE loans.

As for ABR's agency-backed loan servicing portfolio, about 93% is owned by government enterprises: Fannie, Freddie, or FHA.

Arbor Realty Trust agency serving portfolio by investor (Arbor Realty Trust)

Other notable traits of ABR include:

Industry-leading return on equity of 19%

Highly shareholder-aligned management team that owns ~13% of shares

Highly experienced management led by Ivan Kaufman, who founded ABR in 1983 and heads the company as President & Chairman to this day

10 consecutive years of dividend growth

Five year annualized total returns of 26% from 2017 through 2021

In the fourth quarter of 2021, ABR's dividend of $0.37 represented a mere 65% of distributable earnings per share of $0.57. For the full year of 2021, the payout ratio was only 74%, which is strikingly low for an mREIT and demonstrates management's conservatism.

Given all of the above, ABR's ~8.4%-yielding dividend looks remarkably safe and reliable.

2. Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)

CSWC is a Dallas, Texas-based BDC specializing in senior loans to middle-market companies in a similar way as the Houston-based Main Street Capital (MAIN). In fact, in addition to its balance sheet portfolio of 70 debt & equity positions worth over $900 million, CSWC co-manages the I-45 Senior Loan Fund with MAIN. The I-45 SLF is named after the highway that runs between Houston and Dallas.

Over 90% of CSWC's loan book is first lien, which means that it holds the most senior position in the capital stack.

Capital Southwest Corporation first lien portfolio (Capital Southwest Corporation)

Also like MAIN, CSWC frequently takes equity stakes in the companies to which it lends, which aligns the interests between CSWC and its customers. Predatory or "vulture" lending makes no sense for CSWC, since there is so much potential upside to be gained from these equity stakes.

In the last three months of 2021, for instance, CSWC exited 11 debt investments and one equity investment, with a 99% IRR registered for the equity deal.

Capital Southwest Corporation portfolio exits (Capital Southwest Corporation )

Again, like MAIN, CSWC tends to trade at a sizable premium to net asset value. As of the end of 2021, CSWC's NAV per share stood at $16.19, which means that the current stock price is around a 50% premium based on the last reading.

CSWC has taken advantage of this significant premium to NAV to issue highly accretive equity, along with low-cost debt, in order to increase the size of its loan portfolio. With a larger loan portfolio has come a steadily rising dividend.

Capital Southwest Corporation dividend growth (Capital Southwest Corporation)

CSWC recently raised its regular quarterly dividend from $0.47 to $0.48. And for the full year of 2021, the BDC paid out around 96% of its net investment income.

As you can see above, CSWC also has an established record of paying out a special dividend during non-recession years. No special dividend was paid in 2020, but in 2021 the company resumed this practice by paying out an additional $0.50 to shareholders. This money comes primarily from profitable exits of its equity stakes.

Note that CSWC's loan portfolio is overwhelmingly floating rate. As interest rates dropped in the last few years, so too did CSWC's weighted average interest rate on loan assets: from 10.2% in Q1 2021 to 9.35% at the end of the year. But, on the positive side, rising interest rates this year should provide a meaningful boost to net investment income later this year if the Federal Reserve does end up hiking rates as many times as they currently plan to.

Capital Southwest Corporation dividend growth (Capital Southwest Corporation)

Lastly, another way in which CSWC is like MAIN is the heavy insider ownership of shares. Officers and directors own about 7.5% of the company, with recent insider buying in March 2022 at average prices a little under $24.

CSWC's ~8% dividend yield is based on the regular dividend alone, not any supplemental dividends. Shareholders of CSWC are likely to be richly rewarded in the future, just as they have been in the past.

Bottom Line

Virtually all publicly traded companies have manicured websites and flashy presentations that make their stock look like a must-own in their peer group. But we know that many of them will end up underperforming. And many of the ultra-high-yielders will end up cutting their dividends and disappointing their shareholders.

There is no escaping risk in the world of investments, nor more broadly on this side of Heaven. But at High Yield Investor, we have discovered that companies with time-tested track records, consistently covered dividends, and shareholder-aligned management teams tend to perform better - and continue to pay dividends - than those that do not.

For high-yield investors, ABR and CSWC are two top-quality options to consider.